In this piece, we'll take a look at Nasdaq Incorporated (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Many investors don't actually know that Nasdaq isn't just an index, it's a company that you can actually invest in - and one that's generated some incredible returns over the past 10-20 years.

So in this article, I will show you why at the right price, I'd be all for buying Nasdaq, but at this point, you should avoid the company due to some problematic pricing issues.

Let's get going.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Nasdaq Inc - What does the company do?

Nasdaq actually is an acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Its history goes back to 1971 to its founding, by what is now FINRA. Operations of the NASDAQ stock market began in 1971, and it was the first electronic stock market in the world - though it was initially only a way to get quotes, not perform actual trades.

Eventually, NASDAQ assumed OTC trades and was often referred to as the "OTC". Over the years since 1971, it became more and more a functioning stock market through the addition of trades, volume reporting, and automated trading. The company's market share grew by double digits over 10-20 years, and in 1992 the company joined with the London stock exchange to be the first intercontinental linkage of capital markets.

NASDAQ was also the first market to start trading online in 1998. The company's main index is the Nasdaq composite, published since its inception. The company also went public in 2002 via an IPO, and merged with the OMX in 2007, including the Nordic exchange operators. The new name was the Nasdaq OMX group.

The company provides three levels of quotes.

Level 1 shows the highest bid and lowest ask—inside quote.

Level 2 shows all public quotes of market makers together with information of market dealers wishing to buy or sell stock and recently executed orders.

Level 3 is used by the market makers and allows them to enter their quotes and execute orders

(Source: Nasdaq)

The company partners with stock exchanges all over the world. The most recent partnership was with the AIFC, which is the Kazakhstan stock exchange.

The company currently directly operates the following exchanges.

NASDAQ (New York)

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Tallinn

Nasdaq Riga

Nasdaq Vilnius

Nasdaq Philadelphia

Nasdaq Boston

Armenian Stock Exchange (completed November 2007, renamed Nasdaq OMX Armenia in 2009)

The company's operations are categorized into the Nordic Market, the Baltic Market, and First North, an alternative exchange.

Nasdaq Inc has 46% long-term debt to cap, a market capitalization of $33.7B, and a BBB credit rating - no more than that. On the surface, the company is a global technology company, and it makes money by offering access and data, analytics, software, and services. Its aim is to enable clients to optimize their business vision with confidence.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Company operations are four reportable segments:

Market Services, including derivatives trading, clearing, cash equity trading, FICC, and Trade Management.

including derivatives trading, clearing, cash equity trading, FICC, and Trade Management. Corporate Platforms , including listing services, corporate solutions, and similar services.

, including listing services, corporate solutions, and similar services. Investment Intelligence includes market data, index data, and investment data/analytics.

includes market data, index data, and investment data/analytics. Market Technology focuses on working with exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers, and many others.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Company ambitions are to grow organically as well as through M&As, and targets are to expand globally, gradually increasing services and offerings.

Company revenues have the following sector split.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Meaning that no one segment really has any massive overexposure to revenues or sales for the company. The company is extremely comp/benefit-heavy in terms of OpEx, with this alone representing nearly 50% of expenses.

(Source: Nasdaq)

So, the company makes money both by trading and non-trading revenues, and the company has an excellent history of delivering both revenue growth, improved margins, and superb EPS growth over time. Since 2017, the company has nearly doubled its annual earnings. The company puts the money to work in R&D spend as well as other targets (such as shareholder returns), and over the past few years, the company has divested $700M and more worth of non-core assets including multimedia businesses, BWise, and minority interests that are of less interest to the company here.

The company has total addressable market of well over $50B, by the company's own estimates, and based on current results and revenues, various segments have opportunities to grow anywhere from 4X to 22X depending on what segment you're looking at.

The company is evolving the way it makes money, with revenues from Software as a service (SaaS) seeing massive growth at 22% CAGR since 2016 alone.

The most recent M&A is Verafin - and Nasdaq is increasing its presence in Fincrime.

(Source: Nasdaq)

In many ways, this sort of market/investment enabler is the perfect sort of investment. The perfect company for a DGR portfolio to hold long-term, with the likelihood of NASDAQ relevance for the next few decades and more, to my estimate, is very high.

The company expects double-digit revenue growth per year in its market technology segments and high single-digit growth in others. Furthermore, SAAS revenue is expected to be nearly 50% of total revenues as early as in 3-4 years.

So, Nasdaq makes money through a variety of ways tied to investments and market/investment services. It has done so for 50 years and is likely to continue doing so going forward. It's also one of the most well-known names in the industry, not to mention the very namesake of one of the most relevant indexes on earth.

