Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I am assigning Polaris Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PII) a positive risk/reward rating based on its accelerating revenue growth, expanding profit margins, secular growth tailwinds, and a strong foundation of support. Polaris offers a unique investment opportunity as a pure play leader in the powersports and recreational lifestyle markets. The supply chain disruptions resulting from COVID combined with strong demand have left dealer inventories in the company's core Off-Road Vehicle segment depleted. With inventories down a historic 62%, the stage is set for steady demand growth, pricing power, and improved profit margins in Polaris' largest market segment. At 63% of total sales, Polaris is the market share leader in Off-Road Vehicles which represent a total addressable market opportunity of $18 billion.

Risk/Reward Rating: Positive

Since the shares peaked in 2014, Polaris has diversified its core product portfolio of off-road vehicles by acquiring a recreational boating portfolio and aftermarket parts and services capabilities. The Boat segment offers an excellent growth opportunity given the trend toward greater outdoor activities and adventure. This growth trend could be amplified in the coming years as COVID recedes and people prioritize mobility and recreation relative to activities in densely populated urban centers. The US powerboat market alone is over $13 billion per year, with the company competing in the two largest segments: pontoon and deck boats.

The Aftermarket segment (which includes parts, garments, and accessories) adds a repeat, small-ticket revenue stream which provides stability to the portfolio of large-ticket consumer discretionary products. The market for Jeep and truck aftermarket accessories is approximately $9.0 billion. The powersports aftermarket opportunity is estimated at $5 billion, bringing the total market opportunity to $14 billion. The integration of the Aftermarket and Boat segments likely contributed to the depressed profit margins which have weighed on Polaris shares since 2014. The acquisitions are now fully integrated and offer diversification benefits while doubling Polaris' total market opportunity.

The company's iconic Indian motorcycle brand represents a growth opportunity as sales are reaccelerating after several years of difficult industry conditions. There is untapped potential for market share gains as a result of the valuable brand equity in the Indian name. The Indian brand has an additional opportunity to appeal to a new generation of motorcyclists who may not identify with the favored motorcycle brands of prior generations. The demographic backdrop offers an excellent opportunity to disrupt the motorcycle industry. This segment is Polaris' smallest market opportunity.

Rounding out the portfolio is the company's Global Adjacent Products segment. These products support recreational people mobility as well as various commercial work applications. The primary use cases include transporting people, light-duty hauling, tactical defense vehicles, and urban/suburban commuting. The total addressable market for this segment is estimated at $8 billion. All addressable market size estimates above are provided by Polaris in its 2020 10-K filed with the SEC, with the Off-Road Vehicle market size extrapolated from annual unit volumes.

Operational Performance

While Polaris has above-average growth opportunities, the company's profit struggles since the 2014 share price peak have proven to be the largest hurdle for investors. The following table was compiled from the company's 2020 10-K, 2017 10-K, and 2014 10-K filed with the SEC. The table displays Polaris' income statement details over the past eight years and provides a bird's eye view of the company's operating performance. I have highlighted the key data points which capture the longer-term operational trends underlying the business.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

As can be seen in the yellow and blue highlighted cells, Polaris' earnings peaked in 2015 and remained below this level through 2020. The earnings trough occurred in 2017 with income trending higher ever since. At the same time, the company's gross profit reached new all-time highs in 2020 after bottoming out in 2017. This points toward margin compression as the primary factor restraining earnings growth in recent years. The margin compression is highlighted in orange and displays total operating expenses. The rapid operating expense growth has slowed materially since Polaris' last major acquisition. This can be seen in the flattening of operating expenses near $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion since 2018.

