00:02 Hello and welcome to Aker Carbon Capture’s results presentation for the third quarter twenty twenty one. I’m David Phillips, Head of the UK and Investor Relations. I’m joined by our CEO, Valborg Lundegaard; and our CFO, Egil Fagerland to talk through our results.

00:17 Firstly, Valborg will run through the main points of the quarter and main developments and the market outlook and then Egil will run through the financials and then we can take your Q&A. As you can see on the side, you are probably watching this webcast through, you can ask questions any time, so please [put them on the] [ph] system and we will make sure we address them as much as we can in the time we have left after you have heard from Valborg and Egil.

00:39 Okay, Valborg over to you.

Valborg Lundegaard

00:43 Thank you, David, and I will extend my welcome as well to all of you. Aker Carbon Capture’s third quarter, included further progress on the Brevik CCS project and new business opportunities. But first, a short introduction to the company and the highlights of the quarter.

01:05 Aker Carbon Capture is a pure play carbon capture and storage company with the strength of the Aker Group. Our customers will have our full attention and for investors, this opens up for investments in a pure play company, not a conglomerate of segments. Our proprietary technology has been developed over twenty years and is validated to over fifty thousand operating hours and certified for several applications.

01:34 Aker Carbon Capture’s technology is cost effective, robust and flexible, meaning it can be applied to existing plants or new builds. The process uses a non-toxic biodegradable mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2. When our customers come to us, they want to reduce their emissions and not introduce new emissions or hazardous chemicals. That is why our technologies unique HCC characteristics are also a commercial differentiator.

02:10 Then, the highlights of the quarter. The Brevik CCS project, the first carbon capture project at a cement facility in the world, is progressing according to plan with key milestones achieved. Last week, we announced a strategically important MoU. Viridor has partnered with Aker Carbon Capture for the delivery of five modular Just Catch plant within twenty thirty. Viridor is one of UK's leading recycling, resources and waste management companies.

02:45 In September, we signed an MoU with Carbonor. Carbonor’s plans low CO2 chart production in Norway could become the first in which carbon capture and storage is sold as a service. Where the emitter pays a fee based on the volume of carbon captured. We have also announced that Aker Carbon Capture is the partner of the Danish Greensand CO2 transport and storage project.

03:12 For the pilot project, twenty nine Danish and international companies and research Institutes have joined forces. EU has now approved the Dutch government's funding of the Twence project. The project will enable the removal of CO2 from flue gases at Twence waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands. The captured CO2 will be used at greenhouses. We expect to start the project in the fourth quarter.

03:45 In this quarter, we officially launched our innovative carbon capture as a service business model. Our commercial approach to accelerate the uptake of carbon capture, especially with mid-size emitters. The new offering has been well received by our customers.

04:04 Last week, we announced that Aker Carbon Capture will work with Elkem to use a mobile test unit to capture emissions from smelters in the process industry. This will be the first-time carbon capture will be deployed for this industry. In August, eight forty million Norwegian kroner were raised through a private placement to strengthen investment in technology, product development, modularization and digitalization to drive down cost, as well as continue to develop the organization and internationalize the company. And finally, strengthen the balance sheet to pursue growth opportunities.

04:48 Aker Carbon Capture has been selected by Viridor as partner for accelerating decarbonization at ways to energy sites in the UK and delivery of five modular Just Catch plants within twenty thirty. Viridor supported by its shareholder KKR has an ambition to become the first net zero waste energy company by twenty forty. By bringing forward CCUS alongside plastic extraction and increased recycling.

05:19 The partnership with Aker Carbon Capture could accelerate Viridor’s net zero plants by a decade to twenty thirty. Developing the modular CCUS plants on the five ways to energy sites combined with another two-plan bespoke CCUS plants in the Viridor portfolio would totally deliver about one point five million ton CO2 savings per year, meeting fifteen percent of the UK Government's twenty thirty emission reduction target.

05:54 These investments, up to one billion pound would also create around one thousand construction jobs and up to hundred and eighty skilled green jobs in Scotland, Wales, and the English region.

