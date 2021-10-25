Weather Models Turn Bullish Sending Natural Gas Prices Soaring
Summary
- For the week ending 10/22, we have revised higher our injection to +87 Bcf. This would be compared to +62 Bcf for the 5-year average and +32 Bcf last year.
- We have now published our EOS estimate for April 2022. We currently have it at 1.4 Tcf versus the 5-year average of 1.8 Tcf.
- Weather models finally started to trend colder than normal over the weekend. Heating demand got a nice boost as HDDs are now back above the norm towards the tail-end.
- Latest weather models also show colder than normal weather returning in Europe.
- On the fundamental side of things, Lower 48 production has failed to gain traction, which signals to us an exit of 93-94 Bcf/d.
Storage Outlook
We have now published our EOS estimate for April 2022. We currently have it at 1.4 Tcf versus the 5-year average of 1.8 Tcf. This should bode positively for natural gas prices going into 2022.
On a near-term supply and demand basis, however, we are seeing the steepest surplus in the market.
This is entirely the result of very bearish weather which has pushed heating demand lower. But as you will read in the weather outlook section, weather models have flipped bullish, which has propelled gas prices higher.
Weather Outlook
Weather models finally started to trend colder than normal over the weekend. Heating demand got a nice boost as HDDs are now back above the norm towards the tail-end of the forecast.
The 6-10 day outlook right now is setting up for the colder than normal outlook with the East coast showing higher heating demand. The 10-15 day outlook right now is slightly mixed but biased to the bull side.
The 15-day outlook suggests the colder than normal trend could continue. But our only hesitation with this outlook is that with Alaska showing a trough (blue in Alaska), the colder than normal weather in the East may not last.
Nonetheless, given the low levels of natural gas storage globally, US gas prices are going to jump if the weather is projected to be colder than normal.
On a side note, Europe's latest weather model projections show colder than normal temperatures as well.
If the outlook continues to shift colder than normal, then the current rally in natural gas has legs given the depleted storage levels in Europe.
Lower 48 gas production isn't responding...
To compound matters worse on the fundamental side of things, Lower 48 gas production has been flat since May.
Normally, shale gas and oil producers ramp up production by year-end. The reason why is reserve reports are done at year-end and a higher production base going into the new year allows a higher baseline to grow production off of.
As you can see in our chart, most of the growth with the exception of 2018 comes usually towards the end of the year. But this is not the case this year as Lower 48 production remains subdued. Interestingly enough, associated gas production has not meaningfully increased either signaling to us that shale oil producers remain very disciplined.
We do, however, expect Lower 48 production to increase next year as US oil production reaches ~12 mb/d by the end of 2022. But for the time being, there's no growth just as the market needs it the most. With LNG exports expected to increase in 2022, the increase in exports should help offset the increase in production. Higher natural gas prices will have an adverse impact on power burn demand again, so on a fundamental basis, 2022 balances should be very similar to 2021.
This should bode very nicely for natural gas prices.
With the supply drop and structural increase in natural gas exports, natural gas investors and traders may be staring at a potential multi-year bull market developing in the natural gas space. Now is the time to really start looking at some of the natural gas producers that will benefit greatly from a price uplift. At HFI Research Natural Gas, we are the #1 natural gas service and we can help you navigate through what's coming.
