Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is the leader in business aircraft in-flight connectivity, a segment that has gained momentum with demand for broadband internet becoming essential for all types of travelers. The attraction here is a significant opportunity with Gogo well-positioned to capture nearly 70% of the market not yet connected. Indeed, the stock has already been a big winner, climbing over 75% this year driven by record sales and firming financials. A recent guidance upgrade by management and encouraging trends in broader air travel supports a positive long-term outlook for the company. Ahead of the upcoming Q3 earnings report, we are bullish on the stock and expect more upside through next year for what has emerged as a high-quality name in digital infrastructure.

Is Gogo Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

Several market tailwinds are driving the demand for Gogo's in-flight internet portfolio between its exclusive North American network, systems equipment, and passenger connectivity services. As it relates to business aircraft, there is a sense that the Covid pandemic accelerated the private air travel market which has seen a boom with aircraft sales, many of which are being upgraded with the Gogo platform. With an aging aircraft fleet, there is an expectation that more new aircraft will be line-fit with an installed Gogo connectivity solution going forward. More than two-thirds of all private aircraft in North America is not currently connected to the internet. Gogo expects to grow its total number of connected plans by around 50% over the next four years.

One of the clearest indicators showing the rising importance of in-flight connectivity is the trend in bandwidth data usage. Gogo's network data consumption has climbed 52% since Q2 2019. Simply put, travelers are utilizing in-air connectivity with greater frequency. Gogo makes the point that these customers will tend to expect connectivity in all flights driving adoption and supporting continued growth for the company.

Currently, GOGO controls about 80% of the North American private jet in-flight connectivity market. That said, there is an emerging group of competition from global satellite companies attempting to offer satellite-based access (GEO) as an alternative to Gogo. Still, it's understood that Gogo air-to-ground network (ATG) has some technical advantages including lower costs. The ground-based technology is a faster experience with less latency with current technology. Gogo's effort to deploy its 5G network will further add to its speed advantage. Another key point is that the GEO connectivity is only an option on the largest aircraft given the equipment size and weight.

Overall, the company's exclusive spectrum license, infrastructure scale, proprietary technology, and best-in-class platform are key advantages in its effort to grow and maintain market share. The company's qualities including the improving financial outlook make it a good long-term investment.

GOGO Q3 Earnings Preview

Gogo is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 4th before the market opens. The key here is that the current consensus estimate for adjusted EPS of $0.09 this quarter if confirmed, reverses a loss of -$0.07 in the period last year highlighting the current trend towards higher profitability. The forecast for revenue at $84.3 million represents an increase of 27% from Q3 2020. While there have been some mixed trends in consensus EPS revisions both up and down over the past few months, we expect a strong quarter particularly on the top line with a continuation of the trends seen this year.

While 2020 was defined by significant disruptions to the operating environment during the pandemic, the story now is the building recovery of demand between services and equipment sales from aircraft operators normalizing operations. In Q2, Gogo generated $82.4 million in revenue, up 51% from Q2 2020 and also 16% above Q2 2019 as a pre-pandemic benchmark. An important metric for the company is the number of air-to-ground (ATG) systems connected in aircraft which reached 6,036 in Q2, up 12% y/y. Within that amount, Gogo is seeing accelerating growth from its "AVANCE" platform which adds more software and next-gen technology flexibility compared to the legacy "ATG Classic".

95% of the ATG service revenues are recognized as a recurring subscription-based model adding visibility and predictability to the outlook in addition to the profitable hardware sales. In Q2, the average revenue per ATG aircraft online (ARPU) climbed to an adjusted level of $3,195, up 24% y/y implying the company has been able to push pricing higher considering AVANCE units now represent 34% of the total in service, up from 25% in the period last year. The result has been record-adjusted EBITDA for Gogo at $36.7 million in the last quarter, up 70% y/y. We expect these trends to continue for the upcoming Q3 report and see upside to the consensus estimates.

