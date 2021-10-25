Tata Global Beverages Ltd ADR (TTAEY) CEO Sunil D'Souza on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tata Global Beverages Ltd ADR (OTC:TTAEY) Q2 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2021 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Manoj Menon - Head-Research & Consumer Analyst-ICICI Securities

Sunil D'Souza - Managing Director and CEO

L. Krishna Kumar - Executive Director and Group CFO

Ajit Krishnakumar - COO

Nidhi Verma - Head-IR & Communication

Conference Call Participants

Aditya Soman - Goldman Sachs

Tejas Shah - Spark Capital

Arnab Mitra - Credit Suisse

Jaykumar Doshi - Kotak

Percy Panthaki - IIFL

Alok Shah - Ambit Capital

Sheela Rathi - Morgan Stanley

Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities

Devika Jain - Ratnabali Investment Private Limited

Sumant Kumar - Motilal Oswal

Shirish Pardeshi - Centrum Capital

Manoj Menon

Hey. Hi, everyone. A very good morning, good afternoon, good evening, depending on the part of the world you are joining from. And also warm seasons greeting to all of you given the festive season just about going through India at this point.

As I said, it's our absolute pleasure to host Tata Consumer Products Limited management for the 2Q FY '22 results earnings call. The company is represented today by Mr. Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. L. Krishna Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO, Mr. Ajit Krishna Kumar, Chief Operating Officer; and Ms. Nidhi Verma, Head Investor Relations and Communication.

Now over to Nidhi for the further proceedings. Thank you.

Nidhi Verma

Thanks, Manoj. Good morning, everyone. And hope you had a good weekend and had the time to go through our presentation and some of the investor materials. So for today's presentation, we will spend about 20 minutes going through some of the key highlights and performance update with Sunil D'Souza. And then we will straight way dive into questions and answers. I would just quickly draw your attention to the disclaimer statement if you can just look through this.

Yeah, and I would now hand it over to Sunil.

Sunil D'Souza

Thanks. Thanks, Nidhi. I will quickly jump on straight to the executive summary for the quarter. I'll give you a highlight of where we are on our strategic priorities, and a broad snapshot of our businesses and the outlook as we see it going forward.

In the interest of keeping it straight [ph] and presuming that quite a lot of you would have had the time to go through this deck on the weekend, I will try and hit the big points.

So if I go to slide number six. During the quarter, consolidated revenue grew 11%. Just to put it in perspective, last year same quarter we had two businesses which we divested, which is Empirical food service business in the US and MAP Out-of-Home coffee business in Australia. And that's why we are saying ex-international foodservice business.

Bringing the 2 years CAGR to 14%, India was very strong growth. We had a 14% growth on the India beverage business with a 2% volume growth. But this 2% came on the back of a strong volume growth in the previous - in the same quarter last year.

India Foods business going from strength-to-strength with a 16% volume, 23% of revenue. International business grew 3%. It was flat, almost flat at 0.5% actually in constant currency terms. The cycling or elevated base driven by pantry loading that we have seen last year same quarter.

Now just to put it in perspective, Q1 last year was the peak of the pantry loading, Q2 was a bit of tapering, Q3, Q4 had come back to normalcy. So more or less, the international business in terms of the macro outlook is now back to normal.

Tea cost inflation, which was impacting our margins has tapered off and we've seen sequential improvement in gross margin for the second consecutive quarter. And you could expect margins improving quarter-on-quarter at least for the next two or three quarters as we go forward.

EBITDA margin for the quarter was up by 50 basis points versus last quarter, but down 60 basis year-on-year, and primarily driven by A&P investments in India business behind brand building being up by 75% year-on-year.

We continue to drive efficiencies in working capital. We've had reduction of 16 days in working capital versus last year and about 1700 basis points improvement in free cash flow to EBITDA conversion versus the same quarter last year.

In terms of results, exactly what I've talked about, 2% volume, 14% revenue in India, beverages 16% volume, 23% in India Foods. US coffee was - volume was flat, and constant currency growth was 1%.

International tea volume growth of 1%, flat in revenue terms, constant currencies. Overall, therefore, 11% revenue growth translating to INR 3,033 crores of top line.

Quickly, H1, I will not go through all the detailed numbers. But overall, even for H1, it is 11% revenue, just go back, Nidhi. 11% revenue – no, next slide on, 11% revenue growth, consolidated revenue at INR 6,042 crores. Next slide?

In terms of margins overall and growth percentages, EBITDA was up by 5%, margin down 60 basis points. That flowed through into group net profit, again, 5% growth on group net profit, margin 9.4%, negative 40 basis points. EPS growth year-on-year is 4% now. Group net profit all in INR 302 crores, and we're sitting with INR 2,250 crores of cash.

Quick highlight on strategic priorities. Just to highlight a recap, we have defined six strategic priorities, strengthen and accelerating our core businesses, driving digital and innovation, unlocking synergies and focus on cost, creating capabilities and talent and a future-ready reorganization, exploring new opportunities, both organic and inorganic and meeting sustainability.

Now in terms of brands, we talked about the 75% increase in A&P spends this quarter, high focus across the country. We've invested in the South behind Chakra and Kanan Devan. Tetley [ph] as the economy has opened up and more on-premise and premium outlets they opened up, we've focused behind that.

Soulfull, which we had focused on integrating in the first 40, 45 days or so of the quarter, we have now started ramping up with A&P and we would - you should see a product pipeline starting to come out in line with our plans.

Salt, same thing we've focused on building out a salt APL [ph] All in, you would see the increase on distribution and APL starting to play out in our share gains. Tea up by 170 basis points nearly and salt a very good 440 basis points growth versus last quarter - same quarter last year.

