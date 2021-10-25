iStock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Xiaomi Corporation (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY) [1810:HK] is a Hold or Neutral.

I first wrote about Xiaomi in an article published on September 6, 2019. Xiaomi hosted the company's 2021 Investor Day on October 19, 2021, and this article provides an update on my views of the stock after I participated in this event. Do note that the details of Xiaomi's 2021 Investor Day are based on my own notes taken from the event, as the transcript and audio recording of the event are not publicly available.

While Xiaomi has set an ambitious goal of becoming the largest smartphone company in the world by 2024, increased competition from its rival Honor could potentially throw a spanner in the works. Another one of Xiaomi's ambitious goals disclosed at the recent Investor Day relates to its venture into electric vehicles; Xiaomi wants to be making electric vehicles by as early as the first half of 2024. With no lack of competitors in the electric vehicle market, it is challenging to predict the winners and losers in the industry a decade from now, so the worst-case scenario could possibly see Xiaomi writing off its electric vehicle business sometime in the future.

I keep my Neutral rating for Xiaomi. Although I like Xiaomi's market leadership in the smartphone industry and the potential to cross-sell other services and products to its large user base, I am negative on the competitive threat posed by Honor and the uncertainty relating to the company's entry into the electric vehicle market. Also, Xiaomi's current P/E valuations in the high-teens to low-twenties are fair in my opinion, as the company's expected fiscal 2022 ROE and revenue growth rate are in a similar range.

Leadership In The Global Smartphone Market

At the company's recent 2021 Investor Day, Xiaomi disclosed that it has set a goal of becoming the global leader in the smartphone market in three years' time or by 2024.

Based on the Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker published on a quarterly basis by the International Data Corporation, Xiaomi was the second largest smartphone maker in the world in the second quarter of 2021 with a 16.9% market share in terms of shipment volumes. In comparison, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) [005930:KS] and Apple (AAPL) boasted market shares of 18.8% and 14.1%, respectively in Q2 2021. In China, which is the company's home market, Xiaomi was ranked third with regards to smartphone shipments with a 17.0% market share, trailing domestic rivals vivo (23.5% market share) and OPPO (20.9% market share).

Based on the company's internal estimates as revealed at the Investor Day, Xiaomi expects to ship 200 million smartphones in 2021, while it sees the current global smartphone market leader (unnamed, but I assume it to be Samsung Electronics) shipping approximately 260 million units this year. Xiaomi thinks it can close this gap with its rival in the next three years.

I think that Xiaomi's confidence in global market share expansion stems from the company's success in foreign countries based on statistics it released at the recent 2021 Investor Day. In the second quarter of 2021, Xiaomi had the leading smartphone market share in 22 markets globally, as compared to a year ago when the company was only ranked first in smartphone shipments in seven markets worldwide. Specifically, Xiaomi has gained significant headway in expanding in European markets. Xiaomi boasted leading market shares of 41.2%, 35.0%, and 29.7% in Spain, Italy and France, respectively in the second quarter of this year.

There are two factors contributing to Xiaomi's market share gains in international markets.

The first factor is premiumization. Xiaomi has gradually shifted its product mix to premium smartphones over the years, as evidenced by the increase in its global average smartphone ASP (Average Selling Price) from RMB881 in FY 2017 to RMB1,077 in 1H 2021. With the introduction of more premium smartphone models, Xiaomi's market share in the global premium smartphone segment also grew from 7% in FY 2020 to 12% in 1H 2021, as disclosed at the company's 2021 Investor Day. As premium smartphones became more popular, Xiaomi was a beneficiary because of its product mix shift.

The second factor relates to Huawei. In my November 2, 2020 article on Xiaomi, I noted that Xiaomi achieved significant "market share gains, especially in overseas markets, at the expense of its key competitor Huawei", as a result of "restrictions placed by the US on Huawei in terms of its collaborations with US companies."

Looking ahead, the biggest threat to Xiaomi's ambitions to dominate the global smartphone market comes from Honor, a former sub-brand of rival Huawei which was sold to third parties in November 2020.

