naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The momentum investor's sole purpose is to identify stocks that are positioning for a price breakout for either fundamental (a new product, a merger), economic (strong sector growth), or market-based (an industry that is gaining in strength with traders), reasons (or a combination of the three). The column will focus on industry fundamentals, basic financials, and charts to make its determination.

This is a high-risk strategy and should only be used by traders who can lose a substantial amount of money.

Investment thesis: the company is hitting on all cylinders. They've had good news all year -- rising earnings, successful drug trials, and increased estimates. The stock is currently near the end of a consolidation period and is positioned to move higher.

Dynavax is a biotechnology company:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.; and sublicense agreement with Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp.

There are two key points in the company's description. First, it's not a one-trick pony biotech company. Second, it has a number of agreements with other drug companies, which means various industry players see value in the company's products.

Biotech investing is entirely about the news cycle. And Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) has had a string of great news reports all year.

Feb 28:

You can now add even more good news to the list. Dynavax announced its fourth-quarter results after the market closed on Thursday. Here are the highlights from the company's Q4 update. Dynavax reported revenue in the fourth quarter of $19.6 million. This reflected an 85% rise from the prior-year period revenue total of $10.6 million. It also trounced the Wall Street consensus estimate of $13.1 million. The company announced a Q4 net loss of $15.5 million, or $0.14 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the prior-year period, Dynavax posted a net loss of $36.8 million, or $0.44 per share. Analysts were expecting a Q4 net loss of $0.24 per share. Dynavax ended the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $165 million. The company's cash position stood at $151 million as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Revenue increased sharply, net earnings rose and the cash position was relatively stable. These are all great developments for a speculative venture.

April 7 (emphasis added):

Dynavax Technologies Corporation ((DVAX)) announced that its France-based collaborator, Valneva SE achieved positive initial results in a phase I/II study evaluating the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Based on the initial data from the study, Valneva is planning to start a phase III study on the candidate by the end of this month. Please note that initiation of the late-stage study is subject to regulatory approval.

It's not possible to have too many COVID vaccines.

May 9 (emphasis added):

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Dynavax Technologies' three analysts is for revenues of US$393m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 230% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.64 per share this year. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$335m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.59 in 2021. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a substantial gain in revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

Earnings are up sharply and the company will start to make money sooner than originally thought.

Aug 4 (emphasis added):

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 150%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this biopharmaceutical company would post a loss of $0.02 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.01, delivering a surprise of 150%.

Again -- another positive report on earnings.

October 18:

Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine appears to be more effective and safer than AstraZeneca's jab.

Dynavax produces a key component of this potent COVID-19 vaccine.

Ocugen's vaccine candidate has yet to land the all-important regulatory nods.

In short, the news cycle has been good for (DVAX) since February. That means the company is doing everything right.

All of this good news has led a number of analysts to recommend the stock:

All of these events are apparent in the stock's chart: 1-Year DVAX chart with the DVAX/SPY ratio (top panel); MACD (1st panel below price); Price Percentage Oscillator (2nd panel below price): Chaikin Money Flow (3rd panel below price). From StockCharts.

Let's start with price, which has been in a rally for the year. There's a great pattern of rally/consolidation/rally/consolidation, which means traders are digesting gains. Prices are currently at the end of one such consolidation.

Both the MACD and PPO peaked at the beginning of September and have been moving lower since. Both just gave a buy signal.

The best way to play this stock is to wait for it to break out to the upside, moving through the 21 price level.