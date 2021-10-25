Colors of Alaska/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarterly Press Releases

BP Prudhoe Bay's (NYSE:BPT) quarterly distribution announcement press releases, generally issued within a week after quarter-end, have traditionally contained minimal information other than the distribution amount. The details of the calculation are not provided until the relevant 10-Q or 10-K is released. The company has considered the relevant period to be the quarter in which the payment is made rather than the quarter in which it is earned.

This means, for example, that for the payment which was made in July based upon earnings in the quarter ended June 30, we will not receive details until the third quarter 10-Q is released sometime in November, over four months after the end of the relevant earnings period. For the quarters ending September 30, the situation has historically been even worse; details of the early October distributions (a "fourth quarter" event) have not been provided until the 10-K is filed the following March, which means that the details are not available until five to six months after the relevant earnings period.

Further confusing matters a bit (..possibly more than a bit...) is that although the SEC filings associate/identify the results as being the ones in which the distribution is made, the quarterly press releases reference the quarter in which the payment is earned. For example, the press release issued on July 8 for the payment to be made later that month is titled "BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders for the Second Quarter of 2021," while the details will appear in the "third" quarter 10-Q.

Last year, BPT did not have earnings or make distributions for multiple quarters, and a deficit developed for fees due to the Trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon. The Trustee began sending out slightly more detailed notices, but they contained an error, or at least outdated information, regarding the per barrel cost the Trust incurred.

As a result, I wrote an article here on Seeking Alpha in July titled "BP Prudhoe Bay's Misleading Press Release." I am pleased to report that the most recent press release, dated Oct. 6, contained both updated data and much more complete information. If the Trustee continues doing so, this will provide investors with real time information rather than four- to six-month-old data. I would like to think that my prior article had an impact on the Trustee doing so, but in any case, I commend BNY Mellon for making this change.

A Bit of Background about the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Although BP Prudhoe Bay is technically a royalty trust, it is fundamentally an unusual debt instrument. Just like traditional debt instruments, it has no employees, but does have a bank trustee.

This becomes clearer when looking at the factors determining quarterly earnings and payments. Rather than paying a fixed or variable interest rate, BPT earnings are mostly based upon various indexes or artificial calculations; the only factor directly related to oil production at Prudhoe Bay is the number of barrels of oil the Trust is entitled to.

The price the Trust is entitled to is "West Texas Intermediate" (WTI) crude oil as traded on the "NYMEX" (New York Mercantile Exchange) for oil delivered to the hub/storage facilities at Cushing, Oklahoma. This is not comparable to the actual price that Prudhoe Bay oil is sold for; frequently the actual sale price is a few dollars more; it is a different grade of crude oil sold at a different location than Cushing (the owner originally BP (BP), now Hilcorp, pockets the difference.) It makes for an easy publicly available reference figure to use in the formula though.

The "Chargeable Cost" the Trust is charged is almost entirely artificial. It increased by only $.10 or $.20 per year for many years, but in 2020 began increasing by $2.75 per year. These figures were established in 1989 when the Trust was created but obviously had nothing to do with the potential actual costs many years in the future, as should be obvious (unless you believe in crystal balls and tooth fairies). The increase was $.10 in 2017, and then began increasing by $2.75 per year three years later, with some substantial "one-off" increases in the intervening two years.

To understand this structure, it is important to understand BP's motivation for establishing the Trust in 1989. It was looking to finance some of the development costs at Prudhoe Bay while reducing its risk. Setting the payments for its "borrowings" based upon production levels and a public oil price index via a royalty trust, rather than via a debt instrument with interest expenses unrelated to oil prices, accomplished its goals.

The other element is that investors would likely not have paid appreciably more in 1989 for a royalty interest if they had thought the Trust would make payments for 50 or 100 years into the future rather than simply 30 years or so. In fact, in 1989, many investors likely assumed that Prudhoe Bay would no longer even be producing oil 30 years later. "Reading between the lines", this likely explains why the Chargeable Cost, all of a sudden, close to 30 years after the establishment of the Trust, was scheduled to increase rapidly; it was structured to terminate "long about now."

I wrote my first article regarding BP Prudhoe Bay on Seeking Alpha in 2013, titled "BP Prudhoe Bay: A Derivative Security in Disguise" which explained some of these structural elements. Although Prudhoe Bay may continue to produce oil for many decades into the future, anyone who is hopeful this Trust may also last for decades will undoubtedly also be sorely disappointed.

Earnings/Distribution Details

Earnings Per Barrel Calculations:

The first table below provides calculations determining the earnings per barrel produced from Q1 of 2021 through Q1 of 2022. The first three quarters represent actual figures (although in some cases estimates due to lack of complete data) while Q4 '21 and Q1 '22 are projections assuming $80 WTI and 5% annual CPI increases (1.25%/qtr.).

There are a few trends in particular worth noting. The first one is that if WTI is potentially over $7.00 higher in Q4 than in Q3, the earnings per barrel will more than double. The second one is that the annual increase in the chargeable cost calculation will result in a decrease in earnings per barrel produced from almost $15 in Q4 to a bit over $8 in Q1.

