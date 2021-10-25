Stitch Fix's Act 2 Could Fix Their Income Statement
- Stitch Fix shares have been hammered this year, driven by controversy around their stylist changes and slower than expected growth.
- The founder stepping down from the CEO role hasn't helped.
- In this wide-ranging conversation, Felix Narhi addresses the bear case while pitching a bright future for SFIX.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SFIX) is a controversial stock.
Bears see a company in a hyper competitive industry. Churn remains high, growth remains stubbornly low, and they point to the company's founder leaving the C-suite over the summer as a sign that the company will never hit an inflection point.
On the other hand, bulls see a company that's uniquely focused on using data and personalization in the apparel industry. They think the company is just on the verge of inflecting, as all of their data, users, and scale allows SFIX to offer personalized apparel in a way that no other retailer is positioned to.
In this wide ranging conversation, Felix Narhi, CIO at Pender Fund, walks through the bull case for SFIX. Key topics include why Felix isn't worried by the C-suite transition at SFIX and how SFIX's Act 2 could be substantially more profitable than their Act 1.