We had committed to get it into 1 million outlets in 12 months. The good news is we are ahead of that number, 1.1 is the number that we hit in September, so time to raise the bar. We are moving the target of 1.3 million outlets by FY '22.

We are also committed to saying we will increase total reach to 2x of where we were, which was 2 million outlets in September '20 in 36 months, we've already moved it by 30%. So we are exiting that 2.6 million outlets in September and continuing to add every quarter.

Other things apart from expanding distribution is to make sure that our team focuses on beyond tea and base salt. So we have started a premium DSR programs. We now cover about 17,000 outlets with additional salespeople only focusing on the premium part of the portfolio and the new brands that we are launching, Sampann, Tetley, Coffee and Soulfull is an example here.

E-commerce, just to recap, we have started with 2.5% when we started our journey as Tata Consumer Products, which now up to 7% of sales continuing to show robust growth, up 39% this quarter. Institutional channel, which we have started off is now delivering strong results, up 117%.

The NourishCo business, which we are quite bullish on and we had bought this and we were very clear that we are going to expand geographically and the portfolio. Portfolio work has started, and you will see that in a bit, but outlet up by 49% year-on-year.

Rural, which is where we have opportunity more than urban, I would say. And we had started appointing rural distributors. We are now up to 4,000-plus distributors aiming to exit 5,000 by March.

Innovations, continuing to focus expanding the range of Sonnets. Tata Gluco Plus jelly, which we expect to be a blockbuster. Tata started off on a very strong wicket in the NourishCo portfolio, partnered with Tesco and the Loop system to get reusable things into the UK business.

And as I mentioned, Soulfull now that we finished integration, we are up - we are at 4x the number of outlets that we used to - or they used to service. We are now starting our new product pipeline. This is one of the first Soulfull 0% added sugar Muesli. And we have now launched a INR 10 Soulfull Ragi Bites into the market.

Sustainability remains a focus. I already talked about Loop. We are one of the founder signatories on the India Plastic Pact. We have focused on better communities. We started this program in Jharkhand.

Apart from that, we have an MOU with the Indian Institute of Millets Research. Millet is a more sustainable crop and it is a strategic portfolio for us, helps us and helps the environment.

Our sustainability efforts have got recognized. We've been rated A by MSCI ESG Ratings. Sustainalytics has moved us up from severe to medium in the last update. And CRISIL released their first India ESG report, in which we are in the top site of FMCG companies.

Quickly, GDP, all key markets in which we operate is starting to recover. Commodities, tea prices starting to come off their high with absolute line in the middle, if I may, but now sort of being range bound.

That said, it has significantly below where they were in September, October of 2020, but they are still about where they started in September, October 2019, so somewhere in between. But our pricing actions have already happened to a large extent, and therefore, we would expect margins to be moving up from here on.

A slight bit of an uptick in Kenyan teas with the new Kenyan tea app, which has got part [ph] it's a wait and watch for that for now. Coffee, I'm sure all of you are aware, it's moved up significantly from where it was. It has both positives and negatives for us. We've got to deal with coffee, increased coffee buying prices in the US, but Tata Coffee, which is a, let's say, subsidiary get the benefit in terms of plantations and a little bit in terms of its extraction business.

Moving straight to business performance, before that - yeah. So as far with India packaged beverages, 2% volume, 10% revenue, 168 basis points of market share gain. Now just to caveat that, this market share gain since Nielsen has not released the September report, we've taken a rolling three months, so this is June, July, August number. But we would expect September to be coming in slightly better than this, but we're keeping fingers crossed on that piece. EBIT margin has been on an upward trajectory as the inflation has tapered off, and we continue to be market leaders on the e-commerce business.

On India Foods, 16% volume, 23% revenue very strong performance. Premium salt grew by 42%. Tata Sampann grew nearly 30%. On a base, which was, I think, close to 30% in the same quarter last year as well.

The EBIT margin for the quarter, however, was impacted by the portfolio mix, the mix between Sampann and salt, the investment behind Soulfull, increased A&P behind the India Foods business and other expenses, including logistics and freight.

NourishCo, I talked about 121% revenue growth. Year-to-date, they were up by 107%, strong performance. And now with out-of-home opening we expect them to accelerate.

I talked about new product renovation [ph] Fruski, which we had done a pilot successful now and recalling it and therefore starting expansion and Tata Gluco Plus jelly in production has gone up to a very strong launch.

Tata Coffee, plantations was negative 24%, but extractions was positive, but very strong delivery on the EBIT line, while top line was a bit muted because of tea and lower realization even in pepper.

Tata Starbucks, as the out-of-home has opened up a very strong recovery in the quarter. And we continue our journey of opening stores. In the quarter, we opened 14 stores, now they are up to 233, now they present in 19 cities, which include Jaipur.

88% of stores are reopened, the good news was September 2019, same-store sales is now 94% in September 2019. So that shows consumers coming back in the stores. So expand that footprint will start paying dividends quickly.

In terms of international, the UK 1% revenue. The good news is our three brand strategy, which is primarily to deal with the fact that we need to move from being just a black tea company into the fruit and herbal facility [ph] and premium spaces starting to pay results. Very strong growth on Teapigs, as well as if you include Good Earth as well, we are starting to see traction in our overall tea share in the UK. Next slide?

U.S. coffee revenue growth of 1%, tea, which had gone through a strong bump last year in the pantry loading is now starting to normalize. Coffee bag share, plus a slight bit of a pressure, but we are confident we can get it back very quickly. Next slide?

