My, Oh My, 3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Strong Buys

For anyone looking forward to the next market downturn so we could load up on blue-chip bargains, it's been a disappointing few weeks.

The S&P 500 sold off just 5.2% at its peak, with the Nasdaq falling less than 8%.

JPMorgan (JPM) now estimates the S&P is once more 26% historically overvalued meaning future returns are likely to be disappointing.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 8.8% CAGR returns over the next five years.

Frustrated investors might be thinking "where is the crash that we've been expecting for months/years!?"

Guess what? The crash is here if you know where to look.

At the recent pullback lows, 50% of the Nasdaq was in a bear market. And 20% of Nasdaq stocks were down 50+%.

The rolling bear market for stocks and wonderful companies are going on sale if you have the right watchlist, and we most certainly do.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

40 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

Even at record highs, 20% of blue-chips are trading at potentially good buys or better. And close to 40% are reasonable buys or better, and that includes dividend aristocrats, which many income investors consider the bluest of blue-chips.

How To Find The Best Aristocrat Bargains Even With The Market Once More Near Record Highs

No matter what you're looking for, we have the right watchlist to help you find the best blue-chips for any need, risk profile, or time horizon.

max safe yield?

max safety and quality

max growth and total returns?

foreign dividend stocks?

monthly dividend stocks?

strong ESG stocks?

It doesn't matter what your needs are, something is always reasonably to attractively valued if you know where to look.

Each of our watchlists is sortable by 16 fundamental metrics, including six of the seven alpha factors that beat the market over time.

So let's consider the dividend champions list, which not only includes all the dividend aristocrats but any company, even foreign ones, that have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years.

That includes three recessions, two economic crises, three bear markets, and interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 7%.

In other words, a dividend champion today is the ultimate battle-tested blue-chip that's likely to be a safe and dependable income source no matter what the economy, interest rates, or the stock market throws at us in the future.

Dividend Champions Sorted By Discount To Fair Value

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell

In just seconds we can see that Franklin Resources (BEN), Cardinal Health (CAH), and Altria (MO), represent three aristocrat strong buys that could be just what our portfolios are looking for if you value generous, safe, and steadily growing income in all economic and market conditions.

Fundamental Review Of These Three Aristocrat Strong Buys

Company Quality Score (Out Of 100) S&P Credit Rating Yield Dividend Growth Streak (Years) Discount To Fair Value FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate Consensus LT Total Return Potential Franklin Resources 79% A 3.7% 40 36.58% 9.5% 13.2% Cardinal Health 78% BBB 4.0% 37 32.62% 5.2% 9.2% Altria 80% BBB 7.5% 52 23.59% 4.5% 12.0% Average 79.0% BBB+ (Stable) 5.10% 43.00 30.93% 6.40% 11.5%

These three very undervalued aristocrats yield 5.1%, have a 6.4% growth consensus, and analysts expect them to deliver 11.5% CAGR long-term returns.

Their average BBB+ stable credit rating means S&P estimates they have a 5.2% risk of going bankrupt in the next 30 years.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% BEN, CAH, MO 5.1% 6.4% 11.5% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.7% 5.1% 6.8% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4% Chinese Tech 0.3% 12.0% 12.3%

In other words, these three aristocrat bargains are one of the best high-yield income strategies you can safely buy with the market at record highs.

BEN, CAH, MO Total Returns Since 1986 (Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes" - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

So let's take a look at how these three deep value aristocrats have performed over the last 34 years, a period of time in which 91% of returns were purely a result of fundamentals.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Even with these aristocrats spending the last three years in a bear market, the 3rd worst in the last 34 years, this high-yield aristocrat portfolio has managed to beat the market by 4x since 1988.

From bear market lows, these high-yield aristocrats have delivered returns as strong as 25.53% CAGR for the next 15 years.

30x returns in 15 years, something the S&P and Nasdaq will never accomplish

Even with slower growth than in the past, analysts think these three aristocrat strong buys are likely to outperform the S&P, aristocrats, and even potentially the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

So let's take a closer look at all aristocrat blue-chip bargains, to see which, if any, are what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio can safely buy with the market near record highs.

