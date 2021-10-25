helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

A few weeks ago, I updated my long-term investment thesis on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT). While the bottom line thesis was that core profitability looks to be stuck without stronger loan growth, the positive effects of PPP lending, and the associated fees, likely provide ample time for core results to improve.

While I do not see any looming negatives on the horizon, the I continue to view the current valuation as offering limited upside relative to the banking index. While its reported revenue outlook has improved modestly, I find most of the upside to be short lived as the core margin looks likely to continue to compress.

While my neutral stance on the shares is predicated on the bank’s core operations, if it were to announce an acquisition, that could potentially brighten future prospects. In fact, if FULT were to announce an earnings accreditive deal that provided enough cost-synergies to allow for sustainable earnings growth, I think the market would be much more positive on the stock.

While commentary from management did indicate that loan pipelines were increasing, payoffs industry-wide have plagued growth. In my mind, if the loan pipeline does generate a solid quarter of net reported growth, not only will the margin improve, but core profitability and the earnings outlook would too. Put more plainly, today’s operations are rather lackluster, but results are poised to see upside if loan growth increased modestly.

From a valuation perspective, FULT currently trades at 1.25x price to tangible book value per share. The last time I wrote about this stock it traded at 1.2x per share. While the third quarter earnings presentation did provide positive commentary for the future, the actual financial results continue to keep me on the sidelines. While the bank has traded a little higher, I continue to believe that its financial headwinds of margin compression and limited core revenue growth are unlikely to cause the share to outperform peers.

Data by YCharts

Third Quarter Results and Future Expectations

When digging into the third quarter results, one thing I think is worth noting is the temporary positive effects seen from PPP lending. As most PPP loans were underwritten by the SBA to last two years, when they are granted forgiveness early the planned loan accretion is pulled forward into the quarter in which it was forgiven. In a more simplistic sense, whenever PPP loans are forgiven all future fees are recognized that quarter.

From a financial and balance sheet perspective, loan forgiveness would lower the size of the loan portfolio (balance sheet) and increase net interest income (income statement) for that one quarter. This increase on the income statement would also increase the net interest margin, temporarily. In fact, all of these actions are temporary in nature, which makes it necessary to view results from a core perspective and back out all PPP related noise.

When reviewing third quarter results, one can see that core loans did in fact grow (which was masked by PPP headwinds). Throughout the third quarter core loans grew a little more than $200 million, which equates to 4.5% linked quarter annualized growth. Most of the loan growth itself was in lower yielding residential mortgage loans and other consumer loans, which more than offset pressure on commercial loan balances. That said, commentary from the call indicated that line utilization increased $46 million linked quarter, which does provide a positive light to future loan growth.

From a margin perspective, the reported net interest margin was once again supported by elevated PPP forgiveness fees. The reported margin was up 9 basis points linked quarter, to 2.82%. However, on a core basis, which excluded PPP fees, my modeling indicates that the corer margin compressed 8 basis points linked quarter.

While I am not expecting outsized growth going forward, I believe FULT can see sustainable growth in the mid-single-digit range. While I am modeling 4% to 5% core loan growth through the end of 2022, I continue to believe the margin will see contraction. However, I would be remised to not mention it, but my modeling also suggest that the next couple quarters could see reported margin expansion as FULT has $18M of remaining PPP fees that it expects to realize over the next two quarters.

Remember, this is the sustainable difference between reported data and core date. Once PPP related items work themselves off the balance sheet and through the income statement, reported results are going to snap lower to core levels rather quickly.

Something that should also be noted is management's desire to continue to grow through well-timed acquisitions. Like last quarter, management discussed its interest in pursuing a merger transaction with a particular focus on banks between $1 billion and $9 billion in balance sheet size. On top of that, a footprint that is either near or overlapping its current footprint is likely also a necessity.

While it is hard to recommend a stock based on a (potentially) looming acquisition, it would likely be a catalyst for share to be re-rated higher. However, to see the positive effect, FULT would likely need to see a sizable upside in expected earnings accretion and limited credit risk.

Concluding Thoughts

While management did increase the 2021 financial results outlook, most of the upside was already seen in third quarter results. Put a little more plainly, it would be as if there was guidance for $1 per quarter (full year would be $4), but one quarter saw $2 of earnings and management increase full year guidance to $5. While the guidance is technically improved, it is higher due to previous results and not future expectations.

Since credit continues to perform well, I think this bank is one that should be purchased if the correct valuation presents itself. As the banking index continues to see its newfound positive trading momentum from higher interest rates, I do not see FULT outpacing the index in terms of upside potential. In my mind, the only that what would really cause the shares to outperform from current levels would be a thesis changing acquisition, which it has the capital necessary to perform.