Canada, again, they bore the brunt of the lockdown because the Canada lockdown continued for quite some time, and pantry loading also given by the fact that we are the number one tea brand there was very high last year. But now coming back quickly to normalcy, market share continues to be a very strong story out there, especially gain share led by regulatory outpacing the category and specialty tea growing within the category.

Now I hand over to LK for the financial performance. LK, over to you.

L. Krishna Kumar

Thanks, Sunil. And morning, everyone. Take you through the few key slides of the financial performance, starting with highlights for the quarter ended September.

On a standalone basis, revenue increased by 14% from INR 1,736 to INR 1,988 crores, reflecting the growth in India Beverages and Foods business. EBITDA grew by 6%. And in the later slides, we'll talk through some of the reasons why EBITDA growth has been lower.

Consolidated performance, revenue up by 9%. 11% on a like-to-like basis adjusting for exist. We had the foodservice business last year, which we exited. So adjusting for that, we grew 11%. But out of that, the growth in the India branded business was 17%, with beverages growing by 14% and India Foods growing by 23%.

Vietnam and Tata Coffee including Vietnam was flat towards the international business adjusting profits. EBITDA growth was 5%. We saw gross margin improvement in India Beverages that tea cost came down. There was improved performance in the extraction business of Tata Coffee and with higher investment behind brands in India.

So if you move on to the next slide, which is the financials on a standalone basis. Revenue of 14%, we talked about that earlier, with beverages 14% and foods by 23%. EBITDA lower at 6% that we need to look at an EBITDA margin of 13.5% compared to 14.6%.

Now if you compare the EBITDA movement to the same period last year, we'll see that gross margin is improving with commodity costs coming off, that increases have been in the A&P line, as well as in other expenses.

There is high investment behind in this quarter. It's not a reflection of all quarters to come. And the other expenses have been increased, which is again, part of it is [indiscernible] investments, with increase in freight and inflation costs and some amount of fixed cost investment for building a platform for future growth. So all these are contributors, and we expect EBITDA margin to show an improving trend.

PAT, 9.5% compared to 9.8% in the same period in the previous year. If you move on to the year-to-date September revenue up by 18%, strong growth by the India businesses.

EBIT down by 9%, again, it is a reflection of IT cost in the earlier part, which is now leveling off. PAT high by 22%. Overall, we've also had the benefit of higher dividend from overseas companies in the earlier quarter, which is on a standalone basis, we are seeing an improvement in profitability.

Moving on to the consolidated performance. For the quarter, revenue from operations up by 9%, 11% adjusting for exit. EBITDA gained 13.9% lower than 13.4%, reasons I explained earlier, primarily due to that higher investment A&P, a little bit of margin erosion on the Foods business, which we'll talk about in a moment and some inflationary cost increases, as well as some fixed cost investments.

PBT before exceptional items 364 versus 345, a 5% increase. PAT, 261 versus 234, a 12% increase. Our gross net profit increases over if you look at the share of [indiscernible] you see that it is lower than different in the previous year.

Two main moments, the loss of startup is lower than in the previous year that the profits of [indiscernible] North India plantations is slightly lower than the previous years. So these two are reflected in the share of profits from the [indiscernible]

CapEx has got a very strong growth trajectory, especially in the last two months. We're very confident that that should be - will be a phenomenal story for CapEx. The six months performance, again, we talk through the trend - underlying trend. Revenue growth of 10% and profitability lower, profits lower because of the impact of the pre-cost and some amount of investment behind high A&P.

Moving on to the segment performance. India Beverages had a 14% and we talk to the reasons earlier which Sunil went through it in detail. Segment results had a 17%. So it reflects the impact of improved gross margin over pre cost [ph] notwithstanding higher A&P investment, there is an improvement in profitability compared to the revenue growth.

India Foods growth of 23%, but a decline in FX [ph] margin. And as Sunil mentioned, small impact on gross margin as Sampann continues to grow. There's also investment behind sales. There is higher A&P investment. There is inflation in price and logistic costs. And there is some fixed cost investment as we build infrastructure. So all these are contributors. We don't expect this trend to be there for other [ph] We would certainly see the margins improving from where we are today.

International business adjusting for exit flat top line growth, some improvement in margins because of better management of commodity costs. Non-branded business was a good period for extraction with improved profitability, so we're seeing a 19% growth in profits.

Segment-wise contribution, India Beverages 46% of revenues and 48% of EBIT, India Foods 26% of revenue and 21% of EBIT. International 28% and 31%. So those are the highlights for the quarter, hand over to Sunil for the outlook.

Sunil D'Souza

Thanks, LK. So overall, in terms of the macros, I think we are seeing the second wave is receding, vaccination progressing and therefore leading to a fast recovery. We have already seen the impact in the Starbucks and NourishCo business - of the opening up of the economy.

Our international markets are seeing a return to a pre-COVID demand trends. And I think we are now entering a period of stable demand unless I mean if you're just as good as mine on whether there's a third wave, right now, we don't see that as a very high risk out here.

We continue to stay focused on driving growth in the core business, while adding new levers across different functions. India Packaged beverages, as I mentioned, we have seen a moderation in tea costs. That said, right now, pricing is range-bound, but we will be dynamic in pricing to make sure we are driving competitive volume and value growth.

Just as a perspective, whether you take MAT last 12 weeks, last four weeks, we have had a constant uptick in market share, and we'll intend to continue driving that as we build margin into the business.

Momentum on the India Foods business top line should continue with focus on distribution and investment behind brand and innovation. You've seen the jump on salt share. You've seen the Sampann growth coming back. We intend to keep addressing the accelerator on these piece.