Franklin Resources: A Turnaround Aristocrat Analysts Think Is Rising From The Ashes And Ready To Soar To New Heights

Business Summary

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of June 2021, Franklin had $1.552 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (35%), fixed-income (42%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (9%), and money market funds. Distribution tends to be weighted more toward retail investors (53% of AUM) investors, as opposed to institutional (45%) and high-net-worth (2%) clients. Franklin is also one of the more global firms of the U.S.-based asset managers we cover, with more than 35% of its AUM invested in global/international strategies and just over 25% of managed assets sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States." - Morningstar

Business Update

Franklin's Purchase of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management Should Enhance Its SMA Business. While we do not expect to alter our $33 per share fair value estimate for narrow-moat Franklin Resources following news that the company is acquiring O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, a quantitative asset management firm focused on factor-based investing and custom indexing, we do admire Franklin's continued pursuit of avenues for improving its product breadth, performance, and/or distribution via bolt-on deals or carve-outs like this one. The deal should add just over $6 billion in assets under management to Franklin's platform, with OSAM's custom indexing solution segment representing close to one-third of that total. For some perspective, Franklin closed out August 2021 with $1.572 trillion in managed assets, the overwhelming majority of which were actively managed. With $130 billion in separately managed accounts AUM at the end of last month, Franklin is one of the largest U.S. providers of SMAs, which have grown much faster than the company's traditional fund operations. The addition of OSAM, both as a factor-based investment manager and as a custom indexing solutions provider, should enhance Franklin's existing SMA platform as well as expand its ability to offer custom solutions to clients--thereby improving its product breadth (albeit on a smaller scale given that SMA's account for less than one-tenth of the firm's total AUM). We continue to believe that better cultures and repeatable investment processes tend to lead to better and more consistent investment performance, organic growth, and relatively little employee turnover for the asset managers. When growth is harder to come by, we expect firms like Franklin to take a variety of actions, including overhauling their leadership or their investment processes, buying a competitor with better performance or greater product, channel, or geographic diversity, or by branching out more aggressively into less-exposed strategies to find a path to more sustainable growth longer term." - Morningstar

It's been a tough decade for active managers, especially for Franklin whose funds have underperformed their peers.

BEN's assets declined by 6.4% CAGR from 2016 through 2020 but a series of potentially game-changing acquisitions, such as Legg Mason in 2020 and now O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, has analysts very bullish on Ben's future outlook.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BEN has historically grown at high single digits before the rise of passive caused it to grow at negative rates since 2014.

Analysts are confident that BEN's new focus on specialized funds, such as quant strategies, can help it minimize fee compression and return to positive fund inflows by 2022 and 2023.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Because BEN is a turnaround story, it's considered a speculative blue-chip and has a 2.5% max risk cap recommendation.

That's because BEN misses growth estimates half the time and its historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range is 3% to 11% CAGR.

Fundamentals

Dividend Safety score: 82% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average historical recession dividend cut risk, 2.0% Pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 79% - 5/5 - exceptional dependability

Quality score: 79% - 12/13 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) - dividend aristocrat - speculative (turnaround stock)

Long-term risk management consensus: 81st industry percentile - very good

S&P Credit Rating: A stable, 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

2021 average fair value: $45.95

2022 average fair value: $47.52

12-month forward fair value: $47.19

Current Price: $30.47

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 35.43%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Potential Good buy price (15% margin of safety): $40.11

BEN Consensus 2023 Return Potential

Even growing at a very modest 3% over the past 12 years, BEN has been valued by the market at about 13x earnings. At less than 9x earnings, BEN is priced for virtually no growth and thus creates a coiled spring with a very low bar to clear to potentially deliver Buffett-like returns from an aristocrat bargain hiding in plain sight.

