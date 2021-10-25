lsannes/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is my top pick in the airline space. It reported a good quarter with an upbeat outlook. The issues it's facing are likely transitory.

The company is best positioned for the current environment. It has one of the lower-cost structures and healthiest margins in its peer group with great cost management abilities. It's most liked by employees which gives it a unique advantage in times of labor shortages like now. It's pivoting its employee management towards being more antifragile which positions it best to capitalize on upcoming demand.

Its valuation is low relative to other major airlines and other major airlines' valuations are low relative to the market. The reopening could be a good catalyst for the sector. Low street estimates and Southwest's analyst day on the 8th of December could be stock-specific catalysts.

Solid Recent Quarter

Southwest recently announced solid results. The company reported non-GAAP and GAAP EPS of -$0.23 and $0.73 readily beating consensus by $0.04 and $0.85 respectively. The top line was also impressive with adjusted operating revenues at $4.68 bn, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 bn.

The management mentioned the delta-variant and that the results would've been even better without the recent surge in cases. The quantification for losses from the delta-variant was $300 mn for the third quarter and another $100 mn from the fourth. Another $75 million was lost due to canceled flights during the company's uncharacteristic service meltdown.

The beat wasn't cheered by the street likely due to operational challenges; the stock sold off 2% on the day following the announcement.

Outlook is Good and Issues are Transitory

The earnings call uncovered a lot that was missed by the numbers. It's always very important to listen to company management but this call was particularly enlightening. The management underlined the short-term nature of the problems several times. The flight cancellations and operational issues are unlikely to recur.

The outlook seems rosy. Company management sounded very upbeat on the post-COVID recovery. They even mentioned that a "dramatic recovery" was underway before the delta wave. What was promising was that Southwest booking trends have "recovered nicely as case counts have come down" and that booking trends for the holidays are "in line with 2019". This was primarily due to improvements in the second half of September as case counts began to decline. This positive outlook isn't unique to Southwest. Delta CEO has been in the news recently as seeing full post-COVID recovery by summer.

Overall, travel demand seems strong and we'll probably see a relatively quick return back to normal barring another outbreak.

Street Estimates are Undemanding

Pent-up demand should bring stronger post-COVID travel demand than pre. People have been stuck indoors for longer than a year and a half and will want to travel. Logically, as some of the delayed travel during the stay-at-home period manifests in the reopening, we should see significantly more travel in the reopening than what we saw before at the very least for a brief period. However, consensus doesn't seem to reflect this. I've included a table below of Southwest's prior performance and consensus expectations. The company had a run-rate 4% revenue CAGR before the pandemic. FY23 revenues are expected to be a mere 8% above those of FY19. I believe that FY23 numbers will be much higher than what the consensus expects.

Source: Capital IQ

Ticket price inflation would strengthen my thesis and is likely. The table shows expectations of revenue, not passengers. I'm expecting both the number of passengers to be well above pre-pandemic levels and a higher monetization per passenger. The broad inflation in airline costs including fuel and wages will likely eventually feed into ticket prices which would magnify the revenue effect of higher travel demand.

Overall, I expect Southwest to deliver blowout top-line results easily beating consensus estimates for the foreseeable future.

Management is Working to Mitigate Rising Costs

The cost pressures are key for airlines going forward. Demand will likely be there; managing costs will be important in capitalizing on the reopening. First, on fuel prices; these are typically a third of Southwest's cost structure. As any savvy commodity exposed operation, Southwest has hedges in place. The fair value of the current hedge book is over €900 mn. The company is still seeing a rise in fuel prices despite the hedging gains. However, these high prices aren't expected to last with the futures curve showing strong backwardation (the YoY spread below. Bacwkardation means higher prices for the underlying asset today than in the future and is a result of market expectations of lower future spot prices). The company is also accelerating retirements of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft for the new Boeing (BA) MAX 7 and MAX 8s. Altogether, Southwest should be less fuel sensitive going forward but fuel costs are still a must-watch for investors.

Hiring costs present the bigger risk, in my opinion. Regular readers will know that rising inflation primarily caused by wage inflation born out of a mismatch between labor supply and demand is the central pillar of my macro view (read here). This is very important for Southwest as 53% of the company's operating expenses were salaries, wages, and benefits in 2020. Southwest management seems to have a similar view at heart. The management outlined its strategy to bulk up with aggressive hiring. Southwest has hired half of its 5,000 new employee goal for the end of this year and is looking to add another 8,000 next year. The 13,000 new hire number is huge when compared to the total of 54,448 employees it had at the end of June.

Southwest is changing its model to adapt to the new environment. This is evident when comparing the >67k total employee goal at the end of next year vs. the 60.8k it had at the end of 2019. The company has prided itself on using its employees very efficiently. Now though, it seems to be increasing its labor force to adapt to the tight labor supply world we have ahead. The company is acquiring the scarcest resource for airline growth: human capital. Southwest is in the market to hire as many employees as possible to accommodate future growth at the cost of wages. The adaptation is what I love to see; the management isn't necessarily sticking to what's worked in the past but instead on what will work in the future. The macro-environment is changing and Southwest's model is changing with it.

Executing the strategy will be easier said than done, however. The labor market is tight, and wage rises are common. We're reading about sign-on bonuses for pizza delivery jobs and hiring signs offering near triple minimum wage for working at McDonald's (MCD). It may not be easy for Southwest to expand as aggressively as it wants to.

But signs seem to be promising so far. The company underlined that they're not struggling to get people several times on the call despite the competitive hiring environment. The management said that it had 50k people in the hiring or applicant process even in this environment. I have faith in the management's execution ability on this front.