06:09 Carbonor’s planned low CO2 char production, located right outside the Northern Lights terminal in Western Norway, could become the first in which carbon capture and storage is sold as a service where the emitter pays a fee based on the volume of carbon captured. The project will utilize Aker Carbon Capture’s Just Catch integrated with Carbonor’s pyrolysis technology to produce low-emission, high-carbon, reductants for the alloy industry.

06:40 Carbonor’s goal is to commission the new char operations in time for the opening of the Northern Light’s launch ship project in twenty twenty four. Aker Carbon Capture’s mobile test unit is currently in Poland, testing our proprietary technology for CO2 capture at a char plant. And then we are proud to support the Greensand project as one of twenty nine Danish and international companies and research institute that have joined forces to carry out this dedicated pilot project.

07:19 The project, which is led by Ineos oil and gas and Wintershall DEA aims to demonstrate that CO2 can be injected into the Nini West reservoir offshore Denmark, as well as supporting the deployment of cost effective and environmentally safe monitoring technologies.

07:38 Through our growing Danish entity, Aker Carbon Capture Denmark, we are well positioned to serve not only the growing CCS market in Denmark, but also accelerate other markets in Europe.

07:53 And finally, in terms of significant recent developments, we have announced that Aker Carbon Capture will be working with Elkem, and a number of industrial partners in Norway, to test the first application of carbon capture with emissions from the smelting industry. This program, which uses our mobile test unit will run over two years. It has support from Gassnova and the Research Council of Norway.

08:21 We will start with handling emissions in the Mo Industrial park from Elkem Rana, which produces high purity ferrosilicon and microsilica and SMA Mineral, which produces lime and dolomite. The goal of the project is to test and optimize how carbon capture technology can work with emissions from smelting operations in order to prepare for a potential full scale plant in the future.

08:51 Sintef noted, the partners involved in this project have identified the potential one point five million ton of CO2 capture in the region. This would be equivalent to around one third of emissions from the metal industry overall in Norway.

09:09 Let's have a look at the recent market trends. Activity in the carbon capture market has continued to accelerate during the third quarter. The recent global status of the CCS report for twenty twenty one from the Global CCS Institute, highlights a doubling of the number of carbon capture facilities in operation and development when compared to the previous report for twenty twenty.

09:38 These one hundred and thirty five facilities represent a total capture capacity of some hundred and fifty million ton of CO2 per year. And the pipeline of CCS project, that is those in construction or under development has increased by almost fifty percent since the end of twenty twenty. Now it stands at one hundred and eleven million ton of CO2 per year. Around half of the new projects added this year are in the U.S. with significant additions also from the UK and Europe. This year has also seen continued strong momentum with the development of large CCS networks or industrial clusters.

10:23 These brings economies of scales such as shared transport and storage infrastructure and are important for the development of CCS for large and mid-size emitters. There are twenty such clusters in advanced development at present, with thirteen of these within Aker Carbon Capture’s target market in Northern Europe.

10:46 We also note the recent UK news around selection for the Track One cluster development. Ambitious political climate targets set in the recent months continue to show strong political policy support. And the new EU climate law increases EU target for reduction on greenhouse gas emissions from forty percent to at least fifty five percent by twenty thirty compared to nineteen ninety levels.

11:16 The IPCC’s 6th assessment sets out the clear carbon emission budget for the one point five degree climate ambition. And Wood Mackenzie estimates that a carbon price of hundred and thirty euro per ton is required to reach the one point five degree target. The IEA Net Zero twenty fifty road map describes the priority actions that are needed to ensure net zero emissions by twenty fifteen.

11:43 According to IEA, this is perhaps the greatest challenge humankind has ever faced. For CCUS, the IEA roadmap map is visioning significant growth, with thirteen hundred million ton of CO2 by twenty thirty, and five thousand two hundred million ton on CO2 by twenty fifteen. With this scale ahead, the CCS industry could in the medium term, grow to reach a similar scale to that of natural gas today.

12:18 The EUA of EU ETS has remained strong and now stands at around sixty five euro per ton. This is despite some short-term carbon market volatility in recent weeks influenced mostly by the sharp moves seen in commodity prices, such as cold and natural gas. Analyst targets for carbon by twenty thirty continue to be in the range of seventy five to one hundred and fifty euro per ton, supported by the IEA sustainable development scenario, which requires carbon pricing of minimum one hundred and ten euro per ton to achieve emission reduction targets.

