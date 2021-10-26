franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

1. Introduction and Business Model

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) is a lesser-known and smaller name in the field of tobacco stocks, with a market capitalization of currently USD 1.2 billion. The company is not involved in the manufacturing and distribution of cigarettes but rather buys tobacco from its affiliates, performs quality control and sells the raw material to its main customers Altria Group, Inc (MO), British American Tobacco plc (BTI), China Tobacco International, Inc., Imperial Brands plc (OTCQX:IMBBY), Japan Tobacco, Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAY), Philip Morris International, Inc. (PM), and Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY). "Big tobacco" accounts for approximately 70% of the company’s revenues.

UVV also produces liquid nicotine for the use in next generation products through its subsidiary AmeriNic, Inc. and provides testing for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products through Global Laboratory Services, Inc. Moreover, it acquired FruitSmart, Inc in January 2020, which supplies a broad set of juices, concentrates, pomaces, purees, fruit fibers, seed and seed powders to food, beverage and flavor companies.

UVV operates in a sort of duopoly, with Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCPK:PYYX) being its prime competitor. Smaller competitors are apparently very active but UVV stands out by adding value to its products by providing quality controls and farm programs. Other competition stems from the major tobacco firms themselves, that are also cultivating their own tobacco. While the company certainly has a raison d'être, the latent risk of it being squeezed out of the value chain should be considered.

The company pops up on stock screeners from time to time due to its substantial dividend. Its shares have been trading in a rather broad window for the last decade, meaning that investors in UVV are not looking back at significant capital gains. However, for income-oriented investors the company is worth a look at first glance. In this article, I will outline why I do not consider an investment in UVV worthwhile and why I think that the dividend - of this newly crowned dividend king - could be endangered in the long run.

2. Long-term Profitability and Growth Prospects

Since 2008, UVV’s gross and operating margins were pretty stable at roughly 19% and 8%, respectively. Admittedly, analyzing a tobacco stock, these values are rather sobering yet characteristic of a middle man business. They perfectly emphasize where the big profits are made – in the manufacturing of cigarettes and their sale to end customers. As a seasonal business, UVV is routinely confronted with changes in its working capital accounts and this is reflected in a rather volatile normalized free cash flow (FCF) margin, which takes into account certain recurring one-offs such as share-based compensation expenses, impairments and inventory write-downs (Figure 1). The volatile normalized FCF is not a problem per se as long as management is prudently managing the company’s balance sheet.

Figure 1: UVV’s rather volatile normalized FCF margin since 2008 (data source: company’s 10-K filings, image source: author’s work)

Of concern, however, is the company’s residual return on invested capital (ROIC). Its computation requires the input of a weighted-average cost of capital. For UVV, I chose a cost of equity of 10%, considering the riskiness of the middle man business. The cost of debt is a function of the company’s weighted interest rate. Especially since 2015, the company’s capital allocation capabilities leave a lot to be desired (Figure 2). Admittedly, a lower cost of equity would improve residual ROIC but I would deem values of around 7% to 8% too low a compensation for an investment in such a business. It remains to be seen how the recent diversification efforts of the company turn out. UVV acquired FruitSmart, Inc in January 2020 and Silva International, Inc. in October 2020 (page 4, 2021 10-K). The latter is a natural, specialty dehydrated vegetable, fruit, and herb processing company.

Figure 2: UVV’s residual ROIC leaves much to be desired (data source: company’s 10-K filings, image source: author’s work)

Besides residual ROIC, the company’s down-trend in return on equity also signals a problematic development, especially in light of the fact that its equity ratio is very stable (see Section 3). Reasons for the problematic profitability metrics are to be found on the company’s income statement. Revenues have been declining since 2014 and likewise, operating income and earnings have been trending down. Exemplarily, a plot of UVV’s GAAP operating income is shown in Figure 3. Apparently, the company is no beneficiary of the ever-increasing profits of the tobacco industry and apparently, it directly feels the secular decline in volumes. Note that this is my personal interpretation since UVV does not provide volume data in its 10-Ks. However, I find this hypothesis valid since UVV likely has difficulties in enforcing price increases on its customers in order to compensate for declines in volume.

Figure 3: UVV’s operating earnings are in a down-trend (values in millions USD, data source: company’s 10-K filings, image source: author’s work)

As a middle man, UVV suffers from the working capital optimization initiatives by its customers and this becomes visible in the company's ever-increasing days sales outstanding (Figure 4). Likewise, UVV’s suppliers apparently possess bargaining power in terms of payment terms as becomes clear from the decline in days payables outstanding (Figure 5).

Figure 4: UVV’s customers apparently have substantial bargaining power with regard to the payment terms (data source: company’s 10-K filings, image source: author’s work)

Figure 5: It appears as if UVV’s suppliers are shortening their payment terms to the disfavor of the company (data source: company’s 10-K filings, image source: author’s work)

Taken together, UVV’s cash conversion cycle suffered greatly and increased from roughly 130 days in fiscal 2008 to almost 220 days in fiscal 2021.

3. Balance Sheet Quality

With the sub-par profitability and the negative growth prospects in mind, a critical look at UVV’s balance sheet is warranted.