The following table displays the margin details (as a % of revenue) for each of the income and expense categories in the above table and includes the first half of 2021 (1H = first half, EBT = earnings before taxes). I have highlighted the maximum margin performance for each line item in yellow and the minimum margin performance in orange. Polaris' performance clearly crested in 2014 and 2015 and bottomed in 2017.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

The Return of Growth

With steady sales growth (outside of one down year in 2016) and operating expenses being brought under control, Polaris looks set to resume its earnings growth trajectory following the difficult period since the 2015 peak. The resumption of earnings growth is confirmed in the following table compiled from Polaris' Q2 2021 10-Q, Q2 2019 10-Q and 2017 10-Q filed with the SEC. The intent is to uncover the shorter-term operational trends through the first half of 2021 using the same key income statement details as in the above table. I have excluded 2020 so as to remove operational outliers resulting from the COVID disruptions (FY=full year).

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

I have highlighted the pertinent performance figures from 2018 through 2021 with a reference to the peak year in 2015. Please note that in the lower half of the table I have extrapolated the actual performance for the first half of 2021 to a full year estimate for 2021 (2021*) using historical seasonality trends. Looking at the yellow highlighted rows, Polaris is on pace to surpass its 2015 peak operating income by 24% in 2021. The blue highlighted cells show that net income is also trending to surpass the 2015 peak by a more impressive 52%. Polaris looks to be transitioning back to a growth stock after a six-year hiatus.

Growth Rates

Polaris' quiet return to growth stock status is visible in the following growth rate summary which was compiled from the above tables. I compare the growth of the company's key income statement line items across two distinct periods: the past eight years through 2020 and the past three years through the first half of 2021.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

The highlighted cells depict the trend change between these two periods. Revenue has accelerated to 13% from 10% in recent years. This is being amplified by gross profit growth accelerating from 8% to over 13% annualized. The operating expense deceleration discussed above and evidenced in the first table is quantified here with expense growth slowing to under 7% recently from over 12% the past eight years. The gross profit acceleration combined with the operating expense deceleration is providing fuel for rapid operating income growth of nearly 25% the past three years. This is a significant trend change compared to the margin-restricted 1% to 3% growth over the past eight full years.

Product Trends

Polaris' return to earnings growth is the culmination of its product portfolio transformation discussed in the opening review. The company reports its results in five operating segments which are broken down in the following table (compiled from the same annual SEC filings used above). I have highlighted the three historic segments for ease of reference and denoted the first full year of results from the Aftermarket and Boat acquisitions in dark green. The Boat Holdings, LLC acquisition was completed in 2018 with the first full year of results beginning in 2019. The TAP Automotive Holdings, LLC acquisition was completed in late 2016 with the first full year of results being 2017 (ORV=Off-Road Vehicles).

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

The Off-Road Vehicle segment remains the core of the company's portfolio at 65% of sales in 2020. Each of the other four segments are well distributed between 6% and 13% of total sales. The limited contribution from each of the four non-core segments speaks to the growth opportunity that remains outside of the Off-Road Vehicle market.

More specifically, Polaris has under 5% market share in the US powerboat market (estimated at $13 billion). The company has just over 6% of the estimated $14 billion market opportunity in the Aftermarket segment. In the $8 billion Global Adjacent Markets segment, Polaris has achieved just over 5% market share. Finally, in the motorcycle segment Polaris is generating only 13% of the revenue of its nearest competitor, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG). Each of the four less mature segments offers extraordinary growth potential. The growth opportunity through market share gains alone is sizeable. The opportunity is complemented by industry organic growth rates at or above that of the overall economy and Polaris' minimal international penetration to date.

The following table provides the sales performance by segment through the first half of 2021 compared to the preceding three years (as was done in the prior income statement analysis). The intent is to uncover the product trends underlying Polaris' return to growth. The upper portion of the table displays total sales by segment while the second two sections break these sales down in a more granular fashion. The granularity shows the contribution to each segment from the primary products (Wholegoods) and the contribution to each segment from parts, garments and accessories or PG&A. This added detail by segment will become increasingly important over time as PG&A offers the opportunity for increased profit margins compared to the company's primary, large-ticket capital goods products.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

