00:39 Good morning and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. My name is Ed Bilek, Director of Investor of Relations at Simmons First National Corporation. Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jay Brogdon, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Steve Massanelli, Chief Administrative Officer; Matt Reddin, Chief Banking Officer; and David Garner, Chief Accounting Officer.

01:06 The purpose of our call is to discuss the information in data provided by the company in its quarterly earnings release issued this morning and to discuss the company's outlook for the remainder of twenty twenty one. We will begin with prepared comments followed by a Q and A session. We have invited institutional investors and analysts from the equity firms that provide research on the company to participate in the Q and A session. All other guests on this conference call are in listen only mode.

01:31 A recording of today's call, including our prepared remarks, and the Q and A session will be posted on our website simmonsbank.com under the Investor Relations page for at least sixty days.

01:44 During today's call, we will make forward looking statements about our future plans, goals, expectations, estimates, projections, and outlook. I'd remind you that you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as actual results could materially differ from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

02:04 Additional information concerning some of these factors is contained in the company's SEC filings, including without limitation the description of certain risk factors contained in the company's Form ten K for the year ended December thirty one, twenty twenty and the forward-looking information section of the company's earnings release issued this morning. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information.

02:29 Finally, in this presentation, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial metrics, which we believe provide useful information to investors, additional disclosures regarding non-GAAP metrics, including the reconciliations of these non-GAAP metrics to GAAP are contained in the company's earnings press release and third quarter investor presentation, which are included as exhibits to the company's current report filed this morning with the SEC on Form eight K and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website simmonsbank.com.

03:00 I will now turn the call over to George Makris.

George Makris

03:04 Thanks, Ed and welcome once again to our third quarter twenty twenty one earnings call. Simmons First National Corporation once again delivered solid results during the quarter reflecting our ability to execute basic blocking and tackling fundamentals. Equally important they demonstrate our continued focus on strategically navigating the current economic environment without losing focus on our goal of creating long-term value for our shareholders.

03:33 It goes without saying, there are times like now when it's best to just take what the defense gives you rather than taking undue risks and stretching for short-term growth that ultimately creates future headwinds.

03:48 Before I get to the numbers in the quarter, I'd would like to spend a minute on our acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bank. Shortly after the end of the quarter, we announced the closing and conversion of these banks, which means in approximately four months since the day we announced the signing of the definitive agreements.

04:08 We were able to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, close the transactions and simultaneously complete systems conversion for both banks over Columbus Day weekend. So, when they open for business on October twelve, it was as Simmons Bank.

04:30 Closing and converting a single bank is no small task, let alone two banks at the same time. To effectively complete this task took a herculean effort and is truly a remarkable accomplishment by the Simmons associates who work to make this happen, further proof of the outstanding team we've assembled here at Simmons.

04:51 I'd also like to take this opportunity to welcome our new customers, associates, and shareholders to the Simmons family. We're very glad to have you as part of our group.

05:02 Now, to the numbers for the quarter. Net income for the quarter was eighty point six million dollars, up fourteen point seven million dollars or twenty two percent, compared to the third quarter a year ago.

05:16 Diluted earnings per share was zero point seven four dollars, up twenty thirty percent from the year ago quarter. Core earnings for the quarter, which excludes certain non-core items, were seventy nine point four million dollars or zero point seven three dollars on a diluted per share basis.

05:35 On a year to date basis, net income for the first nine months of twenty twenty one was two twenty three million dollars, up ten percent from the same period a year ago, and on a diluted per share basis totaled two point zero five dollars, representing a twelve percent increase compared to the same period a year ago.

05:56 In terms of key performance metrics during the quarter, return on average assets was one point three seven percent, return on average common equity was ten point four two percent, and return on average tangible common equity was seventeen point four three percent.

06:14 Net interest income for the quarter on a fully taxable equivalent basis totaled one hundred and fifty point two million dollars, compared to one hundred and fifty one point one million dollars for the second quarter of twenty twenty one. Net interest margin in the quarter was two point eight five percent, down four basis points on a linked quarter basis.

06:35 On a positive note, the yield on loans rose three basis points on a linked quarter basis, and we continue to have success in managing down our deposit costs with total costs of deposits dropping four basis points during the quarter to twenty basis points.

06:53 On a core basis, which excludes accretion, net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis totaled one hundred and forty six point one million dollars for the quarter, up from the one hundred and forty five point five million dollars reported in the second quarter of twenty twenty one.

07:13 Non-interest income totaled forty eight point six million dollars for the third quarter of twenty twenty one, up three percent linked-quarter. Core non-interest income was forty eight point eight million dollars, up five percent on a linked-quarter basis. Non-interest expense totaled one hundred and fourteen point three million dollars for the quarter, flat on a linked-quarter basis and down two percent compared to a year ago.

