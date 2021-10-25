Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is a very polarizing company. Many love it to death, and many hate it. I have both been long, and short this company over the last few years. Right now, I'm on the sidelines and neutral on the stock. I remain extremely bullish on oil & gas at this time as a whole, but Exxon is not my top pick. There are a number of things I am watching with regards to Exxon as they cannot be ignored given the size and the impact they have on the market. Exxon is doing both good and bad things. I'm not saying never, just not right now.

How About That Oil Price?!

What we are seeing, not many could have predicted. It has been a very good year to be an oil & gas investor. The commodity more than doubled from where it was a year ago. Looking below, we can see a general comparison to the recovery after 2009. How far can it run? No one really knows, but current energy supply issues could cause it to run further.

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

I recently went into a bit more depth in my recent article about MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) where I talked about the potential upcoming supply issues and how oil could benefit. In short, OPEC+ is being asked to increase output by the United States amongst other countries to help slowdown the rapid increase we are seeing in oil pricing. At this point, OPEC+ has said they plan to just maintain the current 400,000 barrel a day monthly increase. Anyone who has followed OPEC+ knows that they can change their mind in a second and could pump the market full of oil. What exactly will they do? I don't know, and if you do, please call me! All we can do right now is look at the current situation which could lead to an increased supply out of the shale producers like Exxon. Demand is only going to increase if the energy crisis continues through the winter months, which is usually a weak period for oil pricing. Something has to give one way or another. Keep an eye on those weather forecasts!

What Do I like About Exxon?

As I mentioned, Exxon is a company that I have been torn on in the past. And while I remain bullish Oil & Gas in general as I stated above, I'm not sure where I sit on Exxon as of now. I will start with some of the positives I see in Exxon.

I'll start with the dividend because I have given it a hard time in the past... My problem with the dividend for most of 2020 was the refusal to cut, even if it were just for a short period to make sure the company wasn't going to have to pile on debt. But they chose to pile on debt. Was it bad management? I would say so, some will disagree and that's fine. I understand the optics and I give them credit for sticking to their ground. I know it could have gotten really ugly if they did indeed cut. Looking below, we can see the incredible history with regards to dividends and I get why they don't want to see a blip, but I think it could cost shareholders greater dividends in the new few years as the company recovers from COVID implications. Looking below we can see very modest increases are predicted over the next couple of years. That said, any stock yielding 5.51%, is hard to pass up, but I am not one to buy into Oil & Gas stocks for their yield alone.

The company reported Q2 earnings on July 30th and saw a $4.7 billion profit in the quarter. This is up from a loss of $1.1B just a year ago. Incredible turnaround. The increase in commodity prices is largely to thank, but nonetheless it is very good to see. The company also reported a sharp increase in cash from operations. This is a very important number to keep an eye on if you are a shareholder. The company reported $9.7 billion of cash flow from operations for Q2. It was the highest in nearly three years and sufficient to cover dividends, capital investments, and debt reduction. Looking below, we can see how choppy the cash from operations has been over the last handful of years. It's good to see it rebounding so sharp, but we need to start seeing increases if we want to see cash returned to shareholders in the long run.

The company reports Q3 earnings this Friday, October 29th before the market opens. I am very curious to see what the numbers look like given how well the commodity pricing has been to the sector over the last quarter. The real question is what Exxon will do with all the cash they are making. Shareholders want to see buybacks and dividend increases, while I believe they should pay down debt.

Looking down the road, one of the things Exxon is getting right thus far is the green shift. As the world shifts greener and greener by the day, there is an opportunity for Exxon to generate greater cash flows. Looking below, we can get just an idea as to what that market could look like.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Clearly, Exxon is a global leader when it comes to carbon capture technology. Anytime you see the "trillion" number behind a dollar sign, you know it's big money. Almost seems too big, it's hard to quantify for most of us. If the $2 trillion tag plays out, and it grows at 35%, this could be very bullish for Exxon if they can continue to be a leader. We could be talking $multi-billions of excess revenue down the road. While this is not something we will likely turn into real cash for a few years, this technology is crucial concerning fighting climate change. Something to keep an eye on for sure.

What Do I Not Like About Exxon?

Now for the bad. The main focus of this conversation is going to be around the debt and the decisions made in the last few years, which we are starting to see the impact of already, and it's only just the beginning.

We saw Chevron (CVX), Shell (RDS.A), and TotalEnergies (TTE) all issue share buybacks in their Q2 releases. Did Exxon? No. Now, I will say I am very happy Exxon didn't, but shareholders were not pleased and it led to the stock falling 2%. Looking below, we can see exactly why the company can't afford to buy back shares at this time. The company piled on the debt to continue to pay the dividend and fund their operations (take care of the short term) which in turn sacrificed the longer-term results.

