Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

Intro & Thesis

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) (aka Sono Motors) filed an F-1 statement, intending to list on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "SEV".

The offer price is not yet known, so we cannot deduce the final valuation of the company (even if we had the price and number of shares, it would be extremely complicated to value SEV due to the absence of revenue). However, we can assess the market condition, the company's product innovation, and possible catalysts for SEV's future growth.

In this article, I use my own machine/statistical learning model that includes - 30 financial and non-financial variables and 427 observations. According to this model, under certain conditions, SEV may prove to be significantly underpriced on the first day of trading - this may serve as a protective buffer for those who buy the stock at the offer price. In addition, I think that this IPO will be in unprecedented demand, so buying a share on the pre-IPO, if there is such a possibility, will greatly increase your chances of making an abnormal return.

We can also take a look at SEV's peers and understand which multiples investors should focus on as more details about this IPO emerge.

Quick business description

Sono Group is "a pioneer" and "a technological leader" in the field of solar-powered electric mobility, as it goes from the F-1 filing. The company is trying to commercialize the solar technology "that would allow every vehicle to benefit from solar power."

We intend to use this technology to create our solar and battery powered vehicle that we call the Sion. In parallel, we are in the process of starting to license and sell our proprietary solar technology to other manufacturers for different use cases, such as buses, trucks, camper vans, trains and even boats, in order to accelerate the transition towards sustainable transportation. We intend to generate revenues from the sale of our vehicles and, in the first production cycle, from emission certificate pooling as well as from the monetization of our proprietary solar technology. Source: SEV's F-1

Market opportunities & recent financial performance

I usually leave the financial analysis at the end of this section, but in this article, I want to do the opposite. That's because the company is relatively young (founded in 2016) and its financial results do not matter much - the focus should always be on the product and its innovation, and how that product can change the world we live in (I did not want this sentence to sound so pathetic).

Sono Group does not have any sales yet, so its income statement could be reminiscent of Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) one.

Source: SEV's F-1

The firm has received approximately 14,000 reservations, according to the prospectus. This equates to around €300 million (~$349 million, $1 = 0.8593 euros) in net sales volume, but production is set to begin in the first half of 2023.

The company needs this IPO like it needs air to breathe because Sono's scientific and technical research activities are burning money like a furnace, severely affecting the company's liquidity levels:

June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Current ratio 1.98 3.79 Cash ratio 1.34 3.08

Source: Author's calculations

Yes, current assets, nearly 68% of which are cash, are still enough to pay down current liabilities, but consider that the company raised more than ~€48.8 million in 2020 through debt (€10.6) and share issuance (€38.2). In just six months of 2021, it has burned through ~€17 million. So going public, in this case on NASDAQ, seems like a logical step to continue to stay afloat and develop its innovative solar technology.

And the company's solar mobility technology is, mind you, very unique because it allows for full solar integration.

Traditional solar technology relies on glass to cover the solar cells. Glass is, however, heavy, not sufficiently flexible, expensive and dangerous in crash situations. Our polymer technology solves these issues. It is lightweight, allows for flexible surface integration via our patented injection molding process, is affordable due to fast and lean production and avoids/eliminates the risk of bodily harm caused by broken glass. Source: F-1

Relying on a one-variant-only vehicle, third party production, and B2C ("business-to-consumer") direct distribution, Sono Motors wants to maintain relatively low overhead costs in the foreseeable future, significantly reduce CAPEX, and become a "price-value leader compared to competitors' offerings in the relevant car segments." However, in my opinion, this significantly limits the demand side - the company needs diversity in its Sians lineup anyway, as consumers will not buy "the same model for everyone."

I get the impression that management is aware of this - it's smarter to not just use this technology exclusively for 1 vehicle, but to sell it to third parties. By this I mean primarily buses and trucks that have a large enough exterior surface area on which to mount the panels; also, these are very energy-intensive vehicles that will remain in the government's line of fire for years to come.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many governments to increase consumer incentives for electric vehicle purchases as part of economic stimulus programs. In Germany, for example, purchase-price subsidies for new electric vehicles from the German state currently amount to €6,000 per vehicle. Most recently, as of January 1, 2021, European Union, or EU, regulations now impose their most stringent ever CO2 emission limits on all new passenger cars registered in the EU. Source: F-1

The global EV market that the company serves was about $171.2 billion in 2020 - according to Statista, it will grow with a CAGR of ~27% in the next few years.

Source: Statista

According to BloombergNEF, "the global total market share for battery electric vehicles is expected to increase from 4% in 2020 to 58% in 2030 when 54 million battery electric vehicles are expected to be sold" - I gave similar numbers in my article about Ford's (F) EV future.

BloombergNEF also predicts that the production of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars will cease before 2040, leading to a market share of battery electric vehicles of up to 100%. Hard to believe, really, considering that 2040 is only 19 years away - not that long. On the other hand, looking at the rapid pace of events in the automotive market, it seems that manufacturers themselves are trying to reach the goal of "100% EVs on the roads".

Sono Motors will have a hard time competing with other automakers due to several factors - the lack of large-scale production (relatively high COGS), the uniformity of the product (I wrote about that above), etc. What the company does have, however, is a competitive advantage in the form of solar technology, which is the next step in EV development either way - everyone says that burning CO2 through ICE cars is harmful to the environment, but no one talks about how harmful electricity generation is for EVs. Sono is ahead of the rest of the planet in this regard - I do not rule out Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) or Tesla (TSLA) buying it in the future in the event of the product's initial commercial success.

The most important question remains whether we, the investors, can make money from this IPO - is it worth buying SEV if there is a possibility to do it at pre-IPO?