07:40 As previously announced, during the quarter, we closed thirteen branches across franchise as part of our ongoing branch rationalization initiative. With the closing of Landmark and Triumph Bank acquisitions, there will be additional opportunities to write size our branch structure in the Memphis and Nashville markets, which includes in certain cases, the addition of new branches to better position us geographically, while expanding our reach and allowing us to better serve our customers in terms of convenience.

08:14 We continue to be steadfast in maintaining a strong credit culture, a cornerstone of our bank. Non-performing loans totaled fifty nine point four million dollars, down twenty one point five million dollars on a linked-quarter basis. This was fourth consecutive quarter of marked improvement with non-performing loans now at the lowest levels since December of twenty eighteen.

08:41 Net charge offs as a percentage of average total loans were seventeen basis points in the quarter, heavily influenced by the partial charge off of a single commercial credit. These positive trends combined with improved economic modeling scenarios resulted in a recapture of provision expense in the quarter totaling nineteen point nine million dollars.

09:04 At the same time, all of our coverage ratios remain strong with our allowance to loan ratio of one point eight seven percent and our non-performing loan coverage ratio at three forty one percent. With respect to the balance sheet, total assets ended the quarter at twenty three point two billion dollars, total loans were ten point eight billion dollars, and total deposits were eighteen point one billion dollars.

09:33 Loan production during the quarter was one point five billion dollars, but was offset entirely by paydowns. On positive note, our commercial loan pipeline rose for the fourth consecutive quarter to one point five billion dollars, up fifteen percent on a linked-quarter basis.

09:51 We're encouraged by this trend and other anecdotal evidence in the market that will translate into an increase in total loans. For this reason, amongst others, we're continuing to actively recruit loan producers across all business units throughout our franchise.

10:07 Capital levels remain very strong and significantly above regulatory well-capitalized guidelines. Total risk-based capital was seventeen point four percent. CET1 was fourteen point three percent and the leverage ratio was nine point one percent. Importantly, these ratios also reflect increased activity under our share repurchase program authorized by our board of directors.

10:35 During the quarter, we repurchased one point eight million shares with remaining capacity under program totaling approximately ninety eight point five million dollars. As always continuing to return excess capital to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases will be dependent upon market conditions and as part of our overall disciplined capital management process.

11:00 On our website at simmonsbank.com, we've shared an extensive presentation along with a press release and financial data, which gives much more detail regarding our quarterly results and other important information about our company.

11:16 In closing, we continue to be encouraged by our performance in twenty twenty one, while adapting to an ever changing landscape and challenging economic environment. With closing and conversions of Landmark and Triumph Bank, behind this, we are working to ensure our new associates have tools and resources in place to meet our customer needs, provide exceptional service and capitalize on the growth opportunities afforded to us in these markets.

11:45 As we enter the final quarter of twenty twenty one, our focus remains on building on the positive momentum and finishing the year strong as we enter twenty twenty two. This concludes our prepared comments.

11:59 I will now turn the line over to our operator and invite questions from our analysts and institutional investors.

12:37 Hey, good morning, everyone. I guess, maybe if we can look a little bit on the loan growth front, I know in the comments in the release, it sounded like you feel a little bit more optimistic about returning to growth in twenty two. The approved in rate of close pipeline is up, [indiscernible] like maybe twenty six million a quarter. So, can you give us some color just what you're seeing in your markets with your customers and kind of how you're thinking about loan demand from here?

Matt Reddin

13:11 Hey Stephen, this is Matt. Glad to answer that. I’ll give you a little color. We are very hopeful that we're kind of seeing that inflection point on net positive loan growth that could happen as soon as even the fourth quarter, you know we can't, we have a really good shot in October being a month of net positive growth, all based on that pipeline growing and then our production growing. The third quarter, the one point five billion that we show in production compares to the first half of the year at one point eight billion.

13:44 So really, that trend is showing, we're getting real close to that inflection point of net positive, and when I tell you about the production, we saw in the third quarter that was really, really good was a lot of repeat borrowers are getting more and more active, across a lot of categories.

14:01 CRE, industrial, multifamily, mini-storage finance, credit tenant, even some select office, so really good diversified CRE opportunities plus good, you know what I consider [indiscernible] auto dealerships, new medical facilities, specialty hospitals. We have not seen that type of diverse production this pre-pandemic meaning our borrowers are back doing business again, and we're seeing new customer acquisitions through new talent acquisition.

14:35 New bankers, we're seeing moving business over good course C&I business. We're seeing businesses being purchased. We're getting to enhance some of that. So, the third quarter really showed a good diverse mix that was very encouraging kind of as we look forward to the fourth quarter and into twenty twenty two.

