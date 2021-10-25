Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

AT&T (NYSE: NYSE:T) is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world with a market capitalization of just over $180 billion and a current dividend yield of just over 8%. The company has had a year of reorganizations in 2021 with a completed spin-off of DirecTV to receive cash in a new business it has a 70% stake in.

However, the company's most important upcoming event is its TimeWarner spin-off and the proposed correlated dividend cut. As we'll see throughout this article, despite all this uncertainty, AT&T still has a unique potential to reward shareholders.

AT&T Reorientation

AT&T has focused on reorienting its business significantly from how it was set up previously.

AT&T Reorientation - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has added the most phone net adds in more than 10-years showing its continued financial strength. The company has continued to increase its Fiber share gains and is watching HBO and HBO Max global subscribers nearing 70 million although it did see a slight downturn in the U.S. subscribers for the company's business.

The company is continuing to be efficient with mobility EBITDA growth of 3.6% and a continued shift to fiber. The company is on track to achieve $6 billion in cost savings by YE 2021. The company has closed its DIRECTV transaction and the WarnerMedia transaction is expected to close by mid-year 2022 as the company refocuses on new businesses.

AT&T Business Segment Performance

AT&T business segments have continued to perform well which will support additional shareholder rewards.

AT&T Business Segment - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has 3 major business segments, although it'll be losing HBO Max with the TimeWarner spinoff. The company's wireless business has 66.4 million postpaid subscribers a massive business that added almost 1 million subscribers in the quarter. The company's Fiber business saw slightly less net adds but is still seeing rapid growth with almost 300 thousand subscribers.

The company is growing at more than 20% YoY in the fiber business. That fiber business is massive, with reliable gigabit internet, because every 1.5 million subscribers add roughly $1 billion in annual revenue. We expect the company to continue focusing on rapid growth of this business and expect it has the ability to grow several times its current size.

Lastly, is the company's HBO Max business, one that's grown much faster than its previous businesses. The business has grown from almost 57 million to 70 million subscribers although for the first time the company saw a QoQ decline in subscribers. This was made up by strength in the company's international businesses.

AT&T Financial Strength

Financially, this has paid off well for the company.

AT&T's Financial Strength - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T's businesses have continued to remain strong financially, with revenue up not counting the DirecTV spin-off. The company saw revenue grow from $36.4 billion to $38.1 billion YoY excluding this impact (only one month of U.S. video included). The company's revenue turned into a strong financial position for the company.

The company earned $9.9 billion in cash from operations. It spent high capital expenditures of $4.7 billion (gross capital of $5.7 billion) and still earned $5.2 billion in FCF. That's a ~63% dividend payout ratio showing the company's financial strength. The company closed ~$10 billion in asset monetization including the DirecTV/TPG transaction.

The company is continuing to maintain strong FCF of almost $20 billion annually while maintaining strength in its overall business.

AT&T Warner Media Spin-off

Among the most important things in the company's future is the upcoming Warner Media spin-off and the corresponding "dividend cut" including how that plays out for the company.

AT&T Warner Media - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T's WarnerMedia segment performed well in the quarter with $8.4 billion in revenue and DTC revenue for the quarter hit a substantial $2 billion. The new business will include a merger with Discovery's TV assets as a $13 billion company. The new business will include 29% of the business for Discovery shareholders.

AT&T will receive 71% of the common equity in the new stock. At the same time, AT&T will be able to receive $43 billion in cash and the new companies retention of debt. That transaction summary will help AT&T significantly reduce its debt.

AT&T Shareholder Return Potential

Putting this together, AT&T has the potential to drive substantial shareholder returns. The company will end 2021 with roughly $111 billion in net debt, a substantial decline over where it was previously. That will primarily be low interest fixed rate debt for the company and the debt reduction will save the company $1 billion in annual interest.

From this, the company will lose roughly 16% of its annual EBITDA once the spin-off happens (although it'll translate to strong new equity for AT&T shareholders). Assuming AT&T intends to increase capital investments in other businesses, we assume the company's annual $40 billion in cash flow from operations will turn to roughly $32 billion FCF post-spin-off.

We assume the company will continue to spend in the neighborhood of ~$10-15 billion in annual capex for $20 billion in annual FCF. For a $182 billion market cap company, it'll pass out 71% in equity and have $100 billion in debt. TimeWarner equity can be considered to be worth ~$100 billion for 71% based on a proportional valuation with Discovery's market cap.

That means the rest of AT&T is being valued by the market at $82 billion with $100 billion in debt. In our view, that's a low valuation for a company with ~$17 billion in annual FCF post interest payments and massive capital investments.

AT&T Risk

AT&T risk is that the company is splitting off a valuable business. The company is expecting this to pan out for shareholders and allow it to redirect its focus to other things, however, there's no guarantee that that's what'll happen for the company. That's a risk worth paying close attention to for shareholders. The company has a poor history of generating rewards from spin-offs.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets and is continuing to focus on strong shareholder rewards. The company is spinning off TimeWarner and getting $43 billion and debt paydown with an estimated separate value of the company of roughly $100 billion. That's a substantial amount for AT&T's overall debt portfolio.

The company will then have strong FCF of roughly $20 billion, and despite having a lower dividend, will be able to quickly pay off debt and focus on other forms of shareholder rewards. Combined with growing businesses, we expect this to combine and support strong long-term shareholder returns worth paying attention to.