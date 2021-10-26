Olemedia/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A number of subscribers to my “Adaptive Momentum Investing” marketplace service have asked me for simulation of portfolios with variable risk exposure. Currently we use a multitude of factors in making the decision if the market is risk-on or risk-off. Recently, the procedure has been formalized to analyze four ETF pairs: (DBB, UUP), (XLY, XLP), (SLV, GLD) and (XLI, XLU).

Source Note: The idea of using the pairs (DBB,UUP), (SLV,GLD) and (XLI,XLU) as market risk-off indicators was first published in a post by Peter Guenther and others in a Quantopian Forum thread.

The rule for the market to be risk-off is that at least three pairs indicate risk-off. When the market is risk-off the portfolios are invested 100% in US Treasury bonds.

# of OFF conditions Market State Fraction in Equities Fraction in Treasury bonds 0,1,or 2 risk-ON 100% 0% 3 or 4 risk-OFF 0% 100%

The alternative procedure determines the investment fraction at the following five levels in direct correspondence to the number of conditions indicating risk-off.

# of OFF conditions Market State Fraction in Equities Fraction in Treasury bonds 0 risk-ON 100% 0% 1 leaning risk-ON 75% 25% 2 undecided 50% 50% 3 leaning risk-OFF 25% 75% 4 risk-OFF 0% 100%

For future reference, we call the portfolios with risk-on/risk-off allocations as “TWO-LEVELS” portfolios. The portfolios with five levels are called “FIVE-LEVELS” portfolios.

Asset rotation strategy

Details of the adaptive momentum strategy are described in my previously published articles on this site. Here is a link to one of my latest articles.

During risk-off periods, all the funds are invested in the top 2 Treasury Bond ETFs from this list: IEI, IEF, TLH and TLT.

The allocation of the funds may be rebalanced periodically (weekly, monthly or quarterly). We discussed advantages/disadvantages of the frequency of rebalancing in the article at this link.

Back Testing Results

We performed back testing for a period starting on 1 January 2008, and ending on 21 October 2021. For each portfolio we show the summary performance in a table.

The table below shows the results for the portfolio investing non-leveraged ETFs. The allocations are determined at the time when the market makes a transition between risk-on and risk-off. In addition, the allocations are rebalanced monthly at the end of each month. When investing in equities, the initial allocation is equally divided among the four non-leveraged ETFs with the highest momentum.

NONLEVERAGED 2008-21 CAGR stdev medianDD maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio ALL-NONE 24.26% 18.54% -2.37% -18.11% 1.26 1.66 FIVE STEPS 19.63% 15.32% -2.11% -18.36% 1.23 1.59

The next table shows the results for the portfolio investing 3x leveraged ETFs. The allocations are determined at the time when the market makes a transition between risk-on and risk-off. In addition, the allocations are rebalanced monthly at the end of each month. When investing in equities, the initial allocation is equally divided among the four 3x leveraged ETFs with the highest momentum.

LEVERAGED 2008-21 CAGR stdev medianDD maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio ALL-NONE 50.19% 42.51% -6.95% -44.33% 1.13 1.38 FIVE STEPS 41.09% 35.54% -6.59% -41.76% 1.11 1.35

The following table shows the results for the portfolio investing in large-cap tech stocks. The allocations are determined when the market makes a transition between risk-on and risk-off. In addition, the allocations are rebalanced at the end of each quarter. When investing in equities, the initial allocation is equally divided among the six stocks with the highest momentum.

LARGE-CAP 2008-21 CAGR stdev medianDD maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio ALL-NONE 53.18% 24.10% -2.51% -17.12% 2.16 3.06 FIVE STEPS 42.33% 20.93% -1.83% -17.15% 1.97 2.65

Next, we show charts with the equity balance of the portfolios.

Discussion and Conclusions

The tables and charts show a clear pattern of the differences between the two-levels and five-levels portfolios.

The total returns of the two-level portfolios are significantly higher than the returns of the five-levels portfolios. The standard deviation of the returns of the five-level portfolios is significantly lower than those of the two-level portfolios. The median draw-down of the five-level portfolios is significantly lower than those of the two-level portfolios. The maximum draw-downs of the five- and two-level portfolios are not significantly different. The Sharpe and Sortino ratios are somewhat higher for the two-levels portfolios than those of the five-levels. That is a reflection of the fact that the decrease in returns is proportionally larger than the decrease of the standard deviation.

On a practical level, it is apparent that the five-level strategy is recommended during periods of high uncertainty of the stock market evolution. It is, certainly, worth giving serious consideration by many investors.