The out-of-home is fast moving towards normalization. Starbucks is recovering and NourishCo growth momentum should continue/accelerate from here on. Inflationary trends, especially in the India business, more in the foods business than in the beverage business, especially the cost of coal and energy, apart from that packaging trade also starting to emerge, which we will be addressing via cost optimization, productivity, focus and revenue management to try and mitigate this impact. And we will continue to streamline operations, and we are working on simplification of the international business. So that is the broad outlook.

With that over back to you, Nidhi.

Nidhi Verma

Thanks. Thanks, Sunil. So moderator, we can just go to the Q&A queue now for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Aditya Soman from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Aditya Soman

Hi, good morning. So two questions from my end. Firstly, on tea prices, you indicated that obviously, we should expect sort of a steady improvement in gross margins and potentially lower tea prices. But there is been some articles on the impact of higher coal prices, so maybe can you give us some perspective on how relevant that is and how much of an impact that could have?

And secondly, in terms of a higher advertising and promotion spend, you did indicate some brands in your commentary. But can you again give us a little more color on these segments or the sort of biggest absolute [ph] trends and the trajectory for those maybe over the next year or so? Thanks.

Sunil D'Souza

Yeah. So on the tea prices, actually, if I just provide some color around it. I think the initial bump last year was the supply, demand mismatch, and that is why we have seen this rapid inflation.

It started coming down apart from a brief uptick at the end of Q1, where two things happened. There was the drought conditions in Assam and then with the second lockdown, I think there was a bit of fear saying that will it be the same impact as Q1 of last year, that didn't happen. That said, there has been a bit of issues on rainfall, et cetera, and that's why you've not seen it taper [ph] down more than what it has. While we do think there will be a little bit of impact on fuel, coal, et cetera, happening out there. It will not - we don't expect to be as severe as what we have seen last year.

That said, like I mentioned, I think we have been dynamic on pricing to make sure, a, we are competitive, b, we are making sure that we're building in consumer elasticity into the equation and most importantly, maintaining volume and market share trajectory.

So we will stay close to this. I mean, your guess is as good as mine as to how much up or down the whole piece moves because remember, supply will go up, but there might be a pressure on cost, so that will - equation has to bear out. So keeping fingers crossed, and we will continue to make movements as we see these prices move up or down. So that's number one.

Number two, on the APL [ph] spend, I would like to highlight that I think we made the statement earlier that we were not spending as much as we would have liked or as much as we needed to spend to build competitive strengths for our brands because ultimately, building brands gives you more pricing power and builds margins in the portfolio.

And therefore, you will see the spends going up. It is not that we are spending across all different brands. We've got a very clear target brand architecture that we are targeting towards and those are the brands we are spending behind. So you would have seen big money going behind the premium end of the portfolio in tea, for example, Tetley, Gold, Premium, Agni is one where we are starting to build the brand apart from just distribution.

In the Foods business, salt - premium salt is our focus. Sampann, which is a new brand for us to build is the focus. So yeah, coming from behind, coming on to par. So while you have seen percentages versus last year going up, if you look at it as a percentage of sales from TCPL and compare it to our peers, I think they're just about catching up now.

Aditya Soman

Understand. I think very clear on the second bit. I think just on the tea price again, can you give us a sense of what component or what proportion of the total tea cost or input cost would be fuel or coal?

Sunil D'Souza

I don't think it will be significant enough. But that said, I think Nidhi can get back to you separately on that exact piece.

Aditya Soman

Perfect.

L. Krishna Kumar

The impact is more significant in the groups business, not very significant as far as where it goes.

Aditya Soman

Understood, very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Tejas Shah from Spark Capital. Please go ahead.

Tejas Shah

First, pertains to margin expansion or at least a positive guidance that you have given on beverage business side. So just wanted to get some insights on competitive intensity here because we are fighting or we are competing with a lot of unorganized/regional players who are very price sensitive. So when the benefit comes, how much confident are we to retain the benefit to see slipping down to margin levels? So that's first question.

Sunil D'Souza

So Tejas, I think, I mean, over the last, I think, 12, 18 months, you would have seen very clearly the large organized branded players gaining share. And we've probably been at the top of the pack in terms of share gain. As prices normalize, so to speak, we've given increased distribution, given innovation, given brand building, we do expect to continue to drive for share momentum.

We have brands struggling across the whole price range, if I may. And if you actually look at our portfolio, I think we've got more of an opportunity to drive share in the mass premium to premium end and that is where we are focused on building our brand.

But that said, we even have opportunity on converting from those two branded [ph]. That trend will continue. So there will be growth on both ends of the spectrum. One is from the unbranded to branded, and the other one is I think we will continue to gain share from regional/local, we remain quite confident about that.

Operator

Thank you. We lost his line. So we'll move to the next question, which is from the line of Arnab Mitra from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Arnab Mitra

Yeah. Hi, Sunil. I had actually one question on volume growth in tea. So I wanted to understand, would we be in a period of a bit of sluggish volume growth for a few quarters now. Mainly because of two reasons, one is as the commodity price is correct, do we see some of the local players or Loop [ph] tea becoming more competitive versus the bigger branded players like Tata because they would adjust prices down possibly more on spot basis. And generally, their trade also doesn't like to stock up when prices are going down.

And second, you mentioned the high base and I think the second half base is also quite high for the tea business. So given these two, do you expect some bit of sluggishness in the near term in terms of tea volumes?

