phuttaphat tipsana/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI is an innovative high-tech medical devices company that is transforming the treatment of breast cancer. It is developing ultra-high resolution and real-time advanced imaging tools that will reduce repeat surgeries for breast conservation surgery (BCS), thus creating a new standard of care for BCS patients.

Perimeter has received 510(k) clearance from FDA for its S-Series Optical Tissue Imaging System based on Optical Coherence Technology (OCT). The OCT imaging system when combined with the company's ImgAssist AI (currently under clinical development) is expected to provide real-time tissue assessment data overcoming a major limitation in the treatment of breast cancer. The company has the ability to expand its technology application beyond BCS and create a sustainable business model. I will make the business case why a C$5.45 per share price point is within reach.

S-Series OCT - A Game-Changer for BCS

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States.

The most common treatment for breast cancer is breast conservation surgery, where cancer cells are removed, preserving healthy breast tissue. Examples of BCS include lumpectomy, partial mastectomy, and reconstruction. The current standard of care includes a postoperative tissue assessment by a pathologist that takes two to seven days after the procedure has taken place. If the pathologist finds cancer cells at the perimeter of the tissue then a surgeon may need to go back and remove more tissue.

In the United States, approximately 25% of women need additional surgery within 90 days of the initial procedure. Repeat surgeries not only take a toll on the financial health of the patients but also on their mental and physical health. Other inherent risks associated with repeat surgeries include bleeding, infection, pain, temporary swelling, and formation of hard scar tissue at the surgical site.

Using its OCT technology, Perimeter is changing the BCS landscape with intra-operative and real-time tissue assessments that provide results in 5 to 10 minutes.

Optical Coherence Tomography technology is generally used in ophthalmology to obtain high-resolution cross-sectional images of the retina. OCT is similar to ultrasound but uses light instead of sound waves to create images that have 10x the resolution of ultrasound or X-ray.

Perimeter is using OCT technology to visualize microscopic tissue in real-time without compromising standard histopathology. Currently, there are very few options for assessing tissue during an operation, and they are both expensive and inconvenient.

Exhibit 1: Current standard of care v/s Perimeter’s OCT imaging system Source: Investor presentation

ATLAS AI - Complementing OCT Imaging System

Perimeter is developing next-gen AI technology and machine learning (ML) tools to assist surgeons and simplify the image reading process. ImgAssist AI is expected to precisely locate the regions within the tissue that are suspicious for cancerous cells. While there are surgeons who are skilled in using non-invasive imaging technologies, a large proportion of them rely on interventional radiologists and thus it will be difficult and time-consuming for them to adapt to the company's OCT technology. This is where the company's ImgAssist will work in simplifying the image reading process leading to widespread adoption. The technology will play a crucial role in attracting surgeons who are not proficient with other imaging technologies. The ATLAS AI project is in part funded through the US$7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

The first stage of the ATLAS AI project was the expansion of a specimen database. In this first stage of clinical development, the company collected more than 400 specimens of excised breast tissue using Perimeter’s B-series OCT (OCT imaging system + ImgAssist AI) in leading cancer centers in Texas. These images were labeled and verified by board-certified pathologists and then used to test the accuracy and predictability of ImgAssist AI. The proprietary algorithm was able to achieve an excellent result with high accuracy at 0.94 AUC or 94% predictive rate.

Exhibit 2: Perimeter’s Medical Device Platform Source: Investor presentation

The next stage of the clinical development is expected to test the company’s B-Series OCT on over 300 patients to evaluate the impact of re-operation rates for patients undergoing BCS. The company anticipates starting this study later this year.

The ImgAssist AI Technology will play a crucial role in supporting and increasing the efficiency of the approved S-Series OCT imaging system. The combination of both these technologies is expected to improve surgical outcomes while reducing the need for additional surgeries.