Instead of valuation: machine learning prediction of the IPO's underpricing

Why underpricing is important?

In recent years, many brokers have begun offering their clients the opportunity to participate in pre-IPO companies like SONX. If you are interested in an IPO, all you have to do is submit an application, indicate the amount you want to invest and that's it. After the IPO has taken place, the next day you will see in your account the number of shares the broker was able to get for you at the issue price. Usually, this is significantly less than the amount you were willing to participate in the placement for - this is due to the limited number of shares your broker has on hand. Given all of this, a natural question for investors is, "What can we expect from the stock price immediately after the IPO?" If underwriters have underpriced a stock, it usually skyrockets by several dozen percent immediately after listing - those who got little (or nothing) in the pre-IPO are increasing their LONG positions. So we need to be guided by how much a stock can be underpriced at listing - in my experience of participating in such placements, in the overwhelming majority of cases you will only earn from the underpricing if you intend to hold the stock until the lock-up period when it will not dry up within 3 months. So the higher the underpricing on the first day of trading, the greater the chances of earning an abnormal return over the medium term.

As you may have gathered from my bio description, I dedicated my bachelor thesis to finding the optimal machine learning method/model (ML) for predicting IPO underpricing. I manually collected financial and non-financial data from companies entering the US market since 2018. After excluding all SPACs and companies with missing information, I obtained a sample of 427 companies (observations) with 25 variables (attributes). Some feature engineering led me to > 40 variables - the most useful for prediction in my view. Maybe one day I will share my developments on GitHub, but for now, I consider it my intellectual property, improving day by day as the number of observations grows. I intend to use this ML model specifically for you, the readers of Seeking Alpha. You can judge the effectiveness of my model from my article on Thomas James Homes (TJH), where I presented the results of backtesting (with real data).

However, like any ML model, mine has some pitfalls. The most important of which is that it includes 2 variables that are still unknown to us - the proportion of the company remaining with management and directors after the IPO, and the answer to the question, "Was the price range of the offering increased?" So I am going to use 2 scenarios that I'll use to assess the possibility of underpricing - the "bullish" scenario (the offering price range is raised and the management has 30%) and the "bearish" scenario (the price range is not raised, 5% for the management). So here is what I have:

Author ["Bullish"]

Author ["Bearish"]

How to interpret the outputs?

In the "Bearish" scenario ("KNN general", "KNN by industry") "low" means that the underpricing is likely to fall between 0% and 30%, so it's not "bad" (<0%).

The remaining models under the "Bearish" scenario confirm the conclusion of the "KNNs" - non-standardized OLS regression models suggest a potential underpricing of ~5-7% if the final offer price range is not increased and the share of the company remained with executives is 5%.

However, given the growth of the company, I expect that there will be a high demand and we'll be able to see an increase in this offering price range - then the underpricing can reach 37-49% according to the models under the "Bullish" scenario. This will give pre-IPO investors a certain kind of "protective buffer" if after "IPOing" the stock begins to correct (as is often the case during the first months).

Classical valuation approach

When a company is not earning a profit, we usually look at the price-to-sales multiple, compare it with peers and look at the company's growth rates - if sales are growing significantly faster than competitors, we conclude that the P/S ratio should be above average.

In SEV's case, it's impossible to conduct such an analysis - we do not even have revenue. All we can do is look at similar companies from previous years and remember how they were valued. A good example is Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), which also had no revenue and went public via SPAC (Churchill Capital IV). Then analysts valued the company at $12-15 billion, but the excitement in the market instantly beat all forecasts:

Source: Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Fisker (FSR), another EV car manufacturer, also sits far from production but is valued significantly lower than Lucid - at roughly $4.1 billion.

Reuters cited people close to the matter that Sono is going to be valued above $1 billion. The truth is that it is not yet clear how to value SEV when there is such a wide market cap range among peers. The one thing I have no doubt about is that SEV will have a huge demand for its IPO, given the innovative nature of its technology, and despite all the risks I mention below, I will participate in the pre-IPO if possible.

Risks & takeaway for potential investors

There are a lot of risks of investing in this company at the current stage of its development - I have identified the key ones based on the prospectus:

The automotive market is highly competitive and we may not be among the first to serve the mass market with an electric vehicle with solar power capability;

We are an early stage company with a history of significant losses and expect continuing losses for the foreseeable future, which lead to continued reliance on significant external financing and raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern;

Our ability to develop vehicles is unproven and we may fail to finalize development and realize the commercialization of the Sion within the intended timeframe, budget or at all;

We will initially depend largely on a single car model, the Sion;

We have no experience with using common vehicle platforms, such as our "one base" vehicle platform, in the design and manufacture of our vehicles;

We may not be able to develop manufacturing processes and capabilities within our projected costs and timelines. Source: F-1, author's selection

Competition is the main problem for SEV's business. With everyone from Ford and General Motors (GM) to Tesla and NIO (NIO) eager to get as much as they can from such a fast-growing market, Sono's Sian looks like an obvious underdog. For me as an investor, however, it will not be the company's main product that matters, but its solar technology, which is protected by a patent.

We have several patents granted or within the filing-process protecting our proprietary technology. Additionally, we have up to four years of advanced development ahead of who we believe to be our relevant competitors thanks to the patents, the testing of a large number of different polymer materials and the several relevant components for full solar integration, such as power electronics, especially the MCU. Source: F-1

I am attracted to innovation and market demand for a product that the company is developing and ready to deploy everywhere. Therefore, if the opportunity arises, I will participate in the pre-IPO to get SEV at the best price. I also expect hype on the debut of this IPO, so I'll be keeping a close eye on the prospectus update.