I have highlighted the largest contributors by segment in yellow and orange, and the summary data in blue. At 28% of sales, the PG&A contribution to Polaris' business looks to have material growth potential. This is confirmed in the following table which summarizes the growth rate of each segment over the past three years. The following two tables were compiled from the same SEC filings used above.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

The fastest growing product sales are all PG&A ranging from 11% to 20%, compared to Wholegoods growing at 6% to 10% (ignoring boats for which there is only two full years of data). These results point toward PG&A growth providing the likely source of the profit margin improvement in recent years. As shown in the prior table, PG&A sales in the Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets segments are minimal at 1.46% and 1.38% of total company sales, respectively. As a result, the primary factor in the margin improvement story looks to be PG&A sales in the core Off-Road Vehicle segment

Please keep in mind that the Boat segment acquisition added to the overall reported growth rate in Wholegoods. This is the reason that total sales growth in Wholegoods is higher than the rate of growth in each segment. With Boats at just under 10% of total sales and the second largest Wholegoods producer, Polaris has tremendous room for growth here. The company likely has material growth opportunities in boat parts, goods, and accessories as well, for which it currently has no exposure.

The following table displays the annual growth rates by primary segment for the past eight years for contextual reference. It uses the same highlighting scheme for each segment for ease of comparison across tables and through time.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

Each of the three highlighted segments are showing material trend changes toward renewed growth in the past three years through the first half of 2021. The Off-Road Vehicle segment continues to do the heavy lifting on the performance front, returning to growth rates similar to 2015 with impressive PG&A growth of 20%. Motorcycle PG&A growth was also impressive at 12% with a return to 8% growth overall. This segment has been an underperformer since the peak in 2015.

The Global Adjacent Markets segment was especially hard hit by COVID and likely has more catching up to do. It is unclear whether sales in this segment will return to the double-digit growth rates seen in 2017 and 2018. Nevertheless, there is tremendous innovation and growth potential in the small, energy-efficient transportation market (which this segment targets). The Aftermarket business is lagging on the growth front hinting at the possibility of lost opportunity; however, the segment does provide stability. Finally, the Boats segment is still too young to judge the performance trajectory, with COVID providing recent sales headwinds in only the second full year of operation.

The product performance review confirms broad-based improvement in growth across Polaris' portfolio, with the core Off-Road Vehicle market leading the way and driving the return to earnings growth. The other four segments are targeting fragmented and largely unpenetrated markets. If the company can execute an effective growth strategy, these segments offer material upside opportunity. At the same time, they offer greater diversification as the Off-Road Vehicle market matures in the future.

International Growth Opportunity

Polaris has historically been a US-focused consumer growth story. This is evidenced in the following table compiled from the same SEC filings used throughout this article. As of the end of 2020, 82% of sales are in the United States. The lack of international penetration historically is a cause for concern. That being said, Polaris has yet to scratch the surface globally leaving a vast untapped growth opportunity.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

The reacceleration of growth for Polaris in more recent years is being driven by the entire geographic portfolio, as can be seen in the following table compiled from the Q2 2021 10-Q and Q2 2019 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

For the most recent three years through the first half of 2021, the international markets are growing in line or faster than the United States, and they now comprise 28% of total sales. This trend bodes well for future growth.

Of particular note, the Asia Pacific and Latin American markets have been stand-out performers growing at over 17% annualized over the recent three-year period (not broken out in the above tables). If the trend in these two markets continues, Polaris could sustain a much higher growth rate than is currently projected by the investment community.