Sunil D'Souza

Arnab, if you are referring specifically to the volume sluggishness in this quarter, I would just say that I think in the last 12, 18 months it is hard to read quarter-on-quarter or cycling versus last year because of all the multiple things that have happened in the market.

A, I'd just like to point out that we are cycling a very high growth number of last year. And despite that, we've grown this quarter, that's number one. Number two, losing shares to locals, this thing, remember, this downward trend has started sometime around end - beginning of this calendar year, and it is trending downwards, [indiscernible] And despite trending downwards, the organized players have gained share. So the local As and local Bs, as we call them, have actually lost share, and there is no reason for us to say that, that trend will turn dramatically.

You're right about the fact that there might have been a down stocking when the first round of price stabilization happened. But I think given the fact that we are - at least in the Indian context, we count in consumer staples. I don't think there is that much of an inventory ups or downs, especially in the branded players portfolio.

The locals and loose [ph] will obviously be playing that game. But for us, I don't think inventory movement at retail is such a big segment. We do think - if you look at past trends, the tea business has been showing high single digit volume growth. And there is no reason for us to believe that as we enter a normal pace, that trend should not continue going forward.

Arnab Mitra

Okay. Thanks, Sunil for that. And my second and last question was on working capital. So this reduction you've seen, is there any fundamental change in how much inventory you hold in terms of your business, either in fundamental change in the business thinking on that?

Sunil D'Souza

So Arnab, actually, the working capital movements, which have happened primarily on account of two things. One is receivables and the credit that we give out into the market. If you remember, in September last year, we started re-working our entire distribution system. We trim from 4,500 large distributors to 1,500 distributors of scale.

We also moved into cash business into our - significantly cash business in general trade. So the receivables at – within our books are primarily to do with the e-commerce and modern trade, which is in line with industry. In general trade, we were not in line with industry and used to give credit, which we have pulled back significantly. So that's one piece.

Second on tea is we are making sure that while we are booking inventories, it's not necessarily we are paying for them today. We are taking advantage of our market strength to make sure that we look not to carry inventory on our books, and this is a model that we will continue to adopt going forward.

Arnab Mitra

Okay. That's very clear, Sunil. Thanks and all the best.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Jaykumar Doshi from Kotak. Please go ahead.

Jaykumar Doshi

Hi. Thanks for the opportunity. I've got two questions. The first one is on food margins, you know, if I look at 23% growth and yet 18%, 19% decline in - at a EBIT level. What percentage of this, if you can give us some color could be attributable to Tata Sampann?

And when do you expect the margins to come back to 15%, 16% for food? So are you planning any price increases in salts to offset the impact of higher freight?

Sunil D'Souza

So very, very quickly, I mean, there is an impact of mix, but it is not significant because gross margins are broadly flat to slight bit of a moment. So while the Sampann salt and Soulfull portfolio is playing out, its not as much of an impact on the gross margin.

The impact is actually more below the gross margin line, in line with increased A&P spends behind the food business. We do need to build Sampann into a stronger brand. We do have opportunities to drive premium less in salt. And you're seeing that play out in the share gains that we are seeing in salt.

Apart from that, we have investment behind Soulfull, which was budgeted for, especially now that we've build distribution, which is 4x of where it was when we acquired Soulfull. We will continue to power Soulfull brand strength to make sure that we build the business there.

Apart from that, there's been a small bit of reallocation of corporate costs as the food business becomes bigger. And apart from that, as I mentioned, we've seen a bit of inflation creeping into freight, logistics, warehousing, et cetera.

So that said, I think LK talked about it. Going forward, we should start seeing the margins on the business go forward. We will make sure that we are balancing top line and margin growth because we do believe that the big opportunity for Tata Consumer Products is to build a far larger foods business than what we have today.

L. Krishna Kumar

And so much importance on this quarter. I think we have to look at it in the context of wanting to build a larger food business, right? And we certainly - this is not a margin acceleration [ph] for us.

Jaykumar Doshi

That's very helpful. One quick one, there was an article Tata Industry is looking - sort of moving Tata Q [ph] brand to Tata Consumer Products. Any comments you can offer on overall ready-to-eat opportunity and what are your thoughts?

Sunil D'Souza

I would just not want to comment on media speculation, right? You will always find a lot of things written about Tata Consumers going after 10 different things. We do see a large opportunity in the food business, and we remain committed to growing both organically and inorganically.

L. Krishna Kumar

And there is an area of interest for us, and we are evaluating it among other opportunities.

Jaykumar Doshi

Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Percy Panthaki from IIFL. Please go ahead.

Percy Panthaki

Hi, sir. My first question is on the salt business. So just wanted to understand what has led to such a robust growth in the salt business, something which is such a penetrated category. Now I understand obviously that the market structure is such that there is a significant unorganized business, which will lose share to the organized.

But the kind of growth that you have done, does it suggest that the pace of shift from unorganized to organized it has accelerated above normal in this quarter for whatever reason or should we take this as a normal pace of shift?

Sunil D'Souza

So Percy, you're right about the growth in the salt business. I think it is driven by two or three different factors playing out. Number one is the distribution increase. When I mentioned that we moved from a 2 million outlet reach to 2.6 million, that holds to almost similar numbers, both for beverages and food actually expanded distribution. That's number one.

But the more important piece is we moved from about 4,000, 5,000 outlets that we used to touch in both the businesses directly up to 1.1 million. So the execution in stores has become a lot better. That's the first piece.

Second piece, we are playing the portfolio. As I said, we have an opportunity in both - so number one is Tata Salt in terms of market share is probably 5 to 6x if not more of the next largest competitor and all the next four put together don’t total the share that we have in Tata Salt, so we've got a very strong brand.

