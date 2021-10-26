CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction: Flexsteel still has potential upside

Flexsteel (NASDAQ:FLXS) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and online marketers of furniture products in the US. The company has a P/E of 8.1x and an FCF yield of 9.9% on FY06/2022. Flexsteel has some near-term supply issues, as discussed in the Q1 results section, but these are only temporary and should only affect the company in the first half of this fiscal 06/2022. We are confident that Flexsteel will start to rebound and reach previous highs seen in June [now -41% off of those highs] once these supply chain issues ease. The order backlog, as a result, is still very robust and the sooner the company can get back on its feet, the sooner they will be able to fulfill remaining orders. And we see this being met soon, in the latter half of this fiscal year. With this, we think the company still has 45% potential upside at a price target of $39.30.

Q1 FY2022 Results

Flexsteel, today, released its first quarter earnings for the quarter ended September [fiscal year 06/2022]. There are no other analysts covering this stock, and the GAAP EPS was $0.61 for this quarter. Despite headwinds coming in from global supply chain issues, the company was able to maintain its guidance and net sales increased 31% YoY from the prior year first quarter. Nonetheless, even though first quarter guidance was met, the company’s supply chain issues will leave a dent on near-term profits at least for the first half of fiscal 2022 [June – Dec].

Ocean container rates have continued to climb and may continue to do so even crossing the first half of fiscal 2022. While the company is trying in their best interest to pass on these costs to consumers in the first half, there has been increased price sensitivity and a lag in price realization which is creating pressures on gross margins. Competition have also decided to follow through with price increases, and this has made it easier for Flexsteel to increase its prices in suit, according to comments made on the conference call. There have also been pressures from ancillary charges, with there being a lack of truck drivers and warehouse workers to aid with shipping containers pick-up and drop-off. However, C-level management have promised to deliver sequential improvements in these areas as the fiscal year progresses.

The backlog for this company continues to grow and is at robust levels. At $133 million this home furnishings quarterly backlog is up 56.5% YoY from the prior year quarter. Furthermore, it is almost close to this September quarter’s entire net sales of $137 million. Flexsteel is still working hard to fulfill these orders, and increase its sales, and that continues to take precedent. The newly opened manufacturing plant in Juarez, Mexico started operations in July of this quarter in a move to expand capacity. The plant is rapidly ramping up production with improving poly foam availability. The company continues to improve inventory, which we believe is a very good sign to fulfill backlogs in this time of global shipping uncertainties.

The inventory levels in the first quarter stood at $193.7 million, which was an increase of $123 million, or 175% over the last 15 months. This growth in inventory puts the company in an advantageous position, given strains in stock caused by the slowdown in furniture production in Vietnam during August and September because of the Covid-19 shutdowns. Vietnam was affected by the Delta variant which had seen spikes in cases in July. August saw a peak of daily new infections of 16,083, which greatly increased lockdown measures to contain the virus invariably leading to pressures on manufacturing.

Gross margin levels decreased by 470 basis points which was a result of on-going supply chain issues including inflationary pressures related to material, labor, and ocean and domestic freight. Flexsteel has also discontinued its RV seating product line and is reducing its footprint in the hospitality business in order to completely pivot towards its residential segment. This is an encouraging move, given the surging housing market. On this note, the company has incurred a nominal $0.15 million restructuring expense for this quarter and predicted $0.5-$0.8 million for the fiscal 06/2022.

Flexsteel has minimal seasonality. Unlike other furniture companies that we are following like Bassett (BSET) and Hooker Furnishings (HOFT), there is more seasonality in the picture.

Price Target and Valuation

Although the stock has cratered since June of this year, we still believe that at this time the company represents a good buying opportunity. With the company at its lows, we still see upside potential in the cards. Additionally, the company is trading at -41% off of company highs seen in June 2021 at ~$50.00.

At today's price of $29.29, on FY06/2022 estimates, we have a P/E of 8.2x and FCF yield of 9.9%.

Our price target is $39.30, based on our FY06/2022 estimates, representing 45% upside. At a price target of $42.50, we value Flexsteel based on a P/E of 15.0x (ex-cash P/E of 12.6x) and FCF yield of 6.9% (FCF Yield on EV of 9.2%) on our FY06/2022 estimates, plus the add-back of excess net cash.

At today's price of $29.29, on FY06/2022 estimates, we have a P/E of 8.1x (ex-cash P/E of 4.8x) and FCF yield of 10.5% (FCF yield on EV of 17.1%). Flexsteel should recover as it is currently at an inflection point, with rebounding earnings, on the back of a strong furniture market.

To arrive at our price target of $42.50, we used a P/E of 15.0x (13.1x ex-cash P/E) for the FY06/2022 based on our estimates. For the FY06/2022, we also have an EPS estimate of $2.50. Multiplying both P/E of 15.0x to the EPS of $2.50, we were able to arrive at $37.50. But we must not forget to add back net cash, which represents added value for the company and must always be factored back in. Therefore, adding back ~$1.80 of net cash, we are able to arrive at our final price target of $39.30.

Industry Data

Increased number of individuals are still working-from-home. This is leading more people to continue buying houses so that this requirement is met, a trend that has started back in 03/2020 which has continued to manifest. Second, home prices continue to skyrocket characterized by increasing bidding wars and homes selling at well above their listed prices [as seen in image below].

Inflation levels are leading buyers to purchase items of tangible value. They are buying homes as a hedge against inflation. Interest rates are an even bigger reason to get invested right now as they remain attractive in this buying environment.

Conclusion

As industry data suggests Flexsteel is operating in a favorable macro environment with a housing industry that continues to stay strong well into FY2023. Flexsteel has upside potential of 45%, with the stock well off its highs seen earlier this year. The only near-term issue coming in between fulfilling the company’s backlog orders is the global supply chain disruptions. These should taper at the second half of this fiscal 2022. Flexsteel has attractive valuations that make it well worth buying, with a P/E of 8.1x and an FCF yield of 9.9%.