guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Finally, I have a good reason to talk about one of my favorite holdings again: 3Q21 earnings. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has been struggling in 2020 due to an implosion in commercial aerospace. 2021, so far, has been much better, which the just-released numbers confirm. While the company missed on revenue, it reported strong non-GAAP and GAAP EPS results and raised full-year guidance. The company saw strength across the board and reported a very satisfying book/bill ratio in its defense segments. Given the circumstances and current weakness in defense stocks, I think we're looking at interesting buying opportunities for investors focused on dividend-growth investments. In this article, I will give you the details.

3Q21 Was A Great Quarter

Let's start by mentioning the numbers that hit the wire first. Raytheon reported quarterly sales worth $16.2 billion. That's technically a miss as analysts were looking for a number that was $150 million higher. However, as this means the difference is less than 1%, I think it's fair to say that the earnings miss should not be neglected.

What's shouldn't be neglected is the fact that the company beat non-GAAP EPS by $0.17 and GAAP EPS by $0.02.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The best thing about 3Q21 sales is that the company reported 10% organic growth - meaning adjusted for divestitures.

Collins Aerospace reported 7% higher sales and an increase of 558% in operating profit. Organic sales growth was 9% thanks to strong commercial aftermarket sales, which more than offset 1% organic contraction in defense. This is mainly the result of a recovering commercial aerospace industry as short-haul flights pick up ahead of long-haul flights.

Needless to say, as Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney segment focuses on engines for short-haul planes, we're seeing 35% organic sales growth in that segment. Total sales were up 25%. Operating profit was positive as well - compared to negative in the prior-year quarter. P&W's GFT engines are doing extremely well thanks to high Airbus A320neo demand and the benefits these engines bring to the table. Commercial aftermarket sales were up 56% in this segment.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space reported 0% sales growth. 1% organic sales contraction. Nonetheless, operating profit soared by 12% thanks to a 120 basis points increase in operating margins. The book to bill in Q3 fell to 0.84. Year-to-date, this ratio remains above 1.00 at 1.02. The total backlog was $18.7 billion. Almost $1.0 billion of this was classified.

Missiles & Defense saw 7% sales growth - 5% organic. Operating profit soared 14% thanks to 80 basis points higher operating margins. The book/bill ratio came in at 1.02 in the third quarter and is at 1.09 year-to-date. The company booked almost $600 million in AMRAAM orders and now sits on a $29.6 billion backlog in this segment.

The best thing is that the company was able to boost full-year guidance despite the bad news I'm about to give you. What we're looking at is higher EPS guidance despite weaker sales. Additionally, the company is set to generate close to $5.0 billion in free cash flow. That would confirm that FCF comes in close to the upper bound of the guidance range that was released last quarter. Higher EPS guidance is mainly the result of aftermarket.

Source: Raytheon Technologies 3Q21 Earnings Presentation

I care a lot about free cash flow as that allows the company to buy back stock and pay a dividend. Using the company's $133 billion market cap, we're dealing with a 3.8% free cash flow yield. The current dividend yield is 2.2%, which shows that there is plenty of room for hikes. Even more important, we're still dealing with significant commercial weaknesses. Next year, the company is expected to generate $6.5 billion in free cash flow - a potential 4.9% FCF yield.

Moreover, net debt is expected to fall to 1.8x EBITDA next year. This means the company can prioritize shareholder distributions over balance sheet health.

Bear in mind that the following issues played a role in the company's own guidance. Inflation is an issue worth monitoring while I believe that vaccine mandates could turn into a challenge. I'm not turning this into a political article, so I won't comment on that further.

Source: Raytheon Technologies 3Q21 Earnings Presentation

What I will comment on, however, are supply chain disruptions. As someone who minored in Aerospace Management & Operations and did a master's focused on supply chains, I have to say that I am worried about the state of things. Supply chains are downright broken in some areas: automotive, some plastics, technologies, and minor machinery segments.

In the case of Raytheon, the company expects these headwinds to reduce potential revenue by $400 million, which is a big deal but not doing enough damage to change my mind. I believe that the big aerospace companies benefit from fantastic relationships with suppliers. They will all be preferred customers in most areas. Generally speaking, this means priority access to parts and services when smaller companies need to source products elsewhere. Please keep in mind that this is an assumption as I have no insights into the company's procurement process.

What I do know is that the company is buying more inventory than needed right now to cope with potential shortages in the future while also expanding its supplier portfolio. It needs to be seen how this situation develops, but ongoing supply chain problems are not doing the stock any favors.

Valuation

As aforementioned, RTX has a $133 billion market cap. Next year, the company could do $12.4 billion in EBITDA. The company has roughly $1.6 billion in minority interest and close to $10 billion in pensions & related. Net debt is roughly $22.1 billion excluding minority interest and pensions. This gives us an enterprise value of $166.7 billion. That's 13.4x 2022 EBITDA and - as I explained - includes every single penny in pension-related liabilities.

This valuation is fair, but not cheap. The same goes for its (expected) free cash flow yield of 4.9%. With most defense stocks trading between 11-15x EBITDA, I think the stock is a buy on weakness, but not something you want to chase after a short-term rally.

Source: FINVIZ

Takeaway

Buy on weakness is my advice to traders and investors. Right now, we're witnessing a mix of supply chain issues and inflation, which on one hand is placing some companies in a tough spot, while on the other hand, investors are forced to buy high-quality dividend companies to avoid getting crushed by inflation.

Raytheon is having difficulties, which is why the stock is down after earnings. However, I am far from worried. The company raised free cash flow expectations and is confident in its abilities to manage this crisis.

I also continue to see tailwinds in global defense uncertainties. Countries in Asia are ramping up defense spending as China is looking to expand its footprint in the Indo-Pacific region. Both Russia and China are now experimenting with advanced hypersonic technology. I believe that the government will not only continue to prioritize defense spending to maintain the industrial supply chain (demand side) but also to prevent falling behind Russia and China.

The valuation is fine and I believe that we'll get another juicy dividend hike next year. Stay the course and buy on weakness whenever it occurs.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!