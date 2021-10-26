Buena Vista Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Since April 2021, only six additional articles (not counting this one) have been written on SA about Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON). My last article, Honeywell: Misunderstood, Underfollowed, And Undervalued in essence alluded to the low coverage of the company, outright confusion regarding future prospects, and lack of investor attention paid to this ~$35B revenue industrial.

While it's understandable that individual investors may find it intimidating, if not outright time-consuming and challenging, to research a complex industrial conglomerate with sufficient meticulousness as to arrive at a holistic analysis and high-probability conclusion, what makes less sense is the lack of SA analyst optimism regarding Honeywell despite increasingly brightening prospects and a plethora of factual information on Honeywell's progress.

This article explores, each in turn:

Honeywell's FY Q3 2021 Earnings Call Results and Highlights Preliminary FY 2022 Guidance and Implications for 10-Year Growth

FY Q3 2021 Earnings Call Results and Highlights

It is surprising that Honeywell shares sold off by ~3.5% following the FY 2021 Q3 earnings call. It is unclear how closely investors dissected the results, because the sell-off has the markings of an unjustified reaction. Investors might not be paying attention to the following guidance revisions QoQ in 2021:

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Comparing 4Q20 guidance, the latest guidance in 3Q21 is better and only marginally worse than guidance as of 2Q21 on top line figures (revenue) by $400M / $700M on the bottom / top of the range.

This is only a ~1.1% / 2.0% difference in revenue at the bottom / top of the range.

Management clarified that revenue losses in current quarters due to supply chain constraints are pushed out to later quarters, not lost permanently.

Segment profit margins continue showing modest margin expansion and bottom-line metrics such as EPS and FCF continue improving - personally, I'd contend these are more important than top-line metrics such as sales.

Reading between-the-lines, the 3Q21 earnings call had the earmarks of short-term developments and headwinds masking the improving long-term fundamental situation for Honeywell's primary business segments. There were a lot of items discussed, inclusive of during the Analyst Q&A, and thus I want to highlight what I feel is of utmost relevance to long-term investors:

1. Performance Materials and Technologies business segment saw 9% organic sales growth led by 29% growth in UOP and 14% growth in advanced materials. "UOP sales growth was driven by higher petrochemical catalyst shipments and their backlog grew double-digits year-over-year, which should drive growth well into 2022."

In response to an analyst's question, CEO Darius Adamczyk stated the following:

I mean, UOP's bookings remain very, very strong. You saw that both in revenue and booking rates here in Q3, so we're optimistic. And keep in mind, which really gets us excited also, and I talked about this before, HPS follows UOP by a 12 - to 18-month cycle. So if UOP leads, HPS follows. And so that sort of gives you another good indicator that we should see a nice impact on -- in HPS 12 to 18 months from now.

2. GAAP EPS of $1.80, while a miss of $0.20, indicates ~67% YoY growth from Q3 2020 ($1.07 in earnings) to Q3 2021. If one looks at the nine months ended September 30, from 2020 to 2021, earnings increased from $4.81 to $5.86, or ~22% YoY on a GAAP basis.

3. Business segment profit margins improved substantially for 3 out of 4 Business Segments in the quarter.

Up by 3.9% for Aerospace

Up by 1.9% for Honeywell Building Technologies

Up by 2.6% for Performance Materials and Technologies

While margins fell for Safety and Productivity Solutions, this is primarily due to product mix, supply chain challenges, and higher investment in the business segment - this business segment is fastest growing as of late at 21% YoY organic growth with a backlog of ~$2.4B.

SPS is dragging down profit margins for the company to 21.2% for the quarter, however the margin profile in this business segment will gradually improve over the years as Honeywell's investments in the space will decrease, operational efficiencies will be gleaned, and short-term supply chain constraints will be resolved.

The company expects to be able to scale improved margin profiles with increasing revenues due to improved operating leverage through use of Honeywell's digital solutions, which also involves automation. The company is also revisiting and re-pricing its backlog to ensure raw-goods inflation does not eat into future margins.

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

4. The company took swift pricing action that allowed them to stay ahead of the inflation curve.

We drove a 4% increase year-over-year and on the top-line yielded approximately 40 basis points of margin expansion, net of inflation.

The implications are profound: this confirms the company is able to successfully pass off price increase to consumers ahead of inflationary pressures. This implies that Honeywell is one of the best-positioned companies to outperform during macro-economic headwinds or weakness driven by inflation, should any such weakness occur. This should not come as a surprise to any investors that understand the industrial conglomerate's business model, underlying fundamental strength and competitive advantages.

5. The company is facing a lot of supply chain challenges, both expected and unexpected.

The Logistics capacity remained strained and labor availability becomes more challenging, all driving constraints and operating and inflationary pressures on our cost base. Semiconductors remain an acute problem due to a structural disconnect between supply and demand driven by canceled industrial and automotive orders during COVID -19, as well as unplanned growth of 5G, personal computing, and consumer electronics. We've also started feeling pressure in aerospace as the supply chain broadly ramps up more slowly than needed, leading to parts challenges due to deteriorating supplier delivery.

