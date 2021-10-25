Gumpanat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is an undervalued commercial stage medical device company serving two attractive surgical markets. Shares are trading below their November 2019 IPO price of $13 and June 2020 secondary price of $16. TELA produces an innovative hybrid mesh that is gaining traction while market incumbents have been experiencing FDA recalls and class action lawsuits. Recent fundamentals have been subdued by hospitals pausing elective procedures but this headwind should subside as the pandemic abates.

In spite of overall disappointing sales and stock performance amidst the pandemic, TELA continues to plug away. Recent studies continue to show positive results with new applications. Management recently hired a new experienced CFO. The shareholder base has been bolstered significantly by a well regarded long term investor, EW Healthcare buying 12.7% of shares outstanding. EW is familiar with the industry, as an early investor in LifeCell, the industry lead in biologic mesh.

While company guidance has been lackluster and continues to lag with a pause in elective procedures, TELA shares are increasingly better positioned for a sharp rebound when hospital capacity normalizes.

Plugging away at a $2 Billion TAM

Hernia repairs are one of the most common surgeries in the US, with an estimated 1.1 million procedures each year, an addressable market of $1.5 Billion. Procedures are expected to grow over +5% annually through 2028 as graying and poor lifestyle choices increase frequency. As an oversimplification, hernias are holes in the body where organs or fat squeeze through. Surgeons repair hernias by sealing the hole with a sheet of mesh.

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix “OviTex” combines the benefits of both biologic and polymer materials to create a new hybrid mesh for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction. OviTex is priced very competitively vs current market offerings, on average at a 20-40% cost savings versus leading biologic matrices and resorbable synthetic mesh for hernia.

The Plastics & Reconstruction “PRS” mesh market is currently $500 Million annually. Mesh is used to reinforce soft tissue during reconstructive surgeries, including Breast reconstruction, Head and neck surgery, Chest wall reconstruction, Pelvic reconstruction and Extremities reconstruction. OviTex PRS is designed to improve outcomes versus incumbent Human Acellular Dermal Matrices “HADMs”, improving how fluids pass through the membrane and also by controlling the degree and direction of how the material stretches. OviTex PRS competes heads up with biologic mesh, while offering greater flexibility at a lower price.

Intrinsic Value of $24 based on 5x FY23E Sales

My current target price of $24 is based on a multiple of 5x FY23 sales of $65 million (3.25% of TAM), after elective procedures normalize. $65 million is in line with consensus estimates, and conservatively assumes 65 sales reps at a $1 million run-rate totaling $65 million, which is reasonable as we see sales rep productivity increase adjacent to higher GPO and IDN volumes.

For reference, for the year end 2021, management is targeting 50 sales reps across 45 territories with half of sales reps at a $1 million+ run rate. Over the next 4-5 years as OviTex matures, I believe the company should achieve 5% penetration of its $2 billion TAM, representing $100 million in sales.

FYE 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 YE Sales People 32 40 50 55 65 Productivity $m 0.48 0.46 0.59 0.85 1.00 Sales $m 15.4 18.2 29.5 46.8* 65* 80** 100** Sales Growth % 18% 62% 59% 39% 23% 25% Penetration % 0.77% 0.91% 1.47% 2.34% 3.25% 4.00% 5.00% Valuation Multiple 5x 5x 5x 5x EV 234 325 400 500 Est. Net Cash 30 20 10 10 Market Cap 264 345 410 510 Shares 14.5 14.5 14.5 14.5 Stock Price $18 $24 $28 $35

*2022 & 2023 Sales estimate based on estimated sales people x productivity

**2024 & 2025 Sales estimate based on Penetration * $2B TAM

Source: 2019 & 2020 from transcripts & SEC filings, 2021+ estimates

For reference, TELA is currently followed by 4 wall street analysts, with a consensus price target of $20.

