A Lopsided Energy Transition
Oct. 26, 2021 12:30 PM ETDBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UNG, UNL, GAZ, KOL, TIP, SPIP, STPZ, LTPZ, TIPZ, SCHP, STIP, TDTT, TDTF, VTIP, TIPX, PBTP, IVOL, GTIP, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, TMFS, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ17 Comments3 Likes
Summary
- The economic restart has laid bare a lopsided transition toward low-carbon energy that has amplified a surge in coal and natural gas prices.
- U.S. stocks rallied to all-time highs on better-than-expected corporate earnings. Oil prices hit multi-year highs.
- Investors will watch activity and inflation data from the U.S., euro area and Germany for clues on the impact of supply chain disruptions on growth.
This article was written by
Elga Bartsch, Managing Director, Head of Economic and Markets Research of the BlackRock Investment Institute. Elga heads up economic and markets research of the Blackrock Investment Institute (BII). BII provides connectivity between BlackRock's portfolio managers, originates economic and market research and publishes insights.