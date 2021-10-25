Julien Viry/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Neutral rating assigned to MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

MINISO Group has guided for a lower number of new store openings for the company's core MINISO brand, which is likely the key reason for its poor share price performance in the past couple of months. However, the company's new sub-brand, TOP TOY, has performed above expectations, growing to 54 stores and achieving a decent gross profit margin of 43%. Assuming further new store expansion and rising revenue contribution from proprietary brands, TOP TOY's profitability at the gross margin level could see significant improvement in the next one to two years.

MNSO's valuations are not expensive when compared to peers, but this is partly justified by the company's lower ROAs (Return on Assets) and slower top line growth. Considering the stock's valuations, and the respective performance of its core brand MINISO and sub-brand TOP TOY, my view is that a Hold or Neutral rating for MNSO is fair.

New Store Openings

MNSO's shares fell by -32% from $24.00 as of March 17, 2021 to $16.24 as of October 22, 2021, after my earlier article on the company was written seven months ago on March 18, 2021. While MINISO Group's most recent Q4 FY 2021 (YE June 30) financial results met market expectations, I believe that the market was disappointed by the company's pace of new store openings for its core MINISO brand, which led to its severe stock price correction in recent months.

MINISO Group's total number of retail stores for the core MINISO brand grew by a mere +3.5% from 4,587 as of March 31, 2021 to 4,749 as of June 30, 2021. Specifically, the company's store count in its home market, China, expanded by +4.5% QoQ from 2,812 to 2,939, while its stores in foreign markets increased by an even slower +2.0% from 1,775 to 1,810 over the same period. MINISO Group also opened 24 new TOP TOY stores (new sub-brand) in the recent quarter, which I discuss separately in the next section.

More importantly, MNSO has revised downwards its expectations of new store openings for calendar year 2021. Earlier at the company's Q2 FY 2021 (fiscal year) earnings call, MINISO Group indicated that it targets to achieve net new store openings of approximately 500 and 200 for China and international markets, respectively in calendar year 2021. However, MNSO noted at its most recent Q4 FY 2021 earnings call that it anticipates having over 400 new stores in its home market and around 100 new stores in foreign markets for the current calendar year.

As a reference, MINISO Group added 171 net new stores in China and 64 net new stores outside of China in the first half of calendar year 2021. With the pace of new store openings for its core MINISO brand being slower than expected, it is no surprise that MNSO is now guiding for a fewer number of new stores to be opened by the end of this calendar year.

Following the company's most recent earnings release and results briefing in mid-August 2021, MINISO Group has announced new store openings in Europe, the US, India and United Arab Emirates in the last few months.

Nevertheless, I am still not optimistic about the prospects of MNSO's new store openings for its core MINISO brand in the near term. The majority of MINISO Group's new store openings is still derived from its home market, and the recent COVID-19 outbreak in China could further slow down the company's new store expansion plans. Bloomberg reported on October 24, 2021 that "China expects new Covid outbreak to worsen in coming days", as the new "wave of infections has spread to 11 provinces" in the country.

New Sub-Brand TOP TOY

I mentioned in my earlier March 18, 2021 article for MNSO that its "new sub-brand and retail store brand (TOP TOY) introduced to the China market in late-December 2020, could potentially be a key growth driver in the mid-to-long term." I also noted then that "as of late-February 2021, MINISO Group has already opened five TOP TOY stores in nine Chinese cities."

Since my prior update, MINISO Group has made significant progress in terms of growing the new TOP TOY brand. As of mid-August 2021, the company had already expanded its TOP TOY physical retail footprint to 54 stores with expectations of having 90 stores by the end of this calendar year, as disclosed at its Q4 FY 2021 results briefing. The faster-than-expected pace of expansion for the new TOP TOY brand exceeded my expectations.

More significantly, I have changed my views about the TOP TOY brand's future profitability. In my March 18, 2021 write-up, I expressed my concerns that "the expansion plans for TOP TOY could be a drag on MINISO Group's overall profitability." But I could have underestimated the positive effects of operating leverage and proprietary products on the gross margins for TOP TOY.

MINISO Group disclosed at the company's Q4 FY 2021 investor call that the gross profit margin for TOP TOY had increased from 40% in the early days of the brand's initiation to approximately 43% now, and the long-term target is to eventually deliver a gross profit margin of 50% for TOP TOY. Apart from greater economies of scale in tandem with a ramp-up in the number of TOP TOY stores and resulting revenue, TOP TOY's gross profit margin has increased significantly because of its proprietary products.

Proprietary products boast average gross profit margins of as high as 60%, and they currently account for more than 5% of TOP TOY's revenue. MNSO has set a goal of increasing the proportion of proprietary products for TOP TOY to 20%-25% and 30%-40% in the subsequent one year and two years, respectively, as per the company's comments at its recent results briefing.

Given that MINISO Group is opening new TOP TOY stores at a rapid pace, and there are plans to grow the sales contribution of higher-margin proprietary products over time, TOP TOY is in a good position to be a key earnings growth driver for the company in the medium term.

Valuation And Risk Factors

MINISO Group's valuations appear to be fair which provide justification for my Neutral or Hold investment rating.

Peer Valuation Comparison For MINISO Group

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROE Metric MINISO Group 36.3 21.6 +29.4% +29.2% 6.9% 10.0% Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) 40.0 34.4 +42.7% +17.8% 15.4% 10.7% POP MART INTL (OTCPK:PMRTY) [9992:HK] 53.6 34.1 +86.1% +48.4% 13.4% 17.7%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

MNSO trades at a discount to its peers Five Below and POP MART based on forward P/E multiples. But this is reasonable, since the company's forecasted ROAs and expected revenue growth rate for the current fiscal year are inferior to that of its peers, as per the peer valuation comparison table.

The key risks for MNSO include slower-than-expected new store openings for the company's core MINISO brand in the short term which disappoints the market, and a failure to execute well on the future growth plans for its new sub-brand TOP TOY such as store network expansion and development of new proprietary products.