Yet one might argue that these challenges are presenting a real opportunity for Honeywell to streamline operations, improve the underlying strength of their supply chain, and drive continued profit margin and net margin improvement in the coming decade as short-term supply chain challenges alleviate and as the company executes on internal plans:

We are managing the situation aggressively on a daily basis and deployed the full strength of our re-engineering efforts to qualify alternative parts, which has mitigated some risks on our Productivity Solutions and Services, advanced sensing, and fire businesses. We created tiger teams using advanced digital tools to track shortages and deploy a number of actions to liberate supply in the market. We also continue to mitigate inflation and materials, freight, and labor, in our operations through targeted regular pricing actions. For the longer term, we're developing dual-source platforming strategies and executing long-term supply agreements with some of our key suppliers. This coupled with strengthening direct engagement with the semiconductor OEMs and foundries, will improve our ability to secure increased volumes in the future.

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Honeywell is not an unexperienced start-up operating in a niche and dependent on revenues from only one source. It is an industrial behemoth. When management and the employees commit to a course of action, they usually deliver stellar performance (as management tends to understate commitments to investors so as to avoid earnings misses when possible).

6. The company's CEO was challenged regarding a lack of M&A activity over the past 6 months compared to peers. CEO Darius Adamczyk's reply instills confidence in leadership consistent with Honeywell's competitive advantages, with its business model, and with proper cost management:

...with this kind of interest rate environment that we have today, the M&A market is overheated. It is what it is. But I've said, we're not going to stay on the sidelines forever. I mean, yes, versus any historical metric, the multiples are hot. But -- and I don't love it but the market is what the market is. It doesn't mean we're going to stay on the sidelines forever and wait for some turn. I mean, it's been this way. If interest rates go up, I do think we'll probably cool off a little bit, so which may allow us to be even more active. But we are active, we're looking at numerous deals and nothing is a 100% the role of M&A s but we're hopeful we're going to be able to get something done. And certainly, once we deploy our capital in that way but it has to be the right business. It has to fit our technology orientation.

Preliminary FY 2022 Guidance and Implications for 10-Year Growth

Preliminary FY 2022 "thoughts" on guidance by Honeywell reiterate a few very important catalysts for the next ~1 to 10 year period of growth.

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Aerospace business segment

1. Continued improvement in commercial flight hours sequentially in 2022 will act as a tailwind to Aerospace for at least the incoming ~1 to 5 year period, if not longer.

The ongoing recovery in flight hours drove another quarter of strong double-digit commercial aerospace aftermarket growth. As expected, air transport aftermarket sales continue to gain momentum, growing more than 10% sequentially from the second quarter and growing 40% year-over-year.

2. Stabilization in international defense (inclusive of the US) spending will bolster Aerospace in the coming ~2 to 6 year period. The spend is expected to begin normalizing in second half 2022.

3. On top of #1 and #2, Honeywell's continued investments in Urban Air Mobility and Unmanned Aerial Systems Business Unit presents an opportunity of $7B over the next ~5 years and $55B by 2030 for the Aerospace business segment.

Source: Honeywell International Presents at Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

4. Aerospace 2020 revenues sat at $11.5B, and as 2021 total revenues are expected to be only up 4% to 5% organically YoY, extrapolating the implication of $29.8B (Commercial + Military) + $55B (UAM + UAS) yields ~$85B in 2030 revenue for Aerospace, or a growth rate of ~22% annually for the next 10-year period.

Honeywell Building Technologies business segment

1. Honeywell Building Technologies is buttressed by continued strong demand seen by the company in its portfolio of products as the world re-opens. A healthy improving backlog for Building Solutions services was up over 35% year-over-year, positioning the business for growth into 2022 and beyond. Management expressed optimism these trends will continue.

2. The healthy buildings portfolio maintained strong customer momentum with approximately a $100 million of orders in the quarter, bringing year-to-date orders to $250 million. In November 2020, the Global Green Buildings Market was estimated to reach a TAM of $425.4B by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. In May 2021, projections rose to include estimates of a 14.3% CAGR by 2027. Honeywell has a significant opportunity for the Honeywell Building Technologies in "green" trends, and thus will very likely grow at a much faster than industry standard CAGR from its base of $250M in sales.

3. Tailwinds are expected from US infrastructure clients. More than 90% of the U.S. commercial building stock consists of properties under 50,000 square feet, and most of these buildings lack a proper building management system to manage energy usage.

Source: World Green Building Council

4. Honeywell Building Technologies revenues sat at $5.2B in 2020 revenues, and thus there is a solid opportunity for sustained growth as represented by $32.2B (traditional Honeywell Products and Building Solutions) + $14.4B (Green Buildings) yielding ~$46.6B in 2030 revenues for Honeywell Building Technologies, or a growth rate of ~24.5% annually for the next 10-year period.

Performance Materials and Technology business segment

1. Oil prices are supportive of a recovery in UOP. After a long period of oil price underperformance (the oil glut), the industry is likely entering a wave of reinvestment in traditional energy sources (crude, shale, petroleum, etc.). The Performance Materials and Technology business sector will therefore benefit for the upcoming ~1 to 7 year period. As mentioned, UOP is already seeing 29% growth while advanced materials saw 14% growth.