GOGO Strong Growth Outlook

In terms of guidance, Gogo is targeting full-year 2021 revenue between $325 million to $335 million, representing a ~22% increase from 2020 and about 7% higher than 2019. Gogo is also guiding for an adjusted EBITDA of "at least $130 million" this year with the adjusted EBITDA margin at 40%, a record for the company. The other dynamic is the increasing level of free cash flow with the company targeting between $25 million and $35 million this year.

The current market consensus for 2021 is in line with the management guidance. Looking ahead, the market expects revenue growth to average around 14% for 2022 and 2023 although the more interesting trend is with earnings set to accelerate higher. From an expected EPS loss of -$0.50 this year, Gogo is expected to reach full-year profitability of $0.51 in 2022 and $0.70 in 2023.

In September, Gogo also updated its long-term financial targets citing the strong outlook. The company expects growth to average around 15% per year through 2025, up from a previous target of 10%. Separately, the company now expects the annual adjusted EBITDA margin to trend towards 45% through the next four years compared to a lower estimate between 35% and 40% previously. While the company's ongoing deployment of its 5G network has added to Capex spending in the near term, Gogo expects to generate $125 million in free cash flow by 2023 and approximately $200 million by 2025.

Finally, we note that Gogo ended the quarter with $109.2 million in cash and equivalents against $828 million in outstanding debt. While the net debt to an adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio above 5x currently is not ideal, we believe the liquidity position is strong and the balance sheet stable supported by accelerating cash flows and improving earnings.

Is Gogo Stock Overvalued?

Looking out towards next year in 2022, the current consensus EPS implies a 1-year forward P/E of 33x. We believe this valuation level is compelling considering the positive outlook and earnings trend. This is a company that is guiding for free cash flow to approach $125 million by 2023 implying a 2-year forward price to free cash flow multiple of 15x compared to its current market cap under $2 billion.

Gogo's earnings multiple and valuation also appear attractive relative to a group of other "digital infrastructure companies". The idea here is that while Gogo's business is unique, there are parallels with the type of services offered by communications tower companies, data centers, and other connectivity players combining specialized tech hardware with value-added digital services. With a peer group that includes Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI), Trimble Inc. (TRMB), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), American Tower Corp. (AMT), CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) we note that GOGO is relatively inexpensive. GOGO forward P/E multiple is at a discount to the group average closer to 60x.

Assuming GOGO can demonstrate a few quarters of climbing profitability and strong cash flows, we see room for its valuation multiple to converge higher to this group. Ultimately the fair value for Gogo could be significantly higher with 2022 as an important year for the company to execute financially which will be another signal to the market towards credibility.

The bullish case for the stock is that the demand for in-flight connectivity will maintain the momentum allowing Gogo to outperform growth and earnings expectations. Stronger operating metrics like the number of ATG units online and ARPU can be a catalyst to drive shares high with more positive sentiment. Recent data showing an improving outlook for Covid could boost the air travel market as the next stage of the macro post-pandemic recovery takes hold.

Is GOGO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

This past year has marked a turnaround for GOGO considering shares were stuck in a concerning downtrend going back to the 2013 IPO. In many ways, the outlook for GOGO has never been stronger considering it has been able to lay out a road map towards profitability that can finally capitalize on years of investments to reach its current scale.

We rate shares of GOGO as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $21.00 implying a 40x 1-year forward P/E multiple on the current 2022 consensus EPS. This level would allow GOGO's valuation to approach its peer group of digital infrastructure companies. Longer-term, a trend of climbing profitability as the company consolidates its market share can support an even wider valuation premium allowing GOGO to command an even higher valuation.

The main risk for GOGO is that the demand for in-flight connectivity slows limiting the sales environment. Weaker than expected results in the upcoming quarters could force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook and pressure shares lower. While we noted the competitive advantages from GOGO to fend off competition by satellite internet service options, the potential that GOGO loses significant market share to this alternative would also limit the company's long-term outlook that is worth monitoring.