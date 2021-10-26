Wang He/Getty Images News

Thesis

The latest news background and the technical picture of the market allow us to expect the development of positive dynamics of Alibaba's (NYSE:NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) capitalization.

Risks are shifting

On October 18, Alibaba presented a new server chip that’s based on advanced 5-nanometer technology. This chip is designed to support the company's growing cloud computing business. And although the company does not plan to sell processors in the near future, I find this to be very good and timely news for two reasons.

Source: Bloomberg

First, thanks to the production of its own processors, Alibaba will not depend on American developers such as Intel (INTC) or AMD (AMD). This means reducing risks in the face of a difficult geopolitical relationship between the United States and China.

Second, the production of its own chips could strengthen the company's immunity to the actions of the Chinese regulator. I will clarify this point in more depth.

Alibaba is the largest cloud service provider in China:

Source: capacitymedia.com

Now this segment provides about 8% of the company's total revenue and has already become profitable:

Source: alibabagroup.com

In a word, the cloud segment already makes up a significant part of Alibaba. And this is important for the following reason.

I will not remind you that all the disasters that have hit the Chinese market over the past year are related to the strengthening of government control. The Chinese regulator focused its activities on three areas: (1) antitrust regulation, (2) data protection/control and (3) social equality. Therefore, it is dangerous to invest in companies that the Chinese authorities may associate with problems of social equality. Probably such sectors can be considered the media, education, real estate, pharmaceuticals.

But on the other hand, areas such as electric vehicles, renewable energies, semiconductors and processors will receive support from the authorities. Therefore, the fact that Alibaba has now become associated with the production of processors reduces the risks of new problems with the regulator.

The next positive news factor, in my opinion, is the situation around the Chinese developer Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF). To date, the company has managed to avoid a technical default. However, the next payment on debt obligations, the total amount of which exceeds $ 300 billion, is expected this week.

Now it is difficult to assess how events will develop. Personally, I believe that the company will be able to avoid default. Otherwise, the bankruptcy of the largest developer will create a negative background for the upcoming plenum of the Chinese Communist Party in November. But the fact is that Evergrande is now the focus of attention, in a negative context. The topic of Alibaba and regulatory risks faded into the background. As has been said more than once, the current price of Alibaba is the result of increased risks. Fundamentally, the company is undervalued at least twice.

The technical picture has improved

Even more than the news background, I like the technical picture of the market:

Source: TradingView, Author

On August 17, there was a distinct gap. This event determined the level of strong resistance (~ $176).

On October 20, this level was overcome. And then the price ended trading above the specified resistance three times in a row. This means that now this resistance level has turned into a support level.

Further, I expect a certain period of consolidation, after which the market is likely to move towards the key target at $200.

Final thoughts

The human psyche is so arranged that it cannot focus on the same thing indefinitely. For about a year, Alibaba has been associated exclusively with increased risks and uncertainty. But apparently it ends. Alibaba is alive and developing. I think the next financial report will further confirm this. The recovery may not be quick. But it is very likely that it has already begun. After the price rises above $200, there will be little doubt about it.