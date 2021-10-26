Eli Unger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) has a leadership position in the food distribution sector and I'm sure most people have seen their trucks driving around. Sysco works behind the scenes for restaurants, hospitals, hotels, schools and other businesses that need large quantities of food to run.

Sysco was hit especially hard by the lockdowns enacted to help prevent the spread of COVID as pretty much all of their customers were affected or forced to operate at reduced capacity. That has cleared up as the vaccination rate increases and more places are fully re-opened and Sysco's 4Q 2021 results, ending in June, bear that out.

Dividend History

One of the things that attracted me to the dividend growth investing strategy is that you are generating cash flow from those investments just by owning them. Another is that dividends more reliable and consistent than capital gains. For most companies with a lengthy dividend growth streak I can be fairly certain that they will pay out the same or higher dividend over the next year versus the prior year. While I expect the share price to track the business fundamentals over time, it can vary significantly over shorter periods due to emotions.

According to the CCC list, Sysco has increased their annual payout for 51 consecutive years which dates back to 1970. That's an incredible achievement considering all that's happened over that time that was going to wreck the economy or the various geopolitical tensions that have occurred.

Since 1991 there have been 31 years with year-over-year dividend growth ranging from 3.4% to 52.6% with an average of 14.7% and a median of 13.9%.

Over that same time, there have been 27 rolling 5-year periods with Sysco's annualized dividend growth ranging from 3.7% to 31.8% with an average of 13.4% and a median of 13.9%.

There have also been 22 rolling 10-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 5.0% to 24.0% with an average of 13.0% and a median of 13.7%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates since 1991 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1991 $0.030 1992 $0.043 41.06% 1993 $0.065 52.58% 1994 $0.080 23.08% 38.37% 1995 $0.100 25.00% 32.90% 1996 $0.120 20.00% 22.67% 31.78% 1997 $0.140 16.67% 20.51% 26.87% 1998 $0.163 16.07% 17.57% 20.11% 1999 $0.190 16.92% 16.55% 18.89% 2000 $0.220 15.79% 16.26% 17.08% 2001 $0.260 18.18% 16.96% 16.72% 24.02% 2002 $0.320 23.08% 18.98% 17.98% 22.34% 2003 $0.400 25.00% 22.05% 19.74% 19.93% 2004 $0.480 20.00% 22.67% 20.36% 19.62% 2005 $0.560 16.67% 20.51% 20.55% 18.80% 2006 $0.640 14.29% 16.96% 19.74% 18.22% 2007 $0.720 12.50% 14.47% 17.61% 17.79% 2008 $0.820 13.89% 13.56% 15.44% 17.57% 2009 $0.920 12.20% 12.86% 13.90% 17.09% 2010 $0.980 6.52% 10.82% 11.84% 16.11% 2011 $1.020 4.08% 7.55% 9.77% 14.65% 2012 $1.060 3.92% 4.83% 8.04% 12.72% 2013 $1.100 3.77% 3.93% 6.05% 10.65% 2014 $1.140 3.64% 3.78% 4.38% 9.04% 2015 $1.180 3.51% 3.64% 3.78% 7.74% 2016 $1.220 3.39% 3.51% 3.65% 6.66% 2017 $1.280 4.92% 3.94% 3.84% 5.92% 2018 $1.380 7.81% 5.36% 4.64% 5.34% 2019 $1.500 8.70% 7.13% 5.64% 5.01% 2020 $1.680 12.00% 9.49% 7.32% 5.54% 2021 $1.800 7.14% 9.26% 8.09% 5.84% 2022 $1.880 4.44% 7.82% 7.99% 5.90%

If 2020 taught dividend growth investors anything, it's that you need a cushion between the dividends being paid and the profits or cash flow the business generates. All else being equal, the lower the dividend payout ratio the better as there's a larger safety net and the potential for dividends to be increased faster than growth in the underlying business.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Sysco SEC filings

Sysco's net income payout ratio has fluctuated significantly, especially in FY 2020 and FY 2021 which suffered significantly due to COVID. The free cash flow payout ratio has been much steadier over the last decade with a 10-year average of 65% and a 5-year average of 60%.

Quantitative Quality

A lengthy dividend growth streak is just one data point that can steer you towards quality businesses. I also want to examine how the business was performed across several financial metrics over time.

