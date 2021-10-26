Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images



(Elemental trades on the TSX under ELE and the US OTC as ELEMF. I've used US dollars as currency in this article unless stated otherwise.)

Shares outstanding: 69 million

Market cap: US$78 million

P/Revenue '21: 9.8X (estimate)

Insider ownership: 16%

This is an update on Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF), following up from my initial coverage published back in August 2020. Despite its relatively poor stock performance since its IPO last year, Elemental Royalties remains a compelling long-term investment.

The company is still a newcomer to the royalty & streaming sector, but it owns valuable, producing assets for such a small company. Royalties are an amazing investment vehicle, providing the owner with free exploration upside and leverage to the price of gold. [I explain the full benefits in recent coverage.]

Elemental has targeted advanced or producing royalties in top-tier mining jurisdictions, such as the Americas, Mexico, and Australia. In 2021, its royalties are expected to produce between $7.0 - $7.9 million annual revenue, growing to $11+ million annually.

The company has announced several positive developments over the past few weeks. Below, I argue that Elemental Royalties is an attractively valued royalty stock, with strong M&A potential.

Elemental's Strong Assets

(Credit: Elemental Royalties presentation)

Elemental owns valuable royalties located in several top mining jurisdictions, with its cornerstone asset and several development assets located in Australia.

On Feb. 9, Elemental doubled its asset base when it acquired a royalty portfolio from South32. The most notable asset acquired was the 2% NSR on the Karlawinda mine in Australia, which recently achieved steady-state operations, producing 24,329ozAu in Q3 2021. Its operator, Capricorn Metals, is targeting up to 125,000ozAu per year over a 10 year mine life.

Its second largest royalty is the 1.0% NSR it holds on Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Wahgnion mine in Burkina Faso. Endeavour acquired the mine through its takeover of Teranga Gold. Endeavour is a solid mid-tier gold miner with deep pockets ($6.4 billion market cap), and a long history of operating in Africa, adding value to Elemental's royalty. Wahgnion produced 175,000ozAu in 2020 and is on-track to produce at a similar level this year.

Recently, Elemental noted that Endeavour is investing $36 million in exploration and targeting the discovery of an additional of 1.5 - 2.0 million ounces of gold at Wahgnion. If Endeavour is successful, the mine life at Wahgnion could be extended to 15+ years.

Another valuable producing asset is the 2.25% NSR on Austral Gold's Amancaya mine in Chile. In 2021, Austral is targeting between 45,000 - 50,000ozAu. While the mine has a small reserves (59koz gold, 262koz silver), it is actively exploring the land package to extend reserves and resources.

Its 1% NSR on the Mercedes mine in Mexico is another key asset, currently producing 50,000ozAu annually, with operator Equinox Gold (EQX) planning a ramp-up to 80,000 - 90,000ozAu. The royalty starts paying out to Elemental after July 28, 2022.

The deposit contains 326,000ozAu gold reserves, but there's an additional 763,000ozAu in resources. Equinox, which purchased the mine from Premier Gold, plans to aggressively explore the deposit.

(Over 75% of Elemental's NAV comes from producing assets. Credit: Elemental Royalties presentation)

Elemental has benefited from M&A in the gold mining sector as prior junior mining operators have been acquired by larger, more stable companies. The Wahgnion mine takeover by Endeavour and the Mercedes takeover by Equinox puts these assets in stronger hands. This means more money towards exploration and development of the mines, and potentially higher production levels and a longer mine life.

I would not be surprised to see Karlawinda's operator, Capricorn Metals, also get acquired as it grows annual output to 125,000ozAu, in a top-tier mining jurisdiction.

Elemental's Valuation

(Credit: Elemental Royalties presentation)

Elemental's price-to-revenue multiple is lower than its peers Nomad Royalty (NSR), Maverix Metals (MMX), Vox (OTCQX:VOXCF), Metalla (MTA) and Gold Royalty (GROY), according to data at Capital IQ.

This is a profitable company which has estimated ~$11 million in annual revenue by 2022/23. With a market cap of US$78 million, I've estimated that it carries a forward price-to-revenue of 7.09, lower than its peers.

Elemental currently has $6 million cash on hand, with US$24.2 million in debt, which gives it an enterprise value of $96.2 million. If the company produces $8 million EBITDA annually in 2022, I've estimated that shares trade at a forward EV/EBITDA of 12.

Currently, I estimate that it is producing around $5 million EBITDA annual run rate, growing to as much as $8-$10 million in 1-2 years (using an $1,800/oz gold price.)