Consensus Expectations and Valuation

Current expectations for growth in the investment community are subdued from 2021 onward. If Polaris achieves its historic revenue growth rate of 10% while continuing to execute on the margin front, the stage is set for a material outperformance of expectations. The following table was compiled from data provided by Seeking Alpha and depicts consensus earnings and revenue growth estimates through 2024. Earnings and revenue are expected to grow in the mid-single digit range in both 2022 and 2023 before stagnating in 2024. This trajectory appears pessimistic in light of the historic and recent operational trends of Polaris.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

The possibility of large upside surprises opens the door to attractive return potential. Polaris is currently trading at 13x the 2021 consensus earnings estimate. This places the valuation of Polaris at a substantial discount to the current market averages which trade between 21x and 33x earnings estimates for 2021 (S&P 500: 21x, Nasdaq 100: 29x, and Russell 2000: 33x). The excess return potential emanating from the possibility of large upside surprises is amplified by the added return potential of an upward valuation multiple adjustment. In fact, Polaris was valued at 24x 2014 earnings at its share price peak in November of 2014. The following table was compiled from data provided by Seeking Alpha and depicts Polaris's current valuation multiple and its average over the past five years.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

With a five-year average PE of 17x to 25x, Polaris is trading at a 23% to 45% discount to its recent valuation norms. The substantial valuation discount being applied to Polaris provides further quantitative support for estimating the upside return potential from an upside valuation adjustment alone.

To provide further color to the risk/reward tradeoff embedded in Polaris shares, I estimate Polaris' current earnings potential using the high and low margin performance achieved historically provided in an earlier table. The results are compiled in the following table which applies the historic margin ranges to the company's high end 2021 sales guidance of $8.5 billion (the margin figures are provided to the right in the table).

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

The blue and orange highlighted cells in the upper section of the table provide a best- and a worst-case profit scenario using historic margin ranges and the existing sales run rate. I provide Polaris' guidance in yellow in the bottom section. In addition, I extrapolate earnings estimates using historic seasonality and current margins (highlighted in blue) which suggests upside to the company's guidance and the current consensus estimate.

The following table summarizes the upside and downside potential using the data in this section.

Source: Created by Brian Kapp, stoxdox

I have highlighted what I believe to be the best estimate of the downside and upside potential of Polaris at its current sales run rate. Please keep in mind that these estimated ranges do not account for growth potential. I am merely applying historic margin and valuation ranges to the current sales guidance while considering the consensus 2021 earnings estimate. My best estimate of Polaris's expected return profile ranges from -37% to +205%. The asymmetry of these estimates strongly supports my positive risk/reward rating.

Technicals

The asymmetric potential return profile receives firm support from the technical backdrop. As can be seen on the following 20-year monthly chart, Polaris has carved out a large W-shaped support base since the share price peak in 2014. I have highlighted the long-term support and resistance levels with the horizontal lines.

Polaris 20-year monthly chart. Created by Brian Kapp using a chart from Barchart.com

The stock is currently trading in a strong support zone between $119 and $126 (the green lines). This area should offer firm support as it was major resistance in 2018 and 2019. If this range fails to hold, the downside support near $100 should be significant (the blue line). This area had served as resistance throughout the sideways consolidation from 2016 through 2020 and represents 21% downside risk. The following 5-year weekly chart provides a closer look at the support levels.

Polaris 5-year weekly chart. Created by Brian Kapp using a chart from Barchart.com

I suspect the area from $100 down to the lower end of the four-year trading range near $85 will provide a floor under the shares. The $85 level represents 33% downside risk which aligns closely with my worst-case estimate from the above valuation section of negative 37%.

It should be noted that the company has an active share buyback authorization of $888 million as of the end of Q2 2021. This represents substantial support potential given the diluted share count of only 62.8 million shares. Key resistance is nearby in the $145 area and represents all-time high resistance. Once this level is overcome, the upside return estimates from the valuation section come into play as there will be no technical resistance with which to contend.

Summary

The technical backdrop offers incredible support to the asymmetric risk/reward potential identified in the fundamental analysis of Polaris. The upside return potential quantified here gives no weighting to the future growth opportunities on Polaris's plate. If the company successfully executes on a growth strategy to meet or exceed the current low expectations of the investment community, the return potential will expand significantly. Furthermore, as outlined in this analysis, growth could materially exceed current expectations. If this were to occur the door will open to Polaris becoming a secular growth stock once again in the recreational lifestyle market.