Through the end of FY 2019, Sysco had consistently shown steady, mid-single digit revenue growth. However, FY 2020 and FY 2021 have been a struggle for them as they are a global distributor of foods primarily to restaurants. With restaurants closed throughout most of 2020 and still into 2021 in some areas it shouldn't be a surprise to see Sysco take a hit there.

From FY 2012 through FY 2019 Sysco had managed to grow revenues at a 5.1% annualized pace. However, over the last decade with the COVID disruptions, total growth has been just 21.0% or ~2.1% annualized.

Gross profits retreated due to COVID as well making the 10-year total growth just 21.9% or ~2.2% annualized. Operating profits have actually shown a 24.0% decline over that time or ~3.0% annualized being hit especially hard from COVID.

However, operating cash flow has still shown a 35.6% total increase over that time or ~3.4% annualized with free cash flow showing a remarkable 131.3% rise or ~9.8% annualized.

The following chart shows the rolling 5-year CAGRs for revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow over the last decade.

I want the businesses that I invest in to have stable or increasing margins over time. I prefer to see free cash flow margins greater than 10%; however, that level is not a hard minimum threshold.

As a middleman/distributor between the food source providers and end customers, Sysco's margins are quite tight. Over the last decade, gross margins have averaged just 18.3% with a 18.8% average over the last 5 years. Free cash flow margins have averages of just 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

The free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC, is my preferred profitability metric since it compares the amount of free cash flow generated compared to the capital invested in the business. I prefer to see FCF ROICs greater than 10%.

Over the last decade, Sysco has generally been able to surpass the 10% threshold hitting that in all but three of the years. Sysco has achieved a 10-year average FCF ROIC or 11.3% and a 5-year average of 12.0%.

To understand how Sysco uses its free cash flow I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net share repurchases

Sysco has generated $12.0 B in total FCF over the last decade. They've paid out $7.3 B of that FCF to shareholders with dividend payments putting the 10-year cumulative FCFaD at $4.7 B. Sysco spent a total of $5.4 B on net repurchases over that time putting the total FCFaDB at -$0.7 B.

My preference would be to see excess cash flow be used for special dividends rather than share repurchases despite that being less efficient from a tax perspective. The reason being that too often share repurchases pursued in earnest when cash, and valuation, is rich just to be stopped or reduced when shares are cheap.

Over the last decade Sysco's shares outstanding have declined 12.8% or ~1.5% annualized. Nearly all of that decline came in FY 2016 - FY 2018 which saw an average year over year decline of 3.9%.

Sysco's debt-to-capitalization ratio has risen significantly over the last decade from around the mid-30% area up to around 90% for the last two years. The 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio is 65%; however, the 5-year average is up at 82%.

More concerning is the precipitous decline in the interest coverage ratio for Sysco over the last decade. Sysco's interest coverage ratio is flashing red for the last 2 years as Sysco has been hit both operationally as well as on the balance sheet in an attempt to weather the COVID induced storm to their business.

I focus more on the net debt levels compared to a variety of cash flows or profits as a better indicator to how leveraged the business is. The net debt ratios look at the total debt less cash compared to the form of cash flow you want to look at and give a sense of how quickly the balance sheet could de-leverage, assuming no material change to the underlying business.

Prior to the COVID year of FY 2020 and FY 2021, Sysco had maintained stable debt ratios in the ~1x to ~4x range; however, as operations were hit and the balance sheet levered up the last 2 years have seen in increase in their ratios.

The 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-FCF ratios are 2.3x, 3.6x and 4.4x, respectively. The 5-year averages are 3.4x, 5.7x, and 6.2x.

Valuation

To value potential investments I use several valuation methods in order to determine a range of prices that I would be comfortable purchasing a stake at. The methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR, analysis, dividend yield theory, the dividend discount model, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

The MARR analysis requires that you estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce. You then apply a reasonable expected terminal multiple on those future earnings and calculate what the expected rate of return would be. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate, provided you're comfortable with the company-specific risks, then you can feel free to invest.

Analysts expect Sysco to report FY 2022 EPS of $3.51 and FY 2023 EPS of $4.22. Through FY 2026 analysts expect Sysco to show 11.7% annual EPS growth. I then assumed Sysco would grow EPS at a 4.5% rate for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 47.5% payout ratio.

