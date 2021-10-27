3DSculptor/iStock via Getty Images

While Cowen has recently cooled on the prospects of the F-35, we found that in September the platform was actually the highest grossing platform for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), details of which can be found in the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor. It shows that while prospects are dimming, the contract flow is there and is certain to be there for years or even decades to come. In this report, I have a look at the contract announcements in September.

Important to be aware of is that September marks the final month of the fiscal year for the Department of Defense and that means that contract awards tend to be higher in September as the DoD tries to deploy its remaining budget. So, it is important to also look at other timeframes such as the year-to-date number or look at a 12-month rolling number as we will do in this report and compare those numbers.

Advanced SeaSparrow Missile Leads The Way

Figure 1: Defense contract announcements in September 2021 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In September Raytheon Technologies was awarded $2.8 billion worth of contracts and the funds obligated on those contracts was $1.1 billion meaning that the company was immediately able to bill against those amounts as work progresses. The total included $1.5 billion in indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts, which do not add value to the backlog until a task or delivery order is placed against the IDIQ. Compared to a year ago, the total value increased by roughly $0.1 billion but the value of the IDIQs grew from a billion to $1 billion to $1.5 billion indicating that the orders that directly add to the backlog as announced by the DoD reduced by roughly $0.4 billion. That is not a bad thing, but certainly something to keep in mind. The decline can be attributed to the absence of anti-tank rocket sales.

During the month the top 5 platforms received 85% of the contract value:

The F-35 received $325 million in regular contracts for development engines, spare engines and modules as well as nozzles and $892.6 million in IDIQ contracts for spare parts and shipping.

The Evolved SeaSparrow Missile, a ship defense missile, received $500.6 million in contracts for engineering, testing, technical support and procurement.

A $294.1 million option for the procurement of 8,085 AN/ARC-210(V) radios has been exercised, but this option has been exercised as an IDIQ meaning that delivery orders need to be placed against the exercised option.

For the F/A-18 a $288.3 million IDIQ contract was obtained for 415 LAU-115 D/A and 308 LAU-116 B/A guided missile launchers to enable the F/A-18 aircraft to carry and launch AIM-120 and AIM-9X Missiles.

What was nice to see during the month was the combination of support for the F-35 platform with engine support and supporting the capabilities of the F/A-18 with launchers to increase the arsenal of weapons it can carry.

Year-to-date, the contract value was $16.4 billion and $9 billion when IDIQs are excluded. Last year these numbers were $20.1 billion and $11.2 billion marking a $3.7 billion or $2.2 billion decline. This decline was driven by lower sales for the AN/TPY-2 missile defense radar, while the lower IDIQs value can be explained by lower prospective contracts for the F-15 but offset by higher prospective contracts for the F-35.

As the fiscal year came to an end we also were able to see how much Raytheon Technologies won during the year and that is $20.8 billion composed of $11.5 billion in value adding contracts and $9.3 billion in IDIQs. Last year, these numbers were a total of $26.4 billion composed of $16 billion in regular contracts and $10.4 billion in IDIQs. The lower regular contract value is mostly attributable to lower Standard Missile 3 and 6 sales, while the IDIQ decline could not be explained by any particular platform value.

While year-to-date there has been decline in the value of the contract awards, the funds obligated at time of award have remained stable at $7.2 billion compared to $7.1 billion and that shows that Raytheon at the time of award has a relatively nice pool of DoD funds that it could bill against.

Conclusion

It’s hard to draw conclusions based on monthly pieces. More interesting is to observe how things look over a wider timeframe. Doing so we saw that the numbers show year-over-year decline. That is driven by budgets, but also driven by technology insertion, timing of capability requirements and the cycles of existing equipment. What we are seeing is that in terms of total numbers, the F-15 and F-35 have been leading the way for Raytheon Technologies. However, when we look at which platforms are directly adding to the backlog, we observed that it is the rockets (LRSO, AMRAAM, ESSM, AIM-9X) that are leading the way with around $4 billion (out of $9 billion) in sales. Raytheon Technologies expects that the DoD budgets will be more or less flat in the years to come and while we like to see the budgets increase for Defense companies, Raytheon Technologies seems to be extremely capable to lean on the stability of Defense and meet Defense needs and benefit from the recovery and growth in the commercial sectors.