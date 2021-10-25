Up one day and down the other has been the story in the gold market over the past weeks and months. On rallies, the precious yellow metal looks like it is only a matter of time before it breaks to the upside and will move towards a challenge of the August 2020 high at over $2000 per ounce. On dips, the price action looks like another low, and a decline into a bearish abyss is on the horizon.

In 2021, the continuous gold futures contract has traded from $1673.30 to $1962.50 with a midpoint at $1817.90. At the end of last week, the price at the $1770 level was below the midpoint. The range since early June narrowed with a high at $1916.20 and a low at $1692.60, lowering the midpoint to just above the $1800 level.

After the rally to all-time highs in US dollars and all currencies in 2019 and 2020, gold is resting, consolidating, and searching aimlessly for direction. It is not a question of if gold will break higher or lower, but when it will occur. Following trends can cause choppy results in markets like gold, but when trends emerge, short-term losses make the quest for a substantial move worth the wait.

As of Friday, October 22, we are long the SPDR Gold Shares ETF product (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Gold has been asleep

December gold has been trading in a range from $1721.10 to $1839 since mid-June, except for a flash crash on August 9 that took the price to a low of $1677.90.

As the chart highlights, gold has been trading in a range, looking great on rallies and awful on dips. The price has hovered above and below the $1800 level. Since the August 9 low, gold’s price has been consolidating. While consolidation can last for extended periods, it tends to resolve with a break to the up or downside.

A wedge formation suggests a technical break

Gold has made lower highs since the August 2020 record peak at $2063. Meanwhile, since the August 9 low, the precious metal has made higher lows, forming a wedge formation on the daily chart.

The weekly chart illustrates a pattern of higher lows over the past nearly three months. Lower highs and higher lows with a pivot point at the $1800 level is a sign that gold will be making a move sooner rather than later. If gold will follow the rest of the commodity asset class, the odds favor the upside.

A bullish relay race in commodities

Gold was the first commodity to rally, beginning before the global pandemic. Gold broke out to the upside in 2019 and 2020 when the price reached new record heights in virtually all currencies. In dollar terms, the break above the July 2016 $1377.50 high came in June 2019. The peak came in August 2020 at $2063.

Since then, grain prices have risen to eight-year highs in 2021. In May, copper, lumber, and palladium rose to all-time highs. Over the past months, energy commodities, including crude oil, natural gas, ethanol, and coal, have exploded higher. Coal reached a record high. Sugar, coffee, cotton, and FCOJ all rose to multi-year highs.

The price action in commodities has been nothing short of a bullish relay race, with one raw material handing off the bullish baton to the next.

Bull markets rarely move in straight lines. Corrections can be swift and severe. Copper dropped from nearly $4.90 to below $4 per pound. Lumber fell from over $1710 per to below $450 per 1,000 board feet. Both industrial commodities have recovered since the lows, while other asset class members have been in bullish mode over the past weeks.

It may just be a matter of time before gold retakes the bullish torch.

Four reasons gold will move to a new record peak

Gold is unique. As a metal, it is a commodity. As a means of exchange, it has a long history as a currency. Central banks and governments continue to justify gold’s role in the financial system as they hold the precious metal as an integral part of their foreign exchange holdings.

Meanwhile, the four most compelling reasons for a rally in gold are:

Inflationary pressures- The latest CPI data continued to be hotter than expected, making the Fed’s “transitory” characterization of the economic condition. Over this past weekend, the CEO of Square (SQ) and Twitter (TWTR), Jack Dorsey, issued what could be a pair of prophetic tweets when he wrote, “Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening. It will happen in the US soon, and so the world.” Historically, inflation is gold’s best friend, which is why governments hold and continue to buy the metal.

The latest CPI data continued to be hotter than expected, making the Fed’s “transitory” characterization of the economic condition. Over this past weekend, the CEO of Square (SQ) and Twitter (TWTR), Jack Dorsey, issued what could be a pair of prophetic tweets when he wrote, “Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening. It will happen in the US soon, and so the world.” Historically, inflation is gold’s best friend, which is why governments hold and continue to buy the metal. Debt levels- The US debt is knocking on the door at $30 trillion, and it will rise. Even if the final infrastructure rebuilding package and budget are cut, they will still be in the trillions of dollars. Tax increases may only scratch the surface of the ever-rising debt. When the Fed finally addresses inflation with monetary policy, each 25-basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate will increase debt servicing by $75 billion. The central bank recently forecast four rate hikes by the end of 2023, which would increase the servicing costs to a cool $300 billion. Debt erodes money’s value, which makes gold a more attractive asset than cash.

The US debt is knocking on the door at $30 trillion, and it will if the final infrastructure rebuilding package and budget are cut, they will still be in the trillions of dollars. Tax increases may only scratch the surface of the ever-rising debt. When the Fed finally addresses inflation with monetary policy, each 25-basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate will increase debt servicing by $75 billion. The central bank recently forecast four rate hikes by the end of 2023, which would increase the servicing costs to a cool $300 billion. Debt erodes money’s value, which makes gold a more attractive asset than cash. Fiat currency instability- The leading reserve foreign exchange instruments are fiat currencies that derive value from the full faith and credit of the countries that issue legal tender. The rise of cryptocurrencies, libertarian means of exchange that take the power of the purse strings away from governments and return it to individuals, is a sign of the erosion of traditional currency values. Weakening currencies only bolster gold’s case as the stock can only increase when miners extract more from the earth’s crust.

The leading reserve foreign exchange instruments are fiat currencies that derive value from the full faith and credit of the countries that issue legal tender. The rise of cryptocurrencies, libertarian means of exchange that take the power of the purse strings away from governments and return it to individuals, is a sign of the erosion of traditional currency values. Weakening currencies only bolster gold’s case as the stock can only increase when miners extract more from the earth’s crust. The long-term trend- Since the turn of this century, gold’s trend has been higher.

The chart shows the ascent of gold from the 1999 $252.50 low to the August 2020 $2063 high. At the $1800 level, gold was $1547.50 above the low and $263 below the high as the market has made higher lows and higher highs for over two decades.

GLD tracks the gold price

As of October 22, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF product was trading at $167.77 per share with over $55.94 billion in assets under management. GLD trades an average of over 6.87 million shares each day and charges a 0.40% management fee. During the most recent rally, December gold futures rose from $1721.10 on September 29 to a high of $1815.50 on October 22 or 5.48%.

Over the same period, GLD rose from $160.97 to $169.54 per share or 5.32% as the ETF does an excellent job tracking the yellow metal’s price.

As of October 25, gold was in a bullish trend. While we are long, we're agnostic when it comes to the past and the future. We only care about the present as the current trend is our only friend. GLD made a higher high last week, but we will only shift from long-to-short when we get the next signal. We always follow the rules, ignoring all other noise.

When the trend bends, we will be short GLD again as we're constantly long or short. We never miss a lasting trend. Our approach has no ego and no ax to grind. The market dictates our positions, eliminating stress and emotion from the equation.

GLD is a component of our Algo Portfolio System. The portfolio employs a systematic, algorithmic approach that eliminates emotions and stress from trading and investing. The portfolio consists of only highly liquid stocks and ETF products and is dynamic, programmed, and based on eight decades of combined experience. Portfolio positions can change from long-to-short or short-to-long each day, always positioned to catch significant price trends. As of the end of last week, the portfolio will benefit from a bullish trend in GLD shares.

Andy Hecht and Todd Horwitz