So as long as we drive distribution, build the brand and expand the portfolio, we do believe we've got significant opportunity for growth, and that's what we are seeing playing out. Yes, this quarter was a good top line to achieve, just keeping fingers crossed that we will continue to deliver good volume and revenue growth as we go forward.

Percy Panthaki

Right, sir. My second question is on the Sampann business, and I'll restrict myself only to the salt and pulses part of it. Between these two, over the next 4 to 5 years, where would you put the greater percentage of your marketing budget between the pulses and the spices business?

Sunil D'Souza

So let me say, I don't think we've got to that level of detail in terms of the split of the marketing this thing. Albeit to say that whether it is in salt or in beverages or in Sampann, I think we've got an opportunity to build distribution and for our brands to drive top line growth.

Sampann has a huge runway to play with. And as we expand our portfolio, we need to build it into a stronger brand. We've just started the journey and we will continue to tweak our strategy as we go forward.

Percy Panthaki

But do we see a material aggression on the spices business. I asked because this is, first of all, a large industry and proven business model with many players. And we know that this business can make a 20% EBITDA margin once there is enough scale.

So do you like really plan to push this much more aggressively than the pulses business where the business model itself is a little sort of undiscovered and the margins in any case will be very low?

Sunil D'Souza

So I would say it is not our game. It is a end game, and that's why we're building Sampann as an overall brand. But you're absolutely right. The margins in the spices segment are very good. We've had - we've been doing a lot of work behind the scenes on making sure that we're getting the product formulations right.

As you rightly mentioned, spices is - in India, it is not a one size fits all, especially when you go to the blended categories, while the pure - even in the pure, the way coriander, for example, is perceived in the north versus the south is different. The color, the flavor is different, similarly with chilly, both the heat and the color percentages.

So we are right now in the middle of - or just about finished an entire exercise on figuring out how will go laser-focused on building one national brand, but making sure it's got different variants to appeal to different people in different markets. The margins are attractive, and you will see acceleration behind spices as we go forward.

Percy Panthaki

Okay, sir. That's all. Thanks and all the best.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Alok Shah from Ambit Capital. Please go ahead.

Alok Shah

Yeah. Hello, sir. Thank you for giving an opportunity. Sir, firstly, on - I wanted to clarify one point on the ad spend. So if I recall correctly…

Sunil D'Souza

Alok, if I can - you didn't come across clearly. Can I just ask you to repeat it, please?

Alok Shah

Yeah, sure, sure. Is this better?

Sunil D'Souza

Yes, much better.

Alok Shah

Okay. So I just wanted to clarify one thing. On the ad spend, I think initially you mentioned that this level of ad spend may not sustain. But on an absolute basis, if I were to look at 3Q, 4Q [ph] which was more normal quarter like the current quarter, our ad spend on a stand-alone basis has been in the range of about INR 125-odd crores, and currently, it was INR 133 crores.

So should we build a moderation from the current level or do you think this current run rate over INR 130-odd crores should sustain the brands that we aspire to build?

Sunil D'Souza

So Alok, I'm not sure I got the details, but just to give you a perspective. We are coming from behind in terms of spends behind our brands. On an APL basis, if you look at percentage to sales, compared to high single digits, low double digits, that most big branded players in the FMCG spaces would spend, we are significantly lower down. And therefore, you would see this upping.

The idea was in the synergies, you've taken out a significant amount of cost and a large part of that has been redeployed into building brands and building distribution. So I don't think we intend to reduce APL as a percentage of sales. If anything, we would maintain/make sure that we've got enough firepower for our brand going forward, especially as we build the premium ends of our portfolio.

Alok Shah

Got it. Got it. And just one follow-up on that, is that when we look at lot of other consumer goods companies, it's also because of the share of the personal care, home care, et cetera, where the margins are more than 55-odd percent. But in our portfolio, the margin would not be that high. So as you said, the higher focus would be on the ad spend towards the premium brand? Is that understanding correct then?

Sunil D'Souza

So that is one piece. The other piece is in the FMCG business, you normally follow a ratio of share of voice to share of market, right? You want to make sure that we are competitive in distribution, as well as competitive in reaching the minds of the consumer.

So the SOV to SON [ph] benchmark that we follow, make sure that in the categories that we are playing in, we are up there. SOV has to be slightly higher than the share of market. That's the way it is indexed.

So while I do understand that in other parts of the FMCG business there are higher margins and therefore it accords [ph] higher A&P. But in the categories that we are playing in, we will be highly competitive.

Alok Shah

Got it. Got it. That's it from my side. Thank you very much. And good luck.

Nidhi Verma

Hi, moderator, perhaps we can go to the webcast now to take a couple of questions, yeah. So Sunil, there is a question from Aditya, JST Investments. He is asking what is the vision for the foods business? And after Soulfull, are we looking at more healthy brands under our store?

Sunil D'Souza

So absolutely, like I said, I think we see the biggest runway for growth in the foods business. We are looking at opportunities, both from an organic as well as inorganic perspective. Just to highlight, we are sitting with INR 20 crores to INR 50 crores of cash. So it is - we have enough firepower if and when we see opportunities.

But like I earlier mentioned, just because we've got money in the pocket and we enter a supermarket, we don't have to buy anything. What we are very, very conscious about is we've got to create value for shareholders. And therefore, we take hard looks at both the strategic and financial fit.

We probably passed more - significantly more opportunities than we've ever done in the past. But yes, we are constantly scanning the horizon on any and every opportunity.