David Turkaly from JMP has an outperform rating and a price target of $22

Anthony Petrone from Jefferies has buy rating and a price target of $20

Matthew O'Brien from Piper Sandler has an overweight rating and a price target of $20

Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity has buy rating and a price target of $18

Industry Background – Biologic Mesh

Currently, biologic mesh for hernia repair is dominated by porcine dermis, also known as pig skin. Surgeons generally choose biologic mesh when the body can fix the hernia naturally while the mesh is being absorbed, so there is no permanent implant after the body mends itself. AbbVie (ABBV) bought the leader in biologic hernia mesh, LifeCell Strattice with their recent acquisition of Allergan. The weakness of biologic mesh is that unreinforced animal skins are prone to stretching and may also be fully absorbed before the body mends the hernia. A study of Strattice demonstrated hernia recurrence rates of 22% and 33% at 12-months and 24-months follow-up.

Industry Background – Synthetic Mesh

When hernia repairs require more durable reinforcement, surgeons use a sheet of plastic mesh, typically constructed of polypropylene. This is a mature market, led by J&J's Ethicon, Bard and Medtronic, amongst others. Unfortunately, permanent implants are rarely welcome in the body long term. Permanent meshes often cause infections when adhering to organs or blocking the bowel. In response to high infection risk of permanent synthetic meshes, resorbable synthetic mesh was created using synthetic materials that fully degrade over several months. However, as I show below, both have significant issues.

Industry Background – Class action lawsuits and large recalls in Synthetic Mesh

Over the past decade, synthetic mesh has become a controversial subject with large scale recalls and class action lawsuits. Per Drugwatch,

Hernia mesh manufacturers have recalled more than 211,000 units of hernia mesh from 2005 to February 2019. Complications from recalled mesh include mesh failure, punctured organs, hernia recurrence and others. Some recalls led injured patients to file lawsuits against mesh manufacturers.

Bard’s recall for the Kugel Patch was a Class 1 recall by the FDA, with serious health consequences or death. Per Roy Oppenheim,

C.R. Bard faced a more urgent and serious situation with their Composix Kugel hernia patch. In 2005, Bard had to issue a recall over their hernia mesh product citing that there was a danger that a piece of the patch could break. Bard feared this piece of plastic could cause bowel perforations and fistulas, which made the FDA label this recall a Class I recall – a type of recall reserved for the most delicate and dangerous situations.

Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon products have also been scrutinized for their mesh products, recently resulting in a $117 million settlement. Per Roy Oppenheim,

Ethicon faces claims that its Physiomesh Flexible Composite Mesh product was allegedly defectively designed, manufactured, and labeled, in 2016, two European hernia registries reported higher than average failure rates for the Physiomesh Flexible Composite mesh, manufactured by Ethicon. Later that year, Ethicon issued a market recall for that same type of mesh.

The Case for OviTex

*Source: Company Presentation

OviTex was designed to combine the best qualities of biologic and synthetic mesh, as a hybrid of the two. OviTex reinforces thin layers of biologic materials with a plastic weave, thin layers of ovine (sheep) rumen (forestomach) are scaffolded and sewn together in a matrix. 95% of OviTex is biologic, and 5% is synthetic. TELA Bio holds patents surrounding the stitching of biologic substrates.

The value proposition of OviTex, is not only in the architecture of the matrix but the substrate being used. Ovine Rumen was chosen as the optimal natural substrate because it is abundant while offering an “optimal biomechanical profile and open collagen architecture that allows for rapid cellular infiltration”. In layman's terms, sheep's stomach is inherently strong, malleable and absorbs well into the body.

OviTex’s value proposition also lies in customizability. Rather than offering patients plastic nets or sheets of pig skin in different thicknesses, OviTex is available in varying levels of strength. Surgeons have greater flexibility with OviTex, varying in levels of synthetic reinforcement and also by number of layers.

*Source: Company Presentation

Catalysts for adoption of OviTex -- Data & Time

*Source: Company Presentation

Most hernia surgeries have high initial success rates, but the real complications happen a year, two or even three years after surgery. As shown below, OviTex’s clinical trials have been unilaterally positive.

Most surgeons are conservative when adopting new medical technologies. As more and more clinical data comes out, uninitiated surgeons will have more confidence in recommending and adopting OviTex.

Ongoing Clinical Trials

TELA first commercialized OviTex for the US market in July 2016, and is currently available in 325 hospitals. OviTex is still conducting post-market clinical trials in their “BRAVO” Study, for postoperative evaluation over 3, 12, 24-months. As of 2021, Ventral Hernia results have been compelling.