Looking above, we can see the net debt/EBITDA reached almost 5x. For a company that typically hangs out under 1x, it was a lot. The good news is that the price of oil is going to save the company and analysts are expecting to see net debt start to drop and drop significantly over the next few years. But, when we see buybacks and significant dividend increases once again could be 5 years down the road. For reference, Chevron hit 2.7x in 2020 and will be back under 1x this year. Cash management has not been Exxon's strong suit over the last few years.

Something that kind of got overlooked, is the drop in production that Exxon reported in Q2. Q2 marks the lowest production levels since the 1999 merger that created the oil and gas giant that we know today. Zooming in at where the production dips are coming from is interesting. For instance, production volumes in the Permian Basin jumped 34% year-over-year to 400,000 barrels per day. The good news here is that Exxon has diversified away from oil & gas to the degree that they can lose overall production, but post revenues and cash flows as they have been.

Looking at the Permian Basin, and this is good and bad news, Exxon targets a production clip of 1 million barrels per day at costs of as low as $15 per barrel, a level only seen in the giant oil fields of the Middle East. It will be interesting to see how this affects the production numbers going forward. The bad news is, let's not forget what flooding the Permian did to the price of oil in 2014/15. It could be bullish short term as there will be supply issues with regards to global energy as mentioned earlier, but could there be long term effects as companies get overly greedy when their breakeven costs are as low as $15 per barrel? Keep an eye on Capex's across the shale world. That will be the red flag that leads to oversupply.

"As we enter 2022, the US shale response becomes a major source of uncertainty amid an uneven recovery across shale plays and players alike. As in previous cycles, US shale will remain a key factor shaping market outcomes," - Oxford Institute Director Bassam Fattouh and analyst Andreas Economou

What Does The Price Say?

Diving into some of the current price action, we can see that Exxon is essentially fairly valued at its current price. Looking below we can see that based on Fair Value, which takes into account 10-year forward levered cash flows, that the stock is priced about right as of now. There aren't too many companies in the Oil & Gas market that fall into this category. Even Chevron is about 30% undervalued by the same metric. This is one of the reasons I'm not overly bullish on Exxon as a company. I personally think there are better options out there, especially when it comes to price and bang for the buck. Yes I know they have a good dividend, but as I mentioned in the dividend section above when picking an Oil & Gas company, the dividend is not something I consider. I'm after capital gains.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Let's dive into the chart a bit and see what it can tell us. Like it or not, there is a lot one can learn from a chart. No, it does not predict the future, but it can be used to help guide one's decisions. What I see here is a stock that is currently stuck in a range. The high being $65 and the low being $54.50. Looking below we can see that the stock has multiple points of support and resistance at each price point. I would not be a buyer of the stock until it either breaks through $65, or it bounces nicely off of either the 200-day moving average (more on that in a moment) or bounces nicely off the support at $54.50. If I take the bounce play, I would use a very tight stop to ensure I don't try and catch a "dead cat bounce".

(Source: TC2000.com)

The 200-day moving average is a very important indicator to watch on Exxon. It is the only moving average I have used when it comes to a swing position in this stock. Looking below, you can get an idea as to why. It has consistently been a point of resistance. Starting with the crash in 2020, it was tested multiple times before finally falling off a cliff. Then the rebound tested it again in the summer of 2020 and it came right back down. Finally, the stock crossed to the good side in late 2020 and quickly back-tested the moving average which was very bullish. Sure enough, the stock launched up 40% in just over a month and a half in early 2021.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Recently the stock got really choppy and traded sideways right around the moving average before ripping higher at the end of September. The good news is that the price is still above the moving average. The bad news is I expect another test, which I do think will be positive, but it is too soon to tell.

One of the technical philosophies I do believe in is filling gaps. I do think that Exxon will fill the gap created on September 27th (circled below) and that will bring the stock close to the moving average as the stock comes down and the moving average continues to curl up as drawn below. That would be my short-term prediction.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In short, regardless of it you are in Exxon already or looking to get in, the technicals say the next few weeks are very important. Watch for a break of $65, or a bounce off the 200-day moving average, and make your decision at that point.

Wrap-Up

I hope you can see why I am "neutral" on the company as of right now. Are there lots of things to like about the company (especially on the carbon capture front) and is the yield attractive? Yes. Do I also think that they have some balance sheet issues that need to be cleaned up before I buy in? Yes. Is it time to make Exxon my largest holding? No. I do believe you can generate greater returns right now in other oil & gas companies. Will there be a time down the road that Exxon is the play? Yes. It's going to be a very interesting fall/winter in the oil & gas market and Exxon is not the horse I am choosing at this time. But I am not about to shoot the horse either. Stay safe out there!