My faith is backed by real-world data. I've provided a table below of Glassdoor ratings of major US airlines including the overall score, compensation and benefits score, and the percentage of employees recommending the employer to a friend. Southwest is the tied first best rated overall with best-in-class compensation and just second in employee promoter score. I want to underline the best-in-class compensation as it's very important here; Southwest isn't competing for the cheapest employees. Airlines that don't have competitive compensation will struggle to find workers in a tight labor market. Southwest (along with Delta (DAL)) should find it relatively easy to hire.

The aggressive hiring policy will have the added benefit of putting Southwest ahead of its peers. While Southwest is hiring aggressively, most competitors are cutting costs. United (UAL), for example, has stopped trying to predict the recovery but has instead decided to act reactionary. The decision is risky for Southwest as it can result in high costs in a time of low demand, but potentially one with very high return as well as it could result in the company gaining a larger share of high upcoming demand while peers are labor constrained in their growth. And Southwest's strong balance sheet and high margins will protect it if the former scenario plays out. Time will tell whether this pivot towards antifragility in Southwest's use of its labor force is the right call but I strongly believe that it is.

Southwest is Resilient

Successful airlines of the coming era will be the ones that can buffer rising costs and can raise prices. Let's start with the former; Southwest has one of the lower cost bases. The table below compares major US airlines' pre/post-pandemic margins and cost structure. Southwest already had above-average margins pre-pandemic in 2019 but the company has eclipsed the peer group average in the last twelve months. The pandemic performance showcases the cost control-ability of Southwest Airlines and highlights the buffer room it has in tolerating rising costs until it begins to incur losses.

Southwest has a lower than average cost base. Operating expenses per available seat miles, also on the table below, is a decent proxy for the cost structures of airlines. Southwest's cost structure is only matched by lower-cost carriers that are struggling on the margin front.

Pricing power is more difficult to gauge. Many take an easy route and correlate it to the ticket price, but this isn't necessarily true. I believe that a better way of going about it is using third-party research on net promoter scores (NPS) and measurements of customer loyalty. Southwest is well known to have good service and loving customers. This is apparent in the data. Below is a table of Comparably data that highlights the leadership of Southwest. Southwest has a best-in-class NPS and a loyalty rating that is only matched by Delta (DAL).

We see that Southwest is best positioned by putting both advantages together. While its cost structure is amongst the lowest in the industry and its margins are above average, its customers love its brand. This rare combination will likely enable Southwest to digest rising costs better than peers as well as lose less business when raising prices.

Low Valuation and Recent Underperformance Sets the Stage for Mean Reversion

Southwest is currently trading at undemanding forward multiples. Below is a table comparing 2-year forward earnings and EBITDA multiples for major US airlines. Southwest trades at 7x 2 years forward EBITDA and 21x 2 years forward EPS vs. peer averages of 6.5x and 25x respectively. The company valuation is modest in multiple ways. The first perspective is that Southwest doesn't have the premium valuation it deserves because of its better position to manage the upcoming cost increases and capitalize on the demand swing better than peers. The company will be more resilient in a rising cost environment and will be growing faster in an increasing demand environment. Why should it trade at an average multiple?

The second perspective is the historic one. Southwest's efficiency and brand value have historically awarded it a premium multiple. I've added the pre-pandemic 5-year average multiples to the table for comparison; Southwest has been the most expensive in terms of forward EBITDA and forward P/E multiples in its peer group. The market is being myopic with the near-term challenges and isn't awarding it the historic multiple that it held for a long time.

Many will argue that airlines are more expensive today and aren't a good bet overall. I don't agree with this thesis for two main reasons. Firstly, the market itself has a much higher multiple today than it did before due to a lower risk-free rate. As the market gets more expensive, so does the airline complex. In fact, the airline sector is trading quite reasonably given the growth expectations.

Secondly and as importantly, we're at a bullish point in the cycle for airlines. We have wealthy consumers that have been starved of travel and are about to be set free. This is a point of inflection higher in the airline industry and is when multiples should be the richest as earnings are about to rise. Relatively richening multiples should correlate with a rising market cap compared to the market. However, this isn't the case. Dividing the price of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) by the S&P 500 index, the chart below, showcases the divide; Jets ETF vs. the market is near where it was at the height of the pandemic.

The price differential seems to be bottoming out and now seems like a good time to buy. The reopening demand, in my opinion, will be a catalyst for the industry and the beginning of the alpha generation by the industry.

Southwest has a habit of outperforming the Jets ETF in a bullish channel. I've provided the chart below. To me, it seems that we're at the lower bound of the long-term channel and well-positioned for a move upwards.

Buy Ahead of the Analyst Day

There's a solid catalyst in place. The company will be holding its analyst day on the 8th of December. I expect the company to outline its long-term strategy including new growth areas and cost structure ahead during its analyst day. Guidance on 2022 and 2023 could also be helpful.

This will be the first time we get to see the new CEO Robert Jordan in the top seat. I'm speculating that he'll be looking to open his rule with a bang and set the stage for stock outperformance from the beginning. Mr. Jordan will know how to deliver for the street as an ex-EVP of Strategy and Planning and ex-Chief Commercial Officer. My expectations are also strengthened by the upbeat tone of the management on the call. It could be very positive for the stock if the management puts clarity and numbers around its positive tone during the analyst day.

Overall, I see Southwest as a value pick that is well-positioned to capitalize on the trends of the future. I expect the stock to outperform thanks to both its earnings expansion and the street offering it a higher multiple.