For the terminal multiple I like to see how investors have historically valued Sysco. Due to the massive disruption to Sysco's operations at the tail end of FY 2020 and through FY 2021 I've cut the 10-year multiples chart to end in February 2020. As you can see in the YChart, Sysco's EPS have typically been valued between ~12x and ~24x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine terminal multiples spanning that range.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Sysco could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonable forecasts. Dividends are assumed to be taken in cash and shares are assumed to be purchased around $78.68, Friday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 14.5% 10.7% 22.5 12.4% 9.7% 20 10.0% 8.6% 17.5 7.3% 7.4% 15 4.4% 6.0% 10 -2.8% 2.5%

Additionally, I've used the MARR analysis assumptions to determine what price I could pay today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for Sysco, I'll also examine 9% and 8% returns.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $98 $85 $10,223 $93 $107 $101 22.5 $89 $78 $93 $85 $97 $92 20 $80 $72 $84 $78 $87 $84 17.5 $71 $65 $74 $70 $78 $76 15 $62 $58 $65 $62 $68 $68 10 $43 $40 $46 $47 $48 $51

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method based on reversion to the mean around a normal dividend yield for a business. The idea is that without fundamental changes to the business investors will collectively value their dividend stream near the yield over time.

Image Source: Author; Data Source Sysco Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Sysco shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 2.39% compared to the 5-year average forward yield of 2.45%.

The dividend discount model is a simplified discounted cash flow model based solely on the dividend stream from a prospective investment. The model uses your required return, the current annual dividend and the estimated long-term dividend growth rate.

For Sysco I used an 8% discount rate and an estimated 5.5% long-term dividend growth rate. With those inputs shares of Sysco are worth approximately $75 per share.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to determine what the current share price implies about the expectations for margins and future cash flows for a business. I use a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, a tax rate of 21%, and an initial EBIT margin of 3.4% that expands to 4.0% across the forecast period.

Based on those assumptions and using a 10% required return, Sysco needs to grow revenues by 8.9% annually over the forecast period to justify the current market valuation. Reducing the required return to 8% decreases the required revenue growth to 5.5% annually over the forecast period to support the current valuation.

Conclusion

While the food distribution business isn't sexy and doesn't carry high margins, it's critically important to keeping restaurants and other food service industries running smoothly. While the margins aren't high that does give a leg up on businesses that can reach a substantial size advantage which Sysco has done.

Based on market cap, Sysco is more than twice the size of the 5 largest peer group companies according to Seeking Alpha.

Sysco was hit especially hard by COVID which should come as no surprise as just about every one of their customers were shut down or operating at significantly reduced capacity for much of the last 1.5 years. In all honesty, it was quite surprising to see Sysco's revenues only decline 14.7% from FY 2019, ended June 2019, through FY 2021, ended June 2021.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for Sysco between $70 and $85. The dividend discount model suggests that shares are fairly valued assuming an 8% discount rate and a 5.5% estimated dividend growth rate. The MARR analysis assuming a 17.5x to 22.5x P/E multiple 5 years out puts the fair value range between $71 and $89 and 10 years out the fair value range drops to $65 to $78.

Sysco's balance sheet suffered over the last two years as they were forced to try and bridge the gap by taking on additional debt. However, the balance sheet is showing signs of improvement with significant debt reduction in FY 2021 compared to FY 2020.

Sysco's recovery is well underway with their fiscal 4Q, ending in June, showing good improvement across all segments compared to 4Q 2019.

I expect dividend growth to be more muted over the next year or two as Sysco continues to work through supply chain issues as well as demand from customers returning to more normalized levels and that Sysco will attempt to de-lever more in order to maintain their investment grade ratings.

My expectation is that Sysco will continue to show improving fundamentals as their customers continue to recover from the issues facing their respective industries over the last 18 months. As the vaccination rate increases, as well as natural immunity increases through exposure, COVID should become less of an issue allowing the businesses, and in turn Sysco, to continue to improve.

Sysco is a solid stable business with an international footprint and decades of experience. While much of the recovery has occurred there's still more room to go which allows for further upside in their business. Sysco appears reasonably valued at current prices with returns likely in the high single- or low double-digit range.