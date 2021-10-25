krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a decent year thus far for the restaurant sector, with the index up more than 17% year-to-date, despite dining restrictions for some constituents and inflationary pressures. One name that has continued to trounce the performance of its peers is Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), an under-the-radar small-cap company with strong digital sales, improving margins, and meaningful earnings growth expected next year. However, at ~30x FY2022 earnings estimates, I continue to see a limited margin of safety at current levels. So, while Noodles is undoubtedly a solid buy-the-dip candidate, I would only become interested in the stock if we saw a pullback below $11.15.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Noodles & Company ("Noodles") has had an exceptional year thus far, coming off 57% revenue growth in its most recent quarter and on track to report a new multi-year high in annual earnings per share for FY2021 based on current estimates ($0.25). Recently, the company announced a multi-unit franchisee and area development agreement, which will see the company enter two new states with four restaurants by 2024. While not a huge bump from a unit growth standpoint (~1%), this is a vote of confidence for this chain with improving unit economics. Looking ahead to Q3 2021 results due this month and Q4, we should see continued strength in restaurant-level margins as Noodles took a 3% price hike in mid-Q3 to better combat inflationary pressures. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Noodles has been a no-growth story since FY2016, with revenue peaking at $129.4 million in Q4 2016 and still sitting roughly 3% below these levels as of the most recent quarter. Assuming Q4 2021 estimates come in at $124.9 million, this would translate to a (-) 0.7% compound annual revenue growth rate in the period, which is nothing to write home about. However, since Q2 2018, we have seen meaningful improvement, with the revenue growth rate moving back into positive territory, with a compound annual revenue growth rate of ~2.3%. This is a much more respectable figure, but the real story has been margins, with restaurant-level margins hitting a new multi-year high at 18.9% in Q2, within striking distance of the company's 20.0% margin goal.

The other major improvement in the business for Noodles was the company guiding for 7% unit growth in 2022 and "at least 10%" unit growth soon thereafter. As the chart below shows, this is one area where Noodles has struggled relative to its peers, with the company's restaurant base declining nearly 15% from Q4 2016 to Q4 2020. However, based on the current store count of 451 as of the end of Q2 2021 and guidance for 7% unit growth next year, we should see the total store count increase to up to 485 stores in 2022. This would be a sharp reversal in the trend we've seen the past several years, which has been a steadily declining store count. While early to speculate, Noodles' store count could ultimately move to new highs by 2024, assuming 7% unit growth in 2023 and 8% in 2024. This would help drive strong revenue growth and allow Noodles to boast an industry-leading unit growth rate.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In addition to a much more optimistic outlook regarding unit growth, Noodles recently signed a multi-unit franchise and area development agreement with Carlos Hill, the President of Tsunami Enterprises LLC. This deal includes plans to expand into two new states, Texas and New Mexico, with four new restaurants. As shown below, these are two new massive markets for Noodles, and this marks a vote of confidence in the brand, which has seen limited franchisee interest since its store count went into decline in 2016. The plan is to open restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces metropolitan area during the next three years, with the first store expected to be opened in H2 2022.

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Drawing)

Finally, on menu innovation, Noodles continues to make progress, building a more diverse menu with recent offerings that include Tortelloni, Cauliflower Gnocchi, and Shrimp Scampi. These healthy offerings complement the introduction of Zucchini & Cauliflower Noodles in 2018/2019 and position Noodles as one of the few healthy offerings in the quick-service restaurant base. This healthy menu combined with very reasonable pricing in the $8.00 to $11.00 range should give Noodles lots of room to increase prices if needed to combat inflationary pressures sector-wide.

Noodles called out proteins and to-go packaging as two areas where it sees inflation, but the company chose to take a 3% price hike in mid-August, which will help to offset some of these pressures. Given Chipotle's (CMG) ability to raise prices with little resistance from customers, with this being another healthy fast-casual restaurant, I don't see any reason that Noodles will see any resistance to its recent price hike, and another that it will likely take in 2022. Therefore, Noodles should have no issue maintaining its recent margin gains, with the ability for margins to trend up towards the 19.5% - 20.0% range as new Ghost Kitchens are added to the system and average unit volumes continue to climb upwards of $1.5 million. Currently, 42% of units are above a $1.45 million average unit volume.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While Noodles is clearly one of the better growth stories in the small-cap restaurant base, the stock is not cheap, trading at 52x FY2021 earnings estimates and more than 30x FY2022 earnings estimates ($0.43). This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but it's hard to argue that there's much of a margin of safety baked into the stock at current levels. Assuming we assign a fair value of 35x earnings to Noodles and multiply this with FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $0.43, this points to an 18-month target price of $15.05, translating to barely 15% upside from current levels. While this is not a bad return, I generally prefer to buy at a minimum 25% discount to fair value and closer to 30% for companies with sub-billion-dollar market caps. This would require a dip to $11.28 or lower or a more than 13% correction from current levels. So, from a valuation standpoint, it's hard to justify paying up for Noodles here.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the stock from a technical standpoint, we can see that the stock has a major support zone at $9.50, which was previously multi-year resistance for the stock. Meanwhile, the stock has a new upper support level at $11.15, and the stock's 250-day moving average is slowly catching up to this level, as is a multi-year trendline off the March 2020 lows. Generally, I prefer to buy at major support levels. Still, given that this is a growth story, with a breakout in annual EPS expected in FY2022 ($0.43 vs. $0.38 in FY2014), one could certainly justify bidding for the stock at the $11.00 - $11.15 level. In summary, while I don't see a compelling reward/risk setup at $13.00, I would strongly consider a new position in the stock at $11.15 or lower.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Noodles has had an exceptional year thus far, and the recent news that it will enter into two new states by 2024, which also highlights interest from franchisees, has strengthened the investment thesis. However, at more than 30x next year's earnings estimates and the possibility for a miss on these estimates, if inflationary pressures are worse than expected, I don't see enough of a margin of safety to pay up for the stock here above $13.00 per share. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but at this time, I see better value elsewhere in the market, with names like Barrick Gold (GOLD) trading at less than 14x FY2022 earnings estimates with higher margins.