Investment Thesis

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) was a significant part of my portfolio up until their Q2 result publication. Once considered as a promising spin-off of General Electric (NYSE: GE) and part of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) portfolio, it failed to expand its portfolio beyond overall market growth and penetrate into digital customer acquisition to the same extent as the wider banking sector, both in the USA and Europe. Facing the prospect of reducing interest rates environment, and stronger competition than ever before, achieving past growth looks like a difficult task. This is an efficient and robust business operation that under given market circumstances can be a good investment. However, at this point, it seems to be fairly valued, and investing now could yield an average market return in the long run, with the existing risk that market corrections could lead to negative midterm returns.

Business Overview

SYF has a simple and efficient business model. Contrary to the standard retail banking model, SYF has forgone the approach of having its own predominantly physical distribution channels. Opposed to having a vast network of branches, it offers its credit cards through retail branches of large consumer chains, or online in partnerships with large online consumer companies. In turn, this approach leads to a low cost to income ratio, and, in the case of SYF, long-term above-average return on invested equity.

Throughout its history, SYF managed to sign and lose partnership contracts with well-known brands. Famous recent discontinued partnerships include Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and The Gap (NYSE: GPS). On the other hand, it managed recently to partner with the likes of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA). Among others, it also cooperates with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Estimating how these partnerships will evolve is a difficult task, but an overview of past trends and recent developments in the SYF portfolio do reveal an interesting trend.

Recent Developments

As mentioned, SYF has a simple business model which has enabled it to produce higher than average return on equity since going public at the end of 2014. As the figures below show, on average, SYF can produce 1.5 times higher returns compared to the average result of the USA banking sector.

However, one should note that these high returns are also a result of SYF having a much more concentrated business model. Instead of financing both retail and non-retail customers, or being involved in investing activities and providing other services to its customers, SYF is predominantly a consumer lending bank. Even more specifically, SYF is a credit card lender with, on average, 96% of its portfolio comprised of credit card exposures over the long run.

Having that in mind, it is important to compare how SYF has performed compared to the overall market it services. The figure below uses publicly available data on total personal consumption and credit card lending in the USA, which defines SYF's target market.

Two patterns are observable from this figure:

Credit card lending has historically grown faster than consumer spending, however, since March 2020, this relationship was broken. Unsurprisingly, times of job insecurity and general uncertainty have motivated people to close their outstanding debts and consolidate their personal wealth facing unknowns of the future. While consumption has recovered since then, the volume of issued credit card loans is just starting to show early signs of recovery. SYF has been able to historically outgrow the overall credit card market in the USA for brief periods. Although, on average, its share of the total financed balances is stable over time.

The second point here indicates that the success of SYF is not resulting from its ability to enter into revolutionary partnerships and penetrate niche market segments, but from being an efficient business that can transfer its interest income to its shareholders with minimal operational costs.

From the figure above, it can be seen that the, on average, total US credit card balances have grown close to 5.6% compounded in the four years leading to March 2020, compared to SYF portfolio growth of 4.8%, and personal consumption growth of 3.8%. Although similar growth was observed with SYF loans and advances as to the overall credit card market, I will assume that past growth will be difficult to achieve in the long run. This assumption is driven by several reasons. Due to the low interest rate environment, I would assume that the credit card market will again become attractive to the bigger and more traditional banks in the USA and that the share of the credit card market serviced by SYF would decrease over time. This assumption is made only based on my experience in working in the EU banking sector, where credit card and fee business came into the focus of many EU banks once again after it became obvious that big volume loans became less and less profitable in a decade long low interest rate environment.

Intrinsic Valuation Assumptions and Considerations

To calculate the fair value of SYF and convert its narrative into numbers, I used a three-stage discounted free cash flow model (growth due to recovery of credit card lending in the USA, growth slowdown due to lack of competitive advantage, and stable growth in perpetuity). The company's free cash flows to equity (FCFE) were valued as a going concern and discounted back at an estimated cost of equity. The value of preferred shares was subtracted from the calculated present value of FCFE to arrive at a total value of equity. Total equity value was then divided by the current total number of shares outstanding to obtain a fair value per share.

The following are the assumptions I used in the intrinsic value calculation for them:

Risk-adjusted asset growth

I assumed that the risk-adjusted assets will grow at a slightly smaller rate than the historical growth rate of volume of consumer loans in the USA. For the first 5 years in my forecast, I used 3.0%. This growth I am attributing only to the overall inertia of credit card lending market inertia, and it is completely independent of SYF's ability to attract additional extraordinary business. Due to added pressure from traditional banks and other FinTech companies, this growth rate is set to a lower level compared to the historical credit card market growth. After year 5, I assume that over the next 5 years, the growth rate will slowly decrease to 2% which is close to the last 10-year inflation rate in the USA. The last assumption will also be subject to simulations, in order to measure the sensitivity of my forecasts.

