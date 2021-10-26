Continental Resources: 2-Year Free Cash Flow May Reach $6 Billion
Summary
- Continental Resources is benefiting from its lack of oil hedges.
- At current strip, it may be able to generate $6 billion in positive cash flow between 2021 and 2022.
- Longer-term oil and gas prices are lower (with 2023 strip at $69 oil and $3.60 natural gas).
- At longer-term $65 to $70 oil, Continental may be worth around $51 to $56 per share.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) continues to benefit from its lack of oil hedges, as the potential for $80+ WTI oil in Q4 2021 is helping push up its projected cash flow. As well, prices for NGLs look strong, which should result in Continental's natural gas differentials (with its two-stream reporting) to end up better than expected. Continental's projected 2021 cash flow has improved by around $0.4 billion since early August projections. It could also potentially generate over $3 billion in positive cash flow in 2022.
This improves Continental's estimated value to around $51 per share at long-term (beyond 2022) $65 WTI oil and $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas, and $56 per share at long-term $70 oil and $3.50 natural gas.
Prices For NGLs
Continental reports production on a two-stream basis, which means that NGLs are lumped together with natural gas. It previously indicated that it expected its second half realized price for natural gas to end up around $0.25 to $0.75 above Henry Hub. While spot Henry Hub prices have gone up by a couple dollars since then, the price of NGLs has gone up by even more, so it seems likely that Continental's natural gas differentials could end up at the high end of that range or better for the second half of 2021.
Source: EIA
I have assumed that Continental can realize around $0.75 above Henry Hub for its natural gas during the second half of 2021 in my calculations below.
Updated 2021 Outlook
At current strip prices (including $76 to $77 WTI oil and $5+ natural gas for the second half of 2021), Continental is now projected to generate $5.483 billion in oil and gas revenue after hedges. Continental's natural gas hedges have an estimated negative $168 million in value, while it didn't have oil hedges at last report, allowing it to fully benefit from the rally in oil prices.
|Units
|Price Per Unit
|Revenue ($ Million)
|Oil (Barrels)
|59,312,500
|$65.25
|$3,870
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|346,750,000
|$5.05
|$1,751
|Net Service Operations
|$30
|Hedge Value
|-$168
|Total
|$5,483
Source: Author's work
Continental is now projected to generate $2.73 billion in positive cash flow in 2021 after dividends and before share repurchases. Excluding dividends, it would have approximately $2.88 billion in positive cash flow.
|$ Million
|Operating Costs
|$390
|Production Tax
|$421
|Cash SG&A
|$155
|Cash Interest
|$235
|Capital Expenditures
|$1,400
|Dividend
|$151
|Total Expenditures
|$2,752
Source: Author's work
Continental had previously noted that it expected to reduce its net debt to around $3.7 billion by the end of 2021. Continental's projected cash flow has improved by around $0.4 billion since that time, so it may be able to reduce its net debt to around $3.3 billion by the end of 2021, depending on its rate of share repurchases.
Source: Continental Resources
Valuation
I now estimate Continental's value at approximately $51 per share in a scenario involving long-term prices of $65 WTI oil and $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas. This increases to around $56 per share at long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 Henry Hub natural gas.
Near-term prices are much higher, with oil and natural gas spot prices around $83 and $6, respectively. However, 2023 strip is considerably lower with around $69 WTI oil and $3.60 Henry Hub natural gas. I thus use these longer-term oil and gas prices for the valuation calculations, while adjusting for the higher near-term cash flow due to 2H 2021 and 2022 strip prices being above those longer-term oil and gas prices.
Conclusion
Continental's lack of oil hedges is helping it generate a lot of positive cash flow. At current strip prices, it may be able to generate $6 billion in positive cash flow between 2021 and 2022.
Beyond 2022, strip prices are lower and I believe that it is better to value Continental (and other E&P companies) based on expected longer-term prices. Thus at long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas, Continental has an estimated value of approximately $51 per share. At long-term $70 WTI oil, its estimated value increases to $56 per share.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.