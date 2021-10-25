Investor-Targeted Financial Market Systems

stanley45/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Amazingly, our financial system has never taken full advantage of electronic trading. We still use pre-2000 financial instruments and market tools. The markets are focused on the needs of issuers who cannot live without them, instead of investors who can, and lately do, buying multiple houses instead.

The actionable part of the article considers the standard way to break down the marketing side of the problem of market development and proposes less obvious suggested innovations – three new market systems and two new financial instruments.

Our recent collective experience with GameStop (GME), crypto, and other non-traditional instruments that do nothing to add to national wellbeing suggests that Wall Street has become, frankly, boring. We need to do something a little more amazing and genuinely different. A bazillion more exchanges are not the answer.

Breaking down the marketing problem. Then, identify economies of scale

Divide the investor population into sectors - corporate owners, retail investors, day traders, and institutional buy-side investors. Once sectors are chosen, focus on common unmet needs within each sector.

Investor sector-targeted market systems

The point of investor targeted market systems is the opportunity to tailor investment products and services to sector needs. Making a buck providing financial services depends on three competitive judgments.

Targeted customer base . Retail investors are different from institutions, for example. Their orders are smaller. They are not full-time traders. They don't require blinding speed - execution within the blink of an eye is satisfactory. They do not seek to profit from intraday changes in value as do day traders.

. Retail investors are different from institutions, for example. Their orders are smaller. They are not full-time traders. They don't require blinding speed - execution within the blink of an eye is satisfactory. They do not seek to profit from intraday changes in value as do day traders. Sector-specific product. Modify tools in concert - clearinghouse, investment manager, broker-dealer - to create targeted investor systems and instruments to meet the needs of sector investors.

Modify tools in concert - clearinghouse, investment manager, broker-dealer - to create targeted investor systems and instruments to meet the needs of sector investors. Combine sector activities. Identify common sector activities to see where there are economies of scale.

Altering transaction technology to improve investor returns and reduce costs

Mold the stand-alone tools of the national market system (NMS) investing and futures trading - exchange clearinghouse, broker-dealer, and investment fund - to meet the needs of each investor sector.

Expand the definition of a financial instrument and marketplace, creating different instruments for each sector. I describe two kinds of new instruments here.

Clones. Instruments that enhance and mirror each liquid NMS security.

Instruments that enhance and mirror each liquid NMS security. Paradigms. Instruments that replace illiquid NMS securities such as private debt.

The clones and paradigms may be modified to meet the specific needs of investors in each of three new investor systems - the retail system, the day trader system, and the institutional system. The graphic displaying the structure of the system, the locus of transactions, payments, assets, and NMS hookup is below.

Source: Author

The three tiers of value capture

Change in market value. The most important contribution to the valuation of a financial instrument is its continuous market revaluation. This is the minimum necessary change in value to capture the interest of risk managers. Futures are designed to capture these changes at minimum cost.

The diagram below illustrates the gains to combining the three sectors into a single futures-like transaction system. It also shows the reduction in cost due to eliminating all the costs of clearing and the need to interface directly with the NMS.

Source: Author.

Income payments and transfers. Futures have never captured the second level of change in value – income payments. These income payments are made in discrete-time and while critical to the value of a spot financial instrument, maybe accrued at any time before the buyer sells the instrument. Since these payments rarely occur more often than daily, a daily instantaneous settlement of futures for spot payments would be sufficient.

The graphic below illustrates the uncoupling of transfers of the investment managers and the broker-dealer from the continuous trading of futures for one instant each day and the reason why that instant is expensive compared to the rest of the day.

Source: Author

New Instruments

Updating futures trading to meet financial market needs. In futures trading, settlement of the spot contract occurs quarterly for the most part. This was a sensible wait for futures traders for settlement of agricultural contracts, where settlement required the seller to deliver a boxcar full of the deliverable commodity to the buyer. However, for a transfer that takes the form of an electronic message, more frequent settlements seem reasonable.

