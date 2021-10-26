onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Glass is a significant material that is used in the modern world. Naturally, it would make sense for the companies that make it to have some market opportunity for investors to buy into. One interesting player in the space is a company called Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG). It focuses largely on the commercial market and it is currently an enterprise that is in transition to a leaner operation that, according to management, should help to boost profitability in the long run. Having said that, financial performance for the business has been rather mixed in recent years. Revenue has struggled and profitability has suffered even as cash flows remained at elevated levels. All things considered, shares are not particularly cheap, nor are they all that pricey. But for a company with the troubles that Apogee has demonstrated, there very likely are better prospects that could be had on the market.

A big emphasis on the commercial space

According to the management team at Apogee, the company focuses on four key segments. The largest of these is called Architectural Framing Systems. This segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes aluminum window, curtain wall, storefront, and entrance systems for exterior buildings. As this description suggests, the company focuses on the actual framing that goes around it for commercial use, not on the glass itself in this segment. In its latest fiscal year, this particular segment accounted for 46% of the company's overall sales.

The next largest segment the company operates is called Architectural Glass. This particular segment is responsible for coating and fabricating high performance glass used in custom window and wall systems. Just as with the framing systems segment, the emphasis here is on commercial properties. This segment accounted for 24% of the company's overall sales last year. Tied with this segment at 24% of sales is the company’s Architectural Services, which provides services related to building glass and curtain wall systems. And lastly, we have the Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment, which I find to be the most interesting of the four. Through this, the company provides coated glass and acrylic products for framing, museum, and technical glass markets. This makes up the remaining 6% of the company's overall revenue.

In prior years, Apogee suffered when it came to profitability period this has led the company to undergo some restructuring activities in order to boost cash flows in the long run. The expectation by the end of the 2023 fiscal year is for annual cost savings to range from between $20 million and $30 million. That said, this will not come easily. The company is expecting pretax charges of between $30 million and $35 million in order to capture these long-term profits. Fortunately for investors, that will not impact management's current guidance for its 2022 fiscal year of $2.20 to $2.40 per share in profits.

*Taken from Apogee Enterprises

It also won't stop the company from buying back stock. In fact, the company recently increased its share repurchase authorization from 0.5 million shares to 1.5 million shares. This has all come despite the fact that the company is experiencing some impacts from high inflation, supply chain issues, and it is dealing with softness in its construction and markets. Helping its restructuring also appears to be the decision by management to sell off one of its glass facilities in Georgia. The price of the sale has not been disclosed, but the company does expect a pretax gain on the property of between $18 million and $20 million.

Though these numbers may, at first glance, appear fairly small, the impact for the company could be significant. To see why, we need only look at how financial performance has been in recent years. Between 2017 and 2019, revenue increased from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. Then, in both 2020 and its 2021 fiscal years, the company saw sales decline, with the latest fiscal year dropping to $1.23 billion. Revenue is showing some signs of recovery now, but the improvement is modest at best. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $651.80 million. That represents an increase of just 7.1% over the $608.58 million the company generated the same time a year earlier.

*Created by Author

On the bottom line, things have been just as mediocre. In almost every one of the past five years, net profits dropped consecutively, falling from $85.8 million in 2017 to $15.4 million in 2021. That profit hit has extended into the current fiscal year, with net income in the first half of the year coming in just $8.70 million. That is less than half the $20.53 million in profits the company generated at the same time a year earlier.

*Created by Author

When it comes to other cash flow metrics, the picture has been less volatile. Operating cash flow has been all over the place, but mostly sticking with in a narrow range. Another metric that has behaved similarly was EBITDA. For the current fiscal year, however, both of these are showing signs of worsening. Operating cash flow dropped from $85.33 million in the first half of 2020 to $54.91 million in the first half this year. EBITDA has fared better, dropping modestly from $58.63 million to $57.45 million.

Shares aren't all that appealing

While investors are likely hoping that management's guidance for future years will come to fruition, it is truly difficult to price a company that is currently showing signs that it is like catching a falling knife. So, to be safe, I would look at results for the 2021 fiscal year and use forecast and numbers for its current 2022 fiscal year when pricing the company. For instance, using 2022 estimates provided by management, we can see the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 17.5. Due to how bad financial results were for 2021, I'm using the 2020 figures when it comes to earnings. This gives us a multiple of 16.5. Extrapolating out financial results for operating cash flow and EBITDA gives us a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.1 and a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 8.7. Using the 2020 figures, these results are 7.2 and 8, respectively.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Tecnoglass (TGLS) 12.0 12.4 Builders FirstSource (BLDR) 54.4 8.8 Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) 25.8 13.4 UFP Industries (UFPI) 11.4 7.1 Insteel Industries (IIIN) 9.2 7.9

To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the companies ranged from a low of 9.2 to a high of 54.4. Using the 2022 figures, only one of the other companies was cheaper than our target, while the 2021 figures resulted in ours being the cheapest of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 7.1 to 13.4. Two firms were cheaper than Apogee using both the 2021 and 2022 numbers.

Takeaway

Based on the numbers provided, it seems to me as though Apogee is an interesting company, but one that is struggling to truly return to growth. The track record for profitability has been mixed and generally not that great. It would be different if shares were trading at incredibly cheap levels, but that is not the case right now. Though shares are cheap by some measures, they are likely fairly valued when you take into consideration the fundamental issues with growth the enterprise has experienced in prior years and the problems that it continues to face as it works to restructure its operations.