Strong dreams of all-electric flights drove Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) to join the public market via blank check company earlier this year. This future would see both intercity and intracity journeys completed by electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Hence, the company's bullish case has been built on eVTOLs replacing single-rotor helicopters for transport in urban centres around the United States and the world. Critically, electric aircraft are cleaner, faster, and quieter. They are also safer with inbuilt engine redundancy, fly-by-wire, and limited moving parts. This means eVTOLs hold the potential of facilitating a material expansion of the current urban air mobility economy.

Joby has stated this to be a $500 billion addressable market in the United States and a global addressable market just north of $1 trillion. While at face value these both seem like inflated figures, the Santa Cruz-based company does stands to ride what is likely to be strong future demand for electric transportation by air. Its eVTOL aircraft has been in development for 10 years and is targeting 2024 as a start date for commercial operations. This is following what Joby expects to be FAA certification flight tests in 2022.

The company's ambitious vision is to offer flights at the same price as ground-based taxis using a vertically integrated business model that will see them take the role of both aircraft manufacturer and operator. This will come on the back of $1.6 billion in cash raised in their recent merger.

Unlocking A New Dimension Of Transportation

Joby's fully electric aircraft is being built to accommodate 4 passengers and a pilot. Further, as these will be able to take off and land vertically, the future eVTOL infrastructure can be layered directly on urban centres. Think landing ports situated on skyscraper rooftops or lounges built into existing downtown buildings. This is a critical facilitator of the expansion of urban air mobility.

Joby Aviation Aircraft Technical Features (Source)

Joby anticipates its aircraft will be able to achieve a top speed of 200 mph with a 150+ mile range. Electric propulsion systems also have fewer moving parts so incur lower maintenance budgets for their owners. This leads to cost savings that can be passed on to consumers in the form of cheaper tickets, expanding the pool of potential passengers.

The use of a pilot also differs from the strategy being pursued by competitor EHang (EH) which plans to use autonomous technology for its 2 passenger aircraft. I believe Joby's strategy is better from a regulatory standpoint as reduces the barriers to FAA certification. eVTOLs already somewhat present a long shot technology that could face opposition for flights above urban centres. Trying to go autonomous adds an extra barrier to certification.

Joby embraced the public market together with Lilium (LILM), Vertical Aerospace (BSN), and Archer Aviation (ACHR). It did so at a valuation that now stands at $5.43 billion despite still being pre-revenue. To put this in context, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) has a lower market cap at $4.7 billion but has quarterly revenues that last stood at $1.39 billion. Joby does not expect to generate any revenue until 2024 at the earliest. A timeline that could shift on the back on a delay in FAA certification. With the largest market capitalization and cash raised amongst its peers, Joby is also the most prominent of public eVTOL companies. The company expects to realize revenues of at least $2 billion in 2026, two years after the start of commercial operations. This ambitious and aggressive guidance is a driver for the currently high valuation.

Charging Towards All-Electric Flight

Joby Aviation has pioneered electric vertical flight to build what could become a defining feature in cities of the future. We have all seen the movies depicting utopias and dystopias alike with flying aircraft whizzing above the skies ferrying humanity to new locations. This could very well be the first innings of this sci-fi future. For now, the use case has been heavily built on unlocking a new dimension for transportation that would allow people to take to the skies to avoid ground traffic and live, work, and play without impediment.

There is a possibility that eVTOLs turn out to be more hype than bulls would hope for. This is especially likely as perceived safety concerns with urban flights versus car transportation could constrain the expansion of the global urban air mobility market. Technical issues could cause a high profile crash that would create what would be an unfortunate Hindenburg moment. Hence, there has to be a radical focus on safety by Joby during the ongoing development phase of its aircraft. However, the current consensus is that electric aircraft should be safer than single-rotor helicopters which themselves have unfortunately had high profile crashes over the last few years.

While I hold no position in Joby, I have exposure to the sector with my investment in Lilium and Vertical Aerospace. These are purely speculative and not backed by current financials. They instead represent somewhat of an asymmetric play on what could become a part of urban transportation in the near future.