Nidhi Verma

Okay. Thank you. So next question is from Saurab Shah. He is asking if we have any plans to review the international business, especially given higher investments that may be needed in the domestic business?

Sunil D'Souza

Now I would treat this as two separate pieces per se. I don't think we will shy away from higher investments in the India business. And you've seen us our A&P increase our distribution, strengthened our entire digital innovation pipeline. So we're making the investments that are needed in the India business. That doesn't mean we've got to move away from the international. International is a separate piece, which you've always mentioned saying that it's a stable business with decent market share.

We right now focused on three big markets. It's a good cash flow business. And the focus there is to make sure that we get our strategy right. I think we've got a few pieces, right? For example, in the UK, which I pointed out with the three branch strategy. We're looking at cost and optimization in those businesses to make sure that they are fueling their own growth from simplification, et cetera, that we're looking at.

Nidhi Verma

Okay. Thanks, Sunil. Moderator, we can go back to the Q&A queue.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sheela Rathi from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sheela Rathi

Hi, Sunil. Thank you for the presentation. And thanks for the opportunity. I just had one question. And this is on the inflation on the packaging side for both paper and plastic. Is this something which is worrying you in terms of being more long term as compared to the inflation and other raw materials? And if yes, then is the company thinking about doing something around it? That's my question.

Sunil D'Souza

So Sheela, you're absolutely right. I think, basically, for us, it's a tale of two cities, right? We have seen the price inflation coming down strongly and benefiting the India Packaged Beverages business. But on the other side, there is, I would say, oil-led - oil and liquidity led inflation which we are seeing starting to nudge up in the foods business, per se.

So yes, it is having an impact on packaging, freight, logistics, et cetera. It is starting to creep up. And like I mentioned in my outlook, we're looking at various different levers that we have, which includes revenue management, which includes packaging sizes, pricing as part of that various discretionary spends, A&P, the right level to make sure we are trying to balance it. But I do see the oil-led inflation probably lasting out longer than all the other pieces put together.

Sheela Rathi

So Sunil, where I was coming from is more to do - less to do with oil, but more to do with the supply constraints which could build up in the medium term, especially on supply of paper and plastic due to concerns on ESG. So that's where I was looking at that, is this inflation year to stay because the supply could be an issue in the medium to long term?

Sunil D'Souza

Let me say, we don't see supply constraints as being an issue. Right now, for example, a significant portion of our salt packaging is already recyclable. We are moving to recyclable packaging in beverages as well, in line with our commitments on ESG, et cetera. But we don't see supply constraints has been an issue out there. We do see costs creeping up because of fuel and oil led inflation out there.

Sheela Rathi

Okay. Thank you.

Nidhi Verma

Moderator, I'll just take another question from the webcast. Sunil Chanchal is asking in NourishCo, you've got water business, right? So between water business and food business, which will ramp up faster, given both have huge opportunities?

Sunil D'Souza

So Chanchal, I would say it is, again, not our adjusting [ph] and we've got opportunities in both the businesses. But like I said, NourishCo, I think is on a real role 107% growth year-to-date, despite the fact that we saw a lockdown. The great news is, I think we've got the business models right. Just I don't - I didn't mention it on the call. Himalayan, the business has broken even in the last quarter.

After so many years of having the business, we've actually turned the business on the profitability front. You've seen the increase in number of outlets, you've seen the new product pipeline starting to come out, Fruski, which we started as a pilot in Hyderabad and Vizag, very quickly, we ran out of capacity. Now we added capacity, and we'll start ramping that up.

The innovation in the cups, which is a very, very unique package, and we are the leaders in that. The journey has started off on a - I normally don't use this term, but gone off like a rocket, and I hope to continue that momentum.

So its - and excepting both of them have different priorities. And we'll continue to stay focused to make sure we leverage both of them to get our growth aspirations right.

Nidhi Verma

Moderator, we can go back to the Q&A queue now, please.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Manoj Menon from ICICI Securities. Please go ahead.

Manoj Menon

Hi, Sunil and team. I just had 1 question, which is pretty much a top down, based on what you are seeing in different parts of the portfolio in India, given that you have a reasonably diverse portfolio now versus what it was 5 years back. When I said diverse, it could be region or it could be products, it could be SKUs.

Given the sort of inflation, what we are seeing in general in the economy, which is probably happening after a decade. And also in conjunction with some commentary, which we heard from companies like Unilever, et cetera, that it seems to be hurting demand, at least that's what their prognosis is.

So just wanting to understand based on what you are seeing and not necessarily what the Nielsen's number says as on market growth, et cetera. If you could give some examples of what the consumer is actually saving or behaving currently in terms of SKUs and where the opportunities lie for you within that parameter?

Second, does this have any sort of an impact for you in your business plans for, let's say, innovation over the next 12 to 18 months? Thank you.

Sunil D'Souza

So Manoj, I mean, I'm not a forecaster. All I can say is, I've been hearing bits and snippets of what various people are saying. So you would have heard this chatter about rural being slower than urban and a lot of this is coming out of various different categories which Nielsen is tracking.

I would say, for us, actually, it is not as much as concern as it would be for many other companies because, like I said, our urban footprint is stronger than rural. So rural is more of a share opportunity for us, that's number one.

Number two, in terms of outlook I'm not sure it is a sustained long-term problem simply because, a, we've had a good monsoon, MSPs are good. We're coming out of the COVID wave, which last time, this time around actually impacted the rural heartland. And I think consumers were not very sure. So I do see improvement from here on.

