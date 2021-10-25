Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

A Slice of Humble Pie

In my first article on SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) I recommended investors be patient adding to their position, given the company's high valuation in comparison to its peer Ally (ALLY). This article provided timely advice for investors, with SoFi shares dropping nearly 30% in the ensuing weeks. When I published my next article, I believed that the stock had further room to fall and was targeting a $10-$12 entry price. My desire for a wider margin of safety caused me to miss the recent big move higher.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, as can be seen from the chart below, this is not the first time that SoFi shares have appeared to be on the cusp of breaking out. Will this be the move SoFi shareholders have been waiting for, or will its trend of pullbacks continue?

Source: StockCharts.com

Winner Takes Most

Disruptive companies such as SoFi are tasked with growing their business either through acquiring new customers or cross selling their existing services. These types of companies must remain innovative with their new product launches in order to successfully fend off new upstarts (pun intended) and steal market share from the largest players in the industry.

Source: Company Presentation

This "move quickly and break things" strategy has been championed by prior successful technology startups such as Facebook (FB), Uber (UBER) and Amazon (AMZN). However, a potential downfall of this aggressive growth strategy is that it could fail to reach escape velocity and the expensive marketing and constant new product launches may drain the company's finite resources.

Source: Company Presentation

As someone who is passionate about the fintech space and actively pursuing a career in product management, I am intrigued by the hyper growth strategy being pursued at SoFi. Very rarely have I seen a company move this quickly with new product launches, and their aspirational strategy of becoming a one-stop-shop money app could present a huge investing opportunity. SoFi has highlighted a $2 trillion dollar TAM, and it may become a winner for early investors. Let's take a deeper dive into each of their three business segments.

Lending Business

With its origins as a student loan provider, this business continues to be SoFi's largest and most profitable segment. SoFi has expanded its offerings to include home loans and personal loans, as well as refinancing services and various other loan products. SoFi has additionally received a preliminary approval for its bank charter application in October 2020 and it has acquired Golden Pacific Bancorp in March 2021 in order to help speed up this approval process.

Source: Company Presentation

By acquiring a bank charter, SoFi will be able to accept customer deposits and more profitably offer its loan products to members. Competitors such as LendingClub (LC) and Square (SQ) have already received approval of their banking charter applications, and it is potentially just a matter of time before SoFi's application is approved. Both LendingClub and Square have massively benefited from their banking charters and a final approval could act as a catalyst to fuel SoFi's hyper growth projections.

Source: Company Presentation

In Q2, the Lending business reported $172 million in revenue (+47% Y/Y) representing 72% of the company's total. Lending was also its most profitable segment with $89 million in contribution profit (+80% Y/Y.)

Source: Company Earnings

As its largest and most profitable business, I believe that SoFi Lending should represent the bulk of its valuation in any sum of the parts estimate. With Lending revenue over the last 12 months of $678 million, we can apply a favorable P/S multiple of 14X (double LendingClub's current 7X) which would value the business at $9.5 billion. This is nearly triple the market cap of the pure play lender LendingClub, but only 1/3 the current market cap of newly public, AI-powered lender Upstart (UPST).

Upstart has been one of the best-performing stocks since going public late last year with a staggering return of over 1000%! It now commands a market premium valuation of 64X P/S on its TTM revenue. Upstart is an AI-based lending platform with a substantially higher revenue growth rate than SoFi's lending business and software like margins to boot. This dramatic valuation discrepancy could therefore be justified.

Technology Platform

SoFi's Technology Platform segment consists primarily of Galileo Financial Technologies, a technology infrastructure provider which was acquired in May 2020. Over the past year, Galileo has more than doubled its number of accounts to nearly 79 million from 36 million.

Source: Company Earnings

SoFi is projecting an impressive CAGR of greater than 50% through 2025 for its Technology segment which in Q2 made up 19% of total revenue. It recorded $45 million in revenue (+138% Y/Y) along with a profit of $13 million (+8% Y/Y).

Galileo powers many of SoFi's neobank competitors and its $1.2 billion acquisition price appears to have been a steal for the company. The cost synergies realized by "owning the rails" of a Banking as a Service platform (BAAS) may be a competitive advantage for SoFi similar to what AWS provided for Amazon.

Marqeta (MQ) which is a pure play BAAS company, growing at a similar pace to Galileo, trades for a P/S of 30X its expected 2021 revenue. In the interest of being conservative with my analysis, I will value SoFi's Technology platform using this multiple, and based on its projection of $200 million in revenue for 2021 this business could be worth $6 billion today. This would be an impressive 5X return from SoFi's acquisition price just 18 months ago.

Financial Services

Source: Company Earnings

Lastly, SoFi's newest and fastest-growing business segment Financial Services is also its most challenging to value. With services so broad to include Robo-advising, asset management, credit cards, savings accounts, credit score tracking, and insurance products, SoFi Financial Services provides nearly every type of financial product under the sun.

This business incredibly grew its revenue over 600% Y/Y in Q2. With $17 million in revenue, this segment was responsible for just 7% of total sales. The Financial Services business remained unprofitable in Q2 with a contribution loss of $24.7 million. This was however a $6.2 million improvement from the prior quarter's loss of $30.9 million. Additionally, SoFi realized greater than triple-digit growth Y/Y in all of its Financial Service product offerings as can be seen below.

Source: Company Earnings

SoFi is expecting this business to remain unprofitable through 2022, but it will likely be a major contributor to SoFi's top-line growth with an expected CAGR for this category of 153% through 2025. As a money-losing business starting from such a small revenue base, using a P/S multiple based off this year's revenue guidance is somewhat meaningless. I will give SoFi the benefit of doubt that they will get the cost structure under control, and I think today it could be worth $3.75 billion based on a similar market cap/ user multiple as Robinhood (HOOD).

Conclusion

My estimated market cap for SoFi using a sum of the parts analysis is $19.25 billion. However, conglomerate businesses often trade with a conglomerate discount due to potentially conflicting visions. I will thus apply a 10% discount to the total sum, which leads to an expected market cap of $17.3 billion. This is very close to SoFi's current Enterprise Value of $18.3 billion. For this reason, I am raising my price target for entry to $20.

SoFi has been firing on all cylinders with their new product launches and many Wall Street analysts have been warming up to the stock. Its one-stop-shop application is starting to attract new competition, but the company has clearly benefited from the return of events at SoFi Stadium. If SoFi can take advantage of the "free advertising" from these events, and successfully cross sell and retain its current members, the stock will likely be a long-term winner.

Sometimes the sum of the parts can in fact be greater than the whole.