At the company's Investor Day on October 19, 2021, Xiaomi acknowledged that "Honor's user base has recovered rapidly in 2021", but emphasized that "this has a limited impact on the company at the moment." Xiaomi thinks that overlap between its client base and that of Honor is not significant now, because of differences in distribution i.e., Xiaomi focuses more on direct sales via its retail stores in China rather than relying on distributors.

However, research from Counterpoint published in late-September 2021 suggests that Honor has already overtaken Xiaomi to become the third largest smartphone player in China in terms of August 2021 sales. Counterpoint noted in its research that "after being spun off from Huawei, HONOR was able to restore ties with component players" and rely on "its strong R&D capabilities" to introduce "new products and has been on a rapid recovery path in China." Also, an earlier article published by Canalys on August 18, 2021 mentioned that "Honor has confirmed new product launches in international markets equipped with GMS (Google Mobile Services) by the end of Q3."

In other words, it is possible that Xiaomi could cede market share to Honor In China and other foreign markets going forward, which might offset the market share it gained from Huawei in the recent one or two years. More importantly, lower-than-expected smartphone sales will also have a negative impact on Xiaomi's IoT (Internet of Things) & Lifestyle products and Internet Services business segments, which are reliant on cross-selling (e.g. Xiaomi smartphone users subscribing to other internet services offered by the company etc) to a significant extent.

More Details On New Electric Vehicles Venture

Xiaomi first signaled its ambitions in the electric vehicle market more than six months ago, when the company made an official announcement in March 2021 that it was "commencing its smart electric vehicle business" that "will be operated under a Xiaomi wholly-owned subsidiary with an initial investment of RMB 10 billion."

The company offered more details about its plans for the new electric vehicle venture at its 2021 Investor Day. Xiaomi revealed that its electric vehicle business was officially registered on September 1, 2021, and it already has a 453-strong research & development team in place to support the new business. Xiaomi's target is to have its first electric vehicle model enter mass production in the first half of 2024. According to the company's internal estimates, the electric vehicle market will have a size of approximately RMB40 trillion ($6.3 trillion) by 2025, which will be comparable to the market size of its existing businesses (smartphone, IoT & Lifestyle products and Internet Services) of around RMB50 trillion ($7.8 trillion), respectively.

But not everyone is as positive as Xiaomi on its plans to enter the electric vehicle industry. Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings highlighted in a July 5, 2021 research report that "Xiaomi's EV start-up losses may weigh on margins over the longer term", and noted that "competition will also be intense, as many companies have entered the (electric vehicle) market."

Although the new electric vehicle might not affect Xiaomi's earnings in the short-term, its impact on the company in the medium to long term is difficult to judge at this moment. On the negative side of things, this could be an unhelpful distraction away from Xiaomi's existing businesses and be a significant drag on its earnings & cash flow in time to come. On the positive side of things, Xiaomi could leverage on the new business to further monetize its significant user base. As it stands now, the uncertainty with regards to Xiaomi's new electric vehicle is a key reason why I don't have a Bullish or Buy rating on the stock.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Xiaomi is valued by the market at 22.5 times consensus forward fiscal 2021 normalized P/E and 19.0 times consensus forward fiscal 2022 normalized P/E, according to the company's last traded price of HK$22.60 as of October 22, 2021.

In terms of fundamentals, sell-side analysts forecast that Xiaomi will deliver ROEs of 16.1% and 15.3% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. Market consensus expects the company to grow its top line by +38.8% and +21.4% in the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively. Xiaomi's forward P/E multiples in the high-teens to low-twenties seem fair but not particularly attractive, in comparison with its future mid-teens ROEs and annual sales growth rates in excess of +20%.

Xiaomi's key risk factors are stiffer-than-expected competition from Honor & other rivals resulting in future smartphone sales coming in below expectations, and larger-than-expected investments in the electric vehicle space which do not yield satisfactory results.