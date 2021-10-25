Polaris: Good But Not The Best Powersports Bet
Summary
- BRP and Polaris occupy much of the same areas within powersports, with Polaris also owning the Aixam mini streetcar brand.
- The big difference between the two given our concerns in supply chains is the exposure to snowmobiles.
- We think snowmobiles are a more attractive exposure because they use Kevlar tracks and are less rubber intensive, and BRP is the market leader here.
- While Polaris has Aixam which is nice, we think the very heavy ATV exposure, with its legal risks, as well as more rubber-intensive production put it at a disadvantage.
Powersports is an interesting market in light of the massive growth in the post-COVID-19 environment. We understand the appeal, especially now, of embracing the outdoors. There are two major players to play this space on the stock market, both being strong performers of late, BRP Inc. (DOOO) and Polaris (NYSE:PII). While Polaris has some very interesting exposures with a compelling return profile and a better dividend, we think that BRP is better positioned in powersports in light of the issues we are having in supply chains worldwide, specifically with regards to snowmobile exposure. It therefore deserves a premium to Polaris which it does not have. We think that BRP is better valued, but acknowledge that Polaris is attractive too.
Why Polaris is Attractive
There's a lot to like about Polaris. It's a leader in the terrestrial segments of powersports. What's more is that the Aixam product is likely to see continued substantial growth, as youth opt more for the liberty of driving in new post-COVID-19 social models requiring people to go farther and wider for activities. All these markets are likely to see enduring growth, and many people coming into them are new entrants which expand recurring revenue opportunities in the aftermarket and accessories. Moreover, unlike BRP, Polaris actually pays a non-negligible dividend at 2% with low payout ratios, likely higher than BRP's because it is an American company where the investor base is more concerned with income. Also, powersports, while likely to become subject to some electrification trends as we are seeing with entrants like Volcon (VLCN), are still going to be less under the microscope, with uses less hampered by the potential imposed inconveniences and disincentives going forward for fossil fuel use than normal automobiles. That's the advantage of being a recreational activity rather than a practical one.
With the biggest growth drivers for Polaris being its SSTV and ATVs, since its Polaris' biggest segment and growing at a clip over 30%, it's important to note that Polaris, even ahead of BRP, is a market leader in terms of revenues in this category. The SSTV market is particularly interesting because it's a way to absorb any secular losses from ATVs, which although growing now, is always hampered by safety concerns around quad bikes. Both BRP and Polaris are actually adding capacity to produce more SSTV and ATVs. While semiconductors are a bottleneck for the time being, the added capacity will go some way to capitalise on the trends in powersports. Polaris is adding capacity to their major SSTV and ATV production facilities in Monterrey, and with the growing demand for aluminium boats, they are also adding capacity in Indiana for this market as well. While Polaris did not give much disclosure with regards to how that might affect the volumes, BRP, with its similar capacity adds, has done so, and the reinvestment economics mean a meaningful multiple is justified with target multiple analysis yielding 21.69x based on their Suarez capacity add forecasts.
(Source: VTS and PII SEC.gov disclosures)
These levels of reinvestment economics might not persist for long enough to justify the multiple on the whole business, but with EBITDA to FCF conversion rates at around 90%, despite being an ultimately industrial company, it is clear that Polaris has a very cash generative and therefore valuable profile, and the current implied multiples are visibly low.
(Source: VTS)
Shortages Hamper Key Markets
While things are looking very good now, we are very risk-focused investors, so the issues we are particularly focused on are with respect to shortages. Everyone knows about the semi shortages, and this has had a notable impact on both car manufacturers and on powersports too. Indeed, the management is guiding to sequential decreases in earnings into the H2 due to the increases in input costs only partially offset by pricing power.
(Source: PII Q2 2021 Pres)
The next issue we foresee, as soon as semi bottlenecks are unwound, is in the supply of rubber. Natural rubber is not widely replaceable by synthetic rubber, and rubber trees are being hit by issues including climate change, but also poor planning due to unexpected recovery from COVID-19 depths. Both BRP and Polaris are exposed to this risk as well, and while BRP will suffer in its ATV, SSTV, and even pontoon business, it at least has snowmobiles, which thanks to Kevlar tracks are not as rubber intensive. While Polaris has some snowmobile exposure, it does not compare to BRP's, and its attractive businesses like Aixam, ATVs, and SSTVs are at risk.
(Source: PII FY 2020 Pres)
Even in the best season (Q4), snowmobiles do not seem to be more than 10% of Polaris' revenue. With other seasons featuring a far reduced presence from snowmobiles (averaging down Polaris' overall snowmobile exposure to maybe 6% of revenue), the 2.3 billion in revenue that BRP makes in the seasonal markets annually with a decent portion coming for snowmobiles, this market is not matched by Polaris.
(Source: PII Q1 2021 Pres, PII Q2 2021 Pres)
Furthermore, like BRP, Polaris is quite exposed to aluminium as an input for its boats. Aluminium is becoming very expensive recently, since the last quarterly report actually, thanks to all the energy shortages we are getting in Europe and China, with aluminium being a very power-intensive industry. The pontoons that they produce are specifically made out of aluminum, so the input price increases affect the whole product line. Management has actually commented on the increase in aluminium costs already as their effects on the business will become more apparent in the following quarters.
So you look at things like steel. Steel right now is up 130% and 150% versus our 3-year and 5-year average. So a massive increase in steel. Aluminum, copper and resins are all up 30% to 40% versus those 3- and 5-year averages. So that stuff has a fairly significant impact and really has accelerated through the year.
So when we started the year, we thought the impact would be a level, it's now 4x the level we thought it was going to be from commodities. So that we expect to normalize. There's nothing out there that says it won't normalize. This is -- these are unprecedented levels. The pace at which it normalizes, I think is the question.
PII CFO Robert Mack
It's unfortunate that there will be this cost hit on this segment from aluminium, because the aluminium boat market is proving to be a very interesting emerging opportunity for the powersports players to further benefit from enduring COVID-19 recreation trends, evidenced by growth in the latest quarter at 53%. It dominates the Polaris marine segment and is currently about 10% of overall revenue.
Conclusions
Overall, both BRP and Polaris have ample reinvestment opportunities into the business, such as expanding the SSTV lines and expanding production and ultimately aftermarket revenues for products that are being consumed by a rapidly growing market. While there are clear risks from the supply side that can impact volumes, as they clearly haven't been able to keep up with retail demand, they are unlikely to be devastating, especially in the long term. We prefer BRP only thanks to its greater snowmobile exposure and the lessened supply chain exposures that low rubber intensity entails, but the powersports and overall outdoor recreation market remain attractive to investors, and even available at multiples below 10x for good cash generation profiles, business reinvestment opportunities, and ample growth outlook.
Polaris, thanks to its ability to add capacity to extensive facilities for SSTVs and ATVs, is very attractive, and we think quite undervalued given the changes in recreation. With lessened risks to electrification trends in the powersports industries, which impose large CAPEX burdens on other automotive manufacturers, but also a fundamentally cash generative profile despite being an industrial company, Polaris also strikes us as a buy. To the dividend investors, it is clearly preferable to BRP which has a much lower dividend, and would deliver strong value to the portfolio as well.
