When we last covered Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP), we analyzed the base business and estimated that shareholders were likely to see a big income drop. Specifically we said,

We would look for a minimum 40% distribution cut and on the low side be prepared for an approximate 65% cut to a $1.00 annually.

Well SRLP was having none of that and decided to go with a rather modest cut.

SRLP announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC (the “General Partner”), declared a cash distribution of $0.4338 ($1.73 per unit on an annualized basis) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This represents a 35% reduction from the second quarter’s cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit. The reduction will provide approximately $25 million annually in direct cash flow to invest in accretive growth projects while significantly boosting Sprague’s distribution coverage ratio. “We’re seeing a range of attractive opportunities associated with the evolving energy landscape and believe that re-investing additional cash flow from operations offers the best return profile,” stated David Glendon, Sprague’s President & CEO.

What Do We Think Of This Number?

At the core of the issues that SRLP was having, was that the business was producing low margins that appeared to be getting worse over time. Last quarter's adjusted EBITDA was just $3.0 million

Source: SRLP Supplemental Q2-2021

That $3.0 million came on revenues of over $650 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha-SRLP earnings

Yes Q2-2021 was a tough quarter and trailing four quarters produced an adjusted EBITDA of $111 million. That number, while better than the quarterly run rate, still shows the low margin nature of the business. SRLP had to go through over $2.7 billion in revenues to hit that mark and adjusted EBITDA margin was close to 4%.

More importantly for SRLP, Q2-2021 was the first quarter since the pandemic where the tailwinds supporting the company, became headwinds. We are here referring to the shape of the futures curve for the energy markets. From late Q1-2020 till Q1-2021, SRLP had the benefit of a beautiful Contango in the energy markets where its storage facilities functioned to create additional cash flow. Energy futures are currently in steep backwardation, meaning later-dated contracts trade are at lower prices than the current contract. Normally later months trade at a higher price, reflecting the costs of storing oil. Steep backwardation plays havoc with storage assets as total inventories drop and nobody wants to store oil or related products for later use. Investors can see the relative levels today and we have highlighted in red the period during which SRLP unexpectedly benefitted from steep contango.

Based on that factor, we think Q3-2021 will still be a tough quarter to contend with. We would have also liked to see a buffer being developed rather than get to a point where the market is once again speculating about distribution sustainability. But perhaps in all of this negativity is a silver lining for the bulls.

What To Watch For In The Coming Quarters

Q3-2021 results should be out soon and investors will likely get a new round of adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow guidance. One thing we would watch for and perhaps question management is on their natural gas business. The bulk of their net sales comes from refined products side but the natural gas business becomes increasingly more important in Q4 and Q1.

Source: Q2-2021 10-Q

With natural gas, we saw a rather abrupt shift in the market this summer as the contract rallied sharply. Our take is that while SRLP is not a producer, it tends to benefit whenever we get these spikes. On the flip side, if prices remain depressed, it tends to hurt SRLP. The sharp rally in natural is also likely to bolster margins on its heating oil business this winter. The net result may be that Q4-2021 and Q1-2022 could come in stronger than what analysts currently expect. Q1-2022 will be especially important. Investors should keep in mind that SRLP produced $61.7 million of adjusted EBITDA in Q1-2021, about 20 fold what it did in Q2-2021.

Verdict

The 35% distribution cut was less than what we expected. On the refined products side, Q3-2021 is likely to be a tough quarter. But this EBITDA loss likely gets fixed from a much tighter heating market in both Q4-2021 and Q1-2022. Management is telegraphing that the business is doing better for the foreseeable future. SRLP thus enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale even today.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of another distribution cut in the next 12 months. Now this might seem obvious just after a distribution cut but we follow some stocks that we think could a second cut quite quickly after a first. Looking past the issue of what is paid out, investors should remember that this remains a low margin business and they should not get complacent that the distribution is safe for eons. We remain neutral on the stock here as there are far better opportunities to get this yield in the market.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.