Company P/Sales EV/EBITDA Elemental 9.8 19.2 Sandstorm Gold 11.54 14.06 Maverix 11.58 15.29 Metalla 131.27 N/A Nomad Royalty 12.41 19.19

(Sources: Seeking Alpha and author estimates, as of 10/18)

Elemental is a small junior royalty company, and therefore should be trading at lower multiples compared to larger peers like Wheaton (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD) and Franco Nevada (FNV). While its current EV/EBITDA ratio seems high, I believe its valuation is attractive here when considering the amount of growth ahead and the quality of its assets.

M&A Is A Possibility

The royalty and streaming sector has become a bit crowded over the past year. I believe more and more investors have recognized the value a royalty/streamer has over a miner. The success of the sector has led to the emergence of entrants such as Vox, Nomad, Orogen, Star Royalties, and others.

The increased competition is likely to drive up the cost of new streams and royalty acquisitions, and might make it harder for smaller companies to compete. However, this hasn't stopped Elemental from completing acquisitions.

Also note that M&A has been heating up lately with Gold Royalty Corp's acquisition of Golden Valley Mines and Abitibi Royalties, and last November, Nomad Royalty closed on its deal to acquire Coral Gold.

Here's a list of the top companies, sorted by market cap (as of 10/19/21):

Company Market cap (US) Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) $26.93 billion Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) $18.517 billion Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) $6.41 billion Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) $2.03 billion Triple Flag (OTCPK:TRFPF) $1.38 billion Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) $1.25 billion Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) $685 million Nomad Royalty (NSR) $410 million Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) $382 million Metalla (NYSE:MTA) $329 million EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) $236 million Vox Royalty (OTCQX:VOXCF) $122 million Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) $86 million Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) $78 million Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF) $50.277 million Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF) $37.82 million

Elemental's portfolio NAV is weighted towards producing assets in favorable mining jurisdictions and strong third-party operators. I believe its portfolio would be a nice fit for a royalty company looking to grow through M&A.

Risks to Consider

While Elemental Royalties has a great business model, with strong growth potential and low counterparty risk, and it trades at an attractive valuation, there are some risks to investing.

Lack of volume: Elemental continues to carry low trading volume on the US OTC, which makes it hard to buy or sell shares. Its avg. volume is 23,087, and shares are only slightly more liquid on the TSX. I was able to purchase shares a few times, and I plan to hold my position for several years, but I believe investors should avoid trading in and out of the stock.

Elemental continues to carry low trading volume on the US OTC, which makes it hard to buy or sell shares. Its avg. volume is 23,087, and shares are only slightly more liquid on the TSX. I was able to purchase shares a few times, and I plan to hold my position for several years, but I believe investors should avoid trading in and out of the stock. Highly competitive sector: The other risk is increased competition in the royalty sector, and there's no guarantee M&A will come to fruition. This is a rapidly growing sector, and while Elemental might not face competition on deals from the larger streamers like Royal Gold (RGLD) or Franco Nevada (FNV), it's likely facing increasing competition on deals from newer, smaller participants, such as Nomad Royalty, Orogen and Star Royalties.

The other risk is increased competition in the royalty sector, and there's no guarantee M&A will come to fruition. This is a rapidly growing sector, and while Elemental might not face competition on deals from the larger streamers like Royal Gold (RGLD) or Franco Nevada (FNV), it's likely facing increasing competition on deals from newer, smaller participants, such as Nomad Royalty, Orogen and Star Royalties. Lack of diversification: The company is smaller and less diversified than larger peers. Elemental has only six producing royalties, and a few development assets. It needs to acquire more royalties to diversify its asset base. Management needs to continue to execute, and there's no guarantee it will be successful in acquiring new royalties, and at favorable terms, which is the key for growing its business.

The company is smaller and less diversified than larger peers. Elemental has only six producing royalties, and a few development assets. It needs to acquire more royalties to diversify its asset base. Management needs to continue to execute, and there's no guarantee it will be successful in acquiring new royalties, and at favorable terms, which is the key for growing its business. Balance sheet: Elemental has $24.2 million in debt as of the end of Q2 2021, as it took out a debt facility with Sprott to finance the South32 portfolio acquisition. That's a high amount of debt to carry for a small company, and it might make it more challenging to complete new royalty/stream acquisitions in the near-term.

Bottom Line: Elemental Is A Buy for Investors

Elemental Royalties is not a stock I'd recommend trying to trade in-and-out of, as this is a small company and shares may be volatile, with low trading volume on the US exchange. But I continue to believe this is a solid long-term buying opportunity for investors with a 3-5 year timeframe.

Elemental owns strong producing assets with excellent exploration upside, and it has a clear path to ~$11 million annual revenue. Furthermore, the stock appears to be undervalued compared with peers. While competition is high in the royalty/streaming sector, I think it's one of the strongest M&A candidates.