12:58 And policy support around carbon markets remain firm. In the middle of July, EU emphasized the role of the ETS in its Fit for 55 climate policy proposal. This includes tightening allowance supply by increasing the linear reduction factor from two point two percent to four point two percent per year and implementing an additional one of one hundred and seventeen million ton [indiscernible] from twenty twenty three.

13:29 Potential further tightening as allowance held by the market stability reserve, above the previous year auction volume will no longer be valid from twenty twenty three. And then as third, carbon border adjustment mechanism, CBAM introduced aiming at avoiding unfair global competition and carbon leakage from EU to regions with less strict carbon policies.

13:56 Four, allowances previously handed out for free to be phased out with the CDMA. And finally, shipping to be gradually included in the EU ETFs. The EU taxonomy now acknowledges the importance of CCS in the context of climate change mitigation, which allow emitters to use or plan to use carbon capture with some important potential benefits, such as favorable market classification and access to the EU green bond market.

14:32 So, let's move over to operations and business development. Aker Carbon Capture has in the initial phase prioritized European market with Scandinavia, Benelux, and UK leading the way. Here the interest from customers and the regulatory environment to support adoption of CCUS are most mature. However, as the consequence of increased focus and activity in North America, we see opportunities emerging in this market.

15:02 We will prioritize four market segments: Cement, where we will be the first in the world to capture CO2; Bio/Waste-to-energy, including opportunities for carbon removals or negative emissions; Gas to power, with a large plant in UK; and Blue Hydrogen paving the way for green hydrogen. In all these segments, our technology has been tested and certified.

15:33 We are proud to be selected by HeidelbergCement’s Norcem for the Brevik CCS, EPC delivery. The world's first carbon capture project at the cement facility. The plant will have superior heat integration with the existing cement plant and capture four hundred thousand ton of CO2 per year.

15:55 The EPC project commenced in January and key milestones have been achieved according to plan. The Brevik CCS project is part of Longship, the greatest climate project in the Norwegian industry ever. This is a full CCS value chain development, including Brevik CCS, as well as the transportation and storage product, Northern Lights. Longship will be in operation in twenty twenty four. The cement industry represents six to seven percent of global CO2 emissions. CCS is the solution to decarbonize this hard to abate segment.

16:37 In the third quarter, EU approved the Dutch government's funding of the Twence project. The project will enable remove of CO2 from flue gases at Twence waste-to-energy facility located at Hengelo in the Netherlands. We expect to start the EPC project in the fourth quarter after final investment decision. This is a Just Catch modular plant with a capacity of hundred thousand ton CO2 per year. The captured CO2 will be sold and utilized as fertilizer at Greenhouses.

17:11 Aker Carbon Capture, Ørsted and Microsoft are exploring ways to support the development of CCS at biomass-fired heat and power plants, in Denmark. A study for implementation of carbon capture at one of Ørsted site is currently ongoing.

17:28 In July, Aker Carbon Capture signed an agreement with BIR to explore carbon capture at their ways to energy plant in Bergen on the Western Coast of Norway. The Northern Lights terminal is located only sixty kilometers from the plant. We are currently executing a study for BIR to explore this opportunity in more detail.

17:53 Aker Carbon Capture has also signed an MoU with Lyse and Forus Energi to explore development of full scale CCS facility in the Stavanger/Sandnes region in southwestern Norway. A study is currently ongoing. And the opportunities with Viridor, as I've mentioned earlier is also part of this market segment.

18:15 The third prioritized market segment is carbon capture for gas to power plants. The UK Government last week announced that the ambitions for CCS has been increased from ten to between twenty and thirteen million tons CO2 per annum by twenty thirty. The announcement also included the selection of Track One clusters. The high net and East Coast clusters will begin decarbonizing industry from twenty twenty five.

18:47 There are several opportunities for delivery of Big Catch carbon capture plants for large gas power plants in the UK. This includes BP Net Zero Teesside and SSE’s Keadby 3. The designed capacity for each of these carbon capital plants is between two and two point two million ton per year of CO2. And this is more than five times the Brevik CCS.

19:15 Aker Carbon Capture will work closely with the consortium of Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock to deliver such large gas fired power plants with carbon capture in the UK. We need both green and blue hydrogen to fight climate change. But Aker Carbon Capture’s focus is blue hydrogen market. Hydrogen for natural gas provided with CCS.

