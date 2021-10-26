buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to the world of REITs, one of the most unattractive types to consider are those companies dealing in the traditional retail space. An example of one such firm is Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS). Due to issues with the occupancy, especially during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, these firms have a mixed operating history. And some of them even have a poor operating history if you look over the past few years. In the case of Saul, you have a company that has more or less meandered about and that is demonstrating no real opportunities for improvement in the long run. On the other hand, with this particular firm, you do have an enterprise that is generating attractive cash flow and an entity that is trading near the cheap end of the range when compared to the competition. At the end of the day, Saul probably makes for a reasonable prospect. But it is hard to see the company in any light other than being a neutral opportunity with returns that probably will not match or exceed the market over an extended period of time.

Recent developments are encouraging

When I last wrote about Saul in an article published in May of this year, I rated the company a neutral prospect and referred to it as being an entity that is not ‘best of breed’. When I rate a company as a neutral prospect, my general conclusion is that returns are unlikely to beat the market in the long run, but they could still be positive. That, or the company might have attractive upside but with the tradeoff of high risk and uncertainty. Saul falls under the former category. Even so, it is worth noting that since publication, shares have generated a return for shareholders of 11.9%. This is higher than the 8.4% achieved by the S&P 500 over the same timeframe.

This return was likely driven by improved fundamental performance reported by the company for the second quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. According to management, sales during the quarter came in at just over $60 million. This represents an increase of 12.7% over the $53.22 million the company generated the same time a year earlier. I will not go over in great detail the prior historical performance of the company. That would be redundant and instead I will refer you to my aforementioned prior article on the company. However, to put this growth in perspective, it was significantly higher than the 3.1% increase in sales achieved in the first quarter of 2021 relative to the same quarter a year earlier.

Based on the data provided, this increase was due to slightly higher occupancy rates at its properties. According to management, the occupancy rate for the 50 shopping centers the company owns was 93.4%. While this is lower than the 95.1% the company achieved the same time a year earlier, it was slightly above the 93.1% reported for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Another slight improvement involved the 7 mixed use properties the company has in its portfolio.

For these assets, the occupancy rate in the latest quarter was 86.3%. This compares to the 86% achieved one quarter earlier. Having said that, however, the occupancy rate for these assets was 92.2% in the second quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year. For the year over year., management does credit much of the improvement in sales to two particular things. One was an increase in occupancy at both The Waycroft, which opened in April of 2020, and at Ashbrook Marketplace. These changes alone brought $3.9 million in additional revenue to the company's top line. The company also saw a favorable $2.4 million swing associated with credit losses on operating lease receivables. This basically occurred because of the recovery from the pandemic.

With the recovery on the top line, the company is also experiencing improvements on its bottom line. Operating cash flow for the latest quarter came in at $31.84 million. That compares to the $15.70 million generated the same time last year. Adjusted FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $20.61 million to $25.96 million. And EBITDA increased from $35.68 million to $41.32 million. Due to this strong performance, operating cash flow for the first half of this year now totals $66.62 million. That compares to the $41.75 million achieved in the first half of 2020. Adjusted FFO increased from $45.32 million to $48.70 million. And EBITDA grew from $73.38 million to $78.85 million.

All of these performance figures are encouraging but this does not mean the company makes for a robust prospect. If we take financial performance achieved for the current fiscal year and extrapolate that for the rest of the year, then the company should generate adjusted operating cash flow (operating cash flow less preferred distributions of $11.19 million) of $125.1 million. It should also generate adjusted FFO of $96.7 million, and EBITDA of $158.7 million. All of these numbers imply a forward price to operating cash flow multiple for the company of 13.2, a forward price to adjusted FFO multiple of 15.5, and a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 17.7.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 11.1 15.0 Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) 14.5 19.1 National Retail Properties 14.8 19.9 Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) 15.3 22.1 Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 21.7 24.7

To put these figures in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, these five firms ranged from a low of 11.1 to a high of 21.7. Only one of the five companies was cheaper than our target. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 15 to 24.7. Once again, only one prospect was cheaper than Saul.

Takeaway

Based on the relative valuation the company has achieved and the improvement that we experienced in the latest quarter, you might think that I would become more bullish on this prospect. I do feel as though the company has turned a corner and the worst is likely behind it. But I need more than one strong quarter to prove that the company can break out of the very narrow range of revenue and profitability figures that it has generated over the past five years, if not longer. I don't mind buying stock in a company that is not seeing any growth. But if I do, I want the multiples I'm paying for it to be at 10 or lower. Otherwise, it looks to be more fairly valued than anything.