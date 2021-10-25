The Stock Market Does Not Have A Mind Of Its Own

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Possible outcomes for the global economy

Possible outcomes Narrative Probability Optimistic Consumer confidence rebounds; the labor market recovery accelerates; household income increases; Central banks succeed in engineering a “soft landing.” 13% Most Likely Rising consumer spending drives growth; supply chain and labor shortages ease; inflation begins to slow in the 4th quarter of this year. 66% Pessimistic Consumer confidence and spending decline; the pandemic worsens; inflation becomes sticky; earnings forecasts decline for 2022; the soft landing eludes policymakers. 21%

Source: ZenInvestor.org

The U.S. Economy

The rate of US GDP growth has slowed but is still a robust 5.8%. According to Trading Economics, "Over the last several decades, US GDP growth rates have been declining. In the 50’s and 60’s the average growth rate was above 4 percent. In the 70’s and 80’s dropped to around 3 percent. In the last ten years, the average rate has been below 2 percent."

Where have all the workers gone? According to nospinforecast, the civilian labor force shrank by 183,000 persons last month. And we are still 3 million persons shy of the pre-pandemic labor force. There are several reasons for this. (See chart below.)

A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier in October. That was the fifth straight month of roughly 4 million quits. A combination of low wages in the service economy, high job stress, fear of contracting Covid, and higher than normal savings are keeping workers at home or motivating them to quit their jobs.

This drag on economic growth is likely to continue until employers figure out a way to incentivize these folks to return, or until they deplete their savings. (Being broke is a powerful motivator.)

Total Civilian Labor Force

Source: NoSpinForecast

For those who have returned to work, average weekly earnings are on the rise, giving them the ability to keep spending. For those still on the sidelines, consumer confidence has taken a major hit. As bonuses and higher pay become more common, profit margins are starting to get squeezed. This could have a damping effect on corporate earnings, and if businesses pass these higher costs on to consumers, inflation could remain sticky or even get worse.

The U.S. Stock Market

With the U.S. stock market making new highs, the bulls are still in control. Has the easy money already been made? Are the bulls fully invested at this point? Will the Powell FED pull off a soft landing as they embark on a less accommodative policy? No doubt we are entering a more uncertain phase. But the FED still has its checkbook, and it still controls the key Fed funds rate. Chairman Powell has made an implicit promise that he will not allow anything bad to happen to the stock market. The dip-buyers believe he will keep that promise.

We all know that the FED is going to begin winding down their asset purchases and raising the Fed Funds rate later this year or early next year. When they actually pull the trigger, rather than just talking about it, will that derail the market? I don’t think so, but we should be prepared for more price volatility. The FED will likely move slowly as they begin to taper their bond purchases. They will move even more slowly when it comes to raising interest rates.

I expect the new taper tantrum, if it arrives, and other issues, like the fight over raising the debt ceiling, to create more price volatility for the market, but it won’t stop it from making more new highs. A correction of 10-15% would take some of the air out of the valuation bubble we’re in, while providing cover for the Fed to move slowly.

That would clear the way for another leg of the bull market in 2022. Investors should at least consider having a defensive strategy in place before such a downturn arrives, whether it comes this year or next. My Triple Cross Indicator (shown later in this report) is one example of a simple to use risk management tool.

Key Market Indicators (KMI)

Source: ZenInvestor

The traffic lights represent four groups of indicators that measure the overall health of the market. The equity market traffic lights are flashing mild caution. The Technical group changed from yellow to green this month, based on improving market leadership.

The last remaining red light – Valuation - will probably stay red until earnings catch up with prices, or we have a significant price correction in the market. The recent 5% pullback did not help much.

Bear Market Probability Gauge

Source: ZenInvestor

The bear market probability gauge represents the likelihood that a new bear market will begin within the next 4-6 months. It takes all the measures of market health and assigns a probability number to each, based on similar conditions that were present during past bear markets.

As of today, the probability of another bear market occurring within the next 4-6 months is 22%, down from last month’s reading of 28%.