19:44 IEA estimates that thirty three and thirty eight percent of global hydrogen market to be blue in twenty thirty and twenty fifty, respectively. EU has forecasted investment of eleven billion euros for retrofitting half of the existing European hydrogen plants with CCS before twenty thirty.

20:07 The UK recently announced its first hydrogen strategy, covering both blue and green hydrogen. This ambition has significant government support, including from the one billion sterling CCS infrastructure fund. And in the United States, we see that currently over twenty percent of the CCS plants and plant development are targeting blue hydrogen.

20:35 Aker Carbon Capture has an important partnership including Aker Clean Hydrogen, Shell, Aukra Municipality, and Cape Omega that is exploring the opportunity to establish blue hydrogen production facility on the Aker Island in Western, Norway.

20:53 Next is our exciting new offering, carbon capture as the service. But first, brief reminder of our main offerings across Aker Carbon Capture. We have essentially two main product offerings, Big Catch, which can handle four hundred thousand ton of CO2 per year and more and the modular Just Catch with targets forty thousand and one hundred thousand tons per year.

21:20 We can deliver either of these on an EPC project basis. And for the Big Catch offering, we can also provide key equipment and a license model. Our modular Just Touch offering is the heart of our carbon capture as a service model. Interest from companies both small and large that want to reduce their industrial emissions has skyrocketed. However, to most of these clients, CCS is a totally new concept that requires upfront investment and a variety of contracts and interfaces.

21:57 From securing financing to separate contracts for each step in the value chain, as well as a number of contracts throughout the operational lifetime. Many companies that want to reduce emissions through CCS have been held back by the complexity and commitment required to act.

22:18 Aker Carbon Capture can offer carbon capture as a service, an integrated offering that covers everything a customer needs to reduce emissions by CCS. It is carbon capture made easy. Transport and storage will be embedded in the service through strategic partnerships. Aker Carbon Capture will handle the full value chain from point of emission to permanent storage. And again, the customer will simply pay per ton CO2 captured.

22:51 Today, there are thirteen CO2 storage projects under development or in earlier planning across Norther Europe. The focus in the market has been on the large emitters linked to these various storage project. However, there are more than seven hundred relevant emitters across Europe that are medium size.

23:10 Aker Carbon Capture’s standardized Just Catch is perfect match for this market. It's modular, it's scalable, affordable, and it has short delivery time. With the standardized Just Catch, we can unlock synergies for medium size emitters located in the proximity of the CO2 hub or for a customer with the portfolio of emitters.

23:34 With carbon capture as a service, we will offer our customers flexibility for face implementation of CCS. Starting with one train of the full CCS value chain and then grow with an additional chain if preferred. We have experienced that many of our customers with large CO2 emissions see carbon capture as a service, with Just Catch as an attractive start of their decompensation journey.

24:04 The levelized cost of the full value chain service offering will be in the range of seventy five to one hundred and forty five euro per ton CO2. For comparison, the EUA is now around sixty five euro per ton. Analyst twenty thirty target, as mentioned earlier, range from seventy five to one hundred and fifty euro per ton.

24:25 The CapEx for Just Cash plant, including liquefaction, temporary storage, as well as financing will be in the range of twenty to forty euro per ton CO2. The cost range reflects efficiency gains through implementation of serial production.

24:43 The OpEx, including solvent supply, energy, digital operations center, labor and maintenance, will be in the range of twenty five to forty five euro per ton CO2. Cost of energy is the largest [variable here] [ph]. The largest range we see for transportation and storage with thirty to sixty euro per ton CO2. The costs were very mainly due to distance from source to storage.

25:12 So, let me share with you the way forward. A year after the company was established, we are in operation, delivering Brevik CCS, the world's first carbon capture plant on a cement facility. And we have set ambitious targets and a clear direction to position for the huge market ahead of us.

25:38 Initially, we have prioritized European market and four market segments: Cements, Bio/waste to Energy, Gas to power, and Blue Hydrogen. We cannot meet our ambitions alone. Therefore, we have entered into collaboration agreement with several complementary partners.