Let's look at recent results.

Nasdaq Inc - How has the company been doing?

With the way the market currently is, we can expect performance here to be excellent - and it is. Strong growth makes itself known in 3Q21, reported not long ago, with 13-20% increases in revenues, net revenues and Non-GAAP diluted EPS.

SaaS revenue continues to grow, and more than expected, at 34% YoY. With all of the listings, and success in the company's foundational listings business, results here are superb, and current macro is very suitable for continued Nasdaq Inc outperformance. The company seeks to further targets its growth prospects of Anti-Fincrime, Index and analytics.

SaaS should be on your radar here.

(Source: Nasdaq Inc)

The aforementioned total addressable market continues to be high, and the company continues to target growth opportunities here, with several already in play for every segment.

(Source: Nasdaq)

The company saw massive growth in market technologies, corporate platforms, and market services, each of these growing 50-80% YoY. This has led to Nasdaq giving new guidance for the year, now coming in at $1.6B, up to $1.62B

Company capital allocation continues to be focused on repurchases as opposed to dividends, likely due to the company wanting to stay flexible with the dividend and not bump this too quickly. Company leverage isn't the lowest in class, but it's not exactly high either as of this quarter. (Source: Nasdaq)

Debt is also well-laddered, with no year bringing more than $700M worth of debt due, out of a complete $5.6B in net debt.

Overall, the company did extremely well - both because of market tailwinds, but also because of how the company itself has been operating and positioning itself in its segments.

Let's look at how this has impacted valuation.

Nasdaq Inc - What is the valuation?

Fundamentally, there is nothing not to like about Nasdaq as a company. The fact that you could pick this company up at 8X P/E back in the dot-com bubble is insane and makes one wish that one had invested for returns in quadruple digits.

However, that's not where the company has been for some years.

The average 10-year valuation for Nasdaq Inc is 18X P/E. But since 2020, the valuation has taken a right turn at crazy town.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Yes, Nasdaq will likely grow. Yes, it's an excellent company. No, I don't see any conservative, realistic scenario where a near-30X P/E valuation for a Fintech and broker company - which is what Nasdaq is - would result in a good return for investors.

The company would require a continued valuation of at the very least 28X P/E to deliver even close to market-beating returns - and even at 28X, the returns aren't all that great compared to many other opportunities out there.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The one positive here is that the company will likely deliver on these or similar returns. I don't see much potential for massive dropping for the company, even if 2020 did bring valuations of close to 15X P/E for Nasdaq during the worst of COVID-19. If similar valuations are ever seen again for the company, you will see me investing in the company here.

However, there's very little arguing that at this particular valuation and point in time, this company is more excessively overvalued than ever before in its history - exception being the dot-com bubble and financial crisis, which saw company valuations rise above 40X.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I would be genuinely curious by someone seeing a conservative upside here. At 1.07% yield, this company's yield is less than inflation, and even at high expectations, a 7% annual RoR shouldn't be enough to entice anyone to run to buy the stock.

This has not, however, stopped analysts. They give the company a target of around $206, confirming the current valuation with an upside of around $2. Furthermore, it can be argued that except with crashes like the COVID-19 crash, these analysts are pretty on the money some of the time.

(Source: TIKR.com)

You will notice, however, that they tend to stick the company with high targets, and it's not uncommon for Nasdaq to take around 4-9 months to reach this target - and right now, analysts aren't expecting more out of the company - though they're not considering it "expensive" here.

(Source: Nasdaq)

When I call the company overvalued, I speak about earnings and valuation. While NDAQ will expand its earnings, I don't see that it will do so at a pace that will justify its 28X P/E valuation. Investing here will mean a lack of capital growth compared to what you could get elsewhere in the market.

It's up to you to decide whether the reward in terms of safety, which is what you get, as I see it, is worth it here.

Thesis

Here is my current thesis for Nasdaq Inc:

A company of excellent quality and beyond great renown, with great potential for any portfolio - at the right price. That right price isn't something we're able to get today - even with options.

I consider the company, despite its great fundamentals and safeties, to be an unequivocal "HOLD". I would also rotate profits at this point if I was invested in the business, and buy something cheaper with greater upside.

My price target for Nasdaq as a company is no more than $150, representing a premium of around 20X P/E - and even that I consider to be quite high considering what growth you're getting. But at 20X P/E, I'd be interested here.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Nasdaq is currently a definite "HOLD", needing to drop to $150/share before I would consider the company interesting for investment.

Thank you for reading.