Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Today, I would like to dissect the SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM), a $5.7 billion fund with a mixed equity blend that is supposed to encompass all three echelons of the U.S. market. Without dividend criteria included in the underlying index methodology, the fund is yielding just 1.3%.

Following an unsophisticated investment strategy, the ETF has neither a growth nor a value tilt, though it does have larger exposure to growth stocks (approximately 34%) than to those that would be fit in a value-themed portfolio (almost 18%).

Its portfolio is well-built, of solid quality, without too-large exposure to companies that have depressed margins, are outspending cash flow, or are unable to deliver meaningful returns on capital. I believe that's partly the consequence of its large-cap tilt since heavyweights tend to be more profitable and more resilient.

With an expense ratio of just 3 bps, SPTM is one of the cheapest passively managed ETFs available to U.S. investors. Overall, it has an exceedingly robust combination of the ETF Grades, with only Asset Flows being somewhat soft. However, this relatively well-diversified fund has one substantial drawback that is discussed below in the article. And due to this disadvantage, SPTM is probably not the best investment vehicle to deploy cash to.

Investment strategy

SPTM follows the passive investment strategy by tracking the float-adjusted market-cap-weighted S&P Composite 1500. S&P Global website shows that this ETF is the only product linked to the index.

The benchmark is designed to represent the performance of all the three echelons of the U.S. market by amalgamating the portfolios of the S&P 500 (IVV), S&P MidCap 400 (IJH), and S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR). Companies with market values below $850 million are not eligible for inclusion. REITs are welcome, while American depositary receipts and a few other types of securities are not. Certain liquidity criteria, which are discussed in greater depth in the methodology document, must also be met.

The index provider does not put much emphasis on quality, though it does exclude companies incapable of delivering the most recent quarterly and LTM reported profits from the selection universe, as explained in the factsheet. However, the reality is a bit more complex, and a few loss-making and even cash-burning companies made it to the index in its current iteration (discussed below).

The S&P 1500 is rebalanced every three months, with the next recalibration due in December, and then in March 2022.

Deeper delve into the portfolio

As of October 21, SPTM had a rather top-heavy portfolio encompassing 1,523 stocks. Its ten key investments accounted for around 26% of the NAV; that's clearly far from ideal, to say the least. And that's certainly not a level of risk dispersion an investor might expect from a fund with a portfolio covering around 90% of the U.S. market capitalization.

In theory, the fund is supposed to be a better representation of the U.S. market dynamics than IVV or SPY since the S&P 500 is frequently criticized for being too concentrated and too enamored of the tech heavyweights like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) that have a combined weight of over 12% in both. In reality, despite tracking a composite, three-component index, SPTM is just another version of the S&P 500 ETF, with all its vulnerabilities as well as advantages.

Why? Because mega- and large-cap companies (those with market values in excess of $10 billion) account for 92% of the portfolio, while small-caps (market caps below $2 billion) have a measly weight of 0.9%. The median market cap is $5.2 billion (computed by the author), while the weighted average figure provided by the fund is $555.8 billion.

Digging deeper, the chart below illustrates that IVV and SPTM essentially have identical sector mixes; information technology is their primary allocation, with approximately 26.7% weight in the S&P 1500 ETF and 27.8% in IVV, followed by healthcare with 12.7% of the net assets of SPTM and 12.9% of IVV. Meanwhile, their mid- and small-size-focused counterparts IJH and IJR differ meaningfully, with cyclicals like financials and industrials being their essential allocations. This allowed them to capture some upside from the value rotation in late 2020 and earlier this year, but would probably be a headwind going forward given cyclicals certainly cannot climb higher ad infinitum.

Created by the author using data from SPTM, IVV, IJH, IJR

And unsurprisingly, as of my calculations, stocks from IVV had a close to 92% weight in SPTM. No coincidence that this SPDR ETF is so underweight in value players, with relatively larger exposure to the growth style. The analysis of the Quant data I downloaded from the ratings screener shows that just 18% of the fund's holdings have excellent Valuation grades (of at least B-), while 63% of stocks are clearly overappreciated (D+ or worse). At the same time, 34% is deployed to rapidly growing companies.

Meanwhile, quality is exceptional as 89% of the assets are parked in stocks with a Profitability rating of B- or better. As a quick reminder, this figure goes to as low as 67% in the case of the S&P MidCap 400-tracking MDY that I have analyzed this month. And while SPTM is long 215 companies that are unable to cover costs, interest, and taxes, they have just 3.9% weight in its portfolio. I also see only 69 cash-burning companies outside the financial and real estate sectors with a microscopic 1.2% weight.

But what would happen if all the constituents have equal weights? I am personally not aware of a product tracking an equal-weight version of the S&P 1500. More likely it does not exist, but I would be happy to take a close look at the one if my dear readers highlight it in the comments. So let us assume that the weight of every single stock in the SPTM portfolio would be reduced to approximately 0.065%. In this hypothetical portfolio, tech is no longer the top sector, dethroned by financials that account for 15.6% of the assets and followed by industrials (~15%). As a consequence, the share of value players goes up to close to 36%, while quality takes a hit as now only 61% of the portfolio has robust profitability characteristics. Overall, this version would certainly be better regarding risk dispersion, but investors putting much emphasis on the quality factor would be dissatisfied.

Final thoughts

Though excellent at first blush, with a wafer-thin expense ratio, rock-bottom turnover of 3%, and impressive depth and breadth of holdings, SPTM is not as good as it seems upon deeper assessment.

This year, it has only marginally outperformed IVV, by just ~18 bps.

That happened principally thanks to the size/sector rotation that has bolstered the price performance of cyclicals mostly from the small-cap segment, but SPTM's NAV has not fully benefited from it. Precisely for the same reason, SPTM had a slightly weaker 2020 than IVV since investors favored other styles, sectors, and sizes, e.g., large/mega-size and growth that were much more resilient and fared far better amid the lockdowns and the global economic downswing.

That said, SPTM has underperformed IVV by only ~2.7% in the last five years and by slightly more than 1% in the last three.

So my verdict is that SPTM's float-adjusted market-cap-weighting principle essentially eliminates the key benefit of tracking an equity basket of such solid size: risk dispersion between market segments that can help to minimize downside risks stemming from too-large allocation to too-richly priced stocks. Another way of saying, investors seeking better diversification should consider buying three funds tracking each of the three echelons of the U.S. equity market, namely IJH or MDY, IJR, and IVV or SPY, and weighting them equally. This would make much more sense than investing in SPTM that deployed almost 93% of its net assets to mega and large caps.

I am by no means saying investors should avoid SPTM. Instead, I recommend taking a deeper delve into funds' portfolios and making investment decisions only after a rather meticulous assessment. So please, read the prospectus and do your own due diligence.