At 3 months for 84 patients, no recurrences or reoperations, one removal due to a bowel perforation

At 12 months for 76 patients, 2 recurrences (2.6%), adjacent to the repair with OviTex repairs intact

At 24 months for 51 patients, 1 patient experienced a superficial infection (2%), and no patients experienced recurrence or long term complications

Other Recent Studies

Discussion at a 2021 Presentation at SAGES

A reinforced biologic mesh provides a softer material, while allowing for a permanent scaffold to remain and combat recurrence. It also allows for both patients and surgeons to choose a hybrid of the permanent synthetic mesh and the completely resorbable mesh.

Conclusion from a peer reviewed September 2020 Study

The OviTex biosynthetic mesh was used in higher risk patients and performed similarly to synthetic mesh in regards to rate of SSO, readmissions, and hernia recurrence. Furthermore, patients who developed SSO with OviTex mesh were significantly less likely to have hernia recurrence than those with synthetic mesh. Overall, the data suggest that biosynthetic mesh is a more desirable option for definitive hernia repair in higher risk patients.

Benefits per a December 2020 Study

The current study shows a favorable response to reinforced biologics, which were associated with an initial inflammatory response, resolving by later time points, followed by active remodeling, and the formation of new morphologically functional collagen.

Catalyst for adoption - Surgeons Offer Transparency

*Source: Company Presentation

The lingering class action lawsuits has the medical community seeking new solutions. While there is no one size fits all for mesh, physicians are increasingly transparent with patients and discussing new alternatives. One of the top hernia surgeons in Indiana recently spoke at SAGES 2021 about involving patients in the decision making process. His survey of 325 patients involved in “Shared Decision-Making” highlighted that patients would like to learn about the mesh being used.

97% reported SDM allowed them to feel as comfortable or more comfortable with surgery, despite surrounding lawsuits and risk of complication, than if their surgeon had exclusively made the choice of mesh

A majority (66%) reported SDM allowed them to be more comfortable with their decision to have surgery

89% of patients agreed that SDM allowed them to make a more informed, and overall better decision for having surgery to repair their hernia

I am pleased to offer OviTex as one of the mesh options available to my patients and am honored to help spread the message that hernia meshes are not one-size-fits-all. Not only has OviTex proven to benefit patients clinically in my practice, offering it as an option has increased overall patient satisfaction. -Paul Szotek MD, Indiana Hernia Center

Catalyst for adoption - Growth in Laparoscopic and robotic assisted surgery (“LPR”)

In recent years, robotic-assisted hernia repairs have seen a sharp increase. TELA Bio designed OviTex LPR specifically for laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery, first commercialized in November 2018. When applicable, minimally invasive surgeries generally have better outcomes with shorter stays, driven by faster recoveries, fewer cuts and less infections.

*Source: Company Presentation

Hernia-related revenue grew sequentially by over $1 million in the second quarter and every type of hernia procedure demonstrated growth. As with the ongoing trends we have been experiencing for the last 18 months, laparoscopic and robotic hernia procedures continue to represent slightly more than half of all hernia procedures in the quarter. - Antony Koblish, 2Q21

Catalyst for adoption - Secure new GPO and IDN Contracts

While most sales are made through individual sales reps, management is also targeting growth from Group Purchasing Organizations “GPO” and Integrated Delivery Networks. Currently TELA Bio is contracted with one of the nation’s leading GPOs, HealthTrust. To date, OviTex is available in 325 hospitals, up from 250 at the start of 2020. Sales growth from GPO accounts have been higher than company average, and management expects this trend to continue.

We are excited to be able to provide our advanced soft tissue reconstruction products to the HealthTrust member facilities, which represents more than 1,600 hospitals and health systems across the U.S., Making our full portfolio of products available to such a large organization of hospitals and healthcare systems helps in our efforts to improve patient outcomes while at the same time reducing overall cost of care. -Antony Koblish With regards to our GPO accounts, the sequential growth in HealthTrust accounts in the quarter was higher than our overall growth in overall accounts and now comprises over a third of all of our accounts. Based on the number of reengagement meetings we are attending, we believe this trend will continue. - Antony Koblish, 2Q21

Recent Development: New COO/CFO - options exercise at $13.31

The new CFO of the company, Robert Cuca is an industry veteran who recently departed Orasure as their CFO to join TELA Bio. Robert Cuca was earning a salary of $439,205 in 2020, with total compensation of $1,623,613, and earned over $1 million annually since 2017. Robert actually took a paycut to join TELA (see screenshot of his compensation at TELA below.) At the time of his appointment, Robert was rewarded with options to purchase 144,000 shares of TELA at a price of $13.31. I believe Robert must have conviction in the future of OviTex and expect his shares to trade significantly over $13.31.