This gauge is comfortably in the safe zone, so no defensive steps are called for at this time. Should the gauge move closer to the yellow zone, I will suggest taking some risk off the table. This will be reflected in both my comments and in the likely changes to the model asset allocation tables shown later in this report.

The model portfolios are tactical in the sense that they reflect changes in my bullish/bearish posture towards various asset classes and the market in general.

The cash allocation is now a “neutral” 5%, reflecting the recent improvements in the model. (See the appendix at the end of this report for details.)

Probability of market outcomes for 2021

Source: ZenInvestor.org

Each possible market outcome shown in the upper table on the right has its own Bayesian probability of occurring. This table shows the weighted probability of all the possible outcomes.

As of today, the model forecasts a gain of 7.3% for 2021, to a level of 4032 on the S&P 500. It would take an 11% correction from here to get there by year end.

According to Bayesian probability, there is a 17% chance that the market will be up by 20% or more by the end of 2021. Aggressive investors might make that bet.

There is a 38% chance that the market will be up by 10% - 19% in 2021. Better odds, and enticing enough for a moderate risk-taker.

There is a 36% probability that the market will end the year not far from where it began – up or down by 5-9%. This is the “sweet spot” for more conservative types.

There is a 7% chance that the market will end the year down by 10% - 19%. The least likely outcome ( 2% probability) is a decline of 20% or more, ushering in a new bear market.

Key Recession Indicators (KRI)

Source: ZenInvestor

The recession warning lights have not changed since last month. The Consumption index flipped from yellow to green in May, as consumers began to unleash pent-up demand for leisure and entertainment.

The Treasury Yield curve has been positive since March and is likely to become more positive in the coming months as the rate on the 10yr Treasury Bond moves higher.

Production is constrained by shortages of key materials like steel, lumber, and computer chips. The Misery Index remains yellow as consumers are being squeezed by stubborn unemployment and rising inflation.

Recession Probability Gauge

Source: ZenInvestor.org

The probability of the US economy slipping into a new recession 4-6 months from now is 19%, the same reading we saw last month. The economy is reopening, and the Fed continues to flood the zone with cheap money.

The low recession probability is mostly the result of the continuing gains in employment and earnings. These gains offset the drops in consumer confidence and retail sales, which I view as temporary setbacks. Consumers are worried that the Covid Delta variant may spiral out of control.

The Zen Triple Cross Moving Average Indicator

This Moving Average Indicator is best utilized as part of a Plan B defensive strategy. As each of the three individual lines cross above or below the Zero line, the investor either increases or reduces risk exposure. A simple example would be a two-asset portfolio that switches between equities (risk) and cash (riskless) as the model indicates.

If your normal asset allocation calls for 80% equity and 20% bonds, you can use this overlay to adjust your equity exposure. When this indicator begins to turn negative, you might want to reduce risk. If it continues to turn even more negative, reduce your equity exposure even more. Here is the most recent chart of the Triple Cross MAC system as of October 22.

Source: ZenInvestor

When all three MACs are above zero, your allocation to risk assets like equity should be maximized. That might be 100% or 80% or 60% or whatever is stated in your investment policy. (If you don’t have a written Investment Policy, you should write one. Email me for details about how to do this.)

When the short-term MA crosses below zero, it’s an early warning signal to reduce equities and raise cash or bonds. This short-term MA often recovers quickly, so to avoid unnecessary trading you can wait for the Mid-term MA also crosses below zero. This is confirmation that a change in market trend may be happening.

And when the long-term MA crosses below zero, it confirms the change in market trend. Reduce your equity exposure and increase your allocation to cash and/or bonds. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you should sell everything and go to 100% cash. It just means that you should reduce your risk exposure to a level that you can be comfortable with.

In my model, I have a pre-defined asset allocation to equities and cash. I change my allocations as the MACs change.

My Top Stock & ETF picks

In this part of the report, I share the stocks and ETFs that I am either watching closely or already own. What sets these picks apart from my trading strategies and model portfolios is that I do not use an algorithm or an asset allocation scheme. These are just individual picks that I have watched for months, and sometimes years, and I have a pretty good idea of what the upside/downside ratio is for each of them.

