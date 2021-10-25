Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Writing options is just another way to say you are selling options. The basic idea is you collect the premium. This can sometimes be referred to as "income" or "premium income." Not exactly correct to call it income as it is frequently short-term capital gains that you are generating. This should be noted if trading in a taxable account.

If you are selling cash-secured puts, then you have the cash in your account set aside in case of assignment. If you are selling covered calls, you own the underlying security. It is essential to know that an option contract is typically going to translate into 100 shares. Therefore, if you are writing puts - each contract could require you to buy 100 shares. Conversely, writing calls means you own at least 100 shares of the underlying security.

This is typically the case because there are some select "mini" options as well. Though they no longer are available for ETFs or stocks, index mini options still trade.

Cash-Secured Puts

I think the first place we need to start is what we are doing when we sell cash-secured puts. A cash-secured put is simply an option that we sell to collect premium while potentially being assigned shares at a strike of our choosing. The cash-secured part just means we have cash set aside in case of assignment.

What we are essentially doing is selling another investor insurance. That gives them the right to "put" shares to you should the security trade below the strike price at expiration.

We have a limited gain in that our upside is capped at the premium collected. On the other hand, we also have a known and limited downside as well. The maximum downside can be substantial but is limited to the price of the security going to $0.

To illustrate this, we'll use an image from Fidelity that helps visualize the upside and downside.

What we are viewing above is capped upside in the chart. Additionally, moving towards the left - as the security declines - losses could mount. That is, losses can mount up to the security dropping to $0.

Here's an example, let's say stock ABC is trading at $102 per share. We could write (sell) a put at $100 per share for $5.

The maximum upside in this scenario is $5 because that is the premium collected. This would result if ABC was above $100 at the time of expiration.

Our breakeven is $95 - $100 strike minus $5 collected (this is the strike minus the premium collected.)

However, losses would mount if the security declines to below $95 and losses rise further as the security declines further. That being said, you don't necessarily have to let the options become assigned. You can do several things to avoid assignments, but that is for another topic on its own that we will discuss in the future.

This is where the "insurance" metaphor kicks in. We are basically telling the other investor; we will buy ABC stock at $100 per share. Should the security fall below that amount, we will still pay you $100. In exchange for that, we are going to collect the premium for taking that risk.

If ABC stock finishes above $100 per share at expiration, then our obligation to pay for the shares also disappears. We collect the $5 and go on to invest another day.

As a reminder, since it is 100 shares per contract. This all translates into potentially collecting $500 in premium - for potentially having to buy 100 securities at $100 per share. That means for a cash-secured put, you would have $10,000 set aside per contract.

Pros:

- Cash-secured puts allow an investor to collect the premium.

- They allow an investor to potentially establish a position in a security at a lower market price than when originally entered into the contract.

- Is a place to utilize cash in your portfolio to earn a premium rather than letting it sit and earn nothing.

- A potential benefit here is that if it is a stock you like and you get assigned, you can turn around and write covered calls.

Cons:

- If doing cash-secured puts on stocks you don't want to own, you might potentially be assigned or close out of a position at a loss to avoid assignment.

- If the broader market crashes, closing the trade becomes much more expensive so getting out of the trade leads to more significant losses.

- Along with that same line of thinking, should you not close the position and choose to get assigned, you could be looking at unrealized losses immediately.

Writing (Selling) Covered Calls

Now that the basics of cash-secured puts are understood - writing covered calls is similar. Except, in this case, you would own the underlying security - and you are saying that you are willing to give up those shares in exchange for a premium.

In this trade, we also have limited gains in that we are limited to the premium collected. Though we also have the potential for gains up to the strike price of the security as well. That can be an added kicker to the trade.

The downside is limited to the stock once again going to $0. So honestly, if you are trading dividend stocks around, I believe the risks are more minimal. This is because they are traditional larger-cap names with more stability.

Though in no way does that mean you are immune to any losses at all. Anyone invest in General Electric (GE)...? That was a bad time.

That being said, here is the chart to illustrate what is going on with a covered call.

What we are viewing here is the limited upside, with the potential to the downside of a stock going to $0.

For example, here again, let's use ABC stock again. This time the stock is trading at $98 per share. We write the call at a $100 strike price and collect $5 in premium.

This time, our maximum gain is the $5 in premium collected plus the $2 that we would collect in appreciation. This would occur if the stock trades at $100 or above. Once the shares trade above $100, we stop participating in the gains.

This is because we would have our shares "called" - meaning that another investor would buy our shares at $100 per share. At the same time, if the stock is trading at $100.01, the other investor can turn around and instantly make a profit.

For the downside, we have some protection. As we said, we collected that $5 in premium. Therefore, if we bought shares at the current price of $98 per share, our losses would start until after we reach our breakeven of $93 per share. After that, losses would mount. Of course, they would be unrealized losses unless we chose to sell.