14:58 Got it. That's very helpful Matt. Thank you. And then maybe just my follow-up would be around new loan yields. I think maybe in previous calls, you've given the yield on that improvement in rate to close pipeline. I'm not sure if I missed it this quarter around, but any data there on new loan yields because it looked like, if I exclude PPP, if I'm getting this right than core loan yields were probably down seven or eight basis points quarter over quarter? Just wanted to get some color there.

Matt Reddin

15:25 That's right on the money there. If you look at our – on slide thirteen of a commercial pipe – that's just a commercial loan pipeline, but it's a low rate environment, very competitive environment and with our asset quality parameters that we’ve always stayed to, you want to see that drift downward in this environment with that new production coming on.

Stephen Scouten

Matt Reddin

15:55 Yes, three seventy seven last quarter and three forty seven this quarter. Again, that is as Matt said, that's without the consumers said, that's just commercial, and it also does not have the loan fees that you'd see that hit the ledger.

Stephen Scouten

Matt Reddin

Stephen Scouten

Matt Reddin

Stephen Scouten

Matt Reddin

George Makris

16:38 And thank you. And our next question comes from David Feaster from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

David Feaster

George Makris

George Makris

Matt Reddin

17:31 So that's encouraging, but it has to be a slow build with those not listed, but the team is doing well and really getting engaged and we're starting to see some pipeline coming through loan committee with them right now.

David Feaster

Matt Reddin

18:22 And within those metro markets, you know, I think we'll continue to segment. We'll see those offerings to do that. We're bringing, we're upgrading our talent. We will bring home true commercial bankers in our metro markets to go alongside what we already have and we're seeing the fruits of that recruitment.

18:40 We're seeing some pipeline come on, but also when we talk about investing in talent, I think it's important to remember we brought on a new head of consumer and business, Joe DiNicolantonio, he was over business banking at region back, you know, years ago and now he's building out infrastructure technologies, platform, most importantly build them out bankers.

19:04 Also, we've hired a new head of consumer lending, consumer credit card, where we can give much more proactive in the consumer lending space. And also, we're focused on where we can do portfolio mortgages, that’s a nice complement with Landmark and Triumph. They were big in the medical professional space, sports and entertainment and Jumbo really from a mortgage perspective, we want to invest in that. More bankers, more talent there to take advantage of the [news] [ph] that they had.

19:33 So, hopefully that gives you a feel for where we're taking Simmons overall from our producers, but we are seeing pipeline add from our current bankers that we've added recently, but more to come is what I would tell you.

David Feaster

George Makris

20:49 And we need that service across our entire foot footprint and Jimmy and Jason have been very diligent in going out and building teams in those markets now. That is one where the revenue comes absolutely after you get the talent in place. So, we're going to expect that that revenue will continue to grow.

21:09 I will say now that that group has already exceeded their budget for the year. So, I’ll call them our sand bagging group, they're definitely going have a little higher expectation next year, but they've done a fantastic job. And I think that's the one area where we have a substantial opportunity to improve.

21:33 Matt also mentioned that credit card is an opportunity for us. We're building out a portfolio with products. We've been very limited in that in the past. We'll have a new delivery channel through our digital offering sometime in twenty twenty two. So, we believe that credit card fee income is also going to be a really good opportunity for us going forward.

22:03 Matt, you might want to talk about mortgage a little bit, [indiscernible] because of the volatility based on rates, but glad to still grow a job and build that team out too and even though mortgage revenues down compared to last year, it is certainly up compared to our history. So, visit it a little there.

Matt Reddin

23:03 We're having success both with purchase and refi now and we're excited we will bring them new MLOs every day. And we think we have a platform that attracts really good producers that can come alongside of bank and offer a complete financial services to their customer base. Obviously, you'll see continued build out of mortgage and also treasury management. We've continued to hire into that space. We brought on new treasury management associates and we had a nice little uptick there, the service charge income from treasury management this quarter. So, I think you'll see more going forward there.

George Makris

24:20 With our new acquisitions in Memphis, we'll transform, we’ll slow in bring that customer base on, we want them to get comfortable with Simmons Bank, there'll some give and take. There’ll be some fees that we lower some that will rise, but we will be consistent in the marketplace sooner rather than later in acquisitions going forward. So, that's another opportunity for us to standardize our product offering, our pricing across footprint, and we think that ultimately that'll will pay dividends with regard fee income.

David Feaster

Matt Reddin

25:02 Thank you. And our next question comes from Gary Tenner from D.A. Davidson. Your line is now open.

Gary Tenner

Jay Brogdon

26:05 We've got about one point five billion in floaters. And so, we of we think those variable rate securities more like short-term liquidity just like we have in the cash and cash equivalents bucket. So, we show that number at three point three billion at nine thirty. And then we've got a very laddered approach in the, you know call it the fixed income securities portfolio.