Exhibit 3: Perimeter’s S-Series OCT v/s. Other technology Source: Investor presentation

Market Opportunity

A total of 330,840 new cases of breast cancer (both invasive and non-invasive) are estimated to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone, and about two-thirds of those patients are likely to choose breast conservation surgeries for treatment. That amounts to 200,000 BCS procedures are expected to be performed in 2021, of which, 25% are expected to require repeat surgeries.

Assuming an average cost of a BCS procedure to be US$16,000, implementing Perimeter’s technology to reduce re-operation rates from 25% to 10% would amount to an estimated savings of US$480 million.

The company has decided on a capital ASP of $150,000, a single-use tissue immobilization cost of $750/procedure with gross margins of 90%, and a service ASP of 10% of capital cost. This translates to a typical “razor blade” business model with recurring revenue from consumables. Assuming 200,000 procedures per year for the next five years growing at 2% per year and 2025E market penetration of 15%, the estimated revenue from the sale of technology and consumables is expected to be well over ~$40 million. With a better marketing strategy coupled with aggressive customer acquisition policies, we believe Perimeter might be able to achieve a market penetration of 18% to 20% within the first five years of commercialization.

The application of the combined (OTIS + AI) technology improving the results of BCS is just a piece of a larger pie. The proprietary technology is expected to find its application within other cancer treatments such as prostate, lung, colorectal, liver, and dermatology, which represent a market of US$3.7 billion.

Exhibit 4: Perimeter’s Value Streams Source: Investor presentation

Commercialization Strategy

Perimeter is targeting approximately 500 hospitals that use traditional imaging technologies - ultrasound and MRI - in the United States. In addition to the 510(k) approval for its S-Series v2.1, the company was also granted a breakthrough device designation on its B-series device which included ImgAssist AI, indicating the achievement of a major milestone. The designation allows for accelerated approval and review of its regulatory submissions and potentially grants national medicare coverage for up to four years.

The company’s target market includes surgeons relying on ultrasound, oncoplastic surgeons, and regular cavity-shave surgeons. With market development activities and broad commercial launch underway, the company has added four key market development managers and has engaged in large-scale commercial manufacturing. Perimeter has partnered with Minnetronix Medical, a leading medical technology, and devices company to manufacture the company’s S-Series OCT technology on a commercial scale.

Financial Overview

Perimeter does not have any source of revenue as of June 30, 2021, and has a cash and investments balance of approximately C$14.5 million. The current cash balance will only be able to support the company’s operations for the next four to six quarters, given the commercialization expenses and the expense relating to the research for the ATLAS AI project.

However, we expect the revenue from the sale of the company’s S-Series OCT imaging system to make a meaningful impact on its financial position starting in Q4 2021.

Risk Profile:

The company’s ability to scale its OCT imaging system depends on the approval of its AI technology. If the company is not able to gain approval, it drastically reduces the opportunity size the company is targeting.

Any delay in clinical development or approval process would force the company to raise more funds leading to further dilution of equity.

The company operates in an industry that is evolving with the research and development of new and superior technologies that might render perimeter’s technology obsolete.

Valuation Outlook and Catalyst

The odds that the company gets approval for its ImgAssit AI is high, given the optimistic first-stage results and the recent break-through device designation facilitating an accelerated approval process. If approved, the B-series (OCT + ImgAssist) would prove to be a game-changer for BCS saving over US$450 million in the United States alone. This figure is expected to increase as the company markets and sells its technology in Canada. Targeting a $3.7 billion market, the company is currently at a nascent stage with huge room for growth.

The median NTM EV/Revenue multiple at which the company’s comparables are trading is ~14x while the past acquisitions in the same industry were concluded at a median P/S multiple of 11.0x.

Exhibit 5: Sensitivity Analysis

Based on the revenue estimates described above, we expect the company to achieve a revenue run rate of ~$40 million by 2025. Using a forward P/S ratio of 6.0x based on the industry estimates, I believe the company is worth ~C$244 million or C$5.45 per share.

I remain bullish on Perimeter Medical Imaging.