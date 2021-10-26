Ruslan Fazlulov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We can say so many things about cryptos. However, I'll start by saying that maybe we shouldn't call them cryptocurrencies. Maybe, we should just call them crypto assets. Yes, some can qualify as cryptocurrencies, but many others are not fighting to be a currency.

Crypto will allow new payment rails and forms of digital gold

For starters, it is endangering the banking industry and old payment rails. If Bitcoin (BTC-USD) will be the ultimate currency is beside the point. Any token having a liquid market can be used as a medium of exchange as long as it is accessible to the buyer and seller. And several crypto assets qualify at the same time as a store of value unit of account and means of exchange. The difference between them is the optimization of each of those features. Only time will tell which ones the market will value the most.

Bitcoin might become an exchange currency and the form of digital gold needed to offer an anchor to the world's financial system. Or it might just be that it will be another crypto playing that role. The essence is that, now that the genie is out of the bottle, it's not going back. Now that people in countries with capital controls have discovered the taste of global markets, they won't want to go back to their permanently debased home currencies.

Some crypto assets will be a form of programable money

And however important the payment rails function is just a drop in the ocean. Even if compared to Bitcoin by mainstream media, Ethereum (ETH-USD) is a different breed. Ethereum, the token, is nothing more than a governance token, useful to regulate the network. The future protocol for Ethereum is proof-of-stake, meaning that validators in the network will need to have a stake to process operations. Then the token is nothing more than a way to have a lease to operate in the network. What will give it value is the demand for space in the network. If miners are the hardware, networks like Ethereum are the operating system. The value of the OS will be dependent on the popularity of applications. Or, to put it even more crudely, the value of the store lease will be dependent on the popularity of the avenue/street.

Therefore, a new breed of applications will be born in these networks (Ethereum, Cardano (ADA-USD), Polkadot (DOT-USD), etc.). Decentralized finance, smart contracts, and NFTs are just the visible face of the revolution. However, other business models are arising. For instance, gaming is entering a new phase by incorporating models like play-to-earn, effectively turning a leisure activity into something that might be an income generator. They are doing this because, for instance, the characters that they are developing in the game are NFTs they can sell in a marketplace. Whereas before, the characters were the property of the game producers.

(Source: reddit.com)

However, there is one in particular that has impressed me deeply. The Polkadot/Kusama ecosystem is opening the venture capital door to retail investors. Kusama (which is a sort of test net for Polkadot, albeit with an independent profile) is a chain of chains, allowing interoperability between multiple blockchains. The chains linked to Kusama are called parachains. These are independent projects that want the convenience of being an independent blockchain and the advantages of being part of a big network (security, developers, scale).

The impressive part is the economics of the network. Kusama leases a limited number of slots in the network through auctions. When the auctions are open, people can go to the projects and stake the Kusama tokens in exchange for rewards from the project promoters. The rewards usually are in the form of tokens in the new project. Kusama has a website dedicated to the projects, where you can consult the pitch, milestones, and recent activity. It isn't a full deep-dive on the projects but is an entry door with standardized information for all projects.

That's basically a venture capital gate, and tokens like Moonriver, Shiden, and Karura are the proof of concept. The results have been very interesting for the first five auctions. The mechanics of the auction system is very advantageous because it protects less knowledgeable investors from being ripped off straightaway. People stake Kusama in the projects, but the tokens will always return to the owner. The owner will get the tokens back in the first of the following: if the project doesn't win or when the lease expires (the lease maximum duration is 48 weeks). That means that for a project to win, it will have to convince a significant part of the crowd (or the promoters simply buy the tokens).

That creates an asymmetry on the upside. The most notable risk is a downturn in the Kusama token during the time it is locked. All-in-all, that's a very interesting concept, and so far, investors in the first auctions have performed rather well.

(Source: parachains.info)

New organizational models

The venture capital democratization side of the revolution is already incredible, but another innovation might blow our minds. The development of the current forms of corporations took centuries to get to its current sophisticated format. Features like limited liability allowed extreme innovation and risk-taking that helped to speed up progress.

However, the DAO, decentralized autonomous organizations, are a manifestation of the boiling plate for new societal forms. Companies have gained an incredible scale, which has allowed them to shape reality. However, many also perceive those organizations as soul-crushing places, and part of their workers are trying to leave them.