25:56 To turn CCS economics positive, the cost must come down. We have set a target of up to fifty percent CapEx reduction within the mid of the decade. There is not one quick fix. We must challenge the cost in many ways. We will continue to work with EPC and license models, but it's time to bring the full value chain together. Carbon capture as a service. Carbon capture made easy. Our customers will simply pay per ton CO2 captured.

26:27 We believe that this model will accelerate the market as well as accelerate cost reduction. So, with strong signal for CCS market growth, and doing the right thing now, our ambition is to secure contracts to capture ten million ton per annum of CO2 by twenty twenty five.

26:49 Thank you. And over to our CFO, Egil Fagerland.

Egil Fagerland

27:01 Thank you, Valborg. I will now take you through the key financial highlights of the third quarter before we move on to Q and A. Bear in mind that all the numbers mentioned today are in Norwegian kroner, and we'll start with the income statement.

27:15 The overall revenue for the third quarter was one zero one million kroner, which was up forty five percent compared to the previous quarter. This reflects increasing activity on the Brevik CCS project, which is progressing as planned. And we also saw increased activity related to pre-feed and feasibility studies in the third quarter.

27:40 Our reported third quarter EBITDA was negative fifty four million, which was a decrease of seven million, compared to the previous quarter. The negative EBITDA was driven mainly by activity related to tenders, technology development, digitalization and international growth, both in Denmark and UK.

28:04 The period included a limited contribution from project due to no recognized margin on the Brevik CCS project. Profit is normally recognized. First when a project reach a high level of certainty in cost estimates.

28:19 Now, to the cash flow development. We ended the second quarter with five fifty two million in cash and cash equivalents. In the third quarter, we had a loss before tax of fifty five million, which represented a cash outflow.

28:36 Net current operating assets ended the quarter negative two sixty one million and represented a cash inflow of seventy seven million in the quarter. This was mainly driven by received payments for achieved project milestones on the Brevik CCS project, which is expected to cover payables in the coming six to twelve months.

28:59 In August, a capital raise of eight forty million dollars was completed through a private placement process where thirty eight million new shares was issued at twenty two kroner per share. The net proceeds from the private placement ended at eight twenty six million. Excluding the private placement, the third quarter generated twenty million kroner in cash inflow. Overall, the cash and cash equivalents at the third quarter end was one point four billion Norwegian kroner.

29:34 Thank you for listening today, and that concludes the presentation, and we'll move on to Q and A.

A - David Phillips

29:45 Okay. Thank you, Egil, thank you, Valborg. Yes, so now we will move to Q and A and thank you for everyone who has been so attentive and put in so many questions into the system already. I did notice that one people – saw person managed to get three questions before four minutes of the lapsed. So, it's great to see such good interest. We're all about managing expectations, at Aker Carbon Capture, I think it should be fair to point out that I don't know if we'll get to every single question this afternoon, but we will do what we can. So, let's take it off.

30:13 Firstly, from Øystein Vaagen at Fearnley. Your good question is around CapEx and Big Catch. Do you expect carbon capture as a service on the Big Catch units in the future?

Valborg Lundegaard

30:25 Well, first of all, right now, what we offer is carbon capture as a service for Just Catch only. Going forward, we will certainly use methodology with modernization and standardization from Just Catch also in our Big Catch project, but I do not see that we can offer this service model in the near future.

David Phillips

30:50 And around maintenance CapEx, do we see any kind of maintenance CapEx linked to operations on carbon capture as service units?

Egil Fagerland

30:59 Yes. So, part of the charter to solve or representing on the level cost, actually includes the cost of maintaining the assets. So, our business model for the carbon capture as a service includes a financing model where Aker Carbon Capture won't necessarily own the asset itself. So that will most likely be presented as a cost in Aker Carbon Capture’s books in the future.

David Phillips

31:21 Okay. Thank you. And last one of for Øystein. Do you have any kind of guiding for long term CapEx per year? This is for the overall company.

Egil Fagerland

31:30 At the moment, we don't provide guidance on those financial figures.

David Phillips

31:34 But it is safe to say that it's a low number. We are not capital heavy company.

Egil Fagerland

31:37 That’s correct.

David Phillips

31:39 Next from James Winchester from Bank of America. Can we provide some color on the tendering process with Viridor in terms of when we think the FID’s could be taken and whether we have the structure and capital to take on five projects at once?

