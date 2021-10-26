shaunl/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When beginning research for this article a couple of weeks prior, I was a little surprised when I saw the price EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was selling at after all the news gas prices had made recently. Seeing that, I decided it was time for a refresher look as it had been a while since I covered it.

I last discussed EQT in May, and thought it might be a solid prospect for growth at ~$20.00 per share. In making that assessment, I was focusing on the deals the company had made for Chevron's (CVX) Marcellus acreage, and the acquisition of Alta Resources. In each case, EQT had expanded its Marcellus footprint at attractive prices, and I thought the market would take notice and reward it.

By June it had reached the low $20s, nearly doubling from its January low. An unfortunate hedging position cost them $1.2 bn and much of the upside that other drillers obtained as gas prices rose. When they reported Q-2, the stock suffered as a result. They have also sold shares to benefit Alta Resources principals who took shares in the Alta deal. Then comes the notice they are starting to unwind the bearish hedges mentioned above, but retain hedges through next year for 80% of their production below $3.00 MCF. The hedging news gets better for 2023, but that's a way off.

As the chart above shows, the real winners have been Range Resources (RRC) (article) and Antero Resources (AR). Better hedging and gas liquids - notably ethane sales - have lifted these two higher. I recommended Range in the linked article but so far have missed writing up Antero. Something we will address soon. A point worth making is the meteoric rise of AR and RRC in the last 6 weeks, with most of the growth occurring then. They've shown signs of topping out as gas prices have pulled back from the $6.00 level.

The point of this article is not to beat myself over the head for missing the move in natural gas, or thinking that EQT might gain regardless of its hedges. (After all they are still making a ton of money with their low cost of production.) I had a lot of company in that regard, as the capture below suggests.

As I mentioned above, while the near term upside may be limited for EQT thanks to these hedges (which by-the-way if this rally had not materialized in gas, we would be lauding them for protecting their downside, remember where gas prices were a little over a year ago), they are still going to make a ton of money. I think on an EV/EBITDA basis EQT presents a solid bet at current prices, and if the current gas rally extends into 2023, it could be a catalyst for continued growth.

The thesis for EQT

Through acquisitions the company has built itself into the nation's premiere gas driller with Q-2 sales volumes in excess of 421 BCF/E, a ~20% increase from the same period a year ago. Unit costs declined to $1.33 MCF, from $1.42 MCF in the prior year, thanks to increased volumes. Capex fell to $244 mm from $303 mm a year ago, meaning the company is producing more gas while spending less money. This trend should continue as the Alta acreage brought some of the best North Eastern Pennsylvania Marcellus acreage into the fold.

So a best in class footprint of top Tier acreage, a gas market that has repriced the commodity 2.5X higher in the last year and a half, and may not be done yet - although storage injections have increased - winter is still coming, and cost control make the primary arguments for buying EQT at its current price.

Not always recognized for the value it brings is the company's access to a midstream distribution network, Equitrans (ETRN), a 20% owned MLP, former subsidiary that was spun-off in 2018.

The in basin access ETRN provides is scheduled to decline from about ~$1.00 MCF to about $.50 by 2026 as the slide above shows. This gives it a significant cost advantage over competitors primarily exposed to Henry Hub pricing. It also provides routes of egress that may not be available to companies relying on contracted transportation.

EQT's Catalysts for growth

Drillable inventory is unmatched at EQT. Put simply this means without making further acquisitions, they can put rigs to work to ramp up production as the gas price indicates. They are proven allocators of capital as their declining production costs indicate.

Cash flow is increasing. Even with the drag imposed by the SWAPS, EQT posted over $400 mm unlevered cash flow for the quarter. Once they are clear of the hedges, this could triple.

Toby Rice is the new Aubrey McClendon, at least in some respects. Remember Aubrey? He was the CEO and spokesman for Chesapeake Energy until his untimely death in 2016. He was on all the chat shows constantly hyping his company. The energy world was collapsing then, and McClendon had just been indicted for bid rigging of oil and gas lease sales. The analogy I am making between Aubrey and Toby, is that Toby has inherited the chat show mantle. I've seen Toby multiple times in the past few weeks, fielding questions and supplying informed commentary with the EQT logo prominently featured in the background. Toby comes across as bright and personable, and I see this as a tremendous advantage for EQT.

Risks

Mountain Valley pipeline, intended to carry 2-BCF/D from Clarksburg, West Virginia to Portsmouth, Virginia, and operated by ETRN is largely complete at a cost of $5-6 bn. It was originally scheduled to start up the end of this year, but requests from state regulators to the ACOE to review the Nationwide Permit 12 issued by the Trump admin, caused ETRN to relinquish it voluntarily (don't understand the strategy there), and instead make over 300 separate stream crossing applications.

This has a bit of a "Dakota Access" feel to it and is concerning. That said, ETRN is forecasting a summer-2022 startup, and a possible extension to North Carolina, so we will just have to see.

The risk for EQT is that a needed egress route for gas in its North West Virginia area may not come to pass. Perhaps land-locking it or raising costs. This would be a definite drag on the stock if this were to happen. The good news is all the attention that gas is getting thanks to the high prices it is currently fetching. With the star power of Toby Rice, the impact of this pipeline can be kept in the public eye and should help with approvals. Regulators generally work in the "dark" and avoid the bright lights of public scrutiny like roaches in a kitchen.

Your takeaway

EQT is forecasting about $1.2 bn of free cash flow annually for the next several years, through 2026. The near term impact of that is tempered by the hedges for the rest of 21 and on in to 2022. If you take that future amount and apply it to their EV for Q-4, 2020, and Q-1, 2021, and then add the EBITDA from the Alta properties, you come up with a multiple of ~6. Not excessive by any measure.

I've been too conservative on EQT in the past and don't want to overcompensate for that now. On one side you have the demand pull of consumers wanting to heat their homes, industrial plants designed to use gas as a fuel, and exports in the form of LNG making the bull case. On the other you have the potential for demand destruction as industrial and electricity generators switch to oil or coal. The regulatory environment surrounding pipelines is anything but supportive.

The company is definitely facing some issues in the regulatory arena, and the outcome isn't certain. On the upside, the company has exited 20% of its 2021 hedges, and 10% of those for 2022. This could give a lift to the stock as we end the year. Increased cash flow and a supportive gas price environment could also provide cash to exit more hedges for 2022. Toby Rice admits they blew this call, as noted in the linked BLBG article.

Analysts are bullish on the stock with 15 of 23 rating it a buy. The price range is pretty wide with a high of $46 and a low of $21. The median is $29, and I think that is reasonable with the momentum gas has at this point. As the hedges roll-off going into 2023, the increased cash flow could deliver a 10X multiple which would justify the upper analyst price target.

Bottom line, I think the company is derisked in a $4-6.00 MCF environment. There is no sign that drilling is going to pick up to the point that it would derail this price scenario - although it's early days as yet.

EQT has a solid balance sheet, and the scale to continue whacking away at its already peer-leading development costs, and represents a best-in-class value at present prices.