FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Sonendo

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides a system that automates the cleaning and disinfection for root canal procedures.

However, SONX is still producing high operating losses and has demonstrated no obvious path to profitability, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Laguna Hills, California-based Sonendo was founded to develop technologies that automate and standardize root canal procedures to enable better results and less post-operative pain.

Management is headed by president and CEO Bjarne Bergheim, who has been with the firm since 2006 and was previously co-founder of Fjord Ventures, a life science accelerator organization.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's GentleWave system:

(Source)

The company’s primary offering is the GentleWave System, which uses 'a proprietary mechanism of action that is designed to combine procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics to efficiently and effectively reach microscopic spaces within teeth and dissolve and remove tissue and bacteria with minimal or no removal of tooth structure.'

Sonendo has received at least $292 million in equity investment from investors including General Atlantic, OrbiMed, Meritech Capital and EW Healthcare.

Sonendo - Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its system in the U.S. and Canada via a direct sales force which targets dental practitioners who perform a high volume of root canals.

SONX estimates that each endodontist that the firm is focused on performs an average of approximately 900 root canals per year.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have fluctuated as a result of the global pandemic, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 90.2% 2020 114.3% 2019 102.4%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, swung back into positive territory in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.5 2020 -0.4

(Source)

Sonendo’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by The Insight Partners, the global root canal market will reach an estimated $1.02 billion in 2021 and grow to a forecast $1.39 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing elderly population experiencing greater tooth decay and the increasing availability of root canal procedures through a growing dentist market.

However, limited insurance reimbursement policies may lower the growth potential of the market and the global pandemic has reduced access and availability.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Dentsply Sirona

Envista

Sonendo Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Fluctuating topline revenue, due to pandemic-induced demand drop

Variable gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating loss

Fluctuating cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 15,419,000 80.4% 2020 $ 23,351,000 -32.8% 2019 $ 34,731,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 11,584,000 52.0% 2020 $ 3,885,000 -57.2% 2019 $ 9,069,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 75.13% 2020 16.64% 2019 26.11% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (19,740,000) -128.0% 2020 $ (42,798,000) -183.3% 2019 $ (46,078,000) -132.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (22,055,000) 2020 $ (46,665,000) 2019 $ (49,297,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (23,865,000) 2020 $ (38,544,000) 2019 $ (49,074,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Sonendo had $25.7 million in cash and $46.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($39.7 million).

Sonendo’s IPO Details

Sonendo intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 7.8 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $310.6 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 29.68%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $66.0 million to expand our commercial organization and increase our sales and marketing programs; approximately $30.0 million to fund our research and development activities and clinical initiatives to support adoption of our products; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not subject to any material legal proceedings.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Pipe Sandler and Stifel.

Valuation Metrics For Sonendo

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $420,481,200 Enterprise Value $310,586,200 Price / Sales 13.91 EV / Revenue 10.28 EV / EBITDA -7.63 Earnings Per Share -$1.65 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 29.68% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$39,736,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -9.45% Revenue Growth Rate 80.38% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable to Sonendo would be Dentsply Sirona (XRAY); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Dentsply Sirona Sonendo Variance Price / Sales 3.31 13.91 320.3% EV / Revenue 3.64 10.28 182.3% EV / EBITDA 15.53 -7.63 -149.1% Earnings Per Share $1.68 -$1.65 -198.0% Revenue Growth Rate 18.4% 80.38% 336.86% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary About Sonendo’s IPO

SONX is seeking public investment capital for its general commercialization ramp up efforts.

The firm’s financials show the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, as the firm’s sales cycle slowed dramatically due to dentist office closures or severe cutbacks during that period.

Sonendo has rebounded sharply in 1H 2021, although I suspect some of the revenue growth may be pent-up demand delayed from the previous year.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was hefty negative ($39.7 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has fluctuated; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate swung back into positive territory in the first six months of 2021 as revenue growth resumed.

The market opportunity for providing improved root canal treatment options is reasonably large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth (4.5%) through 2028.

BofA Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 11.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are its reliance on a single system for its revenue as well as the continued lingering of the pandemic and potential negative impact on sales during periods of resurgence of the virus and resulting curtailment of dental procedures.

As for valuation, compared to partial competitor and much larger firm Dentsply Sirona, management is seeking a far higher revenue multiple, although SONX has grown at a much faster rate of growth in recent periods.

Sonendo will likely continue a relatively high growth trajectory as long as the pandemic does not return in such force as to reduce sales.

However, SONX is still producing high operating losses and has demonstrated no obvious path to profitability.

Given the recent IPO market’s disdain for high operating loss companies, I’ll watch the firm’s progress over time but pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 28, 2021