The best way to use these picks is consider them ideas that you can investigate further, using your own methodology and criteria. My watch list has between 30 and 40 names at any given time, and what you see here are the ones I have the most confidence in.

My top 10 stock picks for 2021

I publish this list on Seeking Alpha at the end of each year and hold all 10 names for the next 12 months. Mergers, takeovers, or delisting would be the only reason for me to change this list mid-year.

Source: ZenInvestor

If you are a long-term investor who does not have time to play around in the market, this list might be the right one for you. But if you are more active in the market, there are some decent bargains out there that cannot be ignored. And I have a feeling that we are going to see many more bargains over the next 12 months.

Top picks for November

This list differs from the previous one in the fact that I have the flexibility to make changes to the lineup at the end of each month. Some months there may not be any changes, and other months the entire list could change, although that would be very rare. The suggested time frame for these picks is 12 months or longer. It’s not a short-term trading list.

Top stock picks

Source: ZenInvestor

Top ETF picks

Source: ZenInvestor

Final Thoughts

The coming demise of the bull market is a popular meme among the Wall Street cognoscenti. Some formerly uber-bullish market mavens have suddenly turned cautious, if not downright bearish. And what’s more, they’re correct. This tired-looking bull will eventually retire and be replaced by a fresh new bear. It’s the cause and timing that matter to us, not the inevitability.

According to the recent Barron’s poll of big money managers, “50% of respondents are bullish about the prospects for equities in the next 12 months, down from 67% in the spring. Thirty-eight percent are neutral about stocks, up from 26% six months ago. The bears’ ranks remain small at just 12%, but that’s up from 7% in our spring survey.”

I’ll spare you the laundry list of issues that might tip the balance of sentiment from bullish to bearish. Suffice it to say that it will be a confluence of factors that will finally usher in the new regime. Economist Robert Shiller said in an interview (and I’m paraphrasing) that investors tend to get distracted by the competing narratives about the prospects for the economy and the stock market. What many seem to forget is that the market does not have a mind of its own. The market reflects investor sentiment, and every buy and sell transaction is an economic decision made by an individual and based on that individual’s economic interest. Put another way, the market is not separate from us… it is us.

The Conference Board’s September report on consumer expectations dropped 25.3 points from March’s figures. And the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September fell 18.4 points from the high it reached for the year in June. The U. Michigan September report said, “The steep August falloff in consumer sentiment meant that consumers expected the least favorable economic prospects in more than a decade.” This chart drives home the point:

Source: The Conference Board

Irrespective of the challenges that lie ahead, I still expect 35% growth Year/Year in S&P 500 earnings for 2021. Consensus earnings forecasts for 2022 are still being revised upward, but the size of those revisions is getting smaller. I’m keeping a close eye on this because a downtick in the consensus for 2022 would indicate a key change in sentiment among analysts.

The chart below shows that investors correctly predicted that Q2 earnings would exceed pre-pandemic levels. However, the blue line on the chart tells me that investors are well-ahead of the earnings curve. Will earnings catch up to the market, or will it be the other way around? The market wouldn’t necessarily need to decline in order to catch up. It could just trade sideways (with lots of volatility, no doubt) until earnings rise up to meet the blue line.

Source: ZenInvestor

The dip buyers are being tested, but they will probably continue to support the market until it becomes clear that the Fed no longer has their back. My equity model is forecasting a 7.3% gain for the S&P 500 for 2021, due to the increasing likelihood of a 10% correction between now and the end of the year.

If you can handle increasing volatility in the near-term, you should stay fully invested. This market is still being supported by the Fed, but there is no doubt that tapering is coming. It remains to be seen whether congress can agree on and implement a meaningful infrastructure spending bill.

And we still have to suffer through yet another debt ceiling battle, which may result in another government shutdown. I don’t expect this to last very long or cause much damage, but it will probably add to market volatility.

As always, comments and questions are encouraged.