BEN Consensus 2026 Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If BEN's turnaround goes well, it could deliver nearly 17% CAGR returns over the next five years, about 5x what analysts expect from the S&P 500.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% Franklin Resources 3.7% 9.5% 13.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.7% 5.1% 6.8% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4% Chinese Tech 0.3% 12.0% 12.3%

According to analysts, BEN is a speculative aristocrat bargain that could outperform almost every high-yield strategy of the coming years.

BEN Investment Decision Score

Ticker BEN DK Quality Rating 12 79% Investment Grade A+ Sector Finance Safety 5 82% Investment Score 100% Industry Capital Markets Dependability 5 79% 5-Year Dividend Return 23.67% Sub-Industry Asset Management & Custody Banks Business Model 2 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 12.35% Super SWAN, Speculative Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy BEN's 35.41% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent BEN's credit rating of A implies a 0.66% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional BEN's 23.67% vs. the S&P's 8.76% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional BEN's 12.35% vs. the S&P's 3.35% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 31 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable owning a turnaround aristocrat, BEN is as close to a perfect speculative aristocrat as exists on Wall Street.

It not only offers a very safe 3.7% yield, but offers 4x the risk-adjusted expected returns of the broader market over the next five years.

Cardinal Health: An Attractive High-Yield Defensive Name That Should Do Well If Inflation Stays Elevated

If you're worried that runway inflation might be coming, healthcare is the most inflation-defensive sector in stagflationary conditions according to Goldman Sachs. And thus high-yielding Cardinal Health could be a very attractive inflation hedging investment idea right now.

Business Summary

Cardinal Health is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler, engaged in the sourcing and distribution of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail-order), hospitals networks, and healthcare providers. Along with AmerisourceBergen and McKesson, the three compose well over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cardinal Health also supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia." - Morningstar

Business Update

Cardinal Health is a leading domestic wholesaler of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products. With over $180 billion in annual U.S. drug distribution revenue, Cardinal Health supplies over one-quarter of the overall market, slightly outpaced by AmerisourceBergen and McKesson in market share. Together, the three operate as a pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution oligopoly, supplying over 90% of the U.S. market. The highly consolidated pharmaceutical wholesale market reflects the substantial scale-based cost advantages held by the largest players. Wholesalers play a central role in the pharmaceutical supply chain, bridging the gap between over 1,200 drug manufacturers and pharmacies, health systems, and provider customers. The primary value proposition to manufacturers is the simplification in distribution logistics by shipping products to centralized wholesaler locations, as opposed to shipping directly to the tens of thousands of pharmacy or healthcare provider locations. Additionally, since Cardinal Health takes legal ownership over the manufacturer's product, the company effectively absorbs all credit risks associated with delinquent pharmacies, clinics, and providers. Beyond its role as an intermediator, Cardinal Health offers consulting services directly to manufacturers, from clinical trial support through post-approval commercialization. Similarly, wholesalers' primary value proposition to pharmacy and healthcare provider customers is a simplification in logistics. Cardinal Health is able to leverage its scale to negotiate more effectively than most of its customers and typically acquires drugs at the lowest available price in the market, most of which is passed along in cost savings. In addition, Cardinal Health bears the burden of substantial working capital outlays associated with its comprehensive drug inventory, delivering smaller quantities directly to customer retail locations as needed. Beyond acting as an efficient supplier, Cardinal Health deepens its relationship with customers through offering marketing, merchandising, and administrative support services to smaller independent pharmacies and providers." - Morningstar

Fundamentals

Dividend Safety score: 85% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average historical recession dividend cut risk, 1.8% Pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 72% - 4/5 - very dependable

Quality score: 78% - 11/13 SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) - dividend aristocrat

Long-term risk management consensus: 69th industry percentile - above-average

S&P Credit Rating: BBB stable, 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

2021 average fair value: $70.65

2022 average fair value: $72.58

12-month forward fair value: $72.17

Current Price: $49.42

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 31.49%

DK rating: potential good buy

Potential Good buy price (15% margin of safety): $61.34

CAH 2023 Consensus Return Potential

Cardinal growing at 5% as analysts expect it to in the future, is worth about 13X earnings. Today you can buy it for under 9, pricing in virtually no growth.

