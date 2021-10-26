zoranm/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the restaurant sector, with the index up more than 17% year-to-date, barely trailing the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) despite increased inflationary pressures and staffing challenges. Unfortunately, Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) has been one of the worst performers in the group, down 6% year to date and continuing to trade below the levels of its IPO debut in 2014. While the company's Q3 results were solid, margins have suffered due to wage rate pressure, minimum wage increases, and commodity cost inflation. At a share price of $8.50, the stock is reasonably valued at 15x FY2022 earnings estimates, but I continue to see better value elsewhere in the market.

Del Taco released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting revenue of $124.3 million, a 3% increase year Q3 2020 levels, and a nearly 4% increase on a two-year basis. Given the tough year-over-year comps due to lapping the release of Crispy Chicken last fall, which has been a major hit and key addition to the menu. Unfortunately, while revenue was up on a one-year and two-year basis, margins remained under pressure, with restaurant contribution margin only up slightly from FY2020 levels, coming in at 16.5% in Q3. This was related to minimum wage increases, normalized advertising expenses, wage rate pressures due to staffing challenges, and commodity cost inflation. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the above chart, Del Taco has seen moderate growth in revenue over the past few years, sporting a compound annual revenue growth rate of ~2.8% since Q3 2017 ($111 million). The most recent quarter continued this trend, with revenue tracking above last year's levels helped by system-wide comparable sales growth of 1.8% year-over-year, led by the company's franchised restaurants. The outperformance on the franchised side of the business can be attributed to the lower weighting to California in this portion of the store base.

As the map below clearly shows, Del Taco's company-owned weighting is concentrated in California and Nevada, where more than 90% of stores are located. Meanwhile, its franchised presence is spread more evenly across 15 states, with less than 50% in Nevada/California. The good news is that while company-owned have lagged, same-store comps were still positive despite staffing challenges, and non-California restaurants grew ~10% vs. 2019 levels. These are solid results, helping franchised restaurants (all geographies) to grow same-store sales at a high single-digit rate vs. Q3 2019.

Meanwhile, the company continues to make progress on unit growth and menu innovation, releasing Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos in September and opening one company-owned restaurant and three franchised restaurants in the period. This pushed the company's store to 603 at quarter-end, with a company-owned Fresh Flex prototype (new model) expected to be opened in Orlando in Q4. Looking at the development pipeline, it remains strong, with three new development agreements for 30 units announced before the Q2 call, followed up by new agreements in California, Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina, with this being the first entry into Virginia and North Carolina (15 units combined).

The company also signed a delivery-only partnership with REEF recently to help efficiently scale its business. This is contributing to a better outlook for unit growth, which stagnated in 2020 and has been below 4% annual growth since 2016. Del Taco noted in its Q2 call that it believes it's in a position to deliver system-wide new unit growth of 5% beginning in 2023. This would push the total store count towards 660 restaurants in 2023 and closer to 690 by 2024, translating to a more robust compound annual unit growth rate of ~4.4% assuming it can hit 690 by the end of 2024. This would be an acceleration from the previous trend, with Del Taco posting a compound annual unit growth rate of ~1.9% between 2016 and 2021.

Unfortunately, while the development outlook is improving and revenue growth was satisfactory, the company did see some pressure: margins. During Q3, restaurant contribution margins dipped to 16.5%, down 150 basis points year-over-year, 30 basis points since Q3 2019, and more than 300 basis points since Q3 2018 levels. This is the opposite of what we're seeing from names like Chipotle (CMG), which saw a ~300 basis point increase in margins in their most recent quarter from Q3 2019 levels. The margin pressure in the quarter was partially related to minimum wage increases, affecting Nevada and California especially, where the minimum wage will increase to $15.00 next year in California, and it appears that it will steadily increase from $8.75 to up to $12.00 in 2024 in Nevada.

These minimum wage increases pushed labor costs up to 33.2% (32.7% in Q3 2019) weighed on margins, and were exacerbated by wage rate pressures (higher pay) in areas where the company has had staffing challenges. This is, unfortunately, offsetting any gains from operational efficiencies. On food & paper costs, they were down 30 basis points year-over-year helped by a menu price increase. The good news from a margins standpoint is that Del Taco shouldn't have much resistance to increasing prices given its value proposition, with an average check in the mid $9.00 range in Q3. Having said that, until staffing returns to more normal levels, we will likely continue to see wage rate pressures, and the minimum wage increases over the next couple of years will continue to provide a slight headwind for margins. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

As shown in the chart above, Del Taco has seen no growth in annual EPS since FY2016 despite an active buyback program, with annual EPS expected to come in at $0.48 in FY2021, translating to a (-) 1.9% compound annual EPS growth rate over the 5-year period. Fortunately, we are expected to see a return to growth in FY2022 and FY2023, with annual EPS projected to come in at $0.56, and $0.66, respectively. This would translate to double-digit annual EPS growth in the next two years, but it's worth noting that this would still translate to a meager ~3.2% compound annual EPS growth rate if FY2023 estimates are met. This is very low growth compared to the industry average, even if the outlook is improving. So, while the valuation has improved at ~15x FY2022 earnings estimates, I don't see this as a screaming buy given the less certain margin outlook.

Looking at the technical picture, the outlook isn't much better here, with Del Taco having strong resistance at $9.80 and continuing to trade below a declining 200-day moving average (white line). With support at $7.35 and resistance at $9.80, Del Taco's reward/risk ratio from support to resistance comes in at a mere 1.13 ($1.30 in upside to resistance / $1.15 in downside to support), which is not an attractive ratio. Generally, I prefer a minimum 6 to 1 reward/risk ratio for industry laggards, and this would require a dip below $7.65 per share. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I don't see the outlook as compelling enough to rush in to start a position here. Having said that, if the stock were to drop below the $7.65 level, I would be more interested in watching for a bottoming setup, where Del Taco would trade at closer to 14x FY2022 earnings estimates.

Del Taco has had a satisfactory year, and the sales gains despite staffing challenges and lapping a very successful launch last year was encouraging. However, with margins under pressure, and this being a relatively low-growth story, I don't see the valuation as compelling enough at current levels to start a position at $8.50. Having said that, if we were to see a pullback below $7.50 before year-end, I would view this as a low-risk entry point into the stock from a swing-trading standpoint.