The crypto developer community is a good example of the decentralized nature of work. The truth is that hierarchy is not that evident in crypto projects. In many cases, they are decentralized groups of developers working on one problem. However, on aggregate, they seem to self-organize. Yes, sometimes we notice some overlapping projects, but looking at the different nature of the ventures, we also see that there are enough differentiated endeavors.

The pattern is quite clear. Once we have a blockchain with its ideals, vision, and rules, people that identify with them start building the practical blocks that will give life to it. Basically, you can choose your own tribe and help it improve. Big companies have tried some derivations of that for a while by giving liberty for their employees to allocate time to projects they like. However, the centralized nature of big companies tends to ditch those projects as soon as they fail to meet quarterly projections.

Even politics might suffer disruption through self-organization and algo-government. Studies show that there is frustration with the current political system; blockchain could help to address that. In one arrangement, we might have a periodic vote on the overall blockchain vision and goals, then have decentralized groups working on those goals. All are subject to the rules of the network. That could be a much better way to keep accountability in the political process.

Investor action

The previous paragraphs intend to provide a broad overview of the crypto phenomenon. The idea is to stretch the horizon of possibilities on that theme. Now, to bring it home, let me share with you the unifying theme that I see in all of this. In my opinion, at this stage, the common denominator is Ethereum. The second biggest crypto by market capitalization is involved in many areas ranging from decentralized finance to non-fungible tokens. Basically, Ethereum has a foot in the areas that now seem to be the next frontier of crypto growth. Yes, it is not the only one, but its size, army of developers, and institutions already on the network give Ethereum powerful network effects. I stress this point because institutions interested in developing apps on blockchain will lean towards a network that has available resources (developers, users, etc.).

(Source: Electric Capital)

Additionally, the ecosystem is open source, and it has been developed in order to include rather than exclude other blockchains. For instance, often, liquidity providers in Ethereum use Bitcoin as collateral. That means that smaller blockchains might not be chased out of the market but embraced by interoperability.

For the time being, I think that Bitcoin will lead the way in terms of adoption. It has been the blockchain that institutional investors have more easily understood and invested. Therefore, a valuation approach for other blockchains will likely produce better results if anchored to Bitcoin market price. Therefore, let us use a simple valuation model based on Bitcoin price. Let us assume a bear scenario where Bitcoin devalues 20% by year-end, additionally the Ethereum to Bitcoin ratio remains at 0.06. In this case, the estimated price for ETH would be $2,938.51, lower than the present $4,134.24. Now, let us define a bull scenario where the Bitcoin price rises 30% by year-end, and the ETH/BTC relation moves to 0.1. Then the estimation for Ethereum price would be $7,958.47.

(Source: Author's computations)

We can extrapolate the implied probability in the price by equaling the probability weighted price to the current market price. Given the current market price of $4,134.24, the implicit probability of the bull scenario is close to 24% (assuming that both scenarios are well calibrated). In my opinion, that is too low, and the market is failing to correctly price the potential of the Ethereum network. I think that the market will reprice it near the end of the year due to the uptrend in Bitcoin's price, the institutional adoption provided by the Bitcoin futures ETF (meaning institutional validation), and the fact that investment funds will make their reallocation adjustments as usual by year-end. However, this time, they will have Bitcoin ETFs to pick.

Conclusion

The jury is still out on what the role of blockchain will be, the current horizon points to much more than just a payments system. Blockchain seems like a wonderful tool for decentralization. It solves several trust-related issues, aligning different agents that could easily go rogue, leaving the whole endeavor in disarray. If I had to distill it into one thing, I would say that blockchain is a tool to decentralize and disintermediate.

It goes without saying that this new world is full of risks. Some of them are not even been recognized by us right now. Presently, I regard regulation as one of the most important risk factors. And the biggest issue always seems to be the word "security." Gary Gensler has stressed that, for him, it is all about the Howey test to know if any given crypto asset is a security. Investors like Raoul Pal have stressed how important they believe it is to redesign the law regulating financial markets. I believe it will happen sooner or later, but the timing is a huge risk. Be as it may, Ethereum is not immune to the regulatory risk, and investors should carefully weigh that accordingly.