If CAH lives up to analyst expectations and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could deliver Joel Greenblatt like 41% annual returns through 2023.

CAH 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even modest growth when combined with deep value blue-chips can deliver very impressive medium-term returns.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% Cardinal Health 4.0% 5.2% 9.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.7% 5.1% 6.8% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4% Chinese Tech 0.3% 12.0% 12.3%

Cardinal isn't likely to beat the market or aristocrats on its own. That's not its job in a portfolio.

CAH is a defensive, recession, and inflation-resistant company that grows modestly over time

defensive companies that deliver 8+% CAGR long-term returns can make good investments

Combining CAH with a fast-growing Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat like VFC can help boost long-term income and returns even more.

Company Yield Growth Consensus Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Total Return Potential Cardinal Health 4.0% 5.2% 9.2% 50.00% 2.0% 2.6% 4.6% V.F. Corp 2.7% 13.0% 15.7% 50.00% 1.4% 6.5% 7.9% Total 13.9% 18.2% 24.9% 100.0% 3.4% 9.1% 12.5%

This is the Zen Phoenix strategy in action.

Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

always at fair value or better

and always focusing on safety and quality first and sound risk management always

balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)

CAH + VFC creates a nice very safe 3.4% yield with a 9.1% long-term growth consensus that surpasses the aristocrats and thus creates one of the best high-yield aristocrat strategies you can safely buy with the market near record highs.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% CAH + VFC 3.4% 9.1% 12.5% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.7% 5.1% 6.8% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4% Chinese Tech 0.3% 12.0% 12.3%

Combining growth and yield within a prudently risk-managed portfolio is a great way to have your dividend cake and eat it too. All while sleeping like a baby in all market and economic conditions.

CAH Investment Decision Score

Ticker CAH DK Quality Rating 11 78% Investment Grade A Sector Healthcare Safety 5 85% Investment Score 94% Industry Health Care Providers & Services Dependability 4 72% 5-Year Dividend Return 23.99% Sub-Industry Health Care Distributors Business Model 2 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 11.58% SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy CAH's 31.56% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average CAH's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional CAH's 23.99% vs. the S&P's 8.77% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional CAH's 11.58% vs. the S&P's 3.37% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile and modest growth potential, CAH is one of the best high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.

Altria: The Best Performing Stock In History Can Still Help You Retire Rich And Stay Rich In Retirement

This DK exclusive deep-dive video walks you through, step-by-step the complete investment thesis, risk profile, valuation, and return potential of Altria, based on the 28 analysts and rating agencies that cover its fundamentals.

Why The BTI Lawsuit Likely Won't Hurt MO's Growth Prospects

The BTI lawsuit is likely to prove a mere road bump in MO's long-term smoke-free plans.

The worst-case scenario for PMI (and best case for BAT) is that imports of iQOS devices into the U.S. are prohibited, but we think advances in the technology will ensure that any such ban would have very limited strategic and financial impact for PMI, and its partner in the commercialization of iQOS, Altria, and PMI remains our quality pick in the undervalued tobacco sector. The recommendation of the ITC judge will now go to the ITC Commission in September. It seems unlikely that Commission will overturn the administrative judge's ruling, based on historic precedent. Having said that, in March, the U.K. High Court revoked two BAT patents relating to the heating technology on the grounds the technology used by PMI was obvious and supported by general knowledge. Significantly, however, the judge noted that if the patents had been valid, PMI would have breached those patents. Assuming the patents hold up, therefore, it seems unlikely that the ITC will reach a different conclusion. The earliest an import ban could be imposed is November 2021. However, by that time, PMI is hoping to commercialize its latest iQOS heated tobacco iteration, iQOS ILUMA, a device that uses induction heating technology rather than the heating blade that is the subject of the patents in question. In an ideal world, PMI would go to market with multiple devices offering a pricing ladder in order to vary its value proposition to smokers, particularly in a market such as the U.S. where smokers skew to a low-income demographic." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

For several months analysts have been expecting the ITC to rule in BTI's favor, temporarily slowing the iQOS rollout in the US. However, by the end of the year PM will be launching new iQOS products that use a different heating technology that gets around BTI's patents.