Source: Bloomberg

Robert’s compensation at TELA:

Recent Development: New #2 holder Essex Woodlands was previously an investor in LifeCell

Over the past year, private equity manager Essex Woodlands, EW Healthcare has steadily accumulated over 1.83 million shares in the company, and now holds 12.7% of shares outstanding at an average price of $15.75 per Bloomberg.

EW makes long-term hands-on investments where they believe they can add value. Their team is especially knowledgeable in the biologic mesh space, as a former investor in LifeCell, which owned both Strattice and Alloderm, among other products in the industry. As noted above, Strattice is the leading biologic mesh today. LifeCell was acquired by Allergan in 2016, and subsequently acquired by AbbVie in 2020. Other notable investments include an investment in Abiomed (ABMD) in 2007-2008.

The investment is held in EW Healthcare Partners Fund 2, which was raised in 2019 with a goal that lines up beautifully with TELA.

We are primarily looking for middle-market companies, with revenues of $20 million to $200 million and the potential to grow at ~20% annual revenue growth rate for several years. Our approach is hands-on, long-term oriented, highly collaborative and focused on value creation, Fund 1 successfully invested in several promising healthcare companies, and we look forward to endeavoring to build another portfolio of successful healthcare companies in Fund 2. Our goal is to provide capital that can drive revenue growth by expanding a sales force, expanding the geographic territory or countries where the products are sold, acquiring complementary products or companies, and/or developing and launching new products. -Marty Sutter, Co-Founder and Chairman

EW Healthcare's purchases over the past year:

Source: Bloomberg

Key Risks

TELA Bio has been off to a rocky start since listing in 2019. During the height of the pandemic, it became difficult for sales reps to speak with physicians and procurement managers at hospitals. After the pandemic subsided, many elective cases remained on hold due to staffing shortages and hospitals at capacity. While hernia procedures cannot be put off indefinitely, visibility over case volumes is still low. This remains the largest near term risk and biggest driver for why numbers have been weak. As reflected by the current share price, investors are likely concerned with ongoing freezes in elective procedures related to Delta Variant outbreaks and hospital staffing shortages during the third quarter of 2021.

While TELA has not given guidance on when it will be cash flow neutral, its cash burn has decreased from $8.6mm in Q1 to $5.6mm in Q2. With over $60mm in cash and the newly-hired, industry-veteran CFO, I do not see a need for a capital raise in the next 18 months, but there is always the risk of dilution. Furthermore, with marginal gross profit margins of 73% (OviTex is sourced from Aroa at a fixed cost of 27% of net sales), operating leverage is high.

Key risks for all new medical device companies do apply. TELA Bio will trade down if adverse clinical data is released, products are recalled by the FDA, and/or material litigation ensues. TELA Bio is engaged in a very competitive market, which also poses risks of intellectual property litigation. Previously, the company was ensnared in an IP lawsuit with LifeCell that was settled 5 years ago in 2016. Fortunately, the case was settled and the company received $2.2 million from LifeCell to reimburse the company for legal expenses.

Conclusion

Like many micro cap healthcare stocks, TELA Bio has been very volatile amidst the pandemic. In spite of setbacks from hospital staffing shortages and limited beds for elective procedures, management has navigated the pandemic well and is now back on track. While OviTex is not expected to replace all synthetic and biologic incumbents in the market, it offers surgeons and patients greater flexibility when balancing infection risk and recurrence.

As new data is released, more surgeons will feel comfortable applying OviTex and it is very reasonable to assume the company will reach $65 million in 2023 sales, only 3.25% of the addressable market. Based on a multiple of 5x estimated 2023 sales, TELA is worth $24 per share.

Longer term, with strong clinical data and execution, sales should ramp to $100 million (5% of TAM) by 2025. At 5% market penetration, TELA should trade over $35 per share based on a multiple of 5x Sales.