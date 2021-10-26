Jetlinerimages/E+ via Getty Images

Based on Gogo Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOGO) recent updated guidance, we are revising our estimates higher. We increase our target price to $20.00 per share (earlier $18.00) and maintain our Buy rating.





Long-Term Financial Update

Through 2025, management revised their expected compound annual growth rate of revenue to be 15% from 10% previously.

Management is now targeting 2023 free cash flow to be $125 million ($100 million previously). GOGO is also forecasting free cash flow in 2025 to be $200 million.

The Company also revised its adjusted EBITDA margins from 35-40% to 40-45% which matches our original investment thesis.

By 2025, management assumes only 47% of North American business aircraft will be connected with in-flight connectivity, still representing a large unsaturated market.

GOGO’s AVANCE platform combined with their OEM manufacturer relationships is the key to their success in that GOGO provides a superior product with a superior customer experience.

We increase our estimates based on management’s long-term financial update and their commentary. We maintain our Buy rating and increase our target price to $20.00, implying a price appreciation potential of 20%.

Risks

Potential entry from SmartSky (their closest competitor) could cause GOGO to spend more on customer acquisitions or force GOGO into a price war.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite companies may have lower than expected margins in a partnership with GOGO, may not partner with GOGO or may take customers from GOGO.

Guidance and Earnings Estimate

While management did not provide any additional guidance specifically for revenue in 2021 or 2022, they did provide guidance for the total number of AVANCE ATG units expected to be sold over this time. For 2021, management guided for the sale of 850 AVANCE ATG units with 20-25% growth in 2022 for AVANCE ATG units sold or roughly 1,040 units at the midpoint. We model slightly below the midpoint to be conservative.

Due to the overwhelming demand seen for connectivity on planes through various surveys1 and business jet manufacturers seeing increased backlog,2 we model ATG aircraft churn to be significantly below the historical average until 2025. Specifically, we model churn to be 4% in 2022, 5% in 2023, and the historical average of 6% annually thereafter from 2025 and on. We also model equipment gross margin to gradually decline from the mid 30s currently to the mid 20s by 2025 due to the potential increase in competition, causing GOGO to prioritize additional subscriber growth over equipment profits.

Finally, while management has never promised a dividend, we believe a possible return of capital sometime in 2023 or 2024 provides an additional catalyst for GOGO’s stock price. With over half of the common shares being held by insiders, the float is extremely small relative to the potential $200 million in free cash flow targeted in 2025. The current free float market cap is only one billion dollars; therefore, by 2025, GOGO could theoretically repurchase 20% of the free float annually.

Please see the chart below for our aircraft online growth and unit sold estimates used to calculate revenue in the income statement.

Exhibit 1: Aircraft Online and Average Revenue Per Unit - Estimates by Year

Source: Company Filings and Singular Research Estimates

Valuation and Recommendation

We value GOGO using a blended relative valuation of industry peer companies combined with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the Company. We use FY:23 EV/EBITDA and FY:23 EV/Sales ratios in our blended relative valuation.

We believe that GOGO should be valued like the industry average because of GOGO’s strong guidance which is backed by a high margin sticky recurring revenue stream. Therefore, we believe that GOGO’s FY:23 EV/EBITDA and FY:23 EV/Sales ratios will expand to the industry average. We average these two price targets and discount that blended target back to the present value using our weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The multiple based target price is $23.82 which discounts back to the present value of $20.80. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next four years, and then grows EBIT at a rate of 2.2% over years six to eight. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 6.46% which produces a DCF value of $19.58. We note that we have decreased the reinvestment rate and increased the return on capital used in the expected growth in EBIT calculations. We altered both rates to more accurately reflect GOGO’s future profitability given their new guidance.

The combination of $20.80 at 50% and $19.58 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $20.19 which we round down to $20.00. The Exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples.

Exhibit 2: GOGO Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets

Source: Company Filings and Singular Research Estimates