The growth estimates for all three companies remained virtually identical before and after the news broke. In other words, the dozens of analysts that know these companies best think this news is not a game-changer or thesis breaker for anyone.

Fundamentals

Dividend Safety score: 84% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average historical recession dividend cut risk, 1.9% Pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 75% - 4/5 - very dependable

Quality score: 80% - 12/13 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) - dividend king

Long-term risk management consensus: 62nd industry percentile - above-average

S&P Credit Rating: BBB stable, 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

2021 average fair value: $61.86

2022 average fair value: $63.01

12-month forward fair value: $62.77

Current Price: $48.03

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 23.48%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Potential Good buy price (10% margin of safety): $56.49

MO 2023 Consensus Return Potential

MO's current PE of around 10 is pricing in about 1% growth compared to 4% to 7% that analysts actually expect. A return to the low end of historical fair value by the end of 2023 could deliver 27% CAGR returns.

Buffett-like returns from aristocrat bargains hiding in plain sight. That's the power of deep value blue-chip investing.

MO 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

A return to historical mid-range fair value by 2026, which is historically likely, could deliver nearly 18% CAGR total returns, or 4.5X that of the S&P 500.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Altria 7.5% 4.5% 12.0% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.7% 5.1% 6.8% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4% Chinese Tech 0.3% 12.0% 12.3%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, Altria represents one of the best high-yield investment strategies on Wall Street today.

Altria almost always grows as expected. In fact, other than the supply chain disruptions of the pandemic, MO hasn't missed expectations in over a decade.

MO Investment Decision Score

Ticker MO DK Quality Rating 12 80% Investment Grade A Sector Consumer Staples Safety 5 84% Investment Score 94% Industry Tobacco Dependability 4 75% 5-Year Dividend Return 44.90% Sub-Industry Tobacco Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 12.31% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Low Volatility Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy MO's 23.53% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average MO's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional MO's 44.90% vs. the S&P's 8.76% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional MO's 12.31% vs. the S&P's 3.35% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

Just like BEN and CAH, MO is an aristocrat bargain offering 4X the market's 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns.

But with a very safe 7.5% yield that has grown for 52 consecutive years, MO is my personal favorite of these three.

MO's dividend has kept growing every year since 1969 despite

steadily falling cigarette volumes

steadily rising regulations

steadily rising tobacco taxes

eight recessions

two economic crises

seven bear markets

Altria is the best performing stock of all time, and the 27 expert consensus (analysts and rating agencies) think it can still help you retire rich and stay rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: BEN, CAH, And MO Are High-Yield Aristocrat Bargains You Can Safely Buy With The Market At Record Highs

Always remember that it's a market of stocks, not a stock market. If you are wondering "when are stocks going to crash," you just aren't looking in the right place.

For the disciplined financial investor, with the right watchlist and tools, it's always a good time for blue-chip bargain hunting.

Today, BEN, CAH, and MO represent three potentially attractive high-yield aristocrats you can safely buy even with the market at record highs.

That doesn't mean that they won't fall in a market downturn, or just for random reasons.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.4% 3 month 1.25% 6 months 2.5% 1 5% 2 16% 3 25% 4 33% 5 41% 6 49% 7 57% 8 66% 9 74% 10 82% 11+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

over 12 months luck is 20x as powerful as fundamentals

over 11+ years fundamentals are 11x as powerful as luck

I can't tell you when these companies will return to fair value, only that they eventually will.

And while we wait for management teams to work their growth plans, and earn us attractive long-term double-digit returns, we're being paid over 3X the market yield in much safer and more dependable dividends.

This is how you practice disciplined financial science.

This is how you stop gambling and start investing for your long-term future.

This is how you stop praying for luck on Wall Street and start making your own.

This is how you can retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.