26:26 So, a lot of cash flow coming off from that portfolio over the next several quarters, but laddered out into some longer term maturities as well. And again, all of that’s overlaid against where we're at in the loan book, the percentage of that portfolio that's exploding the maturities in that portfolio. So, we pay a lot of attention to where we're at from an overall balance sheet, liquidity, and interest rate risk point of view.

Gary Tenner

Matt Reddin

Gary Tenner

Matt Reddin

Gary Tenner

28:11 And thank you. And our next question comes from Matt Olney from Stephens Inc. Your line is now open.

Matt Olney

Matt Reddin

29:35 And so with that strong pipeline build, and I think we have a nice fourth quarter production coming. I think we're getting really, really close Matt to that inflection point and then positive loan growth moving forward.

Matt Olney

Matt Reddin

Matt Olney

Jay Brogdon

31:12 We had a couple of one-timers in the third quarter that impact those numbers, a balance of some true ups on accruals in the third quarter. We had a non-core item related to branch rightsizing. So, if you go back in time to prior quarters, non-core M and A expense on the mark to market of some of those branches when we bring them in is held for sale as we've worked through those branches, we've been able to reverse out some of that mark to market in the third quarter.

31:42 So, what actually shows up is kind of a non-core positive, if you will, and the expenses in the quarter, but when you clear out all that noise, we still feel really good in our guidance range and that one twelve to one hundred and fifteen range, for what I'll call Simmons legacy. And then I would fully kind of reiterate the guide that we had at an announcement on Landmark and Triumph, but we had blended cost save expectations of forty percent on those transactions.

32:12 We might not fully hit forty percent in the fourth quarter. We're going to get the integration piece right, which will carry some of that expense burden here on the balance of October, a portion in November, but I think by December and certainly all of next year we'll meet if not exceed that guide with expectation to some of Matt’s earlier comments, Matt Reddin’s earlier comments that we'll invest some of that back into production talent and we're already having success there.

Matt Olney

Jay Brogdon

32:47 And thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Brady Gailey from KBW. Your line is now open.

Brady Gailey

George Makris

Brady Gailey

Jay Brogdon

33:57 So, I don't know if we have a timeline when we hit that fifty million to ninety eight million, but we’ll still be active. Our plan would be active in the buyback in the foreseeable future.

Brady Gailey

George Makris

35:02 So, we're still very active, still having very productive discussions. Nothing's come to the point of announcement yet, but we're very hopeful that one or more of these conversations might in the near term anyone. So, we're very much interested in continuing our M and A strategy.

Brady Gailey

Jay Brogdon

35:37 And thank you. And we have a follow-up question from Matt Olney from Stephens Inc. Your line is now open.

Matt Olney

George Makris

36:54 So, we even consider that to be in footprint as well. So, we're focused on the states where we're doing business today and primarily on markets that we're currently in, but if we happen to find a really good partner that had some presence in the market we were in, but had some new markets as well, we would see that as a very positive outcome.

Matt Olney

George Makris

38:31 So, they are sure to get [slided] [ph] if you will, and timelines that we feel like we can manage successfully and knock on wood so far so do.

Matt Olney

Bob Fehlman

Matt Olney

Bob Fehlman

George Makris

Matt Olney

George Makris

40:26 And thank you. And I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to George Makris for closing remarks.

George Makris

41:05 I think also the marked improvement in our asset quality illustrates two points. First of all, our conservative nature on the way that we recognize risk in our portfolio. So, when the pandemic started, we were the first banks to market with recognizing additional risk based on uncertainty in the marketplace and our provision and our allowance reflected that at that point time.

41:36 I think you can see that we are now starting to work with our customers and understand that they're past the point of that particular risk, and our portfolio is improving. We're able to recapture some of that earlier provision, which I think is a very positive reflection of our customer [banks] [ph]. And I'll leave you with this thought because Matt didn't mention it, while we're really proud of our loan pipeline build to the end of the third quarter, up fifteen percent from the previous quarter, as of Friday that loan pipe line was one point eight billion dollars with proved ready to close at five thirty million.

42:16 So just in this short three week since the end of the quarter, we said that pipeline continue to build and that's without the pipeline from Landmark and Triumph because I just quite honestly haven't had time to get their pipeline hit loan production system. So, we're very optimistic about our ability to meet the market's needs.

42:44 If we had been in this position eighteen months ago with a loan deposit ratio of ninety eight percent in CRE concentration of three hundred and forty percent, we would not be in the position we are today. So, I'm really proud of what these folks have done, the navigation that they’ve done during a very uncertain period of our economy.

43:07 So, I hope you'll take that as a positive note. Thanks again for joining us today and hope you have a great fourth quarter and happy holidays.

43:18 Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.