The company's equity ratio is rather high at almost 60% in fiscal 2021 and has been kept rather constant over the last decade. Likewise, debt to equity was found to be very manageable at 0.46 in fiscal 2021. However, the ratio has been trending up since 2014:

Figure 6: While the company’s debt to equity is still not problematic, its trend raises concern (data source: company’s 10-K filings, image source: author’s work)

The company routinely reports its book value per share (e.g., page 21, 2021 10-K), which currently stands at USD 53 per share. The main constituents are inventories (USD 786 million), property, plant and equipment (USD 350 million) but also some goodwill (USD 173 million) and intangible assets (USD 72 million). It has come to my knowledge that the company apparently owns sizable amounts of farmland. However, I was unable to confirm this as UVV only carries USD 22 million worth of land on its 2021 balance sheet. Arguably, land is not depreciated and quite the contrary, likely has appreciated in value. Still, I find it difficult to argue in favor of UVV as owning significant hidden reserves. I would be curious to read in the comments below, in case somebody can go into more details regarding this issue.

Net debt is rather high at currently 3.2 times EBITDA and a direct consequence of the recent diversification efforts of the company and the generous dividend, as will be shown in the subsequent section. The company’s long-term debt matures in similar tranches over the next five years, i.e., at an annualized rate of roughly USD 125 million. In order to keep the dividend in place, the company must refinance the debt since it appears highly unlikely that it can be retired via excess FCF. I doubt that the company will run into near-term problems regarding the refinancing of its debt. Fitch Ratings assigned a BBB- rating with stable outlook to the company's debt in May 2021.

Figure 7: UVV’s net debt to EBITDA has been increasing as of late (data source: company’s 10-K filings, image source: author’s work)

I want to emphasize that I do not find that UVV is in danger of going bankrupt. The company is still generating stable cash flows and its balance sheet remains rather robust. This is also indicated by Altman’s Z-Score, which has been computed as 3.2 in fiscal 2021 and thus well above the critical threshold of 1.8. Nevertheless, taking the weak profitability and the secular decline of smokeable tobacco products into account, the long-term prospects are negative in my opinion.

4. Dividend Safety

At a share price of USD 49, the dividend yield is a staggering 6.4%. UVV has become a dividend king in 2021, meaning that the company increased the dividend for 50 years. Apart from the particularly generous increase of almost 40% in fiscal 2019, the dividend is typically increased by 1 to 2% per annum. This appears acceptable in light of the already very high yield. Besides dividends, the company from time to time repurchases its own shares for the benefit of common shareholders and also extinguished its preferred shares in the past (page 39, 2017 10-K). Part of the very generous shareholder returns have been funded via debt since UVV only generated USD 1.1 billion in normalized FCF since 2008 while the corresponding share repurchases and dividends cost approximately USD 1.3 billion. Overall, I consider the payout ratio very high but still manageable for the time being.

Taken together, I do not quite understand the decision of the overly generous dividend increase in fiscal 2019. As a shareholder, I would have rather preferred a more flexible balance sheet and the settlement of one or another transaction in cash instead of debt. Also, a more moderate increase in 2019 would have left some room for future - meaningful - increases. Taking UVV’s worsening profitability and the contracting revenues into account, I would find further dividend increases, other than one or another token-increase, irresponsible. Also, at some point in the future, big tobacco will likely begin to feel the elasticity of smokeable tobacco products and this will likely further hamper UVV’s profitability and thus its dividend safety.

5. Valuation

UVV currently trades at a price-earnings ratio of 14 and this is considered average in a historic context. Similarly, the current price-revenue ratio of 0.6 is considered a fair value. At a dividend yield of currently almost 6.4%, income-oriented investors likely consider UVV a bargain. Over the course of the last 13 years, the company typically yielded 3 to 5%. It was only after the generous dividend increase in 2019 when yields in excess of 5% were observed. Assuming a terminal dividend growth rate of 1%, the dividend discount model understandably suggests severe overvaluation at a cost of equity of 10%. Such a cost of equity would require a terminal dividend growth rate of 4% to justify a share price of USD 50. Equity and entity-based discounted cash flow models also suggest overvaluation under the assumption of a terminal growth rate of 1% per annum. I find it difficult to assign a higher growth rate to such a company, especially in light of its past performance and its weak bargaining positions with its customers.

6. Concluding Remarks

UVV, at first glance, appears to be another robust tobacco company. The stock popped up on my screener with its high dividend yield and the still sound - yet worsening - balance sheet and I initially thought about investing in it. However, it was UVV’s positioning as a middle-man business that discouraged me.

Apparently, both UVV’s customers and suppliers are able to enforce their working capital optimizations on the company. The company’s profitability has worsened over the last couple of years and impairments as well as restructuring charges and inventory writedowns are routinely reported, all hampering FCF. I do not see UVV’s business prospects changing in the long run and it remains to be seen, whether the recent diversification efforts in the food and aroma industry are able to gain traction.

The company will likely continue to suffer from the ongoing volume decline as opposed to the tobacco majors themselves, which are able to exploit the end product’s price inelasticity for the foreseeable future.

In this light, the overly generous dividend increase in fiscal 2019 appears incomprehensible. Management will likely keep-up the company’s status as a dividend king via token increases. However, if the acquisitions do not gain the expected traction and profitability is not improved, a dividend cut might be in order.

In closing, I refrained from an investment in UVV for the outlined reasons and remain a confident shareholder of four tobacco majors (PM, BTI and to a smaller extent MO and IMBBY).