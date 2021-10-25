ElementalImaging/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly traded copper company, released its third quarter results on October 21, 2021.

Third quarter results snapshot

Freeport-McMoRan posted a quarterly profit of $1,399 million or $0.94 per share, beating analysts' expectations of solid production and copper and gold prices. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.89 per share.

The Revenues increased 57.95% year over year to $6,083 million, which were shy of expectations. Freeport-McMoRan enjoyed higher realized prices and lower costs in the quarter.

Consolidated sales totaled 1.033 billion pounds of copper, 402 thousand ounces of gold, and 20 million pounds of molybdenum in the third quarter of 2021.

Unit cash cost per CU Lbs was $1.24 in 3Q'24.

Note: I recommend reading my article on Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) second quarter of 2021 results published on July 28, 2021.

CEO since 2003, Richard Adkerson, said in the conference call:

Our strong operating cash flows that Kathleen mentioned in the quarter are really exceptional. And particularly when you look at our capital expenditures, we're only $500 million. Now, this is generating cash flows too. Now that we've met our debt target and we met that at the end of June, way ahead of what we anticipated at the beginning of the year,

3Q21 operations update

Annualized metal production reached 90% of post-ramp-up targets at Grasberg underground.

Source: Presentation

Stock performance

Freeport-McMoRan has significantly outperformed most of its peers and is now up a whopping 105% on a one-year basis.

However, FCX has significantly corrected from its recent highs in May.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for this predominant copper/gold miner is bright. Freeport-McMoRan is an excellent long-term investment, but the valuation is now a debatable issue. In short, the stock can be considered as a perfect proxy for copper.

However, I firmly believe it is crucial to trade short-term LIFO your long-term position and take advantage of the increasing volatility.

The recent copper price weakness and renewed uncertainty, COVID-19 is a constant reminder of the unpredictable state of this market despite a solid long-term future.

Using LIFO allowed you to trade the volatility while keeping a core long-term position for a higher target.

Freeport-McMoRan - 3Q21 - Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 3,851 4,495 4,850 5,748 6,083 Net income in $ Million 329 708 718 1,083 1,399 EBITDA $ Million 1,237 2,140 1,962 2,559 3,021 EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 0.48 0.48 0.73 0.94 Cash from Operations in Incomelion 1,237 1,327 1,075 2,395 1,965 Capital Expenditure In $ Million 436 388 370 433 541 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 801 939 705 1,962 1,424 Total Cash $ Million 2,403 3,657 4,580 6,313 7,672 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 10,030 9,711 9,809 9,695 9,665 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0 0 0.075 0.075 0.075 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,461 1,485 1,477 1,483 1,484

Source: Company news

* Estimated by Fun Trading.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $6.08 billion for the third quarter of 2021

The third quarter of 2021 was $6.083 billion, up 57.96% from the same quarter a year ago and up 5.83% sequentially.

The net income was $1,399 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $329 million, or $0.22 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago. It was a solid quarter. The adjusted earnings per share were $0.89 per share.

One crucial element is that the copper price has climbed significantly to a new multi-year record in Q2 and has since drifted back down a little in Q3 with an average of 3.2% sequentially.

The copper price was about $4.85 per pound in May and averaged $4.20 in 3Q21.

Source: Kitco

2 - Free cash flow was $1,424 million in the third quarter of 2021

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing Twelve-month free cash flow was $5,030 million, with $1,424 million in 3Q21.

Based on a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, the total cash cost related to the dividend is now $445 million a year.

Based on the trailing twelve-month Free cash flow, the company could easily double the dividend. I was pretty disappointed that the company kept the dividend at this level.

3 - Net debt is down to $1.993 billion in 3Q21

On September 30, 2021, consolidated debt totaled $9.665 billion, and consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.672 billion, resulting in net debt of $1.993 billion. FCX had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility on September 30, 2021.

Source: Presentation

The company's cash position is increasing significantly, and I would love to see the company start repaying the $2.1 billion debt due before 2024. I consider it a priority for FCX.

4 - Production analysis - Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

The Production increased 16.9% to 987 million pounds (net 740 million pounds) from 844 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above).

The gold production increased to 374K oz (net 304K ounces). Thanks to the Grasberg mine transition, which was almost completed, and 23 M lbs of Molybdenum (net 20 M lbs), year over year.

Sales were 1,033 M Cu lbs., 402K oz. of gold, and 20 M lbs. of Mo.

Copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan the past five quarters:

Price 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Copper price realized - Cu 3.01 3.40 3.94 4.34 4.20 Gold price Realized - Au 1,902 1,870 1,713 1,794 1,757 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 9.23 9.96 11.62 13.11 18.61

Source: Fun Trading

Production of Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum per mine in 3Q31

Reserves situation as of 12/31/2020.

Source: Previous Presentation

5 - Production outlook in 2021

For 2021, Freeport forecasts consolidated sales volumes to be roughly 3.81 billion pounds of copper with gold sales volumes of 1.3 million ounces. It also expects sales of 85 million pounds of Molybdenum for the year.

Source: FCX presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Freeport-McMoRan is considered a good proxy for copper, and it is what should be the main topic in your investment analysis. FCX fluctuates essentially on the copper price and a little on the gold price (Grasberg mine).

Thus, it is crucial to look at the future outlook for copper before making any solid investing decision.

Despite the bullish outlook held by many analysts on the copper price, some analysts are not totally in agreement and are turning slightly bearish recently. Because the economic recovery is the critical driver for the copper price, a reduced momentum could significantly hurt the copper price in 2022. Early this month, Reuters said:

Copper analysts are reviewing their price forecasts for the red metal after simultaneous disruptions in two key sectors in China that together make up more than half the country’s copper demand.

As we all know, China is the largest consumer of copper and other industrial metals, accounting for around 50% of global consumption.

The Country is now facing a huge financial issue with China Evergrande Group, facing one of the country’s largest-ever debt restructurings with more than $300 billion in liabilities. Depending on the outcome, it could harm the copper price in the next few months.

Colin Hamilton, managing director at BMO Capital Markets, said:

Bearish short-term, bullish long-term is definitely a good way to sum it up. The longer-term demand dynamics are great. But short-term cyclical demand is clearly a worry,

Thus, watch the copper price and China like a hawk.

Technical Analysis

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

FCX forms an ascending triangle pattern with a resistance of $38.9 and support at $37.5.

The trading strategy that I recommend is to trade LIFO about 40% of your FCX position. I suggest selling in the range of $38.7 and $39.3 and waiting for a retracement below $37.5.

However, I am not ultra-bullish on copper now, and I believe FCX may drop soon below $36, where I would be more comfortable adding a little.

One catalyst for a potential breakout is an increase of the dividend from a quarterly $0.075 to about $0.15 per share, which is affordable.

Warning: The chart analysis above is valid only if it is updated frequently. It is what I am doing for my subscribers only (minimum weekly update in my stock tracker with daily RSI)

Watch the price of gold and copper like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!