2. HPS lags UOP by 12 to 18 months, thus the recovery in UOP will lead to a recovery and sustained performance and growth in HPS for the ~2 to 8 year period, further confirming tailwinds for Performance Materials and Technology.

3. Honeywell's renewable fuel orders this past quarter were up 86%, thus UOP and by extension the Performance Materials and Technology business segment are capitalizing on both the recovery in oil prices and the global trend toward renewable energy sources.

Source: CAPP

4. At $9.4B in 2020 revenues (and assuming similar profiles for 2021), the growth in UOP from a renewed wave of investment in traditional energy sources coupled with growth in renewable energy projects may result in revenues of ~$87.5B in 2030 for Performance Materials and Technology, or a growth rate of ~25% annually for the next 10-year period. While estimates vary, global energy demands are expected to increase by ~35% over the next two decades, thus a growth rate of ~25% for Honeywell in this business segment may be conservative.

Safety and Productivity Solutions business segment

1. In SPS, the issue isn't growth. The issue is margins.

In safety and productivity solutions despite battling supply chain and inflation challenges, sales were up 21% organically driven by another quarter of double-digit warehouse and workflow solutions growth. Orders in these three businesses were also up double-digits year-over-year, resulting in a robust SPS backlog of more than $4 billion. SPS segment margins contracted 70 basis points to 13.2%, driven by unfavorable business mix, which combined with targeted investments and supply chain challenges and then calibrated proven efficiencies in manufacturing installation as the business has been scaling to outsize growth, which was 60% organically this quarter.

As mentioned in a previous section, Honeywell is addressing the supply chain issues and headwinds. It is a matter of time. Once 3-4 years pass (perhaps much sooner), Safety and Productivity Solutions will very likely see margin profiles approaching those of the 3 other Business Segments at 18%+.

2. The Warehouse Management System Market is anticipated to reach $8.1B by 2028, representing a CAGR of 15.3%. The tangential/overlapping Warehouse Automation Market is projected to grow to $30B by 2026, representing a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The Advanced Sensing Technologies market is likely to reach $346B by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.9%, while the Industrial Safety Market will be valued at $5.3B by 2027, a CAGR of 8.2%.

Source: Honeywell

3. Safety and Productivity Solutions attained $6.5B in 2020. Thus, Honeywell's fastest growing business segment might reach ~$76.7B in 2030 for Safety and Productivity Solutions, or a growth rate of ~28% annually for the next 10-year period. An important implication is that margins are anticipated to improve over the next 10-year period from the current 13.2%.

Source: Honeywell Forge

What Was Left Lightly Covered

The combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions with Cambridge Quantum Computing was only mentioned once during the earnings call, despite the massive strategic relevance to future growth prospects (it is already successfully monetized with certain clientele).

As mentioned in my previous article, Honeywell is a global leader in quantum computing. Furthermore, Honeywell is clearly demonstrating its strategic genius and superior leadership in pursuit of both M&A and dedicated "mergers," which are in essence spin-off companies that Honeywell will allow to grow with a focused leadership team in a niche market prior to re-purchasing and integrating within the larger company (Honeywell retains majority stake ownership in any of such merger "spin-offs.")

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Spin-offs have numerous excellent dynamics to allow Honeywell to incubate its most revolutionary technologies and investment "bets" and to thus bring technology to market faster than competitors:

Spin-offs have dedicated leadership teams, usually incentivized by higher than average compensation via stock options (and thus usually possessing higher than average insider ownership of stock, linking them closely to the performance of the company) Spin-offs allow companies to operate in a specific "niche," thus allowing stellar execution and focus while avoiding the clutter of dependence and operations on other business units in a larger company or on corporate Spin-off companies are very often similar in culture to a "start-up," thus they are incentivized to take on risk to achieve extraordinary breakthroughs

Conclusion

The disconnect for investors analyzing Honeywell arises due to the following:

The company is a complex industrial and most analyses are too light and inevitably miss crucial information or long-term implications. Many individual investors either do not understand or do not have the time to research Honeywell. The company is underfollowed despite some absolutely amazing technological advances and investments and despite nearly constant factual press releases regarding its projects and continued innovations. Because of COVID and the mandatory lockdowns, historical 10-year metrics are skewed. The company has grown Revenues by a mere 1.30% during the past 10 years while growing EPS and FCF by 10.6% and 10.0%, respectively. Again - note the disconnect between top-line figures (revenues / sales) and bottom-line figures (EPS / FCF). Yet, based on the CAGR profiles of the industries and sectors targeted by the company and its management team, inclusive of a plethora of conferences, earnings call tidbits and hints, and public collaborations, Honeywell is anticipated to grow revenues by ~22%+ per primary business segment, representing enormous opportunity over the 10-year period while simultaneously causing many investors to express strong skepticism and outright disbelief. I contend because of the factors above, investors are misjudging the investment prospects, growth, and valuation for Honeywell.

Source: ISM Manufacturing PMI

There are many tailwinds for Honeywell's business in the coming decade. One only need to pay attention.