Valborg Lundegaard

31:57 So, first, when it comes to the schedule, as stated Viridor has an ambition now to accelerate their decarbonization with the standard Just Catch CCS modules within two thirty. How it will spread across the decade, I cannot go in detail on. When it comes to the CapEx, again back to Egil’s response to how this will affect our balance sheet. Yeah.

Egil Fagerland

32:27 So for these projects, it really depends if we are able to deliver them as carbon capture as a service. We would again, utilize our financial partners to support with the financing of the assets. And I think we are well set up to deliver on those targets that we've set for carbon capture as a service and more than five units in total for the next five years.

Valborg Lundegaard

32:50 But that could also be in traditional EPC models. We will discuss this further on with Viridor.

David Phillips

32:58 Absolutely. Very recent news as well. So next one, also from James. What are some of the milestones, if you like their lines in the sand we're looking at in the near term in terms of what we see that could be sort of proof of success?

Valborg Lundegaard

33:12 Well, of course, from me, success on the Brevik project is a key for us as a company. We are certainly on schedule there and have met key milestones, meeting the milestones for placing the major Pos and so on. We've recently completed a heads-up. So, following that project all the time being on track, that is important. Other milestones is of course, to ensure order intake and I already mentioned that EU now has approved the Dutch Government funding on the Twence project. And we are planning for starting up that project in fourth quarter.

David Phillips

33:53 Okay. And last one from James on working capital. I think I know the answer to this one. Guidance for, you've had three quarters of inflows, guidance for Q4 and for twenty twenty two? What can you say?

Egil Fagerland

34:05 So specific on the quarters, I won't be, but for the current working capital position that you see, it's in its majority driven by the Brevik CCS and the cash flows in are there to cover planned cash flows out over the next six to twelve months. We've said that the project is cash neutral, meaning overall, it's covering our cost and profits with cash inflow before cash outflow.

David Phillips

34:34 Okay. Moving on. James Carmichael from Berenberg has a number of questions here. Firstly, Brevik, what level of completion has this project reached and when do you think you might be able to recognize profits?

Valborg Lundegaard

34:46 Yes. So, I think I just responded to that. We are maturing the engineering, as I said, completing [indiscernible] would place Pos, fabrication has started on like for our waste to energy units. So, for the equipment to be delivered, we still haven't started fabrication in Brevik. We'll have some fabrication in twenty twenty two, but the majority of the work will then take place in twenty twenty three.

David Phillips

35:14 Okay.

Egil Fagerland

35:15 Yeah. Regarding profit recognition on the project, we've said that we take profit once the cost estimate is highly certain. Normally, that's around twenty percent financial progress. That would happen likely in twenty twenty two. We can't be specific on the quarter when we reached that level of maturity.

David Phillips

35:34 Okay. A question on Twence from James here. What is left to start the EPC phase? And is this, sort of timing around Twence typical for the timing of recognizing activity with projects in the future?

Valborg Lundegaard

35:47 Well, for those of you have followed us for a long time, you know that we've been waiting for this EU approval, and we have the contract with Twence in place, which was actually signed some time back, but there has been several steps and that is some of the complexity we’d have in financing in place. But now, we certainly believe that these milestones have been met, the final now is the final investment decision within Twence’s own organization.

36:14 So, starting the engineering, placing the POs for the Twence project and so on. Normally, I just cash project, have a delivery time around sixteen months or so, but of course in this situation post-Covid, there might be implications on delivery time.

David Phillips

36:35 Okay. Next question from Al Stanton. Viridor, how many Viridor sites allocated within the UK's two clusters and what is the transport? What is the most likely transport solution for the CO2?

Valborg Lundegaard

36:48 Yeah. This five Just Catch are spread, some in England. I would say between Hynet on the West Coast and the East Coast clusters and then there is also one up in Scotland. So, in addition to the five Just Catch projects, there are two bespoke designed, that's important to highlight. And in our second quarter presentation, we also informed the market that we have done a study for the [indiscernible] project, which is a large waste to energy plant operated by Viridor and it has the nations of one million ton per year.

David Phillips

37:30 Okay. Thank you. I think [indiscernible] obviously. Next, Anders from SEB. How many mobile test units do we have? And are there plans to build more?