Now again, don't take my word for it because like I said, I'm not a forecaster, I just try and distil what I'm hearing around. You would also hear different companies talk of stress in different parts of the country. Again, I wouldn't be too worried about that because for us, very simply put in the categories that we play.

If I take tea and salt, I do think we've got share opportunities in branded and we've got the opportunity move from unbranded to branded. Similarly, in salt, we've got opportunity both on the premium space, as well as below out there. And Sampann is literally white space, which we've got to go out and Sampann, Soulfull, NourishCo, we've got to go out and chat out our own trajectory.

So while we would keep a close eye on trends as they happen, I would be more keen on making sure that our share aspirations and our top line aspirations remain in the right place.

Manoj Menon

Thank you. Thank you, Sunil and to the team. Thanks. Good luck.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Devika Jain from Ratnabali Investment Private Limited. Please go ahead.

Devika Jain

Hi. Good morning, sir. So I just had one question. I wanted to understand how do you plan to capitalize group company advantages? So basically, what is your strategy to go about it and be less group dependent at the same time? Thank you.

Sunil D'Souza

So if I got your question right, we work very closely with different group companies, albeit in the right legal and governance framework to make sure we are leveraging all the advantage that the Tata Group brings to the table.

So for example, in the whole Tata digital sphere which is actually owned by Tata Sons, we are making sure that we are staying close and collaborating with companies to derive maximum amount of synergies.

Devika Jain

Okay. So, okay, that’s about it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sumant Kumar from Motilal Oswal. Please go ahead.

Sumant Kumar

Yeah. Hi, sir. Can you talk about the other expense trajectory from here. We have seen our overall Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q increase. So what will be the trajectory from here? The expense is going to stabilize or we're going to moderate from here?

Sunil D'Souza

LK, can I request you to take that?

L. Krishna Kumar

Well, yeah. I'll take it. So I think you know, we expect a nice business growth, the proportion as a percentage to sales will improve, right? So I'm not commenting on quarter-on-quarter. I said this - the element of this are an investment in building capability. As you get more sales, the percentage of sales we expect to come down from where it is today.

There is also some element of inflation which is there. We don't think that will be there forever. That also will normalize. So - and as we do - we have some further initiatives on restructuring and all that, which are not complete, which also could give us a filler. So overall, in the medium term, we would expect an improvement in the percentage to face and not where we are today.

Sumant Kumar

Okay. And the second question is the food margin. Can you discuss about that, we have seen a significant decline in food margin. So what will be the normal trajectory for food margin in the annual basis? I'm not talking about quarterly numbers. So number one.

Number two, the key side, we have seen a 2% kind of growth on maybe the - because of 5 days [ph] but with the expansion in the reach, we can't - we are not expecting a lower single digit kind of growth in the tea?

Sunil D'Souza

Question is not clear. So let me try and answer the - let me try and answer the tea thing. Like I said, I think I answered it earlier on the call, longer term, we do expect mid to high single digit growth that was prevalent in the tea business. There's no reason for us to change our views on that.

I would urge you not to draw too much into the quarter-on-quarter moves up and down out here simply because it has been a very, very volatile environment. On the foods business, again, LK mentioned, this is not the long-term numbers that we are seeing. We want to continue to move it upwards, and I think you will see that coming forward.

Sumant Kumar

Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Shirish Pardeshi from Centrum Capital. Please go ahead.

Shirish Pardeshi

Hi. Good afternoon, Sunil and LK. Thanks for the opportunity. I have two questions, if I look at the food part of the business towards total branded business, it's already moved from 23% to the higher of 25%. Would you help me to understand where do you see this business to settle maybe medium to long term, maybe another 2 to 3 years?

Sunil D'Souza

In the food space. Again, to reiterate, TCPL aspires to be a large FMCG company. And as the first step in that, we want to build a large F&B company. And in that space, we see food as the bigger growth driver.

So you see a focus on growing salt. Of course, you see the focus on expanding the Sampann portfolio. And you would also see us make organic inorganic moves like we made in Soulfull.

Nidhi Verma

Moderator, we will take one last question now, please.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of [indiscernible] Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Hi, Sunil, good afternoon. I have a couple of questions. One is regarding the single origin coffee Sonnets that we have launched, and we have launched more variants also recently. So can you tell us how big it can be in a period of 2 years? And is there any plan to launch offline?

Sunil D'Souza

So let me say, it's not only Tata Coffee Sonnets. We've started our B2C play because we do think this was a long-term trend, which would have come about anyways. And the COVID environment has probably accelerated that. We do see a place for B2C brands because, a, it helps play in premium categories at a very low cost, b, it helps us to reach targeted consumers and communicate with them directly and c, more importantly, we get the feedback real time on how consumer trends are moving.

So we've launched Tata Tea 1868. We've launched Eight O'Clock coffee and we've launched Sonnets. Now we are seeing a decent response. I do think we can accelerate this. I would not hazard a guess on how big it can be because we've got to get several pieces right, both in terms of the communication and the logistics as we roll this out.

That said, the focus on B2C brands will continue to be there. And if we see that they are decent enough to necessary - or there is an opportunity to move them into premium retail outlets, we will take a call at the right time.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Okay. And in case of tea, what is our average domestic price realized in this quarter and in the corresponding quarter.

Sunil D'Souza

I think I will let Nidhi revert to you separately on that very specific question. And she'll get back to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, okay. Thank you. That's all.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that was the last question for today. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Nidhi Verma for closing comments.

Nidhi Verma

Yes. Thank you so much, everyone, for your time today. I recognize we've run out of time. So if you have any further questions, please feel free to get in touch with me. And have a very happy festive season ahead. Thank you.

