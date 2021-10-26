Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) continues to benefit from its lack of oil hedges, as the potential for $80+ WTI oil in Q4 2021 is helping push up its projected cash flow. As well, prices for NGLs look strong, which should result in Continental's natural gas differentials (with its two-stream reporting) to end up better than expected. Continental's projected 2021 cash flow has improved by around $0.4 billion since early August projections. It could also potentially generate over $3 billion in positive cash flow in 2022.

This improves Continental's estimated value to around $51 per share at long-term (beyond 2022) $65 WTI oil and $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas, and $56 per share at long-term $70 oil and $3.50 natural gas.

Prices For NGLs

Continental reports production on a two-stream basis, which means that NGLs are lumped together with natural gas. It previously indicated that it expected its second half realized price for natural gas to end up around $0.25 to $0.75 above Henry Hub. While spot Henry Hub prices have gone up by a couple dollars since then, the price of NGLs has gone up by even more, so it seems likely that Continental's natural gas differentials could end up at the high end of that range or better for the second half of 2021.

Source: EIA

I have assumed that Continental can realize around $0.75 above Henry Hub for its natural gas during the second half of 2021 in my calculations below.

Updated 2021 Outlook

At current strip prices (including $76 to $77 WTI oil and $5+ natural gas for the second half of 2021), Continental is now projected to generate $5.483 billion in oil and gas revenue after hedges. Continental's natural gas hedges have an estimated negative $168 million in value, while it didn't have oil hedges at last report, allowing it to fully benefit from the rally in oil prices.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 59,312,500 $65.25 $3,870 Natural Gas [MCF] 346,750,000 $5.05 $1,751 Net Service Operations $30 Hedge Value -$168 Total $5,483

Source: Author's work

Continental is now projected to generate $2.73 billion in positive cash flow in 2021 after dividends and before share repurchases. Excluding dividends, it would have approximately $2.88 billion in positive cash flow.

$ Million Operating Costs $390 Production Tax $421 Cash SG&A $155 Cash Interest $235 Capital Expenditures $1,400 Dividend $151 Total Expenditures $2,752

Source: Author's work

Continental had previously noted that it expected to reduce its net debt to around $3.7 billion by the end of 2021. Continental's projected cash flow has improved by around $0.4 billion since that time, so it may be able to reduce its net debt to around $3.3 billion by the end of 2021, depending on its rate of share repurchases.

Source: Continental Resources

Valuation

I now estimate Continental's value at approximately $51 per share in a scenario involving long-term prices of $65 WTI oil and $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas. This increases to around $56 per share at long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 Henry Hub natural gas.

Near-term prices are much higher, with oil and natural gas spot prices around $83 and $6, respectively. However, 2023 strip is considerably lower with around $69 WTI oil and $3.60 Henry Hub natural gas. I thus use these longer-term oil and gas prices for the valuation calculations, while adjusting for the higher near-term cash flow due to 2H 2021 and 2022 strip prices being above those longer-term oil and gas prices.

Conclusion

Continental's lack of oil hedges is helping it generate a lot of positive cash flow. At current strip prices, it may be able to generate $6 billion in positive cash flow between 2021 and 2022.

Beyond 2022, strip prices are lower and I believe that it is better to value Continental (and other E&P companies) based on expected longer-term prices. Thus at long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas, Continental has an estimated value of approximately $51 per share. At long-term $70 WTI oil, its estimated value increases to $56 per share.