The losses would continue to rise until the stock price potentially reached $0. Though again, when doing so on well-established companies reduces the likelihood of this occurrence - but does not eliminate it.

Just as a friendly reminder, options are in 100 shares at a time typically.

Pros:

- Once again, here the pro is we are collecting premium.

- Some downside protection as we collect a premium to help lower our "cost."

- Ability to continually write covered calls until the position is called away, gradually "reducing one's cost" one premium collection at a time.

Cons:

- The most significant con here is the potential to have the position called away.

- With that same thinking, this can sometimes happen at a much higher price if good news comes out and the stock rallies significantly.

- A stock that you have been writing calls on falls significantly, therefore reducing the attractiveness to write calls or stopping you from writing calls completely.

Wheel Option Strategy

In my approach, I prefer to write puts and then, if assigned, turn around and sell calls. This is a fairly common strategy. It is known as the "wheel option strategy," as you go around and around in a circular pattern.

I prefer to sell puts then turn around and sell calls if assigned because, to a certain degree, I want to be long shares of a company as well. Being able to participate in the unlimited upside (though it comes with the risk of going to $0 too) that stocks can have.

Sometimes this strategy could require patience. For example, if you are assigned ABC shares at $100 but shares declined all the way to $80 - then chances are the premium isn't worth collecting if you want to sell calls at $100. Thus, you are "stuck" with the position.

For me, it isn't "stuck" with the position as it is usually only going to happen with shares that I want to own. If I'm assigned shares of a volatile stock that I don't want to own over the long term, then selling sometimes at a loss is a perfectly acceptable way out. The reason being is because while losses are obviously not the goal, that capital can be put back to work right away. That is, instead of having money tied up into something you might not have the utmost faith in.

Of course, this is on a case-by-case basis as well. If it is a volatile stock, we could potentially turn around and collect some premium from writing covered calls as well. Typically, if it is a more volatile stock, premiums on both sides are going to be elevated. This is where appropriate position sizing comes in place. With more aggressive trades, having smaller allocations of capital tied up is a must, in my opinion. Position sizing means we are reducing risks that aggressive trades could negatively impact our overall portfolio significantly.

VICI Properties, Recent Example

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was a prime example of the options wheel strategy that we employ. It was short-lived but quite lucrative as well. We had another kicker of holding shares with this trade as the stock went through its ex-dividend date.

The original position was initiated by selling puts on September 9th, 2021. At that time, they had announced a secondary stock offering that sent shares tumbling lower. This is an event we have taken advantage of in the past with Realty Income (O). At that time, the trade for O was closed well in advance of its expiration.

For VICI, it took a different path with us ultimately being assigned (September 17th.) Which then prompted us to wait for an opportunity to sell calls against the position. Lucky for us, that opportunity came on the following Monday after the assignment (September 20th) of the shares.

Shares went ex-div on September 23rd, 2021. Since we held through the ex-div date, we also were entitled to that dividend. Now fast forward to October 15th, 2021, option expiration day, and we are saying farewell to VICI shares as shares just barely closed above the $30 strike.

During that time, there was a lot of market volatility. Of course, with options, it only matters the price at the end of the expiration day.

To sum up, what we were able to produce in terms of returns here was the breakdown.

Sold puts at $30 strike collecting $0.25 per share We were ultimately assigned those puts and, during that time, collected the $0.36 quarterly dividend We then sold calls on that assigned position at a $30 strike and collected $0.51

We broke even on the share price as we didn't move up the strike when assigned the shares. The next strike for VICI was $35 with limited volume. So here we were, a bit more limited in flexibility in terms of what we could do.

That being said, we still totaled up a return of $1.12 during that time. That works out to 3.11x the quarterly dividend. However, we did so in the span of just 36 days.

We ultimately risked $30 per share or $3000 per contract had VICI went to $0 per share. While there are certainly unknowns and risks with VICI, the chances of that happening seemed quite limited, in my opinion. As is the case with most of the stocks we are going to be writing options on.

Our breakeven would have been the $30 per share minus the $1.12 collected during that time; that put it at $28.88 or $2888. Of course, we won't know until time goes on what could have happened if we didn't get these shares called. We would have continued to write calls as opportunities arose.

All this being said, we arrive at a total annualized return of 37.85% if we could generate these same trades every 36 days. Unfortunately, the dividend in there was a kicker that happens only once every quarter. Taking that out of the equation, we would have arrived at $0.76 per share collected. That still works out to an appealing 25.69% annualized return.

Conclusion

With this piece, we touch more on the basics of getting started with options. It should help identify why we sell options. (It's all about that premium!) Plus, it can help protect the downside a little bit as we are collecting premium to reduce our "cost" in a position. It should also give a better representation of the pros and cons of both writing puts and calls. It also helps provide some more color to the approach we take with options as well.