It should also be noted that the potential "Total Cost" will increase by over $10 between the first quarter of '21 and the first quarter of '22. The cost increase from the first quarter of '22 to the first quarter of '23 will likely also be over $10, which means that if WTI remains at $80, there will likely be no further distributions starting in early '23. It should also be evident that earnings per barrel are extremely leveraged to changes in the price of WTI.

The main reason for the potential decrease in earnings per barrel at the beginning of each year relates to the artificial and rapidly increasing "Chargeable Cost" calculation applied to each barrel of oil produced, which is scheduled to go up by $2.75 in every future year. It is multiplied by a CPI factor which is already over two, and increases each year based upon annual CPI increases. Even if there is no CPI increase, this means that the Adjusted Chargeable Cost (Chargeable Cost x CPI factor) will go up by $6 each year.

The CPI factor has an additional and devastating impact. The 5% or so increase in the CPI in the current year (if the trend continues) will add an additional $4 to the annual increase, resulting in a total of $10. To use a simple analogy, the impact of the Chargeable Cost increase in conjunction with the CPI increases is similar to what happens to the square footage of a room when its dimensions are increased a bit; if a 10' by 10' room is increased by 10% on both sides, the square footage goes from 100 sf to 121 sf, an increase of 21%.

Distribution Calculations:

The table below details past and potential future distributions utilizing the per barrel profit calculations above:

For those of you who are not interested in getting wrapped up in the nitty-gritty of the above chart, a simple conclusion can be drawn by focusing on just a couple of figures. BPT gets credit for approximately 1 million barrels per quarter. There are somewhat over 21 million units outstanding, so for each dollar in profit per barrel, the profit per unit is $.04 to $.05. In fact, if you look at my estimate of $14.89 in profit per barrel in Q4, the estimated net earnings per unit are $.71, or 4.8c per dollar of barrel profit.

The actual distributions have been negatively impacted in the last two quarters by increases to the reserve for expenses held by the Trustee. The terms of the Trust require that it terminates after two years of no earnings. This means there will be a two-year period where the Trustee incurs expenses but there are no earnings to pay them.

The trustee should have always kept two years' worth of future expenses, but apparently didn't fully recognize the issue until a few quarters occurred in which there was no revenue to offset its expenses. As a result, it has played catch-up the last two quarters by adding almost $6 million to the reserves rather than distributing it to unitholders. The Trustee believes the reserve is now adequately funded based upon current projections so this factor will no longer be a major drag on future distributions.

Most unitholders are individual investors (institutional ownership is only about 4%) and appear to look simply at distributions/yield. Many have obviously been disappointed by the minimal distributions despite the large recent increase in WTI, and likely are not aware of the temporary reserve addition impact. Earnings this past quarter were also negatively impacted by a decrease in production. It is a normal summer phenomenon; the Alaska pipeline is shut down almost every summer for a short period for maintenance. These investors will likely be very pleasantly surprised in January at any distribution over $.50

My Strategy

With a bit of trepidation, I have recently opened up a small long position in my IRA. On the negative side, if WTI continues to average $80/barrel, total payments will only be a bit over $2 by the end of '22, and there would likely not be any payments after that time. This clearly doesn't justify paying almost $4 now for a unit of BPT.

On the other hand, a $.71 payment in January will cause some to incorrectly conclude that the annual yield on this investment at $4 is 71% (what an interesting coincidence of 71s...) and will bid the price up a bit, or at least provide support for BPT's current price. I will most likely sell after the January distribution is paid.

Of course, BPT distributions are extremely leveraged to the price of oil, so I will monitor WTI in the interim. A substantial decrease might cause me to close out my position earlier. A substantial increase might cause me to retain my position beyond January. Above $90 or $95 WTI, this investment at a $4 cost may be justified on a fundamental basis.

Keep in mind that this is simply my strategy and my reasoning on my investment decision. This is not investment advice of any kind.

A Final Word

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust will terminate when there are eight quarters of no earnings for the Trust (or even quarterly earnings of less than one million dollars). There were five quarters in a row of no earnings prior to the minor Q2 payment in July of this year, so time was quickly running out. When WTI was in the mid-30s less than a year ago, there were already three quarters of no earnings, with a fourth quarter clearly on the same track. I never expected oil to promptly recover to well above $60/barrel, resulting in earnings recommencing.

As a result, I wrote a few articles here on Seeking Alpha over the past year or so warning of the imminent termination of the Trust. I even shorted the stock profitably a few times around earnings release dates, including the most recent one earlier this month for less than a week.

I originally purchased some BPT about 10 years ago based upon the "yield" when it was trading at well over $100 per unit. As I began to understand the structure a bit better (I vaguely recall it may have been due to an article by another Seeking Alpha author), I realized the "yield" wasn't all it was cracked up to be. I sold my position then at a modest loss, but still well over $100 per unit.

I have been long BPT, short a number of times, and am now long again. The lesson here is not to be "wed" to a position. Even perfectly good companies or complicated securities can sometimes be significantly overvalued due to a lack of understanding of its attributes by the general investing public. At a lower, more rational price 10 years ago, BPT would have been a reasonable security to purchase and own for the long term. Circumstances can also quickly change.