Valborg Lundegaard

37:40 Yes. We currently have one mobile test unit and we've really enjoyed the journey that that mobile test unit has had. We've qualified for a number of applications and we've matured our technology. And as I said currently, it's in Poland for just qualifying for char production and CO2 emissions from that kind of segment. But we see quite a lot of interest in the market for our mobile test unit, and we are certainly considering to increase with more mobile test units.

David Phillips

38:16 Okay. And just also from Anders on CapEx, just revisit the fifty percent CapEx reduction target by mid-decade, could you please outline what you mean by that?

Egil Fagerland

38:29 Yeah. So [indiscernible] little bit. So, at moment, we are benchmarking against our Brevik CCS project. It's a project, which has certain boundary conditions that we have to apply and also the first one in the world for cement. So, for that Big Catch, we see further potential to modularize and standardize to use our digitalization efforts that we're working on now to implement more automatic operations on the site. And also, to mature our supply chain, which we are building with Brevik.

39:05 So all these elements will work together to help us bring down the CapEx and we already see results on that.

Valborg Lundegaard

39:12 Maybe a specific example related to Brevik and why we see the possibility for modularization is that the soil conditions do not allow for heavy lifting and modularization on the site at Brevik. So, this will, of course be a big opportunity for the next Big Catch plant.

David Phillips

39:34 Okay. Thank you. I’m now on to Rachel Fletcher from Morgan Stanley. First question, I suspect this will be featured under the no comment answer. But in Q3’s revenues, are we able to say how much came from pre-feed and feasibility studies?

Egil Fagerland

39:47 No, at the moment, we're not going to be specific on that breakdown. But of course, you understand that the majority came from our Brevik CCS project.

David Phillips

39:56 Absolutely. I guess I was right.

Valborg Lundegaard

39:57 But having said that, there is very high activity on [studies and fit] [ph]. Yeah.

David Phillips

40:01 Absolutely. And also, Rachel’s question, the main question is really about the UK. Obviously, a of lot of news flow in the last week. Track One clusters announced last week, we were prequalified on Net Zero Teesside on Keadby 3, are the other projects we're targeting and when do we expect to be updated on whether we have been successful?

Valborg Lundegaard

40:20 I think the news regarding Viridor or really stands out in this respect. So, I think, but the market is interesting. And if you look for instance around Hynet, there are a number of meters close to that clusters that – where our technology is very applicable. So, we are really pleased with the announcement and see a great market opportunity.

David Phillips

40:47 Okay. Moving be on to Turner Holm from Clarksons. Two questions, and let’s do them one by one. Firstly, we sort of gone through mostly in terms of the UK. Just in terms of studies we've done around UK work, are we able to say much about much we've done in terms of studies in the UK?

Valborg Lundegaard

41:06 No, we cannot give you an exact number on this. Sometimes our customers prefer not to be disclosed that we are doing study work. So, but I would say that the UK market is very interesting. For us, of course, the Norwegian market and also I would like to highlight the Danish market being of high interest, but it's impressive for the activity level that we see in UK right now.

David Phillips

41:30 Okay. And Elkem, Turner’s next question, will this project run for the full two years before they make a decision or could it move forward before the end of the two year period?

Valborg Lundegaard

41:40 Well, this is really not up to us to decide then we have to talk to Elkem of course, but we are very pleased to have been selected by Elkem for this project and see a very interesting opportunity in a new segment for us.

David Phillips

41:56 Okay. We are moving further the questions very quickly actually. Yes, one from [indiscernible] COP26. Little bit different one, what are our expectations in terms of how this might impact our markets?

Valborg Lundegaard

42:14 Well, we've seen some announcements already ahead of COP26. I think the increased ambitions that the UK Government has presented for CCS speaks for itself. I think that the prioritization speaks for itself. I expect, of course, there would be further announcement. It's very hard to forecast if we are able to come to a breakthrough, but I think it's an important arena for various stakeholders to meet and to have a dialogue regarding how to fight climate change.

David Phillips

42:52 Okay. We are actually at the end of our questions. So, thank you everyone, so much for joining us for our Q3 results presentation today.

Egil Fagerland

43:01 Thank you.

Valborg Lundegaard

43:02 Thank you all.