Normalized earnings

SYF's latest reported return on equity was 32%. However, this result was achieved solely based on the loan loss provision release and has not been generated from the increased volume of loans or interest income. One should note that in Q2 2021, SYF recorded its lowest interest income since Q2 2017. In addition, the average share of loan loss provisions in total loans for the period between Q2 2017 and Q4 2019 was 6.14%, compared to the current value of 2.78%. Using this, I estimated that SYF will have to book an additional loan loss provision of USD 2.6 billion in the next three years to approach its historical loss provisioning levels, bringing me to normalized earnings of USD 3.0 billion which I used as a basis for my forecast.

Reinvestment assumptions

Reinvestment needs are measured through regulatory capital requirements, or the number of capital banks needs to hold against their risk-weighted assets in order to be able to withstand financial distress (CET1 ratio).

As the figure above shows, SYF risk-weighted assets (RWA) develop in a similar proportion to total loans, indicating a stable risk profile of its portfolio over time. Assuming that, in the future, RWA will develop according to the forecasted loan portfolio growth, one can calculate the amount of cash needed to fund the capital needs through the expected common equity Tier 1 ratio. To form an expectation, it is good to have a look on what is the current state of the USA banking sector using the data on ROE and CET1 distributions from FFIEC (joint banking supervisory body in the USA).

Based on its ROE is better than 75% of the US banks while based on its long-run average risk coverage, it is closer to the median bank. Assuming that this property will hold even in the future, in my forecasts, I assumed that over the next 10 years, the SYF CET1 ratio will slowly approach 15.17% while it will still maintain the profitability of 75th percentile of the current banking distribution. I am basing my forecasts of the future on current values, as banking as an industry is a mature and saturated industry where surprises are rare and few. In the long term, SYF will have to come closer to the average profitability results, or in its case, the 75th percentile, since its current model will be adopted by other banks if it shows long-term profit opportunities.

Cost of equity

I estimated the cost of equity from the market-implied equity risk premium for the USA. However, contrary to my common approach of using average market beta to derive the cost of equity, in the case of SYF, I used a more specific method. Based on five years of data of daily prices for SP500 and SYF, I created two separate time series models. These models were then used to forecast 10.000 simulated paths for a broad market index and SYF. Using the risk-free rate of 1.65% (10-year T-bond rate as of 21st October) and these simulated price developments, the CAPM model was applied to obtain the distribution of 10.000 simulated beta values. Finally, I used the median beta value to calculate the following cost of equity for SYF:

Terminal cash flow value.

For the value of the terminal cash flow, the following assumptions we used:

I allowed for some difference between the cost of equity and return on equity after year 10, assuming that SYF will still have a small operational advantage compared to other banks. My assumption for the risk-free rate of 2.5% and portfolio growth of 2% might seem low from a historical perspective. But keep in mind that since I have also included the risk-free rate in my assumption for cost of equity after year 10, by deriving the implied cost of equity for a median bank (9.51%) and adding the difference between current and terminal year risk-free rate to it, that makes this valuation less sensitive to future changes in risk-free rate levels.

Valuation Results

Values projected and discounted by these assumptions are as follows:

As I mentioned, starting from normalized earnings and recalculated value of ROE, I expect this value to decrease in the future as more and more SYF will start to produce results equal to those of the 75th percentile of the best banks in the USA.

Although it will become less profitable in the future, it still has room to grow in terms of portfolio size together with the overall credit card lending market. This growth will slow down over time until it reaches the long-term US inflation rate of 2%. This slowdown in growth will also make SYF a less risky bank and its capital requirements will decrease, thus reducing the need to keep a high CET1 ratio and fund higher capital needs. In turn, this leads to a greater amount of cash that could be returned to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks.

Over time, as the period of extremely low interest rates passes, the cost of equity will also increase. I did assume that the cost of equity in year 10 will be equal to that of the medium US bank, increased for the difference between today's and year 10's risk-free rate. Since the terminal value of the risk-free rate will impact the cost of equity value and terminal value, this value will be subjected to simulations as a function of the inflation rate, together with terminal value ROE.

To mitigate the effect of potential calculation error and error in my assumptions, 10,000 simulations were run. This allowed for variability around assumptions of inflation (assuming uniform distribution in the range between 1.5% and 2.5%) and ROE after year 10. (using normal distribution around assumed value 15.17% with 0.5% standard deviation).

This results in a median present value per one share of USD 53.86, with the 25th percentile value being USD 52.98, which I would usually use for my estimate of the fair value.

At the time this analysis was run, SYF was trading close to USD 51. I sold my holding in it last July for less than that, as I found a better place for my funds. However, if I had not found a better alternative, I would hold it for time being. I will continue following SYF as all evidence show that underneath the volatile stock price, lies a stable and profitable business.

Summary

SYF stock price has had a remarkable recovery path in the past year and a half. Bank, on the other hand, has done exactly what it had done before the crisis. It has followed the overall credit card market in its good and in its bad time, and it will most likely continue to do so. In both periods of the economy, it has shown one common property. It is an efficient business irrespective of the size of the portfolio it manages. However, today it is priced close to its fair value, and having in mind its overall historical volatility and the historical volatility of the banking sector as a whole, it would require a small correction to make it a safe investment again. For those that hold it, a favorable sudden increase in price could present a nice selling opportunity. Alternatively, and with little luck, an unexpected large partnership could turn SYF into a much better investment prospect.