Futures that trade spot prices. The table illustrates the preference of all investors for futures-like trading on an intraday basis. Why? Because all the markets use the limited functionality of futures for most of the trading day. Yet, markets other than futures bear added costs for no good purpose.

The implication is that, for intraday trading purposes, a single unified market that pools liquidity from every instrument in every sector best suits the needs of all.

The differences arise when an investor wants to move from one system to another – to receive an income payment or to vote in a board election, for example. But that functionality can be achieved by moving from futures to spot in a single instant each day.

One mistake that we might fix is the liquidity split between spot and futures markets. It is investor-friendly to separate investment systems by investor type when addressing nonmarket payments, but it assists investors to combine market types for trading purposes to enhance liquidity. The table below divides the space by investor type (rows) and market type (columns).

Source: Author

Clones and paradigms. These new instruments work best for investors willing to add transaction and storage costs to collect income from acquisitions. This excludes day traders who do not want the added expense on the low-cost end of things and corporate owners who want control of corporate decision-making on the high-cost end. Liquidity in all systems belongs in futures-like trading where cost is least. But trade a spot price with futures technology to minimize the cost of equity clone trading.

NMS securities. These securities are most costly to trade, due in part to the added cost of transfer of corporate ownership.

System functionality

Four investor systems for the day trader, retail trader, institutional trader, and corporate owner will be the result if there is demand for new instruments that shed some NMS securities' properties unattractive to investors to add others. The graphic below illustrates the increasing added costs and capabilities of transactions and investments in the different systems.

Day traders and investors benefit collectively from the trading of all in the same futures-like, minimum cost system. Retail and institutional investors and corporate owners add the costs associated with income capture and investment storage. Corporate owners may gain nothing from trading outside the NMS because they are willing to pay the full cost of ownership. Corporate owners are also disinterested in day-to-day price changes.

Source: Author

Day traders. I take day traders to be satisfied with the clearing and transaction mechanisms of the futures markets. Nonetheless, there are desirable changes to make to the existing futures market structure.

Why split the liquidity of a market by separately trading futures and spot markets? Any market that has a listed futures contract might improve the liquidity of markets for the three investor sectors outside the NMS by combining the trading of each sector in a single futures market.

There is much to gain by adding the spot version of some futures contracts to create a paradigm contract. I describe the effect on futures and spot trading of a three-month instrument to replace the function of LIBOR in the next article.

Creating clones and paradigms. The captive broker-dealer buys NMS securities directly at the inside price, then transfers the NMS securities to the exchange investment manager. The exchange investment manager originates the clone or paradigm at the same inside prices, but with the more desirable properties of the clone or paradigm.

The investment manager then transfers the clone or paradigm through the clearinghouse to the buyer's account and the cash to the broker-dealer.

System benefits

Instantaneous costless clearing

Broker-dealer ownership of NMS securities enables the exchange to list clones and paradigms that clear with the same electronic message as the transaction. This makes clearing instantaneous and without cost.

Clones and paradigms that meet sector investment needs

For a clone, but not a paradigm, the supporting portfolio is simplicity itself. It would have an equal number of clones as liabilities and NMS securities as assets. A clone trader initiating a position would pay the cost of acquiring the NMS security through the clearinghouse and the investment manager to the captive broker-dealer.

The investment portfolio that supports a paradigm is more interesting. It will be developed in the next article.

Conclusion

The NMS is stuck in a rut. The bindings of too many regulations lead to infinite repetition of the same photocopied subsidy-soaking exchanges. A marketplace that does something new should leave the NMS behind while remaining true to its values.

A fruitful way to innovate within our global markets is to introduce investment systems separate from the NMS, expanding the meaning of financial instruments to mold them to the targeted customer base.

Separately target retail investors, institutional investors, and day traders. Using narrower customer definitions, change the instruments and tools of the system to meet customer needs.